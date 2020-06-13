NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Chase Briscoe got off to a rough start in Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway even before the green flag fell.
At least one piece of ballast fell off Briscoe’s car during the pace laps.
NASCAR called Briscoe’s No. 98 to pit road where his team made repairs.
He returned to the race six laps down.
Per Section 12.5.2.7.4.d of the NASCAR Rule Book, here is the penalty for ballast coming out of a car/truck: “Loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle will result in a four Race suspension of the crew chief, car chief, and head engineer. If NASCAR cannot identify which series or vehicle the lost ballast originated from, all vehicles entered for that Event from and associated with the team organization identified on the lost ballast may receive the suspensions.”
NASCAR will double-check the piece after the race before assessing the penalty. The Xfinity Series races again Sunday at the track.
Kyle Busch will start from the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Saturday night’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway because of an infraction discovered in inspection before the race.
Busch was to have started second.
The L1 violation, per the NASCAR Rule Book, is:
20.3.2.3 Rear Sub-Frame Assembly I-4 Track Bar Supports a. A maximum of one track bar mount frame support and a maximum of one track bar mount lateral support must be used.
Additionally, Kyle Busch Motorsports will incur a loss of 10 Gander Trucks championship team owner points. There will likely be other penalties assessed.
There were no other multiple failures in pre-race inspection.
In addition, NASCAR announced the No. 03 truck driven by Tim Viens has withdrawn from the race, making it a 38-truck field.
NASCAR has eliminated the Cup practice session scheduled next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
The practice was scheduled for June 20, a day before the Cup race there.
NASCAR stated that the decision was made after further conversation with teams. Drivers will have no practice before the green flag for that race, just as has been the case for every race since the season resumed in May. The change also means Cup teams will be at Talladega one day.
Here is the updated Talladega schedule:
Saturday, June 20
11-11:30 a.m. — ARCA practice
2 p.m. — ARCA race
5:30 p.m. — Xfinity race
Sunday, June 21
3 p.m. — Cup race
How small teams are approaching first Xfinity Series doubleheader
“Homestead is already slick and abrasive so it’s just gonna make it that much worse,” Brown told NBC Sports. “But it’s another challenge that we’ve got to tackle. So the team’s excited, I’m pretty excited. (It’s going to) be a weekend of attrition. It’s gonna be who can keep their car alive, who’s gonna be patient? You want to be as aggressive as possible to get to the front, but you’ve got to remember to stay patient because you’ve gotta race this car again the very next day and you only get three hours in-between the races to do anything.”
Brown and his team would rather not spend any of those three hours repairing their primary.
“We know that Homestead, notoriously everybody finds speed up top,” Brown said. “Our car, our biggest focus is going to be making sure that the right side stays on, body works good, crush panels are good, making sure that you know we have extra vinyl on the hauler ready to rock and roll so that as soon as we finish our race, we have everything ready to go.”
How difficult is it to prepare two cars for a race weekend when you won’t get to practice with either of them? Brown said their preparation has been aided from what they learned last year when his team ran two cars in the season finale.
“So it’s basically going there with the same setup that we did with that,” Brown said. “(With) as much pressure as people put on the drivers for (there being) no practice, when you go into Turn 1, you gotta be fast … It’s the same pressure for the guys here in the garage as to ‘I hope everything I did is right, I double and triple checked all the nuts and bolts and lines and if something breaks it’s on me.’ I think that’s the most crucial piece but now you’re just (multiplying) it by two, which is gonna be pretty big, especially if you have to end up moving to the backup car.”
As for not having practice, that’s completely fine for Martins and Martins Motorsports. They view a doubleheader weekend with no on-track preparation as a cost savings measure.
“When all of this was going down, NASCAR reached out to us, to the teams and the drivers, they were asking us about what would we prefer for a weekend schedule if they were to kind of alter it,” Martins told NBC Sports. “Where did we see the most value for us? What was the most important thing to kind of keep consistent? And honestly they kind of did exactly what I wanted to do. So this is one of those rare moments where I’m like really happy with NASCAR. I said we really don’t care about practice.”
Martins said doubleheader weekends “would be the the best thing because then all of a sudden we get two races, we would only have to travel once. You could make the races a little bit shorter, we could run the same car. … And it turns out, they’re gonna do that a few times this year with Homestead and Kentucky coming up. I think it’s really neat. I think it’s kind of the future of our sport. Honestly, I think that’s a great idea. I think it ought to be done all through the series, and I hope they continue to do that even after this year.”
Martins will be running the same No. 44 Chevrolet he had at Atlanta as his primary car. His backup car will be one that hasn’t seen the track yet this season.
“Obviously, we can go down here and have a problem in the first race and have to turn around and go to a backup car,” Martins said. “A lot of these teams are going to be running the same car week in and week out, you know, so this isn’t like a stretch for us.
“But having two races in a weekend, I think it’s really important that we go down there with a backup car that is more prepared than we normally do.”
Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more
The first of a two-race weekend doubleheader for the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The race takes the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and precedes a Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race later that night (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM).
The second race of the Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend – and which will also include the second installment of the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series – takes place Sunday, preceding the weekend’s main event, the NASCAR Cup race there.
START: The command to start engines will be at 3:35 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:27 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 3:28 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 167 Laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.
TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 37% percent chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.
LAST RACE:AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta, defeating Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Allmendinger will not compete in this race, but will take part in Sunday’s race and be one of four drivers in contention for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize for the highest finisher.