NASCAR revised schedule announced; midweek races added

By Dustin LongJun 4, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT
Two midweek Cup races in July will be run after a NASCAR revised schedule (through August 2) was announced on Thursday.

The All-Star Race will be held Wednesday night, July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Cup Series also will race on Thursday night, July 23 at Kansas Speedway.

NBC’s first NASCAR races will be the July 4 Xfinity event on the Indianapolis road course and the July 5 Cup race on the Indianapolis oval. NBC also will air the IndyCar race July 4 at Indy.

Fox will then broadcast the NASCAR races at Kentucky and the All-Star Race at Charlotte before NBC and NBCSN take over broadcasting Cup and Xfinity Series races the rest of the season. The Truck Series races will continue to be seen on Fox and FS1 through the end of its season.

Here is the NASCAR revised schedule through Aug. 2:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

June 26 at Pocono: ARCA race (6 p.m., FS1)

June 27 at Pocono: Truck Series race (12:30 p.m., FS1)

June 27 at Pocono: Cup Series race (3:30 p.m., Fox)

June 28 at Pocono: Xfinity Series race (12:30 p.m., FS1)

June 28 at Pocono: Cup Series race (4 p.m., FS1)

July 4 at Indianapolis: Xfinity Series race (3 p.m., NBC)

July 5 at Indianapolis: Cup Series race (4 p.m., NBC)

July 9 at Kentucky: Xfinity Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 10 at Kentucky: Xfinity Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 11 at Kentucky: Truck Series race (1 p.m., FS1)

July 12 at Kentucky: Cup Series race (2:30 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: ARCA Series race (4 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: Cup Series All-Star Open race (7 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: Cup Series All-Star Race (8:30 p.m., FS1)

July 18 at Texas: Xfinity Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

July 18 at Texas: Truck Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 19 at Texas: Cup Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

July 23 at Kansas: Cup Series race (7:30 p.m., NBCSN)

July 24 at Kansas: Truck Series race (7 p.m., FS1)

July 24 at Kansas: ARCA Series race (10 p.m., FS1)

July 25 at Kansas: Truck Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

July 25 at Kansas: Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., NBCSN)

August 2 at New Hampshire: Cup Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

NASCAR previously announced its revised schedule through June 21.

Further national series dates will be announced at a later date. Additional details about the All-Star Race will be announced at a later date.

CAN FANS ATTEND ANY OF THESE RACES?

Pocono Raceway has announced its June races will be held without spectators.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced its July races will be held without spectators.

Kentucky Speedway announced that its July races will take place without spectators.

Charlotte Motor Speedway states that for the July 15 All-Star Race “options for fan entry are being evaluated in consultation with state and local health officials, but no decisions have been finalized at this time.”

Texas Motor Speedway states that it has developed with NASCAR “a comprehensive plan and continue to work with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of the number of race fans who will be able to attend the weekend’s events.”

Kansas Speedway announced that its NASCAR revised schedule has July races that will run without spectators. But on its website, it stated: “We continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend our races in July. As the situation evolves, we will immediately share any new information with our customers

New Hampshire Motor Speedway states that “it’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access” for the Aug. 2 Cup race.

REALIGNED RACES

The July 9 Xfinity race at Kentucky is realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The July 24 ARCA race at Kansas Speedway is realigned from Chicagoland Speedway.

The July 25 Truck race at Kansas Speedway is moved from Chicagoland Speedway.

The July 25 Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway is moved from Iowa Speedway.

Kentucky, Kansas to host races without fans

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
While there will be a combined total of nine races next month at Kentucky and Kansas speedways, those races will be held without fans in attendance.

Kentucky Speedway will be hosting Xfinity Series races on July 9 (8 p.m., FS1) and July 10 (8 p.m., FS1), a Truck Series race on July 11 (1 p.m., FS1) and a NASCAR Cup race on July 12 (2:30 p.m., FS1). The Cup Series race will be held on the day it was originally scheduled for prior to the hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack for working in collaboration with NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway to assure this year’s race weekend takes place in a way that protects the safety of participants and the community,” Kentucky Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Simendinger said in a statement. “We are very disappointed that the coronavirus pandemic dictates that we will not have spectators at this year’s races.

“We work all year for this weekend and to not be able to share it with fans, especially in the 10th anniversary year of the Quaker State 400, is tough. The health and safety of the public comes first so we hope fans will catch all of the action on FOX or PRN.”

Kansas Speedway will host five races: a Cup race July 23 (7:30 p.m., NBCSN), a Truck Series race on July 24 (7 p.m., FS1), an ARCA Series race on July 24 (10 p.m., FS1), a Truck Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1) on July 25 and Xfinity Series race on July 25 (5 p.m., NBCSN).

Those races were rescheduled from the May 30-31 weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to be a part of NASCAR’s return to racing,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said in a statement. “This is an important first step in the resumption of sports to the Kansas City area, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to play an integral role in that process.”

While the races at Kansas are scheduled to be run without fans, track officials said in a statement on the track’s website that could change if state and local officials further loosen restrictions:

“The situation today requires us to plan our events without fans. However, we continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend our races in July. As the situation evolves, we will immediately share any new information with our customers.”

FAN STATUS FOR FUTURE RACES

Charlotte Motor Speedway states that for the July 15 All-Star Race “options for fan entry are being evaluated in consultation with state and local health officials, but no decisions have been finalized at this time.”

Texas Motor Speedway states that it has developed with NASCAR “a comprehensive plan and continue to work with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of the number of race fans who will be able to attend the weekend’s events.”

Kansas Speedway announced that its NASCAR revised schedule has July races that will be run without spectators, but will re-evaluate if conditions improve.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway states that “it’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access” for the Aug. 2 Cup race.

No practice, no qualifying = no problem for drivers

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
It’s another example of the new normal – at least for now: elimination of practice and qualifying for most NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck races due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While most crew chiefs might like to keep practice and qualifying to optimally set up cars for race day, some drivers seem to be of the opposite mindset.

“From a driver standpoint, I personally like it like a lot of (drivers) because I feel it puts a little more in the driver’s hands because everybody starts off on an even playing field, nobody’s car is going to drive perfectly, you have to figure it out and adapt,” Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe said during a Thursday media conference call. “It’s super important for the crew chief and team to unload somewhat close because you have to still be close, you can’t be way off in left field and still make something happen.

“But yeah, I think we could definitely limit practice. Looking back on it, if I was a rookie and at a place like Darlington, it would be tough to just start the race and figure it out. I think 15-20 minutes, maybe, of practice, just enough to make sure your travels are set, and you’re not going to bottom out or anything crazy. And then the drivers get at least a look at the track and just shake everything down.

“Maybe that’s a potential thing we can do down the road to shorten practice. Yeah, I like it. It takes me back to my dirt racing days where you show up, you get two laps (of practice) and you’re racing. I’ve enjoyed it, I feel like it’s been good for our team because we’re typically pretty close in practice as it is, so it’s been good for us.”

Veteran drivers like reigning Truck Series champ Matt Crafton also likes the run-what-you-brung aspect.

“It’s interesting how we’ve done this, like with Charlotte, we went with what we’ve known and what we’ve ran with the last couple years, and the baseline setup and what we ended up with and started from there,” Crafton said in the teleconference. “I think it’s a lot harder for some of the rookies that don’t have a whole lot of notebook to lean on.

“It’s a good thing for the veterans to have more of a notebook, but I love it (no practice or qualifying), to be honest. It’s kind of a cool thing that we’re doing with no practice. The last time we did that was at Kentucky (2015) and I actually won the race because it was rained out practice and qualifying. Under the circumstances we’re going through right now, I’m glad at least we’re racing.”

Fellow Truck Series driver Zane Smith, who earned a career-best third-place finish last week at Charlotte, said not having practice is “100% absolutely” a disadvantage for rookie drivers not to have practice or qualifying – but he’s also quickly learned to adapt.

“This deal kind of sucks for me, but I’ve always kind of liked where you line ‘em up and race,” Smith said. “It’s kind of like you’ve got what you’ve got and figure out as soon as you can.

“That’s what I did in Charlotte. … I tested at Atlanta not too long ago and that was my first time on a mile-and-a-half in a truck. But racing a truck and driving a truck are two entirely different things.”

Still, Smith found a bit of humor about racing Saturday at Atlanta without practice and qualifying.

“I can’t wait to see my heart rate right after Stage 1,” Smith, who turns 21 next Tuesday, said with a chuckle. “I have this Apple Watch and it tracks all that and it’s kind of cool to see after the race.

“I could tell I was out of breath after Stage 1 (last week at Charlotte) from starting near the back and coming to the front. But at least this time, I think I’ll start top 10 because they changed the points deal, so that’ll make my job a lot easier – I hope.”

Indianapolis to run July NASCAR, IndyCar races without fans

By Dustin LongJun 4, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday that its NASCAR/IndyCar weekend July 4-5 will be run without fans.

In a letter to fans, Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, wrote:

“After extensive consultation with local and state health officials, we have made the difficult decision to run these events without fans in the stands due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. …

“While the State of Indiana plans to enter Stage 5 of its “Back on Track Indiana” plan on July 4, opening sporting events to fans with social distancing, Marion County – home to IMS – moved to Stage 3 ten days after the rest of the state, and we cannot be confident that it will be ready to move to Stage 5 by the holiday weekend. This approach follows national trends for larger communities, and we must follow those guidelines and the leadership and judgement of our city and state officials during this challenging time.

“Customers with tickets to the impacted events will receive an email from the IMS ticket office with instructions for claiming tickets to our 2021 events, an account credit good for all future events at IMS, or a refund.”

NBC will broadcast the IndyCar and Xfinity races July 4 on the track’s road course and air the Cup race July 5 on the oval.

Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said in a statement: “We remain committed to welcoming the world’s greatest fans to the Speedway for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race in late August.”

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Aug. 23 on NBC.

No NASCAR race has been run with fans since the sport resumed its season May 17 at Darlington Raceway. When NASCAR announced its revised schedule for May 30-June 21, it stated that none of those events would be held with fans.

 

 

Weekend schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Dustin LongJun 4, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend with all three series competing.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series will have a doubleheader Saturday. The Cup Series races Sunday.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

12:30 – 2:30 p.m.  — Truck Series haulers enter garage

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

4:30 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting for Xfinity and Truck Series (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series haulers enter garage

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series access screening

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening

10:30 – 11 a.m. — Cup Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series engine prime & final adjustments

12:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to vehicles 

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (130 laps/200 miles, FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM)

2:30 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series engine prime & final adjustments

4 -5 p.m. — Truck Series haulers exit

4:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series drivers report to their cars

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (163 laps/251 miles, Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM)

5 p.m. — Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series haulers exit

9 – 11 p.m. Cup Series haulers enter

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening

1 – 2 p.m. — Cup engine prime & final adjustments

2:50 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their cars

3 p.m. — Cup race (325 laps/500 miles, Fox, PRN, SiriusXM)

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup haulers exit 