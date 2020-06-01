Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Petty: ‘You’ve got to have thick skin’ at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

An incensed Joey Logano said of Chase Elliott and the contact they had late in Sunday’s race at Bristol, “He wrecked me.”

NASCAR On NBC analyst Kyle Petty can understand Logano’s frustration.

“The one thing as a driver, whether you’re Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin or Chase Elliott, expect somebody to run into you, that’s going to happen at Bristol,” Petty said on NASCAR America At Home. “You’ve got to expect it and be prepared for it.

“These guys (Logano and Elliott) already have wins, but look at how they’re driving, look at how much and how important a NASCAR Cup win is to each and every one of these guys, but especially a NASCAR Cup win at Bristol. That’s a big feather in your cap.”

Petty is scheduled to appear at 12:50 p.m. ET today on “Lunch Talk Live” with host Mike Tirico.

Even though both drivers have at least one win each this season, and even with no fans in the stands, there was still plenty of incentive for Logano and Elliott.

“When you look at it, it shows these guys aren’t just phoning it in, they’re not just mailing it in and saying we’re going to go to the racetrack and not have any practice,” Petty said. “They come to win, they come to win every week. And I think that came through today, maybe more so than anything else.

“Joey says it’s childish (that he almost had to force an apology from Elliott after the race). That’s heat-of-the-moment talk. Chase, he apologizes, but let’s go back to Darlington. It seemed like Kyle Busch was trying to apologize (to Elliott) but Chase wasn’t having any of that.

“If you’re going to dish, you’ve got to take. That’s the way it is. You’ve got to have thick skin. If you’re going to throw it out there and be mad at somebody, you’ve got to expect somebody to be mad at you. This is just Bristol.”

Petty reiterated that while the circumstances with three laps left dictated Elliott make a risky move, that kind of behavior is almost expected at a place like Bristol.

“Chase fired it off in the corner,” Petty said. “Why? Because he wanted to win the race. He felt he had a better car and that it would stick. It didn’t stick. Have we ever seen Joey Logano do that, or Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick or a number of other drivers? Yes. You count on that thing sticking but it doesn’t always stick, it doesn’t always go where you point.

“At Bristol you have to expect that when somebody fires it off in the corner under you with two-and-a-half or three laps to go or they’re on the last lap, there’s going to be some contact. And chances are if you’re on the outside, there’s going to be some contact with the wall.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kyle Petty joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

By NBC Sports StaffJun 1, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty will be on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” with host Mike Tirico as part of a series of important conversations. Also on today’s show is former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing and Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey.

Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Dave Bing, Basketball Hall of Famer & former Detroit mayor
  • 12:15 p.m. – Ryan Saunders, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach
  • 12:30 p.m. – Dwane Casey, Detroit Pistons head coach
  • 12:40 p.m. – Pedro Martinez, MLB Hall of Famer, and wife Carolina
  • 12:50 p.m. – Kyle Petty, NASCAR on NBC

Monday’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series is back in action with Monday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Since the series resumed in May, Chase Briscoe won at Darlington and Kyle Busch won last week at Charlotte.

Harrison Burton will start on the pole after the random draw. Brandon Jones will be beside him on the front row.

Here are the details for the race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Paul Livrieri, executive vice president of operations for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, will give the command to start engines at 7:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 11:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 5 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:57 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 6:58 p.m. by Allie Colleen.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the 0.533-mile oval.

PACE LAP:  At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: TBA

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny conditions with a high of 73 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kyle Busch passed Austin Cindric on the last lap to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week. Daniel Hemric finished second. Cindric placed third.

LAST RACE AT BRISTOL: Tyler Reddick won the race last August. Chase Briscoe was second. John Hunter Nemechek was third.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for starting lineup

Winners and Losers after Bristol Cup race

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Brad KeselowskiWhen a driver is put in the right position, good things can happen. While it looked as if Keselowski would score a top-three finish, he emerged with the lead — and the win — after Chase Elliott and Joey Logano wrecked while racing for he lead in the final laps. Keselowski said: “Early on in the race everybody was hitting each other. It carried in all the way to the end. Some people ran me over. I probably ran some people over. Everybody is mad at everybody going into Atlanta next week.”

Clint BowyerHe scored a much-needed runner-up finish. Bowyer had not finished better than 16th in the four races since the series resumed.

Jimmie JohnsonFinished a season-best third Sunday at Bristol. Said Johnson: “Very strong performance for us. Really proud of the guys keeping our chins up through the last four weeks. We’ve had fast cars, really haven’t had the results to show for it.”

Bubba WallaceHis 10th-place finish was his first top 10 in a Cup race at a track less than 1 mile in length. He did it by overcoming two penalties on pit road for speeding.

LOSERS

Ryan BlaneyHe spun while running second and seemed as if he would emerge unscathed but Ty Dillon couldn’t avoid Blaney’s car and hit it, ending Blaney’s race. He finished last in the 40-car field.

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott — They were battling for the lead in the final laps but Elliott’s car made contact with Logano’s, ending their hopes of victory. Logano finished 21st. Elliott placed 22nd. Logano was upset with Elliott after the race, particularly that Elliott didn’t immediately apologize for the contact.

Alex BowmanWas collected in a multi-car crash that also ended the race for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer. Bowman finished 37th, marking his second consecutive finish outside the top 30.

Jimmie Johnson: “I am for protesting, peaceful protesting”

Jimmie Johnson
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said he is for peaceful protesting and said “I hope there’s more of that tonight” after Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Some major U.S. cities remained under curfew orders as people across the county and the world protested the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death as Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee.

Numerous athletes from across all sports have commented on Floyd’s death and the protests since, including NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon, along with Serena Williams, LeBron James, Richard Sherman, and Lewis Hamilton, who stated on Instagram: “We are not born with  racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to.”

Asked about the protests after Floyd’s death, Johnson said Sunday: “I’ve watched it all. The circumstances are just crazy and unacceptable. I am for protesting, peaceful protesting. I hope there’s more of that tonight. I know there are concerns, especially in the Charlotte area, near my home, that they will be protesting tonight.

“The message needs to be clear, but I think being peaceful is really the right way to send the message here. I hope everybody stays safe.”

Johnson spoke up in 2016 when there were protests in Charlotte, North Carolina after a police officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott. Johnson said at that time: “I’m a firm believer of gender equality, race equality, and I live my life that way and teach that to my children.’’

Said Clint Bowyer after Sunday’s race when asked about his reaction to Floyd’s death: “It’s very sad. Heart goes out to everybody involved. Just praying for everybody. It’s very sad to see every angle, every aspect, everything you’re seeing. Very, very sad.”

MORE: NBA players react, participate in protests

MORE: Brian Flores: People with loud opinions on Colin Kaepernick are silent on George Floyd

MORE: Major League Baseball players, managers react to death of George Floyd

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Ty Dillon (@ty_dillon) on