Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin to start on pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Miami

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway after claiming the pole in a random draw.

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano.

Brad Keselowski starts third and is followed by Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Martin Truex Jr., who won Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, starts sixth.

The race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Here is the starting lineup:

  1. Denny Hamlin
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Brad Keselowski
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Chase Elliott
  6. Martin Truex Jr.
  7. Kevin Harvick
  8. Alex Bowman
  9. Jimmie Johnson
  10. Kurt Busch
  11. Ryan Blaney
  12. Clint Bowyer
  13. Chris Buescher
  14. Ryan Newman
  15. Erik Jones
  16. Austin Dillon
  17. Bubba Wallace
  18. John Hunter Nemechek
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. Matt Kenseth
  21. Aric Almirola
  22. William Byron
  23. Matt DiBenedetto
  24. Tyler Reddick
  25. JJ Yeley
  26. Corey LaJoie
  27. Josh Bilicki
  28. Brennan Poole
  29. Joey Gase
  30. Michael McDowell
  31. Quin Houff
  32. Ty Dillon
  33. Ryan Preece
  34. BJ McLeod
  35. Cole Custer
  36. Christopher Bell
  37. Daniel Suarez
  38. Timmy Hill
  39. Reed Sorenson

NASCAR Cup Series at Miami

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway; Homestead, Florida (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Homestead (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: Saturday 6 at Homestead (134 laps, 201 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

 

 

Multiple NASCAR drivers fire helmet designer over social media posts

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

Seven-time Cup champion, Jimmie Johnson, defending Cup champion Kyle Busch, Cup champion Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have all cut ties with Beam Designs because of social media posts from the longtime helmet designer.

Some of the postings from the company’s Twitter and Facebook account criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races and were critical of the sport’s actions against social injustice.

NBC Sports reached out to Beam Designs and owner Jason Beam at company headquarters in Las Vegas, but both the company’s website and its phone have been shut down/disconnected. Messages were left on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, but NBC Sports has not received any response from the company.

However, the company did tweet this about this NASCAR Talk story on NBCSports.com:

Among some of Beam Designs’ recent posts and other replies included:

Beam Designs responded to both Johnson’s and Blaney’s tweets that they were cutting ties with the following replies:

 

Beam Designs initially decried NASCAR’s decision on Wednesday to ban the display of the Confederate flag at NASCAR properties.

 

But later the company issued an apology, which drew Wallace’s ire.

Still, the company stated on its Twitter account overnight the following:

 

Among Beam Designs’ most noted helmet designs is one that honored Johnson for tying the record for most NASCAR championships with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

A Joe Gibbs Racing team spokesman confirmed to NBC Sports that Busch is no longer affiliated with Beam Designs. Here’s one of the helmets the company did recently for Busch.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

N.C. judge grants temporary order to close Ace Speedway

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A North Carolina Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday that prevents Ace Speedway, which has defied state guidelines on mass gatherings, from holding any races.

The next hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 19.

Ace Speedway, which is located about two hours northeast of Charlotte Motor Speedway, has held races each of the past three weekends despite a state limit on mass gatherings.

North Carolina is in Phase 2 of re-opening. Gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Photos and videos have shown crowds at the track’s recent races more than allowed by the state.

Last weekend, the track placed a sign at its entrance that read: “This Event is held in PEACEFUL Protest of Injustice & Inequality Everywhere – Ace Speedway.” The track viewed its event as a protest, allowing it to have a crowd exceeding state guidelines.

On Monday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper called the track’s action’s a “reckless decision.”

Later that day, the state of North Carolina ordered Ace Speedway to be closed immediately, citing the track as an “imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.”

The track is located in Alamance County and the county’s sheriff had refused to cite the track for surpassing the state guidelines on mass gatherings.

“It puts me in a heck of a position as a sheriff, and any sheriff in this state, to try to write a citation to enforce the governor’s order when in fact it’s a constitutional violation in my opinion and the other sheriffs in this state,” Johnson said.

Alamance County Superior Court judge Tom Lambeth said Thursday that the state showed there is an “imminent health hazard in our state and in our county … it’s a serious, serious matter.”

He went on to say:

“I think people are getting quarantine fatigue as I’ve seen it phrased. I think people want to get back to normal, but we’re not there yet. I think that our leaders should be applauded for trying to do what they can to do that very delicate balancing act between our economy and the public health crisis.”

Judge Lambeth then cited a recent Supreme Court decision not to intervene in challenges by churches in Southern California and the Chicago area to lift crowd restrictions for their services. Judge Lambeth read a passage from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts wrote: “The precise question on when restrictions on particular social activities should be lifted during the pandemic is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter subject to reasonable disagreement. Our Constitution principally entrusts the safety and health of the people to the politically accountable officials of the state to guard and protect. When those officials undertake to act in areas fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties, their latitude must be especially broad.”

Bubba Wallace on ‘Today’ show: ‘We want to change. It starts with us’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

Appearing on Thursday’s “Today” Show on NBC, Bubba Wallace said he believes the sport will attract new and more diverse fans following Wednesday’s announcement that NASCAR will ban the display of Confederate flags at its racetracks.

The only full-time black driver in NASCAR, Wallace was encouraged by the number of new fans who tuned into Wednesday’s Cup race from Martinsville Speedway.

“We had a lot of first-time watchers last night, which was super incredible, a lot from the African-American community that would never give NASCAR a chance,” Wallace said. “There were so many comments I read that were all shocked at how NASCAR’s approach to everything has really opened their eyes.

“I think my favorite one was Alvin Kamara, former Tennessee Vols who plays for the (NFL’s New Orleans) Saints, he was asking when’s the next race. He was giving lap-by-lap updates. It was incredible.

 

“Everybody was tuned in last night, so it was a big watching party. Hopefully, that’s for the future as well. We encourage all backgrounds and all races to enjoy our crazy sport, it’s action-packed from the drop of the green flag to the drop of the checkered flag.”

Wallace and NASCAR both received expressions of support on social media from numerous sports figures and celebrities, including Kamara and NBA great LeBron James.

Wallace drove the iconic Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet emblazoned with #BlackLivesMatter on it to an 11th-place finish in Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

Bubba Wallace drives the #BlackLivesMatter car in Wednesday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

He said he is confident NASCAR will vigorously enforce the flag ban and prevent its display at all NASCAR tracks.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll take really strict measures to not allow this to happen,” Wallace said. “If it doesn’t, then there’ll be another conversation I will have. Not sure exactly how NASCAR is planning on this.

“I know fans are starting to be allowed to come back (to racetracks after the COVID-19 hiatus) here in a couple of weeks. It’ll be interesting to see. There are a lot of things unfolding for our sport and for our nation and really the world, and we’re just piecing it together day by day. We’ll just continue to push on and fight for what’s right.

“… We want change, it starts with us. We have to start basically from the roots and go from ground up and really implement what we’re trying to say in our message.”

Wallace also was asked about comments made by part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said Wednesday that he disagreed with the ban of the Confederate flag and will quit the sport at the end of the current season.

“I seen that comment and I was kind of baffled by it, honestly,” Wallace said. “I think he just solidified his career and no longer being part of NASCAR.

“I would encourage NASCAR to really step up and look at that if he tries to reinstate. I seen a comment where to most, (the Confederate flag is) a sign of heritage. But to a large group of people, it’s a sign of hate and oppression and just a lot of negative and bad things that come to mind.

“We’re not saying you can’t fly it at your house. You can do whatever you want. But when it comes to a sporting event where we want all races, everybody to be included – inclusion is what we’re trying to accomplish here.

“Unity, bring everybody together and enjoy a sporting event and cheer on your favorite driver, not be shy and introverted because they see a Confederate flag flying. They should be able to live life to the fullest with nothing holding them back.

“And if the flag is holding them back, then let’s just take it down for the sporting event. We’re not saying get rid of it out of your life completely.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR official: Sport ‘in a better place’ with Confederate flag ban

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
15 Comments

After NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was prohibiting the Confederate flag at all its events and properties, some fans stated on social media that they would no longer purchase tickets or watch the sport.

Asked how he would respond to those feeling that way, Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday:

“I say I feel sorry for them,” he said. “I’m sad, but for us long-term we’ll be in a better place and the amount of people that are talking about NASCAR, that are now interested in NASCAR, that now feel like it’s a potentially safe place to actually go and watch a race, which I can’t imagine someone would feel it wasn’t in the past but that was true, and to be able to open our sport to all, I’ll take that all day long.

“I’ll defend that all day long and any message that I get on social media I’m happy to defend and think we’re making the right move today. It’s not an easy move but long-term it’s the right move for the sport and it’s the right move, I believe, for the country.”

Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the first series event with fans in the stands since racing resumed following the COVID-19 hiatus. Up to 1,000 South Florida military service members will be invited to watch the race. The June 21 Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway will have up to 5,000 fans in attendance.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Asked how NASCAR will enforce the Confederate flag ban, O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“That will certainly be a challenge. We’ll try to do that the right way. We’ll get ahead of it as we are today in letting people know that, ‘Hey, we’re all about pride, we’re all about America, fly your U.S. flag high, fly your driver’s flags high and come on into the track.’ But if we see something displayed at the track we’re going to have react and we will. More details to come but I’m confident we’ll do that and we’ll do that in a smart way.”

O’Donnell also discussed the decision to prohibit the Confederate flag.

Asked when the discussions first began, O’Donnell said:

“I think it actually has been for a while when you look at the initiatives we’ve had internally to really and try to promote diversity within our sport and do what we can. Really over the past year, I think you look internally for us, speaking to our diverse employees, trying to be more diverse as a sanctioning body, as an industry and candidly doing a lot of listening.

“What you hear is just a divisiveness regarding the flag was one of the biggest issues. I understand how some people may want to fly the flag and feel as though that it is their right, but the impact that has, the negative impact that (it) has had not only on potential fans but even on our own employees, and to hear the emotion from them especially over the last couple of weeks on what that has meant to them, how they have to defend it to their friends who want to be NASCAR fans and can’t be candidly because of that.

“It just makes you sad and you talk to co-workers who are friends of yours and you want to do the right thing. I think it was just a tipping point internally that a lot of us said enough and let’s do what we all believe is right. Why wouldn’t we want the sport open to as many people as possible? We all love it and let’s expose it to everyone and have everyone be a fan.”