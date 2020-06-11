Starting lineup for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami

Harrison Burton will start from the pole in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami after a random draw.
Burton will share the front row with Noah Gragson.
Ross Chastain starts third and is followed by Brandon Jones and Brandon Brown. Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone scheduled series appearance of the season, will start 12th in the 37-car field.
Click here for starting lineup
The race is the first of two Xfinity events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The series also will race Sunday.
The starting lineup was determined through a random draw of the following groups:
- Positions 1-12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
- Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
- Starting positions 25-36:The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Miami
Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida (1.5-mile speedway)
Length: 167 laps, 250.5 miles
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.
TV coverage: Fox
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Cup race: Sunday at Miami (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox
Next Truck race: Saturday at Miami (134 laps, 201 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1