Starting lineup for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT
Harrison Burton will start from the pole in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami after a random draw.

Burton will share the front row with Noah Gragson.

Ross Chastain starts third and is followed by Brandon Jones and Brandon Brown. Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone scheduled series appearance of the season, will start 12th in the 37-car field.

Click here for starting lineup

The race is the first of two Xfinity events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The series also will race Sunday.

The starting lineup was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25-36:The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Miami

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 167 laps, 250.5 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Miami (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck race: Saturday at Miami (134 laps, 201 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Starting lineup for Saturday’s Truck race in Miami

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Austin Hill starts on the pole for Saturday night’s Truck race at Miami, but he will have Kyle Busch next to him on the front row.

Grant Enfinger starts third and is followed by rookie Christian Eckes and Ben Rhodes. Chase Elliott will start 16th in the 39-truck field.

Click here for starting lineup

 

NASCAR Truck Series at Miami

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 134 laps, 201 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Miami (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Miami (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Denny Hamlin to start on pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Miami

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway after claiming the pole in a random draw.

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano.

Brad Keselowski starts third and is followed by Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Martin Truex Jr., who won Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, starts sixth in the 38-car field.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

The race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR Cup Series at Miami

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway; Homestead, Florida (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Homestead (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: Saturday 6 at Homestead (134 laps, 201 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

 

 

Multiple NASCAR drivers fire helmet designer over social media posts

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
Seven-time Cup champion, Jimmie Johnson, defending Cup champion Kyle Busch, Cup champion Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have all cut ties with Beam Designs because of social media posts from the longtime helmet designer.

Some of the postings from the company’s Twitter and Facebook account criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races and were critical of the sport’s actions against social injustice.

NBC Sports reached out to Beam Designs and owner Jason Beam at company headquarters in Las Vegas, but both the company’s website and its phone have been shut down/disconnected. Messages were left on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, but NBC Sports has not received any response from the company.

However, the company did tweet this about this NASCAR Talk story on NBCSports.com:

Among some of Beam Designs’ recent posts and other replies included:

Beam Designs responded to both Johnson’s and Blaney’s tweets that they were cutting ties with the following replies:

 

Beam Designs initially decried NASCAR’s decision on Wednesday to ban the display of the Confederate flag at NASCAR properties.

 

But later the company issued an apology, which drew Wallace’s ire.

Still, the company stated on its Twitter account overnight the following:

 

Among Beam Designs’ most noted helmet designs is one that honored Johnson for tying the record for most NASCAR championships with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

A Joe Gibbs Racing team spokesman confirmed to NBC Sports that Busch is no longer affiliated with Beam Designs. Here’s one of the helmets the company did recently for Busch.

N.C. judge grants temporary order to close Ace Speedway

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
A North Carolina Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday that prevents Ace Speedway, which has defied state guidelines on mass gatherings, from holding any races.

The next hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 19.

Ace Speedway, which is located about two hours northeast of Charlotte Motor Speedway, has held races each of the past three weekends despite a state limit on mass gatherings.

North Carolina is in Phase 2 of re-opening. Gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Photos and videos have shown crowds at the track’s recent races more than allowed by the state.

Last weekend, the track placed a sign at its entrance that read: “This Event is held in PEACEFUL Protest of Injustice & Inequality Everywhere – Ace Speedway.” The track viewed its event as a protest, allowing it to have a crowd exceeding state guidelines.

On Monday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper called the track’s action’s a “reckless decision.”

Later that day, the state of North Carolina ordered Ace Speedway to be closed immediately, citing the track as an “imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.”

The track is located in Alamance County and the county’s sheriff had refused to cite the track for surpassing the state guidelines on mass gatherings.

“It puts me in a heck of a position as a sheriff, and any sheriff in this state, to try to write a citation to enforce the governor’s order when in fact it’s a constitutional violation in my opinion and the other sheriffs in this state,” Johnson said.

Alamance County Superior Court judge Tom Lambeth said Thursday that the state showed there is an “imminent health hazard in our state and in our county … it’s a serious, serious matter.”

He went on to say:

“I think people are getting quarantine fatigue as I’ve seen it phrased. I think people want to get back to normal, but we’re not there yet. I think that our leaders should be applauded for trying to do what they can to do that very delicate balancing act between our economy and the public health crisis.”

Judge Lambeth then cited a recent Supreme Court decision not to intervene in challenges by churches in Southern California and the Chicago area to lift crowd restrictions for their services. Judge Lambeth read a passage from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts wrote: “The precise question on when restrictions on particular social activities should be lifted during the pandemic is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter subject to reasonable disagreement. Our Constitution principally entrusts the safety and health of the people to the politically accountable officials of the state to guard and protect. When those officials undertake to act in areas fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties, their latitude must be especially broad.”