Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Harrison Burton looks to extend Xfinity’s best rookie start since 2005

By Daniel McFadinJun 6, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What a difference a year makes.

In 2019, seven races into the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season, Harrison Burton had four top 10s and two top fives while racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports, arguably the best team in the series.

By the end of a very disappointing year, Burton would be winless in his only full-time season on the circuit.

Flashforward to June. With seven races down in the Xfinity Series season, the son of NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton is putting together a historic campaign.

Entering today’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton is the lone driver to have finished in the top 10 in all seven races. That includes winning at Auto Club Speedway in March to claim his first career victory in a national NASCAR series race.

His fourth-place finish Monday at Bristol made Burton just the second Xfinity Series rookie to ever finish in the top 10 through seven races. The first was Carl Edwards in 2005. That season Edwards finished in the top 10 in the first nine races.

Burton is also the first Xfinity Series rookie of the year candidate – and the fifth driver overall – to ever have an average finish better than fifth place through seven races.

“That’s obviously a great thing to have a win to kind of lean back on,” Burton said Thursday. “There are races where I felt like I could have done a better job. There are always things to work on, which is great. That’s something that’s really great about my team. We are really honest with each other – with everyone at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing). It’s ‘Hey, the car needs help here, but here is what I could (have) done too.’ Then you kind of formulate what your plan of attack is for the next week to kind of build on that.

“So yeah, it’s obviously a good start to the season. You want to win every single weekend, and that’s not always completely possible. You try your hardest and try to make it work the best you can. Fortunately, we have a win to kind of lean back on and hopefully, we can get some more.”

Today sees Burton making his first Xfinity start at Atlanta (4:30 p.m. ET on Fox). He’ll start fifth.

He has one Truck Series start on the 1.54-mile track, finishing eighth there last year. That same day, Christopher Bell dominated the Xfinity race at Atlanta while driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota. He led 142 of 163 laps before claiming the win.

“My biggest expectation is to just go out and perform like we always do,” Burton said. “I think there is an added bit of pressure with the Dash 4 Cash and things like that are going on that are super exciting. I think my expectations of my race team are at the highest level in any given situation, and for me as well. It starts with the driver and it starts with the crew chief; and then we can all work together and have the right mindset for this race. There’s obviously a little race in the race with the Dash 4 Cash, which is exciting, but the main goal is to win the race and do as well as we can no matter what.”

Results, standings after Atlanta Trucks race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Grant Enfinger was fourth when the final restart began, but rallied to take the green-white-checker win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Enfinger passed eventual runner-up Austin Hill on the final lap to take the checkered flag. It was a heartbreaking loss for Hill, who appeared headed to a win, leading by 4.5 seconds left, when Chase Elliott spun with three laps to go in regulation time.

MORE: Grant Enfinger wins Atlanta Truck race with last lap pass of Austin Hill

It was Enfinger’s fourth career Truck Series win and his second this season. He began the year with a win at Daytona. He is also the only Truck Series regular to win a race this season. The other two races were won by Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Click here for results

Even though he finished second, Hill remains atop the Truck Series point standings with a 20-point lead over Zane Smith. Brett Moffitt is third, 30 points behind Hill, while Enfinger is fourth, 31 points behind. Johnny Sauter (-33 points) is fifth.

Click here for updated standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Grant Enfinger wins Atlanta Truck race with last-lap pass of Austin Hill

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Grant Enfinger passed Austin Hill with one lap to go to win Saturday’s Vet Tix Camping World 200 Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The green-white-checker finish gave Enfinger his fourth career win and second this season (he also won the 2020 opener at Daytona). It also was Ford’s first-ever Truck Series win at the 1.54-mile track in Hampton, Georgia.

Kyle Busch won the first two stages and appeared to have the truck to win. But midway through the final segment, he was forced to pit after he skimmed the outside wall trying to avoid the slow-moving ride of Jordan Anderson.

To add insult to injury, Busch was penalized twice for speeding on pit road, ultimately dropping him three laps behind the leaders and ending his hopes of rebounding for the win. Busch came into the race having won nine times, plus three runner-ups and a third-place showing in his last 14 Truck Series starts dating back to Michigan in mid-2017.

MORE: Results, standings after Atlanta Trucks race

Hill finished second in Saturday’s race, followed by Christian Eckes, Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith. Sixth through 10th were Ross Chastain, Derek Kraus, Brett Moffitt, Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen.

Enfinger’s win was set up when Chase Elliott spun with three laps left in regulation time, bringing out the caution. Hill, who hails from Winston, Georgia, about 55 miles from Atlanta Motor Speedway, had a 4.5 second lead at the time.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

Who had a good race: Even though he failed to win, Hill still had a strong run nonetheless. Also kudos to Eckes for rallying to finish third, followed by a late surge by Gilliland.

Who had a bad race: Rookie Bryan Dauzat had two incidents in the first four laps of Stage 1. He parked his Truck after the second incident and finished last in the 40-truck field. … Matt Crafton got caught up in an accordion-type wreck on pit road after Stage 1 that caused significant damage to his front end. Still, Crafton managed to rally back to finish 12th.

Notable: A pair of teenagers started the race on the front row: series rookie Christian Eckes and Tyler Ankrum, both 19 years old. Eckes finished third, while Ankrum was 15th.

What’s next: The next Truck Series race is Saturday, June 13, at Homestead-Miami Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Also: A fox hopped across pit wall and ran across the track before exiting on the other side. No caution was called.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Jimmie Johnson will be honored during final Atlanta start

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday will mark a significant milestone for Jimmie Johnson, at a place that has meant a lot to him during his NASCAR career.

Johnson will make his final start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which has been one of his most successful tracks, with five wins, 14 top five and 16 top-10 finishes in 28 Cup starts there.

The race track will also honor Johnson before the race by naming a section of its grandstand after him. He joins seven-time champions Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty in having grandstands at the track name after them.

“It means a ton to me,” Johnson said in a media teleconference Friday. “To have my name be on the grandstands there at the speedway, alongside all the other greats, is just super meaningful to me.

“My final full-time year in Cup is a little different than I imagined; our whole world is different than we imagined with Covid. I know there were other plans to kind of go with the events in Atlanta this weekend that won’t be seen through, but it’s still amazing to have my name on the grandstands there. I’ve seen a few pictures and I can’t wait to see it in person on Sunday.”

Johnson will also give the command for drivers to start engines.

While Johnson will be honored before Sunday’s race, the event will be celebrated without fans, who are not allowed inside the track due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to have the moment with the grandstands being named after me; granted, there’s no fans there to celebrate it with,” he said.

The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro enters Sunday’s race mired in the longest winless streak of his career: 104 races over three years. His last win was at Dover International Speedway on June 4, 2017.

Atlanta, where Johnson last won in the second race of the 2016 season, will mark the second racetrack the seven-time Cup champion will see for the final time thus far this season. The other one up to now was Fontana, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting hiatus from racing.

“It’ll be interesting to see how I feel being at the track this weekend, but knowing we have so many races left and we’ll be coming back to these tracks, it hasn’t been on my mind,” Johnson said. “Fontana was out of this world – what an emotional and special moment that was to go back to my home track for the final time, have fans in the stands and the full experience.

“I guess I’ve been riding that high. I’m just happy to be back at the track. My head space has been back to some normalcy and back to racing.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Miami plans to host up to 1,000 guests for June 14 Cup race

By Dustin LongJun 5, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

Homestead-Miami Speedway plans to host up to 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their household members as guests to the track’s June 14 Cup race, according to a proposal approved by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The Mayor’s office provided NBC Sports with a copy of the executive summary of Homestead-Miami Speedway’s proposal. With more than a week before the race, the track’s plans could change based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 first reported the track would be allowed to have military members at the June 14 event.

Those admitted would not be charged. They would be the only people allowed in the grandstands. They would be the first people to sit in the stands for a NASCAR race since the season resumed in May. Fans could watch both Charlotte races last month from Turn 1 condos but were not allowed any other access.

No tickets for the general public will be made available for any of the races at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

Those admitted will not be allowed in the infield. They must undergo health screening before entering the facility, including a temperature check. They also will be required to wear a cloth mask and comply with other other preventive measures, including social distancing in the stands.

The track will have a sequenced ingress, egress procedure to control entry to and exit from the facility to minimize large concentrations of people. There will be multiple hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the entrances and concourse.

No tailgating will be allowed. Parking will be allowed in every other spot. Guests will be prohibited from bringing coolers. Limited menus will be available. No merchandise will be sold on site.

Here’s the status of upcoming races for fans.

June 6-7 — Atlanta Motor Speedway: No spectators for any of its races.

June 10 — Martinsville Speedway: No spectators allowed.

June 13-14 — Homestead-Miami Speedway: Up to 1,000 military personnel, first responders and household members allowed only for June 14 Cup race. General public not allowed at event.

June 20-21 — Talladega Superspeedway: No spectators for any of its races.

June 26-28 — Pocono Raceway: No spectators for any of its races, including the Cup races on June 27 and June 28.

July 4-5 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway: No spectators for its races, including the July 4 doubleheader of the IndyCar race and Xfinity race on the road course.

July 9-12 — Kentucky Speedway: No spectators for any of its races.

July 15 — Charlotte Motor Speedway (All-Star Race): “Options for fan entry are being evaluated in consultation with state and local health officials, but no decisions have been finalized,” according to track media release.

July 18-19 — Texas Motor Speedway: “Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR have developed a comprehensive plan and continue to work with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of the number of race fans who will be able to attend the weekend’s events,” according to track statement.

July 23-25 — Kansas Speedway: “We continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend our races in July,” according to track statement.

August 2 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway: It’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access” for the race, according to track statement.