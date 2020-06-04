Kentucky, Kansas to host races without fans

While there will be a combined total of nine races next month at Kentucky and Kansas speedways, those races will be held without fans in attendance.

Kentucky Speedway will be hosting Xfinity Series races on July 9 (8 p.m., FS1) and July 10 (8 p.m., FS1), a Truck Series race on July 11 (1 p.m., FS1) and a NASCAR Cup race on July 12 (2:30 p.m., FS1). The Cup Series race will be held on the day it was originally scheduled for prior to the hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack for working in collaboration with NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway to assure this year’s race weekend takes place in a way that protects the safety of participants and the community,” Kentucky Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Simendinger said in a statement. “We are very disappointed that the coronavirus pandemic dictates that we will not have spectators at this year’s races.

“We work all year for this weekend and to not be able to share it with fans, especially in the 10th anniversary year of the Quaker State 400, is tough. The health and safety of the public comes first so we hope fans will catch all of the action on FOX or PRN.”

Kansas Speedway will host five races: a Cup race July 23 (7:30 p.m., NBCSN), a Truck Series race on July 24 (7 p.m., FS1), an ARCA Series race on July 24 (10 p.m., FS1), a Truck Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1) on July 25 and Xfinity Series race on July 25 (5 p.m., NBCSN).

Those races were rescheduled from the May 30-31 weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to be a part of NASCAR’s return to racing,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said in a statement. “This is an important first step in the resumption of sports to the Kansas City area, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to play an integral role in that process.”

While the races at Kansas are scheduled to be run without fans, track officials said in a statement on the track’s website that could change if state and local officials further loosen restrictions:

“The situation today requires us to plan our events without fans. However, we continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend our races in July. As the situation evolves, we will immediately share any new information with our customers.”

FAN STATUS FOR FUTURE RACES

Charlotte Motor Speedway states that for the July 15 All-Star Race “options for fan entry are being evaluated in consultation with state and local health officials, but no decisions have been finalized at this time.”

Texas Motor Speedway states that it has developed with NASCAR “a comprehensive plan and continue to work with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of the number of race fans who will be able to attend the weekend’s events.”

New Hampshire Motor Speedway states that “it’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access” for the Aug. 2 Cup race.

Here is the NASCAR schedule through Aug. 2:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

June 26 at Pocono: ARCA race (6 p.m., FS1)

June 27 at Pocono: Truck Series race (12:30 p.m., FS1)

June 27 at Pocono: Cup Series race (3:30 p.m., Fox)

June 28 at Pocono: Xfinity Series race (12:30 p.m., FS1)

June 28 at Pocono: Cup Series race (4 p.m., FS1)

July 4 at Indianapolis: Xfinity Series race (3 p.m., NBC)

July 5 at Indianapolis: Cup Series race (4 p.m., NBC)

July 9 at Kentucky: Xfinity Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 10 at Kentucky: Xfinity Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 11 at Kentucky: Truck Series race (1 p.m., FS1)

July 12 at Kentucky: Cup Series race (2:30 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: ARCA Series race (4 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: Cup Series All-Star Open race (7 p.m., FS1)

July 15 at Charlotte: Cup Series All-Star Race (8:30 p.m., FS1)

July 18 at Texas: Xfinity Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

July 18 at Texas: Truck Series race (8 p.m., FS1)

July 19 at Texas: Cup Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

July 23 at Kansas: Cup Series race (7:30 p.m., NBCSN)

July 24 at Kansas: Truck Series race (7 p.m., FS1)

July 24 at Kansas: ARCA Series race (10 p.m., FS1)

July 25 at Kansas: Truck Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

July 25 at Kansas: Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., NBCSN)

August 2 at New Hampshire: Cup Series race (3 p.m., NBCSN)

Further national series dates will be announced at a later date.

