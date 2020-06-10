Bubba Wallace ready for ‘biggest race of my career’

In a brief video made before tonight’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, Bubba Wallace said he was getting ready for “the biggest race of my career” and that he is “trying to change the world.”
In a video sent to NBC Sports, Wallace said: “The biggest race of my career right here,. I’m excited about it, ready for it. I haven’t really slept much thinking about this race and just everything that is going into it and events going on in the world. Trying to change the world here, so wish us luck. Martinsville, my best track hands down. We run really good here. I’m excited to get it under way.”
The comments were Wallace’s first since NASCAR announced that it is prohibiting the Confederate flag at all its events and properties. NASCAR’s announcement comes after Wallace said earlier this week on CNN that it was time to “get rid of all Confederate flags” at NASCAR races because “no one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”
Before last Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, series officials stopped the cars near the start/finish line. NASCAR President Steve Phelps then issued a statement that included:
“Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard. The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.”
There’s something about Martinsville Speedway that brings out the best in Denny Hamlin.
Even though Hamlin considers Richmond Raceway his “home track,” it’s at Martinsville, nearly 200 miles southwest, that he’s enjoyed his greatest success on a single track in NASCAR.
And tonight, Hamlin seeks to move up yet another level at the famed .526-mile oval. Hamlin is going for his sixth career win at NASCAR’s oldest and still operating racetrack.
If Hamlin is able to take the checkered flag, it will mark the 40th win of his Cup career, tying him with Mark Martin for 19th on the Cup all-time wins list (he’s currently tied for 20th with Tim Flock and Matt Kenseth).
“It would be special to get (No. 40) there for sure,” Hamlin said in a media teleconference. “When we looked at all of the two-race week schedule, over the last few weeks, we really looked at the tracks and said that we should be able to win two or three of these, not easily, but easily.
“Obviously, Bristol slipped through us. We got the Darlington win, and I just feel like these tracks are really good for me. We’re good everywhere at this point. I don’t think we have any weaknesses at all, but Martinsville’s one that is special. … Those big even number wins, the 40’s, the 50’s, if I can ever get there those are going to be special moments.
“Obviously, you take wins anywhere that you can get them, but if they can fall at a track that I cut my teeth at, it’d mean a little bit more.”
Hamlin also has five wins at Pocono, but he’s overwhelmingly dominated at Martinsville. In 28 prior starts, he also has 15 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes, meaning he’s finished outside the top 10 in just seven races.
In other words, he has made racing on a very tough track look easy much of the time.
“Well, it’s just the technicality of it, I think similar to a road course in how technical it is,” Hamlin said. “The road courses you have to really be good using the gas and the brake.
“Your braking points – the car gets very, very light on entry there with the back tires, especially as the tires wear out. You got to really be conscious of how your braking. Your acceleration has got to be really on point. You rush the throttle and you will burn up the tires.
“So, I think it’s a driver’s racetrack in that sense that you have to be smart. You’re going to get run into at some point of the day. You can’t let that escalate and throw you off mentally, and you go an retaliate and the next thing you know you’ve got a torn-up car. It’s just a racetrack that demands no mistakes and that’s what I like about it.”
As familiar as he is with and as successful he’s been at Martinsville, tonight’s race under the lights for the first time almost presents a new track feel, Hamlin said.
“Martinsville will be different in a lot of different ways,” Hamlin said. “They’re bringing a new tire to that racetrack, that could be as big as or a bigger change than any weather change that we are going to have from history.
“You look at the dates, it’s going to be way further in the year than we’ve raced at Martinsville, way hotter temperatures. It used to be with the old tires, we used to need for it to be 60 degrees outside temperature for the tire to lay rubber.
“I know they really worked hard in the Goodyear test to try to have a tire that laid rubber down, that had fall off, because we hadn’t had fall off, and the racing had kind of suffered the last few years when we had the big spoiler and no fall off. Just really, racing suffered at Martinsville.
“That’s a track that should never – we should never be talking about aerodynamics, so they worked really hard on it. Even though we are going from day to night, I don’t think it will be as much because it is still a concrete surface that is brighter in color.
“The lighter the color the less transition you’ll have from day to night anyway. I don’t think that will be as big as of a difference as the tire change and the actual temperature.”
NASCAR will no longer allow the Confederate flag to be displayed at any of its events, ending an association, whether direct or indirect, with an emotionally charged symbol that some view as heritage and others view as hate.
Confederate flags have been flown by fans at NASCAR races throughout the Southern-based sport’s history.
NASCAR stated Wednesday:
The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
After Phelps spoke, there were 30 seconds of silence before the event resumed.
In an interview Wednesday on the “Rich Eisen Show” on NBCSN, Jimmie Johnson said of the Confederate flag: “I support Bubba, and I support NASCAR that the Confederate flag should not be … at our race tracks.”
In 2015, NASCAR asked fans to refrain from displaying the Confederate flag at its races, releasing a statement signed by tracks. The statement came a day after Daytona International Speedway announced it would offer a flag exchange before the July race.
To use one of Joey Logano’s favorite words, the 2020 NASCAR Cup season has definitely been “weird” — or at the very least, unusual.
And things will only get even stranger tonight at Martinsville Speedway and Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, for two entirely different reasons.
Tonight’s Cup race, the third mid-week race since NASCAR returned to racing following the COVID-19 hiatus, will mark the first time Martinsville — the oldest track on the Cup circuit — has hosted a Cup night race under the lights in its storied 71-year history.
“Take a 3,400-pound race car with 750 horsepower and make a half-mile circle at your local grocery store parking lot, and try to do that as fast as you can 500 times: that’s Martinsville,” Logano said in a media teleconference. “Nobody knows what that is like because it’s not legal to do what I just explained, so it’s a tough place because to make speed on the short run compared to the long run, or channeling your aggression with patience is tough.
“Making a fast lap one lap is one thing. Making a fast lap 50 laps into a run is another thing. Getting frustrated during the race because you can’t get by somebody or the bumping and banging and keeping your fenders on. There are so many different aspects of winning at Martinsville, which makes it fun, but really, really hard to make it all come together.
“I enjoy the challenge. I absolutely love it. It’s a fun race track to go to. I’ve come out of there with a big smile on my face and I’ve come out of there wanting to beat someone up, but it’s one of those places that you’re going to have memories, that’s for sure. Good or bad, you’re going to remember your races at Martinsville.”
Logano is one of four Cup drivers that have two wins apiece in the first 10 races thus far this season.
While he has one win (fall 2018), six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 22 career starts at Martinsville, Logano – currently second in the Cup standings – admits it has been a very frustrating track for him over the years.
The most notable incident for Logano there was fall 2015 when Matt Kenseth pile-drove race leader Logano into the wall.
“Obviously, that’s going to take the cake when it comes to frustrating moments,” Logano quipped.
But winning at the .526-mile is the opposite end of the spectrum, Logano said.
“It’s definitely one of those race tracks that as a NASCAR driver you want to have a win at,” he said. “Maybe it’s not Daytona or Indy, but, to me, it’s right in the wheelhouse with Charlotte and Darlington, a road course.
“You want to have on your stats that you clicked off a win at Martinsville because everyone knows how hard that is to say you’ve been able to accomplish. Everyone wants to have that Martinsville clock ringing in the morning every hour when you hear that thing going off in your house. That’s a sweet sound. That’s how you know you’ve been able to win there. It’s not an easy one to get.”
Logano and the rest of the Cup Series won’t have long to digest what happens at Martinsville. Four days later, NASCAR will race at Miami, marking the first time since 2002 that the Cup Series’ annual visit to the South Florida track is not for the season-ending and championship deciding race.
“It’s going to feel really weird,” Logano said. “My whole career, (Homestead has) always been the final race of the year and here in the last few years you’re either in the Championship 4 or you’re racing against the guys in it and it’s kind of been 50/50 for me in those scenarios.
“A lot of times the cream always rises to the top at that race track and you always saw those Championship 4 drivers finishing in the top four or right there at it, and one of them has always won the race.
“I wouldn’t expect some of that to be much different, but you know when you get down there and you’re not in the Championship 4 the effort that those other four cars have put into it has really kind of set themselves apart from the field a little bit, whereas now it might be a little bit more of an equal playing field when we get there. That will be interesting.”
But even if Sunday’s race will be five months earlier than historically has been the case at Miami for the last 18 seasons, Logano — who has one win, four top-five and six top-10 finishes in 11 career Cup starts there — isn’t expecting anything different than the typical norm from the 1.5-mile oval.
“Miami is not going to change, it’s still going to be tires wearing, good, hard racing, side-by-side, a little bit of draft into play as well,” Logano said. “Your car is up by the wall, cars on the bottom, so it’s still going to be a great race.
“It’s still going to be Miami any way you look at it and it’s one of the best, if not the best race track we go to. So I don’t see any of that changing. It’s just the environment is going to feel a little bit different not being the final race of the year.”
Getting back to Martinsville, Logano was asked whether tonight’s outcome could potentially top the incident with Kenseth and make for a new level of frustration there for the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford?
“I’ll let you know Wednesday (after the race),” he quipped.