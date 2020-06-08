Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Atlanta finish could make Martinsville race tougher on Jimmie Johnson

By Daniel McFadinJun 8, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
A late charge by Clint Bowyer on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway could make Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville more difficult for Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson, who is in the midst of a 105-race winless streak, is the most prolific active Cup driver at Martinsville with nine wins

But his seventh-place finish Sunday at Atlanta – his fifth top-10 finish of the season – could come back to bite him Wednesday on the half-mile track.

That’s because Johnson is 13th in the owner points standings after Sunday’s race. That will impact where he starts at Martinsville.

This is how the starting lineup for Wednesday’s race (7 p.m. ET on FS1) will be determined.

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Since Johnson is 13th in the owner points, he’ll be in the group that has a random draw for 13th-24th in the starting lineup at Martinsville. If Johnson starts closer to 24th, he could be in danger of being in an early incident or receiving damage from contact that could impact his race.

Bowyer, who is 12th in the owner points, will be in the random draw for first to 12th in the starting order at Martinsville.

Here is how Bowyer’s late charge at Atlanta impacted Johnson and kept the seven-time champion from having a chance to possibly start on the pole at Martinsville.

There was a five-point swing in Bowyer’s favor in the final 11 laps Sunday. Bowyer ended the race three points ahead of Johnson in the owner points for that 12th spot.

Things began to change on Lap 312 when Bowyer had to pit for tires and fell to 26th. From Lap 314 – Lap 323, Bowyer went from 26th to 20th. With each position worth a point, every position Bowyer gained in those laps was another point in his favor.

Johnson, meanwhile, was passed by Kurt Busch for sixth on Lap 323. That cost Johnson a point.

The result was that Bowyer remained ahead of Johnson for 12th in the owner points based on those final laps.

Also, pit selection for Wednesday’s race at Martinsville will be based on the finishing order of Sunday’s race. That means race winner Kevin Harvick will have the best pit stall Wednesday night, the stall before the exit of pit road.

“The biggest thing at Martinsville is just having that clean (pit) out and having options, being able to not be blocked in and that kind of thing,” said Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief. “So to be able to have that stall will be good for us.  Martinsville is the place that has kind of been up and down for us. We haven’t been able to get a victory there in the 4 car, and it seems like we try really hard but we’ve been getting a little bit better each time I would say, and hopefully we’ll have a good car on Wednesday night.”

Goodyear bringing new ‘robust’ tires for Martinsville night race

By Daniel McFadinJun 8, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
On Wednesday night, the NASCAR Cup Series will do a first: race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1).

For the event, Goodyear will bring new tire codes to the half-mile track. The construction of the tires – a result of a test at the track last year partially held at night – has been designed to optimize the acceleration, deceleration and handling needed on Martinsville’s flat, tight turns.

The teams that took part in the test were Team Penske (Ryan Blaney), Stewart-Haas Racing (Clint Bowyer) and Wood Brothers Racing (Paul Menard). This is the only track at which NASCAR teams will run either of these two tire codes. As on most NASCAR ovals 1 mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Martinsville.

“Moving the first Martinsville race later in the schedule will have an impact on tires and the track’s ability to take rubber,” Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, said in a media release. “Originally scheduled for May and now being held in June, ambient temperatures will be warmer, which will help the cars’ ability to lay rubber in the concrete corners. Even though this race will be held at night, track temperatures should be warmer than what we ‘normally’ have for this event. In addition to the concrete corners, Martinsville’s lack of banking, long straightaways and tight turns combine for the other challenges teams face. Drivers are hard on the brakes entering the corners and hard on the gas exiting, so our constructions have to be very robust in handling those conditions.”

Here’s the info on the tires being used at Martinsville:

Set limits: 10 sets for the race

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4948; Right-side — D-4950

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,221 mm (87.44 in.); Right-side — 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 10 psi; Left Rear — 10 psi; Right Front — 23 psi; Right Rear — 22 psi

NASCAR official: ‘I believe in humble protesting’

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT
A black NASCAR official who saluted the flag from his knee during the national anthem Sunday told The Charlotte Observer that “I come from humble beginnings and I believe in humble protesting.”

Kirk Price, a NASCAR technical inspector, took a knee and raised his right fist during the invocation before Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Price, who told the Observer that he served on active duty for three years in the U.S. Army, remained kneeling while saluting the flag during the National Anthem.

“I wasn’t thinking about anybody else,” Price told the Observer. “I’m 49 years old and I’ve already witnessed things through what’s going on in the world as we speak.

“I could only think about ‘What can I do to make the world a better place?’ To where this gets out to where people can understand.”

Price’s action was among many before Sunday’s race by NASCAR addressing social injustice.

Bubba Wallace wears a “I Can’t Breathe, Black Lives Matter” shirt before Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Bubba Wallace wore a T-shirt that read “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” over his racing uniform before the race. “I can’t breathe” were the last words of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day after a former Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by placing a knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

NASCAR drivers came together this week to make a video that condemns racial inequality and racism. As part of the video, which was released before Sunday’s race, drivers said: “All of our voices, they make a difference. No matter how big or how small, it is all of our responsibility to no longer be silent.”

Series officials stopped the field on the frontstretch before the race and NASCAR President Steve Phelps read a message that included: “The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice. We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission.”

After Phelps spoke, a moment of silence was observed.

After the race, Ryan Blaney said he had attended peaceful protests this past week.

“That’s just something that you want to get involved with and support your fellow human being,” Blaney said. “We all have to treat each other equally. It kind of disgusts me when the race thing comes up and people hate a person for being a different pigment and not judging them by their character.”

Entry list for Wednesday's Cup race at Martinsville

NASCAR
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 8, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
History will be made Wednesday night when the NASCAR Cup Series holds its first night race at Martinsville Speedway.

The race is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

There are 40 cars entered.

Reed Sorenson is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

There’s not a driver currently listed for Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Brad Keselowski over Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

Martin Truex Jr. won the playoff race over William Byron and Keselowski.

Click here for the entry list.

Winners and losers at Atlanta

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Kevin Harvick He had a spot reserved for him in this category even before the race based on how well he runs at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sunday’s victory was his second in the last three races at the track. He’s finished no worse than ninth in the last six races at Atlanta, so no surprise he won.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Placed three drivers in the top five. Kyle Busch finished second, Martin Truex Jr. was third and Denny Hamlin came home fifth.

Ryan Blaney His fourth-place finish was his third top five in the last four races. 

AJ Allmendinger — Won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta for his first career oval victory in NASCAR. The NASCAR on NBC analyst shouted after the race: “Oh my God, oh my God, I won on an oval. Do you like that? Whoo!” 

Jimmie Johnson Finished seventh in Sunday’s Cup race but gets the shout out for his command to fire engines in his final Cup start at Atlanta. Maybe he should do it for other tracks this year?

LOSERS

Erik JonesFinished 28th. His race was impacted when he and Christopher Bell made contact while running 4-wide. The contact cut Jones tire and he had to pit, falling off the lead lap.

William ByronHit the wall early when left rear tire went flat. The valve stem was knocked off on a pit stop at the competition caution and then Byron hit the wall shortly afterward. He finished 33rd.