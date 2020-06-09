Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

North Carolina declares Ace Speedway imminent hazard, closes track

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

The state of North Carolina ordered Ace Speedway to be closed immediately, citing the track as an “imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19” after it repeatedly violated his executive order against mass gatherings.

The order was issued by the North Carolina Department of Heath and Human Services. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that the state would take action this week if local officials did not.

Ace Speedway is located in Alamance County, about two hours northeast of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The county’s sheriff stated Monday he would not issue any citations to the track for having crowds that exceeded state guidelines on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order from the state prohibits Ace Speedway from operating in any form. The order also states that the track shall notify the public by 5 p.m. ET Tuesday that its upcoming races – the track’s next scheduled event is June 19 – will be canceled.

The order states that track officials may propose a plan that will follow the state’s guidelines on mass gatherings. The order states that such a plan must be approved by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state is in Phase 2 of reopening. That limits mass gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

NBC Sports reached out to a track official for comment.

Read the full order here

The track held races the past three weekends. Photos and video have shown many more than that at recent races at Ace Speedway. Last Saturday, the track placed a sign at its entrance that read: “This Event is held in PEACEFUL Protest of Injustice & Inequality Everywhere – Ace Speedway.”

“People shouldn’t run a money-making operation that puts in danger not only their customers but anybody who would come into contact with their customers,” Gov. Cooper said Monday. “This is a reckless decision being made by the owners, pulling people together in that way that can cause the spread of the (coronavirus) virus.

“Alamance County (home of the track) is one of the counties that is having higher numbers than it should have. We look forward to taking some action on this in the coming week.

“It’s concerning that Alamance officials have not been able to stop this. We would hope that they could. But if they can’t, then the state will have to take action, which we will do this week if the local officials don’t.”

In a media release announcing the order, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stated: “The novel coronavirus continues to threaten North Carolina, with recent data indicating an acceleration in the number of new cases, a greater percentage of positive tests and an increase in hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19. Alamance County has had an increasing trend in number of cases since the start of the pandemic with larger increases in the numbers of cases since the last week in April. The doubling time for the outbreak in Alamance reached a maximum of 19.7 days in the last week of May, and decreased to 13.6 days in early June, indicating that viral spread is becoming more rapid.”

Ace Speedway owner Robert Turner has been outspoken about having fans at his races. In a May 21 story, Turner told the Times-News in Burlington, North Carolina, that “I’m going to race and I’m going to have people in the stands.”

“And unless they can barricade the road, I’m going to do it. The racing community wants to race. They’re sick and tired of the politics. People are not scared of something that ain’t killing nobody. It may kill .03 percent, but we deal with more than that every day, and I’m not buying it no more.

“I’ve got a business to run and a job to do, and when I can’t run my business and I can’t go to my job and make a full paycheck, I’m in jail already. So getting behind bars does not scare me. I’m going to speak my piece, and we’re going to do something.”

NASCAR to allow up to 5,000 fans at Talladega Cup race

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will allow up to 5,000 guests for the June 21 Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The track also announced that there will be limited motorhome camping spots available outside the track along the backstretch. Tickets are open exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the event, which was previously scheduled for April 26.

Grandstand tickets will be $40 each. Tower tickets will be $50 each. There is no special pricing for kids 12 and younger for the Cup race.

Fans must adhere to social distancing of 6 feet. All spectators age 3 and up will be required to wear a face covering. Each spectator will be screened before entering the event gates. Initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check. Spectators also will be required to complete a waiver process.

No tailgating before or after the event will be allowed on track property. Spectators will be directed to specific parking lots. A sequenced ingress/egress procedure into the facility property/gates will be used to minimize large concentrations of people. More info is to  come on specific times and entry locations for spectators. Entry and exit to the grandstands, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms via the frontstretch concourse will adhere to social distancing guidelines. No coolers or ice packs of any type will be permitted inside the entry gates.

Once in grandstands, fans will not be allowed to exit the property and return.

 

Sections in green are where fans will be able to purchase seats for the June 21 Cup race at Talladega.

 

There will be no fans for the Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega.

Miami-Dade County has given Homestead-Miami Speedway permission to host up to 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their household members to Sunday’s Cup race there. Those admitted would not be charged and allowed only in the grandstands. They also would be required to undergo a health screening before entering, wear a cloth mask and comply with other social distancing guidelines.

Other upcoming NASCAR races will not be held with fans, tracks have announced. Those are Pocono (hosting NASCAR races June 26-28), Indianapolis (July 4-5) and Kentucky (July 9-12).

Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosts the July 15 All-Star Race, has stated it is in consultation with state and local health officials about if fans will be allowed at that event but no decision has been made.

Texas Motor Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races July 18-19, has stated it is working with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of fans who will be able to attend those races.

Kansas Speedway has stated that its races July 23-25 will be run without spectators but noted track officials are in consultation with state and local officials to determine if that could change.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which hosts a Cup race Aug. 2, said that it is unclear if fans will be allowed at its events.

NASCAR has not announced its revised schedule beyond Aug. 2.

In IndyCar, Roger Penske, whose company purchased Indianapolis Motor Speedway, told Racer.com that “we are going to run (the Indianapolis 500) with fans.” If the Aug. 23 race on NBC can’t be run with fans, Racer.com stated that the event would move to October.

NASCAR entry lists for Miami

By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After the Cup Series holds its night race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET Wednesday on FS1), NASCAR will holds four races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Those will include a Cup Series race, two Xfinity Series races and a Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the races.

Cup – Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Forty cars are entered.

Reed Sorenson is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

No driver is listed for Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list

 

Xfinity Race No. 1 – Hooters 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is entered in his only start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.

Anthony Alfredo is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Xfinity Race No. 2 – (Noon ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-eight car are entered.

Daniel Hemric is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Carson Ware is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.

Atlanta winner AJ Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet since he is eligible for the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

Anthony Alfredo is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Truck Series – Baptist Health 200 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty trucks are entered for the third straight race.

Chase Elliott is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet for the third straight race.

Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota for the third straight race.

Click here for the entry list.

Bump and Run: NASCAR documentaries we’d like to see

By NBC Sports StaffJun 9, 2020, 9:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With sports documentaries the rage now thanks to film series on Michael Jordan and Lance Armstrong, what’s a NASCAR story you’d like to see a documentary on?

Dustin Long: The 2000 Winston 500 at Talladega. The sport was going through significant change. Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin and Tony Roper all were killed in crashes that season. Roper died the day before the Talladega race from injuries suffered in a Truck crash at Texas. Talladega saw new rules to enhance passing after that year’s Daytona 500 had nine lead changes, the fewest in that race since the rain-shortened 1965 event. When speeds neared 200 mph, NASCAR made a restrictor-plate change the day before the Talladega race, an unheard move at the time. With all of that happening, the sport also was looking ahead to a 2001 season that would put races on Fox and NBC. In the midst of all that came a magical run, as Dale Earnhardt went from 18th to first in five laps, scoring his final Cup win. Afterward he simply said: “I don’t know how I won it. Honestly.” So much was happening in and around this one race. 

Daniel McFadin: I’d like a documentary on an obscure driver who finished second in one of NASCAR’s biggest races: Johnny Beauchamp. A native of Iowa, Beauchamp only made 23 Cup Series starts and won twice. But his legacy is mostly tied to the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959. After a photo finish with Lee Petty, Beauchamp was declared the initial winner. But following days of reviewing film and photographs, NASCAR reversed course and made Petty the winner. Petty was already famous and would be for the rest of his life. How would the career of Beauchamp, who died in 1981, have been impacted had he won that race?

Jerry Bonkowski: I would love to see a documentary on Richard Petty and how much he has meant to the sport over the last 60-plus years. Unfortunately, many of today’s younger fans never saw Petty either race or race in his prime. He was the Michael Jordan of NASCAR, in my opinion, one of the most dominant drivers ever. Plus, he could spin hours of great stories that NASCAR fans would love to hear either again or for the first time. The King is a true NASCAR treasure and a documentary on him would only serve to further share his legend.

 

The first night Cup race at Martinsville Speedway is Wednesday but it won’t have any fans. What will it be like for you to see the historic race in such a setting?

Dustin Long: Sentimentality may tug at me a bit since I’ve covered nearly every Martinsville Cup race for more than 20 years. But my thoughts will be more with the fans who make the annual pilgrimage to the track and those who would have been making their first trip there and experiencing a Martinsville hot dog for the first time.

Daniel McFadin: The lack of fans definitely takes some of the luster off the race. This is an event that’s had multiple years of hype since the lights were installed. Outside the Bristol fall race, I can’t remember the last time I was excited about a night race like I am about Wednesday’s. It’s been very disappointing seeing historic races and controversial moments occur over the last three weeks without cheering fans as a soundtrack. 

Jerry Bonkowski: While it’s obviously not the situation the track or fans wanted, I’m convinced it will only serve to further whet fans’ appetite for when the next night race will be held at Martinsville – and with fans in attendance. This has been a milestone that fans and NASCAR have long waited for. In time, it has the prospect to become almost as popular as the annual night race at Bristol, in my opinion.

 

What driver or drivers have stood out to you since the series resumed last month?

Dustin Long: The talk is once a driver gets over 40 years old their skills diminish and their winning ways will dissipate, yet 44-year-old Kevin Harvick continues to win races and run in the top 10. That’s impressive. Chase Elliott also has impressed. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him pull off a string of wins at some point.

Daniel McFadin: The Team Penske drivers. While Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have each won twice, Ryan Blaney has been a consistent frontrunner, finishing in the top four in three of the last four races while having a potentially winning car at Bristol before he was in a wreck. So far, the decision to swap all three crew chiefs in the offseason is proving to have been a good one.

Jerry Bonkowski: Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch. All but Busch have won a race since the sport’s return – and Busch has been knocking on the door with two top five and three other top-10 finishes. It’s just a matter of time before he takes the checkered flag. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him do so Wednesday at Martinsville.

 

How soon until Jimmie Johnson wins a race?

Dustin Long: If he doesn’t do it soon, it could be much more difficult. Hendrick Motorsports is viewed as having the top cars but how long will the organization hold that advantage?

Daniel McFadin: I give it at least five races if he doesn’t win Wednesday at Martinsville. That five-race stretch ends at Indianapolis, where he’s won four times.

Jerry Bonkowski: He’s come close several times already since NASCAR’s return to racing following the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is Johnson due, at 105 races to date without a win, the seven-time champ is long overdue. I believe that when he finally breaks through, it will be at a place where he has excelled in the past. He’s won nine times at Martinsville, his second-most successful track. Can he make it 10 Wednesday night and finally get that winless streak off his back?

Bubba Wallace on Confederate flags at races: ‘Get them out of here’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2020, 12:13 AM EDT
13 Comments

Noting “it’s time for change,” Bubba Wallace said Monday night his goal is to “get rid of all Confederate flags” at NASCAR races because “no one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race.”

Wallace made his comments on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.”

Wallace also voiced his support for a black NASCAR official who saluted and kneeled during the national anthem before Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace noted conversations drivers have had with NASCAR leading to the video that drivers posted Sunday condemning racial inequality and racism.

Asked what would be the next action in the sport, Wallace said: “We are trying to figure out next steps, and my next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags. There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about … an object they have seen flying.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.

“The narrative on that before, I wasn’t bothered by it, but I don’t speak for everybody else, I speak for myself. What I am chasing is checkered flags. That was kind of my narrative, but diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable about that, people talk about that. That’s the first thing they bring up. There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for change. We have to change that. I encourage NASCAR, and we will have those conversations.”

In 2015, NASCAR asked fans to refrain from displaying the Confederate flag at its races, releasing a statement signed by tracks. The statement came a day after Daytona International Speedway announced it would offer a flag exchange before the July race.

Sunday night, Ryan Blaney also said that the Confederate flag is not needed at races.

I don’t really enjoy it because sometimes I feel like the people that wave them mean the negative when they wave them and that’s not cool,” Blaney said. “Yeah, I’d love to not see them at the race track, honestly, because it doesn’t make everyone comfortable, so that’s kind of where I stand on that. Bring your 50 stars flag. I think that would be way better.”

Asked about the Confederate flag after Sunday’s race, Brad Keselowski said: “I only salute one flag and that’s America’s. I recognize that that flag might mean something different to different people, but it doesn’t mean United States of America to me. But I’m not gonna tell people they need to get rid of it. That’s not my right either, but I certainly don’t salute it or respect it, or probably anyone else who feels the same way, but, at the end of the day it’s not our call.”

Also on his appearance on CNN, Wallace discussed NASCAR official Kirk Price, who kneeled and raised his fist during the invocation. Then during the national anthem, Price, who served active duty for three years in the U.S. Army, remained kneeling while saluting the flag.

“If I would have seen it, I would have went there and stood next to him, kneeled next to him because it’s such a powerful move. A man, an incredible man who has served our country kneeling down. People think it’s disrespecting the flag and going against our military and it’s definitely not. I was so uneducated what the kneeling meant when it started but now reading about it and what it stands for … and I’m still doing a lot of learning myself, don’t get me wrong, I don’t know everything about what’s going on in the world but that’s what we are trying to deliver the message. Listen and learn to be able to better educate ourselves.”