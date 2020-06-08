Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Female wins Late Model race for just 3rd time ever at Hickory

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Because of continuing restrictions on having fans at race tracks in North Carolina, fans missed out on seeing a significant finish this past Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Veteran driver Annabeth Barnes Crum, of Taylorsville, N.C., became only the third woman to ever win a Late Model event at the .363-mile North Carolina short track. The other two women were Chrissy Wallace in 2007 and Kate Dallenbach in 2016.

“It was really awesome,” Crum told NBC Sports. “My whole team, we’re all really excited. We’ve been racing at Hickory a long time and have a couple of wins in Limited Late Model.

“Late Model is obviously the higher division. It’s really hard to get a win in Late Model anywhere in this day and time, it’s so competitive. It’s been taken over by the big teams like JR Motorsports. There’s a ton of big teams in Late Model racing now. We’re just a small team, my dad works on the car. We’re a two-car team. To get a win, we’ve really been working hard, so it really means a lot to us.”

After finishing third in the first of two 40-lap races Saturday night, the starting order for the second race was inverted, leaving Crum to start eighth.

The whole (second) race actually, it was kind of a hot mess, there was a lot of beating and banging and took a long time to get it all sorted out.

“The whole (second) race actually, it was kind of a hot mess, there was a lot of beating and banging and took a long time to get it all sorted out,” Crum said. “I think at one point, we had fallen back to 12th (in a 15-car field).

“There were a lot of cautions, just a pretty heavy race with lots of hard racing. But we had a lot of luck on our side, we missed a lot of the bad (wrecks) and stayed patient and we were there at the end.”

The 25-year-old Crum took the lead off a restart on Lap 28 and pulled away in the final 12 laps for the win.

“She is a fierce competitor here at the track, came up through the ranks and won in Limited and has worked real hard to get to the Late Model venue and we’re happy to see her get her first win,” Hickory Motor Speedway general manager Kevin Piercy told NBC Sports.

Known as “the world’s most famous short track,” Hickory is one of the oldest tracks in NASCAR, having opened in 1951. It previously hosted both the Cup and Xfinity series, but for the last two decades has been primarily used by the Whelen All-American Series, the Pro All Stars Series South Super Late Models and the CARS Touring series for late models and super late models.

The venue, about 65 miles northwest of Charlotte, has been a key part of racing careers for numerous luminaries, including NASCAR Hall of Famers Junior Johnson, Ned Jarrett and Jack Ingram, as well as Harry Gant and Ralph Earnhardt.

Crum has one regret about her win: husband Jake, also a racer, wasn’t able to attend because he was babysitting their children at home.

Annabeth has been racing since she was 7 years old, having worked her way up through the ranks of go-karts, Legends, Bandoleros, Limited Late Models and for the last seven years, in Late Models.

With the CARS Series slated to race at Hickory this Saturday, her next race there will be June 20.

Due to ongoing state restrictions on crowds and social distancing, this past Saturday’s twin races were not run under the usual NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanction.

Still, Annabeth is ready to go for two wins in a row on June 20.

“I’m excited to get back to the track,” she said. “It’s exciting and awesome to get the win and we’re getting a lot of recognition now and it feels great.

“But now I immediately feel the need to back it up.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ryan Blaney to start on pole Wednesday night at Martinsville

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney, seeking his first career Cup win at Martinsville, will start on the pole for Wednesday’s race there (7 p.m. ET on  FS1).

Blaney got the pole in a random draw. He will be joined on the front row by Aric Almirola.

Joey Logano starts third and is joined by Clint Bowyer on the second row.

The third row has Martin Truex Jr., who won last fall’s playoff race at Martinsville, and Brad Keselowski, who won last year’s spring race at the paperclip track.

Click here for starting lineup

Here is how the lineup was set by random draw:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

The final laps of Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta made a significant difference in starting positions for Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson, who has nine career Martinsville wins.

Bowyer gained five points on Johnson in the final 11 laps at Atlanta, allowing Bowyer to finish three points ahead of Johnson for 12th in the team owner points. That meant that Bowyer was eligible for the random draw for positions 1-12 and Johnson was eligible for the random draw for positions 13-24.

Bowyer will start fourth. Johnson will start 21st. Of Johnson’s nine wins at Martinsville, he has never started worse than 20th in those races.

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

Race Time: 7:23 p.m. ET Wednesday

Track: Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia (0.526-mile speedway)

Length: 500 laps, 263 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: June 13 at Miami (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: June 13 at Miami (134 laps, 201 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

North Carolina Governor calls racetrack’s actions a ‘reckless decision’

By Dustin LongJun 8, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called it a “reckless decision” for a racetrack to hold what was described as a “unity race” last weekend as a way to avoid restrictions on mass gatherings. Gov. Cooper vowed that the state would take action this week if the county did not.

Ace Speedway, a 4/10-mile track located about two hours northeast of Charlotte Motor Speedway, has had crowds in recent weekends that exceeded the state’s mandate on social gatherings.

North Carolina is in Phase 2 of its re-opening. Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Photos and video have shown many more than that at recent races at Ace Speedway. Last Saturday, the track placed a sign at its entrance that read: “This Event is held in PEACEFUL Protest of Injustice & Inequality Everywhere – Ace Speedway.”

Gov. Cooper was asked Monday during a media briefing if there are loopholes that allow protests to exceed gathering limits for events such as the racetrack’s this past weekend.

“People shouldn’t run a money-making operation that puts in danger not only their customers but anybody who would come into contact with their customers,” Gov. Cooper said. “This is a reckless decision being made by the owners, pulling people together in that way that can cause the spread of the (coronavirus) virus.

“Alamance County (home of the track) is one of the counties that is having higher numbers than it should have. We look forward to taking some action on this in the coming week.

“It’s concerning that Alamance officials have not been able to stop this. We would hope that they could. But if they can’t, then the state will have to take action, which we will do this week if the local officials don’t.”

NBC Sports reached out to track officials Monday. They had no comment.

Track owner Robert Turner has been outspoken about having fans at his races. In a May 21 story, Turner told the Times-News in Burlington, North Carolina, that “I’m going to race and I’m going to have people in the stands.”

“And unless they can barricade the road, I’m going to do it. The racing community wants to race. They’re sick and tired of the politics. People are not scared of something that ain’t killing nobody. It may kill .03 percent, but we deal with more than that every day, and I’m not buying it no more.

“I’ve got a business to run and a job to do, and when I can’t run my business and I can’t go to my job and make a full paycheck, I’m in jail already. So getting behind bars does not scare me. I’m going to speak my piece, and we’re going to do something.”

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson told the Winston-Salem Journal in a June 5 story that the track planned to host this past weekend what he described as a “unity race.” The event, Johnson told the newspaper, was geared toward rallying the community after George Floyd’s death on May 25 while in police custody. Floyd died after a since-fired Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Johnson argued the race at Ace Speedway was no different than Gov. Cooper marching with a crowd of protesters on June 1 with his mask down, exposing his face

The Journal and other media outlets reported that the General Cousel for Gov. Cooper addressed a four-page letter June 5 to Alamance County officials, including Sheriff Johnson that stated: “The recent races conducted by ACE Speedway, however, constitute commercial events, rather than gatherings filling under the auspices of the First Amendment, and therefore do not fall within that exemption. The Governor has broad authority to restrict commercial operations to address emergencies, like the public health emergency posed by COVID-19.”

North Carolina has seen an increase in coronavirus cases. Gov. Cooper said Monday

Gov. Cooper reported Monday that there have been 36,484 confirmed cases, 938 new cases reported Monday, 739 people in the hospital and 1,006 people have died.

“Today marks our highest day of people hospitalized from COVID-19 since the pandemic began,” Gov. Cooper said. “Over the weekend, we saw our single highest day of new cases reported. We’re seeing more viral spread and these numbers are concerning.”

Alamance County has accounted for 494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The county has had 23 deaths related to COIVD-19, according to the state.

The county is averaging 30 coronavirus cases per 10,000 residents. Thirty-six of the state’s 100 counties have a higher case rate per 10,000 residents than Alamance County. Most counties surrounding Alamance County have a higher case rate per 10,000 residents than it did as of Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Goodyear bringing new ‘robust’ tires for Martinsville night race

By Daniel McFadinJun 8, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On Wednesday night, the NASCAR Cup Series will do a first: race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1).

For the event, Goodyear will bring new tire codes to the half-mile track. The construction of the tires – a result of a test at the track last year partially held at night – has been designed to optimize the acceleration, deceleration and handling needed on Martinsville’s flat, tight turns.

The teams that took part in the test were Team Penske (Ryan Blaney), Stewart-Haas Racing (Clint Bowyer) and Wood Brothers Racing (Paul Menard). This is the only track at which NASCAR teams will run either of these two tire codes. As on most NASCAR ovals 1 mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Martinsville.

“Moving the first Martinsville race later in the schedule will have an impact on tires and the track’s ability to take rubber,” Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, said in a media release. “Originally scheduled for May and now being held in June, ambient temperatures will be warmer, which will help the cars’ ability to lay rubber in the concrete corners. Even though this race will be held at night, track temperatures should be warmer than what we ‘normally’ have for this event. In addition to the concrete corners, Martinsville’s lack of banking, long straightaways and tight turns combine for the other challenges teams face. Drivers are hard on the brakes entering the corners and hard on the gas exiting, so our constructions have to be very robust in handling those conditions.”

Here’s the info on the tires being used at Martinsville:

Set limits: 10 sets for the race

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4948; Right-side — D-4950

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,221 mm (87.44 in.); Right-side — 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 10 psi; Left Rear — 10 psi; Right Front — 23 psi; Right Rear — 22 psi

Atlanta finish could make Martinsville race tougher on Jimmie Johnson

By Daniel McFadinJun 8, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A late charge by Clint Bowyer on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway could make Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville more difficult for Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson, who is in the midst of a 105-race winless streak, is the most prolific active Cup driver at Martinsville with nine wins

But his seventh-place finish Sunday at Atlanta – his fifth top-10 finish of the season – could come back to bite him Wednesday on the half-mile track.

That’s because Johnson is 13th in the owner points standings after Sunday’s race. That will impact where he starts at Martinsville.

This is how the starting lineup for Wednesday’s race (7 p.m. ET on FS1) will be determined.

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Since Johnson is 13th in the owner points, he’ll be in the group that has a random draw for 13th-24th in the starting lineup at Martinsville. If Johnson starts deeper in the field, he could be more susceptible to being caught in an early incident.

Bowyer, who is 12th in the owner points, will be in the random draw for first to 12th in the starting order at Martinsville.

Here is how Bowyer’s late charge at Atlanta impacted Johnson and kept the seven-time champion from having a chance to possibly start on the pole at Martinsville.

There was a five-point swing in Bowyer’s favor in the final 11 laps Sunday. Bowyer ended the race three points ahead of Johnson in the owner points for that 12th spot.

Things began to change on Lap 312 when Bowyer had to pit for tires and fell to 26th. From Lap 314 – Lap 323, Bowyer went from 26th to 20th. With each position worth a point, every position Bowyer gained in those laps was another point in his favor.

Johnson, meanwhile, was passed by Kurt Busch for sixth on Lap 323. That cost Johnson a point.

The result was that Bowyer remained ahead of Johnson for 12th in the owner points based on those final laps.

Also, pit selection for Wednesday’s race at Martinsville will be based on the finishing order of Sunday’s race. That means race winner Kevin Harvick will have the best pit stall Wednesday night, the stall before the exit of pit road.

“The biggest thing at Martinsville is just having that clean (pit) out and having options, being able to not be blocked in and that kind of thing,” said Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief. “So to be able to have that stall will be good for us.  Martinsville is the place that has kind of been up and down for us. We haven’t been able to get a victory there in the 4 car, and it seems like we try really hard but we’ve been getting a little bit better each time I would say, and hopefully we’ll have a good car on Wednesday night.”