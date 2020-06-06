Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

AJ Allmendinger earns first career oval win in Atlanta Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
NASCAR On NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger showed Saturday he still has a lot of racing success left in him, winning the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Driving part-time this season for Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger, who had to roar back from back in the field, earned his fourth career Xfinity Series win, but the first on an oval.

“Oh my God, oh my God, I won on an oval. Do you like that? Whoo!” Allmendinger said to Fox Sports after climbing from his race car. He even kissed the camera, he was so excited about the win.

“This car was awesome,” said Allmendinger, who took the lead on Lap 127 of the 163-lap race and held on the rest of the way. “This is Atlanta. The car was awesome on long runs, probably better than the driver early. Once I got in the lead, I was just trying to hit my marks, which is hard to do.”

Later, in a post-race teleconference, Allmendinger said, “Heck, I might retire. Man, I just wanted to win on a damn oval. … I wanted to win on an oval that we really had to drive and get after it. More than anything, I was happy with myself because I always push myself and question myself a lot if I can do it on these race tracks and it’s always a challenge each time I’m in the race car with myself mentally and to push myself and try to be better. … What I was most happy about those last 35 laps was I gave everything I could and not make any mistakes.”

Noah Gragson, who won last week at Bristol, was the highest finisher of the four drivers eligible for the first of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races, finishing second and taking home a cool $100,000.

Allmendinger was originally not slated to be entered in next Sunday’s back end of a weekend doubleheader race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The second race of the weekend on Sunday, June 14, will serve as the second of four races in the Dash 4 Cash series.

Moments after Allmendinger left the stage, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice told the media that the team will indeed field a car for “Dinger” in the Homestead Dash 4 Cash race. He will go for the $100,000 price along with Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley, as well as Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric.

“I haven’t told AJ this yet, but we will be running the second race at Homestead next Sunday with the Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet with A.J. Allmendinger starting dead last because we will not run the first race (Saturday), we’ll run the second race,” Rice said. “(Allmendinger) said he had a tee time, but that gives Kaulig Racing two chances to run for $100,000. So yeah, we’ll be there with A.J.”

Haley was third, followed by Hemric and Harrison Burton. Sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric (first stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Cindric (second stage win of season)

Who had a good race: Noah Gragson almost made it two wins in a row, but can’t be too upset for finishing second in Saturday’s race. Also, Harrison Burton continued his strong effort this season with his fifth-place showing.

Who had a bad race: Timmy Hill finished 33rd, 76 laps back. Even though he was strong in the iRacing Series during the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, Hill continues to struggle since the Xfinity Series resumed with finishes of 20th or worse in three of the four races back.

Notable: Ross Chastain did his Kyle Busch impression of sorts, competing in both races Saturday. He finished seventh in the Xfinity race and was sixth in the Truck Series race earlier in the day. … All cars passed post-race inspection with just one issue: a lug nut violation on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Brandon Jones, who finished eighth.

What’s next: There will be an Xfinity Series doubleheader next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Saturday, June 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox), and Sunday, June 14 (Noon ET on FS1). The latter race is also the second of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash Series races.

Results, standings from Atlanta Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT
AJ Allmendinger can check off another box on his career to-do list.

The NASCAR On NBC analyst finally earned his first win on an oval in his NASCAR career, capturing Saturday’s EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger led a powerful effort from Kaulig Racing as teammates Justin Haley and Ross Chastain finished third and seventh respectively.

Noah Gragson won the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash prize with his runner-up showing.

Chase Briscoe remains No. 1 in the Xfinity Series point standings. Gragson is second, four points back, while Harrison Burton is third, 32 points behind Briscoe.

Johnny Sauter’s finish in Atlanta truck race disqualified

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT
NASCAR announced late Saturday afternoon that the No. 13 Truck of Johnny Sauter has been disqualified from the Vet Tix Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after failing post-race inspection.

Sauter’s truck was disqualified for what a NASCAR statement called “a race tire violation.”

“The 13 truck had an issue with one of its tires and did not pass our at-track inspection and led to a violation … basically no treatment or no modifications of any kind,” NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series managing director Brad Moran told reporters. “We had an issue with one of the tires which led to the DQ of the No. 13 truck.

“There was no tip-off. We randomly chose one Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota. They were all very close to each other on pit road. It makes it easy to manage it and to have our officials get to all three sets fairly quickly, basically confiscate them and keep our eyes on them. It was not a tip-off, it was one set of tires from all three OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).”

Moran said the tire on Sauter’s truck failed the “dunk tank test,” where tires are inserted into a tank of water to determine if there is any modification to the tires that are against the rules such as air bubbles from small intentional pin holes or have illegal compounds placed upon the tire.

“Yeah, it was a typical dunk tank test, correct,” Moran said. “They go into a dunk tank and we’re looking at certain things that could be letting air out in different ways. There are many different methods and ways and unfortunately we just had a tire that didn’t pass the test,” Moran said.

He also said the illegal tire was taken from a set that was on Sauter’s truck during Stage 2 of the event. Moran added there will not be any further penalties, meaning Sauter or his team will not be issued L1 or L2 penalties that could call for heavy monetary fines, point reductions or personnel suspensions.

Sauter’s original finish of 17th has been changed to last in the 40-car field.

Two other trucks — the No. 18 of third-place finisher Christian Eckes and the No. 56 of 22nd-place finisher Timmy Hill — were penalized for having “one lug nut not safe and secure,” according to NASCAR.

Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJun 6, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
After a wild short track race last weekend, the Cup Series returns to a 1.5-mile speedway Sunday.

Chase Elliott, who made contact with Joey Logano at the end of last weekend’s race at Bristol as they raced for the lead, starts on the pole. Aric Almirola starts second and Logano will start third.

Here are the details for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, competing in his final race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, will give the command to start engines at 3:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7:45 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:05 p.m. by Jack Dewberry, Atlanta Motor Speedway Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed at 3:06 p.m. by 12-year-old Keedron Bryant. There will be a flyover at 3:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 325 laps (500.5 miles) around the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 105. Stage 2 ends on Lap 210.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Chase Elliott made contact with Joey Logano racing for the lead in the final laps at Bristol, allowing Brad Keselowski to take the lead and win last weekend. Clint Bowyer was second. Jimmie Johnson placed third.

LAST RACE AT ATLANTA: Brad Keselowski led the final 33 laps to win this race Feb. 24, 2019. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Kurt Busch finished third.

Results, standings after Atlanta Truck race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Grant Enfinger was fourth when the final restart began, but rallied to take the green-white-checker win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Enfinger passed eventual runner-up Austin Hill on the final lap to take the checkered flag. It was a heartbreaking loss for Hill, who appeared headed to a win, leading by 4.5 seconds left, when Chase Elliott spun with three laps to go in regulation time.

It was Enfinger’s fourth career Truck Series win and his second this season. He began the year with a win at Daytona. He is also the only Truck Series regular to win a race this season. The other two races were won by Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Johnny Sauter, whose No. 13 truck was originally scored 17th, was disqualified after failing post-race inspection due to what NASCAR termed “a race tire violation” in a statement.

Even though he finished second, Hill remains atop the Truck Series point standings with a 21-point lead over Zane Smith. Brett Moffitt and Enfinger are tied for third, 31 points behind Hill, while Ben Rhodes (-35) is fifth.

Follow @JerryBonkowski