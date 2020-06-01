Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Noah Gragson wins Bristol Xfinity race in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT
Noah Gragson won Monday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, holding off Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in an overtime finish.

The finish was set up by an accident between Gragson and JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with five laps to go in the scheduled 300-lap distance. Following a restart with seven laps to go, Gragson was challenging Allgaier for the lead when the two made contact in Turns 1 and 2. The contact sent Allgaier up into the outside wall. Unable to collect his car, Allgaier then slid into the inside wall. Allgaier, who led a race-high 156 laps, was unable to finish the race. He placed 18th.

Allgaier has led 47% of the laps in the last three Bristol races but failed to win all three.

The win is Gragson’s second of the year after he won the season-opener at Daytona.

“I really apologize to Justin and the seven team, that’s not how I want to race,” Gragson told FS1. “I saw that position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom the lap before. I tried to get to the bottom. I just got too loose. All of us top-five guys, really anybody in the field, this track is like ice out there right now. We were slipping and sliding.”

Later in a post-race press conference Gragson was asked if could expect retaliation from Allgaier.

“If it’s going to happen it’s going to happen,” Gragson said. “All I can do is be on the same page as my team and just try to drive that thing balls to the wall and have it hung out sideways and try to go fast. The only thing I can do is try to win races … When you’re a man and you throw a punch, you better be able to take a punch.”

Gragson is the second repeat winner of the year, following Briscoe. He is also the eighth different winner in the last eight Bristol races.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton and Myatt Snider.

Gragson, Briscoe, Jones and Burton qualified for the first round of the Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

MORE: Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chase Briscoe earned his seventh straight short-track top-10 finish … Harrison Burton has finished in the top 10 in all seven races in 2020, the most top-10 finishes by a rookie ever to start a season … Myatt Snider placed fifth for his best Xfinity finish in seventh career start … Brandon Brown placed seventh for his third top 10 of the year … Josh Williams finished ninth for his third career top-10 finish and his second of the year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric and Michael Annett were part of a wreck on Lap 6 that eliminated Cindric and Annett. Chastain finished 28th … Patrick Emerling, making his first Xfinity Series start, finished 29th after he wrecked on Lap 142 … AJ Allmendinger finished 10th after he spun early in the race and then had an unscheduled pit stop with 89 laps to go for a flat tire … Riley Herbst and Justin Haley wrecked on a restart with 45 laps to go. Herbst had restarted first after taking two left-side tires. He made slight contact with Justin Allgaier that got him out of shape and resulted in the wreck. Herbst was eliminated and finished 27th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET June 6 on FOX

NASCAR calls for all to “be united in the stand against racism”

NASCAR
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
NASCAR issued a statement Monday night saying “we all need to listen more and be united in the stand against racism.”

NASCAR’s statement:

“The NASCAR family, like so many others, is hurt and angered by the immensely troubling events that have taken place across our country in recent weeks. For us to heal and move forward as a nation, we all need to listen more and be united in the stand against racism, hatred, senseless violence and loss of life. And we must all hold ourselves accountable to driving positive change.

While our sport has made progress over the years, there remains much work to be done and we fully embrace our responsibility to help bridge the racial divide that continues to exist in our country. We must do better and our commitment to promoting equality and inclusion continues and will never waver.”

NASCAR Cup drivers Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson, Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney had previously commented about the protests and death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Billy Mauldin, president and senior chaplain at Motor Racing Outreach, used the invocation before Monday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway to pray for George Floyd, his family and friends and that “racism and prejudice may have no place in this world.”

His prayer:

“Gracious God, heavenly father, we pray for the family and friends of George Floyd and all deeply affected by his tragic death. May his life and death, only the most recent of too many other precious souls, bring change, real change throughout our society. We pray for our country, that we my find peace during this turbulent time. We pray for unity and justice and the moral courage to fight for both. May we live the divinely inspired words of our forefathers that all men are created equal and see clearly, act boldly, that racism and prejudice may have no place in this world. As for this race this evening, we simply ask for a safe race for all. It’s in your holy name I pray, amen.”

 

Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones ready to Dash 4 Cash

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones are among Xfinity Series drivers looking forward to tonight’s Dash 4 Cash qualifying race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The top four finishing full-time Xfinity drivers in tonight’s race will qualify for the first of four Dash 4 Cash races, Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The highest finisher of the four Dash 4 Cash competitors at each race will win a $100,000 bonus.

“I really like the Dash 4 Cash program,” Gragson, who starts ninth tonight, said in a NASCAR teleconference. “I think it’s really cool what Xfinity does for the sport.

“In 2018 I ran three races for Joe Gibbs Racing and was part of three of those Dash 4 Cash races at Richmond, Talladega and Dover. It felt like a different energy, different atmosphere. It’s like everybody was racing that much harder. It was a lot of fun.

“I wasn’t racing full-time (that season), I was just racing for owner points so I couldn’t take part in (the Dash). But if it had been based on owner’s points and not driver points, then I would have won two of the Dash 4 Cash races, at Richmond and Talladega.”

Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, has one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes in this season’s first six Xfinity races.

“I think it’ll be cool and hopefully we’ll be in them,” Gragson said of the Dash 4 Cash events. “Our cars have been strong lately at JR Motorsports and I’m excited for it.”

Jones, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra, has one win and three top-10 finishes this season.

“I’m excited to get to Bristol,” said Jones, who will start alongside Harrison Burton on the front row tonight. “We’ve had speed to win these races. Can’t be a better way to go to Bristol.

“The Dash for Cash is always fun. I’ve had limited opportunities to be a part of that, so I feel like my chances this year are super strong to get eligible for that. Bristol has always been one of my favorite race tracks. I’ve almost won there a few times in Xfinity and Trucks, as well. I’m looking forward to try to get that checked off my list.”

The Dash 4 Cash races will be:

June 6 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

June 14 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

June 20 – Talladega Superspeedway

The final Dash 4 Cash race will be the next scheduled Xfinity race after Talladega, to be announced when NASCAR reveals the next portion of the revised 2020 schedule.

The winner and the next three highest finishing full-time Xfinity Series drivers at Atlanta will qualify for the next event at Homestead-Miami.

Entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR races at Atlanta

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for all three of its national series.

The Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Series will race Saturday. The Cup series will race Sunday.

Here are the entry lists for this weekend’s races:

Cup – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

There are 40 entries.

Reed Sorenson is in the No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Gray Gaulding is in the No. 27 for Rick Ware Racing.

JJ Yeley is in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

Click here for Cup entry list

 

Truck – Vet Tix Camping World 200 (1 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

There are 40 entries for Saturday’s race after the field was cut from 47 original entries.

Cup drivers entered are Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, Brennan Poole and Gray Gaulding.

Click here for Truck entry list

 

NOTE: The Xfinity entry list has not been released by NASCAR at this time.