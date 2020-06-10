Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Steve Letarte joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 10, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte will be on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” with host Mike Tirico. The show airs at Noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • 12:00 p.m. – Robbie Earle, Premier League on NBC
  • 12:15 p.m. – Steve Letarte, NASCAR on NBC
  • 12:30 p.m. – Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild defenseman
  • 12:40 p.m. – Kevin Na, PGA Tour & Charles Schwab defending champ
  • 12:50 p.m. – Brandel Chamblee, Golf Channel NBC

Power rankings after Atlanta: Kevin Harvick back to No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffJun 10, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick’s absence from the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings didn’t last long.

After his win at Bristol, Brad Keselowski replaced Harvick, ending Harvick’s two-week reign at No. 1. But with Sunday’s win at Atlanta, Harvick is back on top and is once again the unanimous choice by NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers.

Ryan Blaney made the biggest jump in the rankings, from ninth last week to third this week. Only one driver dropped out of the top 10 from last week: Christopher Bell, replaced by Martin Truex Jr.

Here’s how this week’s rankings look:

1. Kevin Harvick (30 points): Of course he’s going to be strong at Atlanta. Of course he’s going to win there. Of course he’s going to be jump back to No. 1 in this week’s ranking. Last week: second.

2. Kyle Busch (27 points): Earned his third runner-up and sixth top-five finish of the season. But when will he finally break through for his first win of 2020? Last week: tied for sixth.

3. Ryan Blaney (21 points): Nice rally back from last-place finish a Bristol. Atlanta makes it three top-five finishes in the last four races. Last week: ninth.

4. Brad Keselowski (18 points): Got as much out of his car as he could at Atlanta. Earned his fifth consecutive top-10 finish. Last week: first place.

5. Kurt Busch (17 points): Kudos to finishing sixth after having to start at the rear and do a pass through penalty at the beginning of the race because his car failed pre-race inspection three times. Has finished seventh or better in the last four races.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (16 points): Won both stages and finished third at Atlanta. Now heads to Martinsville where he won last fall’s playoff race. Is he about to start a big run? Last week: unranked.

7. Chase Elliott (13 points): Four top-five showings (including a win at Charlotte) and two other top-10 finishes this season. Look for even better things going forward. Last week: third.

8. Jimmie Johnson (11 points): He’s so close to a win that he and his fans can taste it. Could he finally snap his 105-race winless streak Wednesday night at Martinsville, where he has nine career wins? Last week: fifth.

9. Denny Hamlin (5 points): Finished fifth at Atlanta but barely got a look from the voters, even with a win and three other top-five finishes in the last six races. Last week: eighth.

10. Austin Dillon (4 points): Consistency has been an issue during much of his Cup career. But things are looking up of late: Has placed 11th or better in each of the last three races. Last week: tied for sixth.

Others receiving votes: Grant Enfinger (3 points), Ryan Newman (1 point)

Wednesday’s Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, forecast and more

By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The Cup Series is scheduled to hold its first night race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday, marking the third midweek Cup race since May 17.

Kevin Harvick enters this race having won last weekend at Atlanta. Brad Keselowski won the most recent short track race, taking the checkered flag May 31 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the details you for Wednesday night’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: WWE Superstars AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan will give the command to start engines at 7:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:23 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 11 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:05 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 7:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) around the half-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 60% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick won at Atlanta for his second victory of the year. He beat Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

LAST RACE AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. won over William Byron and Brad Keselowski in last fall’s playoff race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Bubba Wallace to pilot #BlackLivesMatter car at Martinsville

Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Bubba Wallace‘s No. 43 Chevrolet will have a special #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1), Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes two days after Wallace, the only black driver in the Cup Series, was part of NASCAR’s strong refutation of racism before the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace wore a Black Lives Matter shirt on pit road before the race.

The scheme for Wednesday’s race is the latest development for Wallace as he continues to speak out following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of police in Minneapolis on May 25.

Monday on CNN, Wallace declared that he wanted NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at tracks.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to run a #BlackLivesMatter car for Martinsville,” Wallace said in a video announcement. “One of our best race tracks, it’s simply my best race track for sure.”

Wallace has won twice at half-mile track in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. One of those races was won in a scheme inspired by Wendell Scott, the only black person in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“With this statement we have we’re about to make running this race car, on live television on (FS1), I think it’s going to speak volumes to what I stand for, but also to the initiative NASCAR, the whole sport, is trying to push,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the inspiration for the car, which was going to be unsponsored for the Martinsville race, came on “Black Out Tuesday” on June 2, a major day of peaceful protest across the country. Wallace wanted to connect the scheme to a foundation or a charity that is helping to “push the narrative and the initiative of what’s going on in the world today. …

“Why not dive straight to the root and putting #BlackLivesMatter on the car? It’s the most powerful hashtag going around I feel like, especially the last couple of days, the last couple of months really.”

Hear more from Wallace in the below video.

 

Penalty report from Atlanta Motor Speedway

Brandon Jones
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
NASCAR has issued three fines for unsecured lug nuts during the Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend.

 Xfinity Series

Jeff Meendering, crew chief on Brandon Jones‘ No. 19 Toyota, was fined $5,000 for one unsecured lug nut.

Truck Series

Ryan Fugle, crew chief on Christian Eckes No. 18 Toyota, was fined $2,500 for one unsecured lug nut.

Greg Ely, crew chief on Timmy Hill‘s No. 56 Chevrolet, was fined $2,5000 for one unsecured lug nut.

There were no other penalties announce.