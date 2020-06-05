Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Clint Bowyer peaks with Kyle Petty throwback scheme for Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The drumbeat toward this fall’s Southern 500 Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway has started, courtesy of Stewart-Haas Racing and Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford will take inspiration from the No. 42 car that NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty drove in 1990 when he competed for SABCO Racing and was sponsored by Peak Antifreeze.

Bowyer will be sponsored by Peak in the race.

It’s the latest Darlington throwback to Petty’s career. Kyle Larson drove a Mello Yello scheme in 2015 and Ryan Blaney drove his Wood Brothers Racing scheme in 2017.

In 1990, Petty claimed one Cup win. He led 433 of 492 laps at Rockingham Speedway. It was one of his three wins at Rockingham from 1990-92.

The Southern 500 is tentatively scheduled to open the playoffs on Sept. 6 on NBCSN.

Jimmie Johnson: ‘I find the more I listen, the more I learn’

By Dustin LongJun 5, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT
With NASCAR among the few sports currently competing, seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson said drivers and series officials are discussing ways they can show unified support against social injustice and racism.

NASCAR races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Truck and Xfinity Series race there Saturday, and the Cup Series races there Sunday. The track, located in Hampton, Georgia, is less than 30 miles from downtown Atlanta. That area has been the site of protests since George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day after a since-fired Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Atlanta is under an 8 p.m. ET curfew through Sunday night.

Johnson said he has spent much time this week listening to understand what more he can do.

“I’m trying to learn and educate myself and really listen during these times,” he said Friday during a Zoom call with media. “I find the more I listen, the more I learn.”

But he also knows there are questions about what more the sport and all its participants can do.

“I think for those of us that ask ourselves ‘Is there more that we can do?’ that’s the start of it,” he said. “I think that’s, ultimately, what a lot of the protestors far and wide want to ignite in people. Do you think you can do more? And when that really hits inside of you, will you act on it?

“I do think there’s time to do stuff this weekend. There’s a lot of discussion going on behind the scenes with many drivers with our sport, the leaders of sport.”

Bubba Wallace, the only black Cup driver, has discussed this week his feelings and experiences with police on the Dale Jr. Download and “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN and an Instagram video chat with Ty Dillon.

Dillon and Johnson are among drivers who have also expressed their feelings this week about the Floyd’s and protests.

Johnson said he reached out to Wallace earlier this week to talk.

“Bubba has been a great friend of mine,” Johnson said. “I’ve been in conversation with him with some of the depression issues that he’s battled over the years that he’s been able to share publicly. Things that drivers talk about and the challenges we have in our teams, our jobs, relationships, life and things like that – he and I have always had an open line of communication and talk on a deep level.

“To start, I just called to check in with him. I just wanted to know how he was doing. In that phone call, I learned a lot about him, his family and the things that they’ve been through. His cousin was killed while he was young, to learn that story, I just had no idea. I had no idea the challenges he’s been faced with. It’s part of that listening.”

Wallace told the story on the Dale Jr. Download about the 2003 death of a cousin in a police shooting in Tennessee.

“We were at my sister’s basketball tournament, I can’t remember where,” Wallace said. “I was running around the gym with all the brothers and sisters there and all of a sudden I hear a scream like the worst scream that you want to hear, not like somebody scared you straight, like something bad had just happened. I look over and I see my mom running out the door and we had just found out that my cousin was shot and killed by a police officer.”

A judge later cleared the officer in the shooting. The family filed a civil suit and lost in court on appeal.

As Johnson looks ahead to what more he can do, his foundation can play a key role.

Johnson’s foundation is dedicated to helping children and supports K-12 public and charter schools in select districts in California, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

“(Wife) Chandra and I both grew up in public school systems,” Johnson said. “We understand the diversity in the public school systems, we understand the challenges in the public school systems. And to us, we’ve always felt that starting with kids is the most important part of the equation.

“The earlier you start, the more hope you have for change in education and knowledge, and ultimately, better citizens in the country, citizens of the world, understanding culture abroad.

“Education has been very important to us and I think, in general, should be a point of focus. It has been for us. As I look into the future at what I do when I’m not a full-time racer, it’s a little unclear right now where I take the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. But our focus has been on children for a reason and we really feel like we can make change and really effect individuals’ lives if we start young enough.”

Chase Elliott announces recipients of $100K bounty money

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
Almost two weeks after he beat Kyle Busch in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte, Chase Elliott has announced which charities he’ll donate his $100,000 bounty reward to.

In two tweets Friday morning, Elliott said he’ll be giving the money – put up by Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis – to three different groups.

The $50,000 from Harvick will go to Feed the Children’s COVID-19 response.

The $50,000 from Lemonis will go to the Red Cross and  Kyle Busch’s foundation.

“Y’all should definitely recognize this wouldn’t have happened or been any fun without (Kevin Harvick) tweeting what he did,” Elliott said in one of the tweets. “So thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun.”

While the bounty challenge is over, Elliott’s not done in the Truck Series. He’s entered in Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1) in GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet.

The bounty reward isn’t the only charitable event Elliott is part of.

For the fourth consecutive year Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports are taking part in the “DESI9N TO DRIVE” art design collaboration with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (Children’s), the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia.

It involves an auction of signed racing shoes from all four of Hendrick’s drivers. The shoes were designed by patients at Children’s who submitted color sketches of racing shoes depicting their “big dreams.” Four drawings were selected, replicated on Alpinestars racing shoes to be worn by the drivers during Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

The auction will end at 9 p.m. ET June 14. Proceeds go to the Chase Elliott Foundation to benefit the summer camp program that Children’s runs for its large patient network and the Children’s Covid-19 fund that helps provide needed support, supplies and equipment for their most fragile patients and frontline employees.

MORE: Chase Elliott on pole for Cup Series race at Atlanta

Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash to provide playoff-like atmosphere

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
It may be called Dash 4 Cash, but for some Xfinity Series drivers, it’s more of a Playoff 4 Cash of sorts.

Every Xfinity driver who qualifies for each of the four Dash events wants to win the $100,000 per race prize.

And they’ll do what they have to do to get that six-figure check.

“Yeah, it does incentivize that,” Xfinity driver Harrison Burton said in a Thursday media teleconference. “You saw in years past guys were really aggressive to win the Dash 4 Cash. It puts on great racing.

“It reminds me a lot of the old Cup races that were worth a million dollars to win. That always seemed like it put more pressure on everything. It was a playoff-like atmosphere. That’s good, a good little test for us. The guys that are in the Dash 4 Cash, along with us, are guys that you are going to have to beat to win a championship.”

The Dash 4 Cash begins Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be followed by races at Homestead-Miami Speedway (June 14), Talladega Superspeedway (June 20) and Pocono Raceway (June 28).

“This is almost like a playoff race,” Burton said. “The incentive for me is more competitive than it is monetary. There is obviously a lot of things that you can do with that money with putting it back into the team, with your crew members, and things with charities and things like that, which are all things that I’ve thought about.”

But, Burton added, “the biggest thing that fires me up is competition. No matter what, that competition of these really fast race cars that I’m going to have to beat with this prize money on the line, it’s time to go get it. … You just need to focus on doing your job and doing the best of your ability, as good as you can.”

Burton is one of the four drivers qualified for Saturday’s Dash 4 Cash opener. The others are Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Bristol winner Noah Gragson.

“(The Dash 4 Cash is) a huge thing,” Briscoe said. “For Xfinity to put up literally $400,000 as a bonus if you were able to sweep that, that’s like a brand new sponsor coming onboard for nearly half the season, so it’s a huge deal just to win one of them.

“If you could win four (Dash races), it would literally change your entire program, so it’s a huge thing for us. I think everybody financially is struggling right now with everything going on with the COVID stuff, so for a team to be able to have that swing from no new money coming in to potentially $400,000 is a huge thing.

“Any time you add that amount of money guys are going to be up on the wheel even more than what they normally are, so I don’t think it adds any more pressure.

“From a driver’s standpoint, I’m going 100 percent, whether we’re racing for a dollar or $100,000. I just want to win as bad as I can. … Obviously, winning four would be a huge feat, but if you can just win one or two of those that’s still like a brand new sponsor coming on board.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 to be named June 16 on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 5, 2020, 10:48 AM EDT
The NASCAR Hall of Fame 2021 Class, as well as the winner of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, will be announced June 16.

The announcement will come at 5 p.m. ET in a special edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN.

The program will be hosted by NBC Sports’ Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Krista Voda and Nate Ryan.

Two Hall of Fame inductees will be selected from 10 nominees in the Modern Era ballot and one from the Pioneer ballot. The Landmark Award recipient will be chosen from a list of five nominees.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel will meet virtually on Tuesday, June 9, to select the inductees.

Here are the nominees:

Modern era (10): Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik.

Pioneer (5): Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody.

Landmark (5): Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Ralph Seagraves.

MORE: Original story of Hall of Fame nominees.

