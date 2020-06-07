Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kurt Busch to start at rear, serve pass through penalty

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Kurt Busch will start at the rear for today’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and have to do a pass through penalty to begin the race after his car failed pre-race inspection three times, NASCAR announced.

Busch was to have started 12th.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Corey LaJoie (failed inspection two times), Garrett Smithley (failed inspection two times), Cole Custer (unapproved adjustments) and Timmy Hill (unapproved adjustments) will start at the rear.

LaJoie was to have started 25th. Custer was to have started 31st. Smithley was to have started 34th. Hill was to have started 38th in the 40-car field.

NASCAR drivers issue message condemning racial inequality, racism

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup drivers released a video before Sunday’s race, providing a unified message against racial inequality and racism.

Bubba Wallace was the first to speak on the video saying: “We’re not strangers to moving fast.”

He was followed by Kyle Busch and several other Cup drivers who went on to say:

“And we know how life can have that same quality. But now … is the time to slow down and reflect. The events of recent weeks highlighted the work we still need to do as a nation to condemn racial inequality and racism. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others in the black community are heartbreaking … and can no longer be ignored.

“The process begins with us listening and learning because understanding the problem is the first step in fixing it. We are committed to listening with empathy and with an open heart to better educate ourselves. We will use this education to advocate for change in our nation, our communities and most importantly in our own homes. Even after the headlines go away.

“All of our voices, they make a difference. No matter how big or how small, it is all of our responsibility to no longer be silent. To no longer be silent. We just can’t stay silent. We’ve a long road ahead of us. But let’s commit to make the journey together.

“Our differences should not divide us. It is our love for all mankind that will unite us as we work together to make real change.”

The video ended with Jimmie Johnson emphasizing “as we work together to make real change.”

Before the race began, the cars were stopped on the frontstretch. Pit crews stood on the wall behind the pit boxes.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps’s then addressed competitors and fans.

“Those watching at home, thank you for your time. Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard. The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.

“The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice. We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection to acknowledge we must do better as a sport and join us as we may now pause and … listen.”

As the cars rolled off, the video of the drivers condemning racism was aired.

Fox’s cameras showed Wallace wearing a Black T-shirt over his racing uniform before the race that stated: “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Results, standings from Atlanta Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT
AJ Allmendinger can check off another box on his career to-do list.

The NASCAR On NBC analyst finally earned his first win on an oval in his NASCAR career, capturing Saturday’s EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger led a powerful effort from Kaulig Racing as teammates Justin Haley and Ross Chastain finished third and seventh respectively.

Noah Gragson won the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash prize with his runner-up showing.

Chase Briscoe remains No. 1 in the Xfinity Series point standings. Gragson is second, four points back, while Harrison Burton is third, 32 points behind Briscoe.

AJ Allmendinger earns first career oval win in Atlanta Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
NASCAR On NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger showed Saturday he still has a lot of racing success left in him, winning the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Driving part-time this season for Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger, who had to roar back from back in the field, earned his fourth career Xfinity Series win, but the first on an oval.

“Oh my God, oh my God, I won on an oval. Do you like that? Whoo!” Allmendinger said to Fox Sports after climbing from his race car. He even kissed the camera, he was so excited about the win.

“This car was awesome,” said Allmendinger, who took the lead on Lap 127 of the 163-lap race and held on the rest of the way. “This is Atlanta. The car was awesome on long runs, probably better than the driver early. Once I got in the lead, I was just trying to hit my marks, which is hard to do.”

Later, in a post-race teleconference, Allmendinger said, “Heck, I might retire. Man, I just wanted to win on a damn oval. … I wanted to win on an oval that we really had to drive and get after it. More than anything, I was happy with myself because I always push myself and question myself a lot if I can do it on these race tracks and it’s always a challenge each time I’m in the race car with myself mentally and to push myself and try to be better. … What I was most happy about those last 35 laps was I gave everything I could and not make any mistakes.”

Noah Gragson, who won last week at Bristol, was the highest finisher of the four drivers eligible for the first of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races, finishing second and taking home a cool $100,000.

Allmendinger was originally not slated to be entered in next Sunday’s back end of a weekend doubleheader race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The second race of the weekend on Sunday, June 14, will serve as the second of four races in the Dash 4 Cash series.

Moments after Allmendinger left the stage, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice told the media that the team will indeed field a car for “Dinger” in the Homestead Dash 4 Cash race. He will go for the $100,000 price along with Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley, as well as Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric.

“I haven’t told AJ this yet, but we will be running the second race at Homestead next Sunday with the Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet with A.J. Allmendinger starting dead last because we will not run the first race (Saturday), we’ll run the second race,” Rice said. “(Allmendinger) said he had a tee time, but that gives Kaulig Racing two chances to run for $100,000. So yeah, we’ll be there with A.J.”

Haley was third, followed by Hemric and Harrison Burton. Sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric (first stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Cindric (second stage win of season)

Who had a good race: Noah Gragson almost made it two wins in a row, but can’t be too upset for finishing second in Saturday’s race. Also, Harrison Burton continued his strong effort this season with his fifth-place showing.

Who had a bad race: Timmy Hill finished 33rd, 76 laps back. Even though he was strong in the iRacing Series during the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, Hill continues to struggle since the Xfinity Series resumed with finishes of 20th or worse in three of the four races back.

Notable: Ross Chastain did his Kyle Busch impression of sorts, competing in both races Saturday. He finished seventh in the Xfinity race and was sixth in the Truck Series race earlier in the day. … All cars passed post-race inspection with just one issue: a lug nut violation on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Brandon Jones, who finished eighth.

What’s next: There will be an Xfinity Series doubleheader next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Saturday, June 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox), and Sunday, June 14 (Noon ET on FS1). The latter race is also the second of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash Series races.

Johnny Sauter’s finish in Atlanta truck race disqualified

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT
NASCAR announced late Saturday afternoon that the No. 13 Truck of Johnny Sauter has been disqualified from the Vet Tix Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after failing post-race inspection.

Sauter’s truck was disqualified for what a NASCAR statement called “a race tire violation.”

“The 13 truck had an issue with one of its tires and did not pass our at-track inspection and led to a violation … basically no treatment or no modifications of any kind,” NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series managing director Brad Moran told reporters. “We had an issue with one of the tires which led to the DQ of the No. 13 truck.

“There was no tip-off. We randomly chose one Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota. They were all very close to each other on pit road. It makes it easy to manage it and to have our officials get to all three sets fairly quickly, basically confiscate them and keep our eyes on them. It was not a tip-off, it was one set of tires from all three OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).”

Moran said the tire on Sauter’s truck failed the “dunk tank test,” where tires are inserted into a tank of water to determine if there is any modification to the tires that are against the rules such as air bubbles from small intentional pin holes or have illegal compounds placed upon the tire.

“Yeah, it was a typical dunk tank test, correct,” Moran said. “They go into a dunk tank and we’re looking at certain things that could be letting air out in different ways. There are many different methods and ways and unfortunately we just had a tire that didn’t pass the test,” Moran said.

He also said the illegal tire was taken from a set that was on Sauter’s truck during Stage 2 of the event. Moran added there will not be any further penalties, meaning Sauter or his team will not be issued L1 or L2 penalties that could call for heavy monetary fines, point reductions or personnel suspensions.

Sauter’s original finish of 17th has been changed to last in the 40-car field.

Two other trucks — the No. 18 of third-place finisher Christian Eckes and the No. 56 of 22nd-place finisher Timmy Hill — were penalized for having “one lug nut not safe and secure,” according to NASCAR.

