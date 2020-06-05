Jimmie Johnson: ‘I find the more I listen, the more I learn’

With NASCAR among the few sports currently competing, seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson said drivers and series officials are discussing ways they can show unified support against social injustice and racism.
NASCAR races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Truck and Xfinity Series race there Saturday, and the Cup Series races there Sunday. The track, located in Hampton, Georgia, is less than 30 miles from downtown Atlanta. That area has been the site of protests since George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day after a since-fired Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Atlanta is under an 8 p.m. ET curfew through Sunday night.
Johnson said he has spent much time this week listening to understand what more he can do.
“I’m trying to learn and educate myself and really listen during these times,” he said Friday during a Zoom call with media. “I find the more I listen, the more I learn.”
But he also knows there are questions about what more the sport and all its participants can do.
“I think for those of us that ask ourselves ‘Is there more that we can do?’ that’s the start of it,” he said. “I think that’s, ultimately, what a lot of the protestors far and wide want to ignite in people. Do you think you can do more? And when that really hits inside of you, will you act on it?
“I do think there’s time to do stuff this weekend. There’s a lot of discussion going on behind the scenes with many drivers with our sport, the leaders of sport.”
Johnson said he reached out to Wallace earlier this week to talk.
“Bubba has been a great friend of mine,” Johnson said. “I’ve been in conversation with him with some of the depression issues that he’s battled over the years that he’s been able to share publicly. Things that drivers talk about and the challenges we have in our teams, our jobs, relationships, life and things like that – he and I have always had an open line of communication and talk on a deep level.
“To start, I just called to check in with him. I just wanted to know how he was doing. In that phone call, I learned a lot about him, his family and the things that they’ve been through. His cousin was killed while he was young, to learn that story, I just had no idea. I had no idea the challenges he’s been faced with. It’s part of that listening.”
Wallace told the story on the Dale Jr. Download about the 2003 death of a cousin in a police shooting in Tennessee.
“We were at my sister’s basketball tournament, I can’t remember where,” Wallace said. “I was running around the gym with all the brothers and sisters there and all of a sudden I hear a scream like the worst scream that you want to hear, not like somebody scared you straight, like something bad had just happened. I look over and I see my mom running out the door and we had just found out that my cousin was shot and killed by a police officer.”
A judge later cleared the officer in the shooting. The family filed a civil suit and lost in court on appeal.
As Johnson looks ahead to what more he can do, his foundation can play a key role.
Johnson’s foundation is dedicated to helping children and supports K-12 public and charter schools in select districts in California, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
“(Wife) Chandra and I both grew up in public school systems,” Johnson said. “We understand the diversity in the public school systems, we understand the challenges in the public school systems. And to us, we’ve always felt that starting with kids is the most important part of the equation.
“The earlier you start, the more hope you have for change in education and knowledge, and ultimately, better citizens in the country, citizens of the world, understanding culture abroad.
“Education has been very important to us and I think, in general, should be a point of focus. It has been for us. As I look into the future at what I do when I’m not a full-time racer, it’s a little unclear right now where I take the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. But our focus has been on children for a reason and we really feel like we can make change and really effect individuals’ lives if we start young enough.”
Chase Elliott announces recipients of $100K bounty money
“Y’all should definitely recognize this wouldn’t have happened or been any fun without (Kevin Harvick) tweeting what he did,” Elliott said in one of the tweets. “So thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun.”
The bounty reward isn’t the only charitable event Elliott is part of.
For the fourth consecutive year Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports are taking part in the “DESI9N TO DRIVE” art design collaboration with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (Children’s), the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia.
It involves an auction of signed racing shoes from all four of Hendrick’s drivers. The shoes were designed by patients at Children’s who submitted color sketches of racing shoes depicting their “big dreams.” Four drawings were selected, replicated on Alpinestars racing shoes to be worn by the drivers during Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).
The auction will end at 9 p.m. ET June 14. Proceeds go to the Chase Elliott Foundation to benefit the summer camp program that Children’s runs for its large patient network and the Children’s Covid-19 fund that helps provide needed support, supplies and equipment for their most fragile patients and frontline employees.
Y’all should definitely recognize this wouldn’t have happened or been any fun without KH tweeting what he did… so thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun. Looking forward to the truck race again tomorrow in the @Hooters truck!
It may be called Dash 4 Cash, but for some Xfinity Series drivers, it’s more of a Playoff 4 Cash of sorts.
Every Xfinity driver who qualifies for each of the four Dash events wants to win the $100,000 per race prize.
And they’ll do what they have to do to get that six-figure check.
“Yeah, it does incentivize that,” Xfinity driver Harrison Burton said in a Thursday media teleconference. “You saw in years past guys were really aggressive to win the Dash 4 Cash. It puts on great racing.
“It reminds me a lot of the old Cup races that were worth a million dollars to win. That always seemed like it put more pressure on everything. It was a playoff-like atmosphere. That’s good, a good little test for us. The guys that are in the Dash 4 Cash, along with us, are guys that you are going to have to beat to win a championship.”
The Dash 4 Cash begins Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be followed by races at Homestead-Miami Speedway (June 14), Talladega Superspeedway (June 20) and Pocono Raceway (June 28).
“This is almost like a playoff race,” Burton said. “The incentive for me is more competitive than it is monetary. There is obviously a lot of things that you can do with that money with putting it back into the team, with your crew members, and things with charities and things like that, which are all things that I’ve thought about.”
But, Burton added, “the biggest thing that fires me up is competition. No matter what, that competition of these really fast race cars that I’m going to have to beat with this prize money on the line, it’s time to go get it. … You just need to focus on doing your job and doing the best of your ability, as good as you can.”
“(The Dash 4 Cash is) a huge thing,” Briscoe said. “For Xfinity to put up literally $400,000 as a bonus if you were able to sweep that, that’s like a brand new sponsor coming onboard for nearly half the season, so it’s a huge deal just to win one of them.
“If you could win four (Dash races), it would literally change your entire program, so it’s a huge thing for us. I think everybody financially is struggling right now with everything going on with the COVID stuff, so for a team to be able to have that swing from no new money coming in to potentially $400,000 is a huge thing.
“Any time you add that amount of money guys are going to be up on the wheel even more than what they normally are, so I don’t think it adds any more pressure.
“From a driver’s standpoint, I’m going 100 percent, whether we’re racing for a dollar or $100,000. I just want to win as bad as I can. … Obviously, winning four would be a huge feat, but if you can just win one or two of those that’s still like a brand new sponsor coming on board.”
He followed that with a video chat with Bubba Wallace on Instagram the following night. Wallace shared his feelings about recent incidents and his experiences of racism.
Dillon told media Thursday that he felt he had to speak up.
“I don’t care if I ever win a race or a championship in my life or lose every follower I have on Instagram or sponsor that I have, but when my children grow older and I take my last breath, I want to be sure that I was on the right side of what I felt is going on in history,” Dillon said. “And that means way more than acquiring fame and trophies and wins. Those things all fade away.
“But the impact you had on human beings in your life, the relationships last forever. So, that’s my heart behind this. I know some people might not feel the same as me and I understand that, as well. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. I just wanted to stop, in the middle of my career, and say hey, this is where I stand. … I know at the end of the day, this is what I believe in and I’ll stand up for what I believe in.”
Dillon said listening to Wallace this week as they talked made him aware of experiences he never knew, including racist incidents at tracks in other series when Wallace was younger and encounters with police.
“I’ve known him my whole career and growing up and have seen him grow up as well, and to hear the stories about how Bubba was treated in some of those situations and knowing Bubba’s character and knowing him as a human being, that blew my mind because I would have never thought Bubba as a person, would have gone through anything like that,” Dillon said. “But, I think that’s just what it is.
“I think sometimes it’s easy for us who don’t know, as a white man or a white person, in general, we don’t know these stories. We don’t all the time ask the right questions to become informed.
“I think just hearing those stories impacted me in just saying that Bubba’s going through this, so is everyone else that looks like him, so why can’t we emphasize to learn more and hear the stories so that we can help make a change, have the right verbiage in our communities and in our groups, so that this problem doesn’t continue on.”
“I think obviously anything that’s said or expressed has to come from a true heart, so that does come from the individual,” Dillon said. “But I think it does take, as a group, saying that we don’t stand for it. And once we all know that we’re all on the same page as saying we don’t stand for it, we come together with a united voice saying that we don’t tolerate hate, racism, bigotry in our sport and that it’s not okay.
“There’s great conversations going on with the folks in our sport on this in planning a united front to make a statement. And I’m very proud of that.”
Dillon said the reaction to his comments on social media have been positive.
“I’ve had a really great reaction,” the 28-year-old said. “Obviously, there’s the few that don’t agree. But, I’m not looking for someone to agree with me. I’m just talking about how I feel on the subject. You can’t do anything in this day without making one person mad or somebody else happy, but this is who I am. I want to use my platform to talk about things that matter to me, whether it makes some people uncomfortable, or not.”
2. A fresh viewpoint
Nineteen-year-old Xfinity rookie Harrison Burton says the death of George Floyd, the ensuring protests and conversations about racism and social injustice have impacted him.
“It’s a tough thing for me as a young kid trying to figure things out in the NASCAR world and to be honest, I’ve always been so focused on racing,” Burton said Thursday in a media conference. “That’s been my whole life. The more we get into this year, it seems like the more I’m focusing on other things, focusing on the world as a whole.
“You realize that racing isn’t the whole world. You get so caught up in ‘I got to win Atlanta next week. I got to go run as good as I can because this is my life, this what I’ve worked for, this is what I love to do.’ Which is all true, but there’s also the real world going on and so many issues out there as well that people are going through. I think there’s a lot of people that are looking introspectively and trying to see what they can do to help.”
Burton said he has.
“I think everyone has taken a look at themselves and said ‘How can I be better?’ and help this situation,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of people do a lot of great things in the NASCAR community. I think the peaceful protests are great way to have people’s voices be heard and things like that. But what is really exciting also – along with that – is sports have a way of bringing people together.
“People rooting for a driver together or working on a team together or things like that bring people together from all different places in the world, which is amazing. I think that when you have the opportunity to be that sport that it’s kind of on us to help people in need – and you can help bring people together – that is an amazing opportunity.
“I’m excited for that as well. I think there’s a lot of great things that are going on. People that are reflecting personally on what they could do to be better, and I know there has been a lot of conversations amongst a lot of people about how can we make a positive change from this tragedy.”
Chase Briscoe also has posted on social media his feelings in this time.
“Our God says, ‘Love your neighbor like you love yourself,’ “ Briscoe said of his tweet on Tuesday. “And I think that’s the perfect way to put it. We all need more love.
“That’s really the best way I can put it is we just need more love, and if everybody loved their neighbor like we loved ourselves, then it would be a lot better place.”
Jesus said to love your neighbor as yourself. We need to all love each other more and have compassion for each other. Jesus will be the light in all of this darkness.
As a publicly traded company, Dover Motorsports must make various documents available to the public, including sanction agreements with NASCAR for its races in 2021 at Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.
The 2020 season marks the end of the five-year agreements NASCAR had with tracks, so 2021 provides a look at any changes to the sanctioning agreements.
It states: “Promoter will use best efforts to ensure a minimum spectator attendance in grandstand seating during the NASCAR Cup Race portion of the Competition of at least seventy percent (70%) of Capacity of the Facility.”
That isn’t 70% of all of a track’s seats but 70% of all seats that are available and not covered by signs or banners. The sanctioning agreement states: “Any seats or stands not included as part of the Capacity for the Event must be covered, removed or concealed in a first-class manner reasonably acceptable to (NASCAR) and the broadcast partner. Social zones, viewing platforms or other general areas without permanent seats, and enclosed suites will not count in calculating a Facility’s Capacity.”
The agreement also states that the track promoter must provide NASCAR within 15 days of the event a report that shows the number of tickets scanned for the event, the number of tickets sold or distributed for the event and the capacity of the event. The agreement states that NASCAR “agrees all such attendance reports provided by Promoter shall remain confidential and not shared with any third-party without the written consent of Promoter.”
4. Staggered shifts
With the need to maintain social distancing, including in race shops, bigger teams have gone to staggered shifts with employees to keep the work going in a safe way.
Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske, explained on a recent call with media what is taking place with his organization.
“We’ve chosen at this point to work in shifts rather than have our entire workforce together,” Cindric said. “You have to remember we have almost 500 people in the building on a normal basis, so we’ve really been working to maybe a third of the workforce, if you will, on any given day, split into shifts.
“Our shifts have been six-hour shifts, so we’ve been working from 6 (a.m.) to noon, and then we’ve taken a two-hour break for sanitization and so forth, and then we’ve worked then from 2 to 8 (p.m.) with a different shift. That’s been across the board through all of our series, and we’ll continue that process here for the foreseeable future. It helps us maybe take less risk with our people but also put ourselves in a position to where we’re not as vulnerable should someone get infected.”
5. Busy schedule ahead
With NASCAR seeking to catch up in races after a 10-week break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming weekends will offer plenty of racing for fans.
Seven of the next eight Saturdays feature doubleheaders, including a NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader.
Here are the Saturday doubleheaders:
June 6: Truck and Xfinity at Atlanta Motor Speedway
June 13: Truck and Xfinity at Homestead-Miami Speedway
June 20: Xfinity and ARCA at Talladega Superspeedway
June 27: Truck and Cup at Pocono Raceway
July 4: Xfinity and IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
July 18: Truck and Xfinity at Texas Motor Speedway