Penalty report from Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Cup Series is scheduled to hold its first night race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday, marking the third midweek Cup race since May 17.
Kevin Harvick enters this race having won last weekend at Atlanta. Brad Keselowski won the most recent short track race, taking the checkered flag May 31 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Here are the details you for Wednesday night’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: WWE Superstars AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan will give the command to start engines at 7:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:23 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 11 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:05 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 7:06 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) around the half-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 60% chance of rain at the race’s start.
Bubba Wallace‘s No. 43 Chevrolet will have a special #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1), Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to run a #BlackLivesMatter car for Martinsville,” Wallace said in a video announcement. “One of our best race tracks, it’s simply my best race track for sure.”
Wallace has won twice at half-mile track in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. One of those races was won in a scheme inspired by Wendell Scott, the only black person in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
“With this statement we have we’re about to make running this race car, on live television on (FS1), I think it’s going to speak volumes to what I stand for, but also to the initiative NASCAR, the whole sport, is trying to push,” Wallace said.
Wallace said the inspiration for the car, which was going to be unsponsored for the Martinsville race, came on “Black Out Tuesday” on June 2, a major day of peaceful protest across the country. Wallace wanted to connect the scheme to a foundation or a charity that is helping to “push the narrative and the initiative of what’s going on in the world today. …
“Why not dive straight to the root and putting #BlackLivesMatter on the car? It’s the most powerful hashtag going around I feel like, especially the last couple of days, the last couple of months really.”
NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will allow up to 5,000 guests for the June 21 Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The track also announced that there will be limited motorhome camping spots available outside the track along the backstretch. Tickets are open exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the event, which was previously scheduled for April 26.
Grandstand tickets will be $40 each. Tower tickets will be $50 each. There is no special pricing for kids 12 and younger for the Cup race. A maximum of six seats grouped together will be allowed. The track will automatically block sale of seats to ensure proper spacing for social distancing. All tickets will be delivered via Tickets @ Home. That will allow fans to display their tickets on their mobile device for non-contact entry at the gates or the ability to print tickets at home.
Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president, chief operations and sales officer, said the 5,000-person limit at Talladega was a combination of “what do we feel like is the right stair-step approach” the percent of capacity and consultation with local public officials and medical experts and “what they were comfortable with as well.
“You mix all that together, assess what the right approach is and that’s the number we landed on.”
According to a 2018 annual report by International Speedway Corp., Talladega Superspeedway had a seating capacity of 78,000. A crowd of 5,000 would less than 7% of capacity. The Talladega race follows Sunday’s Miami Cup race, which will have up to 1,000 people in the stands.
Fans must adhere to social distancing of 6 feet. All spectators age 3 and up will be required to wear a face covering. Each spectator will be screened before entering the event gates. Initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check. Spectators also will be required to complete a waiver process.
No tailgating before or after the event will be allowed on track property. Spectators will be directed to specific parking lots. A sequenced ingress/egress procedure into the facility property/gates will be used to minimize large concentrations of people. More info is to come on specific times and entry locations for spectators. Entry and exit to the grandstands, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms via the frontstretch concourse will adhere to social distancing guidelines. No coolers or ice packs of any type will be permitted inside the entry gates.
Once in grandstands, fans will not be allowed to exit the property and return. Fans will not be allowed in the infield.
The track will have multiple concession stands open with grab-n-go pre-packaged items for $2 to $5 each. Those items include sandwiches, salads, chips, candy, snacks, soft drinks and beer. All transactions will be cashless. Accepted forms of payment: Debit, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
The track states that concessions and restrooms will maintain physical distancing and have more frequent cleaning across high touch locations.
There will be no fans for the Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega.
Miami-Dade County has given Homestead-Miami Speedway permission to host up to 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their household members to Sunday’s Cup race there. Those admitted would not be charged and allowed only in the grandstands. They also would be required to undergo a health screening before entering, wear a cloth mask and comply with other social distancing guidelines. They’ll be the first fans to sit in the stands for a NASCAR race. There were some fans at the Charlotte races last month but they were in the condos outside Turn 1 and not allowed in the stands.
Other upcoming NASCAR races will not be held with fans, tracks have announced. Those are Pocono (hosting NASCAR races June 26-28), Indianapolis (July 4-5) and Kentucky (July 9-12).
Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosts the July 15 All-Star Race, has stated it is in consultation with state and local health officials about if fans will be allowed at that event but no decision has been made.
Texas Motor Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races July 18-19, has stated it is working with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of fans who will be able to attend those races.
Kansas Speedway has stated that its races July 23-25 will be run without spectators but noted track officials are in consultation with state and local officials to determine if that could change.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which hosts a Cup race Aug. 2, said that it is unclear if fans will be allowed at its events.
NASCAR has not announced its revised schedule beyond Aug. 2.