What drivers say about Atlanta not being repaved in nearly 25 years

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
NASCAR drivers may love the latest technology, but when it comes to racetrack surfaces, the older appears to be the better.

This weekend’s venue, Atlanta Motor Speedway, is a good example. The 1.54-mile oval’s racing surface is one of the most abrasive and bumpy in the sport.

While drivers who favor AMS like to use terms such as the track has “character” or they like the fact it’s “weathered” or “slick,” there’s no disputing that the current track surface is nearly a quarter-century old.

Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more

The last repave of the Hampton, Georgia facility was following the 1996 season. It’s the third oldest surface in the sport. Only all-concrete Dover (1995) and Auto Club Speedway (1996) have older racing surfaces. Auto Club Speedway has the oldest asphalt surface in the sport, followed by Atlanta.

Track officials announced they would resurface the track after the spring race there in 2017, but overwhelming driver pushback prompted cancellation of the repave.

Still, it’s almost inevitable that the track will have to be resurfaced again, although Ty Dillon offers some interesting alternatives.

“No matter when they do it (resurface the track), all the drivers are going to be upset,” Dillon said. “There is a certain point where they have to do what’s best for the track.

“I think once they decide to repave it, they should maybe ‘dozer the whole thing and change it up. Maybe make it a short track or a road course, do something different. I don’t think we need more mile-and-a-half tracks, I think we need to change up. If they want to get more and more people to Atlanta, they need to look at something different.”

Atlanta is celebrating its 60th anniversary this weekend, having hosted its first race on July 31, 1960. Fireball Roberts was the winner.

Here’s what several Cup drivers have to say about racing at Atlanta:

Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole in Sunday’s Cup race: “The track has a lot of wear to it, a lot of character and a lot of bumps. There is a fine line of getting your car right.”

Alex Bowman: “This track is one where you have a lot of options. It’s worn out and you can move around a lot, which gives drivers a lot of choices. Everyone appreciates options, so this weekend should be a good one.”

Austin Dillon: “We make sure when we go there, we don’t pray for rain. We don’t want any rain because it’s going to be a long day drying that place. It is old, it weeps, but I’m glad they’ve kept it the same. It’s a place that drivers love because you know it’s going to be slick and over time you might be able to find some grip by moving around or changing your line and being disciplined with the throttle.”

William Byron: “Atlanta is a tough track. You have to take care of the right front tire there, or the right rear, whichever one seems to be wearing out the most. I think any time you get a chance to pass a car and get ahead of them you need to take it, but it’s a fine line of how hard do you push it versus taking care of your tires so you’re there in the end. You just really need to manage your equipment the best you can to have a shot. It’s a long 500-mile race and it’s physical.”

Tyler Reddick: “Atlanta is all about managing tires, even with all of the downforce we do have and where the horsepower is at in these Cup cars. You have to be smart and really understand how to manage your car from Lap 1 to Lap 45, which is about how far you can go on a set of tires. Tires will be our best friends this weekend.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: “The old surface is so hard on tires that it creates an entire new strategy for the race.”

Ty Dillon: “Atlanta is old, abrasive and wears on our car and tires very hard. I think everybody’s goal in Atlanta is to make sure that you don’t wear your tires faster than the guy in front of you.”

Ryan Preece: “Atlanta is so rough on tires and your tire strategy that it really gives us a new angle setup-wise than we’ve seen at some of the other intermediate tracks we’ve run at.”

Matt Kenseth: “Atlanta is about as racy as it gets for high-banked intermediate tracks. The pavement’s wore out, there are a lot of bumps, and at times can be very line sensitive. It’s a track I have always really enjoyed racing at and I’m excited to get back. Every week has been a new challenge for me to get acclimated and up to speed, and this will be another one.”

Kyle Busch: “You have to have good grip there, you have to have good (tire) fall-off – you have to be fast to start a run, yet you don’t want to fall off more than anybody else. So you have to take care of your stuff and bide your time a little bit. That lends itself to options by the driver to either push hard early (in the run) or save a little and be there late. We went there several months ago and didn’t get to race there, so expecting the weekend to be much different this time around than when we traveled there in March.”

NASCAR drivers issue message condemning racial inequality, racism

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup drivers released a video before Sunday’s race, providing a unified message against racial inequality and racism.

Bubba Wallace was the first to speak on the video saying: “We’re not strangers to moving fast.”

He was followed by Kyle Busch and several other Cup drivers who went on to say:

“And we know how life can have that same quality. But now … is the time to slow down and reflect. The events of recent weeks highlighted the work we still need to do as a nation to condemn racial inequality and racism. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others in the black community are heartbreaking … and can no longer be ignored.

“The process begins with us listening and learning because understanding the problem is the first step in fixing it. We are committed to listening with empathy and with an open heart to better educate ourselves. We will use this education to advocate for change in our nation, our communities and most importantly in our own homes. Even after the headlines go away.

“All of our voices, they make a difference. No matter how big or how small, it is all of our responsibility to no longer be silent. To no longer be silent. We just can’t stay silent. We’ve a long road ahead of us. But let’s commit to make the journey together.

“Our differences should not divide us. It is our love for all mankind that will unite us as we work together to make real change.”

The video ended with Jimmie Johnson emphasizing “as we work together to make real change.”

Before the race began, the cars were stopped on the frontstretch. Pit crews stood on the wall behind the pit boxes.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps’s then addressed competitors and fans.

“Those watching at home, thank you for your time. Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard. The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.

“The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice. We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection to acknowledge we must do better as a sport and join us as we may now pause and … listen.”

As the cars rolled off, the video of the drivers condemning racism was aired.

Fox’s cameras showed Wallace wearing a Black T-shirt over his racing uniform before the race that stated: “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Kurt Busch to start at rear, serve pass through penalty

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Kurt Busch will start at the rear for today’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and have to do a pass through penalty to begin the race after his car failed pre-race inspection three times, NASCAR announced.

Busch was to have started 12th.

Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more 

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Corey LaJoie (failed inspection two times), Garrett Smithley (failed inspection two times), Cole Custer (unapproved adjustments) and Timmy Hill (unapproved adjustments) will start at the rear.

LaJoie was to have started 25th. Custer was to have started 31st. Smithley was to have started 34th. Hill was to have started 38th in the 40-car field.

Results, standings from Atlanta Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT
AJ Allmendinger can check off another box on his career to-do list.

The NASCAR On NBC analyst finally earned his first win on an oval in his NASCAR career, capturing Saturday’s EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger earns first career oval win in Atlanta Xfinity race

Allmendinger led a powerful effort from Kaulig Racing as teammates Justin Haley and Ross Chastain finished third and seventh respectively.

Noah Gragson won the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash prize with his runner-up showing.

Click here for results

Chase Briscoe remains No. 1 in the Xfinity Series point standings. Gragson is second, four points back, while Harrison Burton is third, 32 points behind Briscoe.

Click here for Xfinity standings

AJ Allmendinger earns first career oval win in Atlanta Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
NASCAR On NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger showed Saturday he still has a lot of racing success left in him, winning the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Driving part-time this season for Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger, who had to roar back from back in the field, earned his fourth career Xfinity Series win, but the first on an oval.

“Oh my God, oh my God, I won on an oval. Do you like that? Whoo!” Allmendinger said to Fox Sports after climbing from his race car. He even kissed the camera, he was so excited about the win.

“This car was awesome,” said Allmendinger, who took the lead on Lap 127 of the 163-lap race and held on the rest of the way. “This is Atlanta. The car was awesome on long runs, probably better than the driver early. Once I got in the lead, I was just trying to hit my marks, which is hard to do.”

Later, in a post-race teleconference, Allmendinger said, “Heck, I might retire. Man, I just wanted to win on a damn oval. … I wanted to win on an oval that we really had to drive and get after it. More than anything, I was happy with myself because I always push myself and question myself a lot if I can do it on these race tracks and it’s always a challenge each time I’m in the race car with myself mentally and to push myself and try to be better. … What I was most happy about those last 35 laps was I gave everything I could and not make any mistakes.”

Noah Gragson, who won last week at Bristol, was the highest finisher of the four drivers eligible for the first of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races, finishing second and taking home a cool $100,000.

Allmendinger was originally not slated to be entered in next Sunday’s back end of a weekend doubleheader race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The second race of the weekend on Sunday, June 14, will serve as the second of four races in the Dash 4 Cash series.

Moments after Allmendinger left the stage, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice told the media that the team will indeed field a car for “Dinger” in the Homestead Dash 4 Cash race. He will go for the $100,000 price along with Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley, as well as Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric.

“I haven’t told AJ this yet, but we will be running the second race at Homestead next Sunday with the Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet with A.J. Allmendinger starting dead last because we will not run the first race (Saturday), we’ll run the second race,” Rice said. “(Allmendinger) said he had a tee time, but that gives Kaulig Racing two chances to run for $100,000. So yeah, we’ll be there with A.J.”

Results, standings from Atlanta Xfinity race

Haley was third, followed by Hemric and Harrison Burton. Sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric (first stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Cindric (second stage win of season)

Who had a good race: Noah Gragson almost made it two wins in a row, but can’t be too upset for finishing second in Saturday’s race. Also, Harrison Burton continued his strong effort this season with his fifth-place showing.

Who had a bad race: Timmy Hill finished 33rd, 76 laps back. Even though he was strong in the iRacing Series during the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, Hill continues to struggle since the Xfinity Series resumed with finishes of 20th or worse in three of the four races back.

Notable: Ross Chastain did his Kyle Busch impression of sorts, competing in both races Saturday. He finished seventh in the Xfinity race and was sixth in the Truck Series race earlier in the day. … All cars passed post-race inspection with just one issue: a lug nut violation on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Brandon Jones, who finished eighth.

What’s next: There will be an Xfinity Series doubleheader next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Saturday, June 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox), and Sunday, June 14 (Noon ET on FS1). The latter race is also the second of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash Series races.

