David Ragan will not make his first Truck Series start since 2006 Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway after all.
The Unadilla, Georgia native had entered to compete for DGR-Crosley in the event at his home track, but because NASCAR has cancelled qualifying, only 40 trucks will compete in the race from a field of 47 entries.
The 40 entries are set by owner points, and drivers including Ragan, Norm Benning and NASCAR On NBC analyst Parker Kligerman were with teams that did not have enough points to make the race.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed that it didn’t work out for me to run the Select Blinds Ford F-150 at Atlanta this weekend,” Ragan said in a statement released on Twitter. “I understand in these unique circumstances that NASCAR must set the field before the weekend and not have any qualifying.
“We felt like DGR-Crosley would bring a truck capable of winning the race and so it’s frustrating not to get the chance to make any laps, or show what kind of speed we would have, but I respect NASCAR’s process and we look forward to coming back to race when things get back to normal and we can have some practice and qualifying.”
Ragan, 34, stepped away from full-time racing after last season. He made one start earlier this year, finishing fourth for Rick Ware Racing in the season-opening Daytona 500.
Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones are among Xfinity Series drivers looking forward to tonight’s Dash 4 Cash qualifying race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The top four finishing full-time Xfinity drivers in tonight’s race will qualify for the first of four Dash 4 Cash races, Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The highest finisher of the four Dash 4 Cash competitors at each race will win a $100,000 bonus.
“I really like the Dash 4 Cash program,” Gragson, who starts ninth tonight, said in a NASCAR teleconference. “I think it’s really cool what Xfinity does for the sport.
“In 2018 I ran three races for Joe Gibbs Racing and was part of three of those Dash 4 Cash races at Richmond, Talladega and Dover. It felt like a different energy, different atmosphere. It’s like everybody was racing that much harder. It was a lot of fun.
“I wasn’t racing full-time (that season), I was just racing for owner points so I couldn’t take part in (the Dash). But if it had been based on owner’s points and not driver points, then I would have won two of the Dash 4 Cash races, at Richmond and Talladega.”
Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, has one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes in this season’s first six Xfinity races.
“I think it’ll be cool and hopefully we’ll be in them,” Gragson said of the Dash 4 Cash events. “Our cars have been strong lately at JR Motorsports and I’m excited for it.”
Jones, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra, has one win and three top-10 finishes this season.
“I’m excited to get to Bristol,” said Jones, who will start alongside Harrison Burton on the front row tonight. “We’ve had speed to win these races. Can’t be a better way to go to Bristol.
“The Dash for Cash is always fun. I’ve had limited opportunities to be a part of that, so I feel like my chances this year are super strong to get eligible for that. Bristol has always been one of my favorite race tracks. I’ve almost won there a few times in Xfinity and Trucks, as well. I’m looking forward to try to get that checked off my list.”
The Dash 4 Cash races will be:
June 6 – Atlanta Motor Speedway
June 14 – Homestead-Miami Speedway
June 20 – Talladega Superspeedway
The final Dash 4 Cash race will be the next scheduled Xfinity race after Talladega, to be announced when NASCAR reveals the next portion of the revised 2020 schedule.
The winner and the next three highest finishing full-time Xfinity Series drivers at Atlanta will qualify for the next event at Homestead-Miami.
After dabbling in the Whelen Modified Series – including fielding entries for the late Mike Stefanik – and recording 14 ARCA Menards Series starts from 2016-19, Our set the team’s sights on the Xfinity Series.
The reason?
“You know, a lot of it is the payouts and the way the financial mechanism works,” said Our, a native of the Cape Cod region in Massachusetts, who operates a concrete and construction company.
“We have the ARCA series but there’s an expense there as far as the engines,” Our said. “It’s a lot of the same components as the Xfinity Series, but (ARCA) really doesn’t pay out much. …
“So it’s a big difference. I know there’s more tire bills, but the people don’t recognize the ARCA series like they do the Xfinity, so it’s definitely easier to bring better sponsors to you to help. That’s kind of one of the reasons we stepped up … there was no particular reason we started this year. It would just seem like it all worked.”
It’s worked in part due to aid from GMS Racing. Our bought five of his six cars after GMS shut down its Xfinity operation at the end of 2019.
“With GMS getting out of it, we started talking with them about some of the chassis and cars and it just seemed like it would work, right?” Our said. “Then we were able to pick up Joe (Williams) as the crew chief. We had a lot of the equipment (from the ARCA Series). We had the haulers, we had all the tools. We had all that, it was just the actual chassis and motors that changed.”
One of the most important pieces of the Our Motorsports – which has seven employees including its truck driver – was who would drive No. 02.
“We wanted experience to come out of the box at Daytona,” Our said.
That experienced arrived in the form of Brett Moffitt, the GMS Racing driver who won the 2018 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship.
“Honestly it’s been really good,” Moffitt said last week prior to his sixth-place finish at Charlotte, the team’s best finish. “I’ve been quoted in the past and I still own up to it today that I’m not going to drive cars just to drive them and say I’m in the Xfinity race. It has to be a team that I feel like can really go out and compete. And so far this year, Our Motorsports has proven that they can compete.”
Through six races Moffitt has finished outside the top 20 once, in the season opener at Daytona (24th) due to a late-race crash. He placed 11th at Darlington in his first race there since 2015.
“I feel like they’re doing a very, very good job at bringing me competitive race cars for the budget that they have,” Moffitt said. “It’s a lot of fun because we’re beating guys that we should not be beating and it’s motivation all race long to do that. …
“Eleventh place (at Darlington) doesn’t sound like a ton, but if you look at it on paper what Our Motorsports has versus what Joe Gibbs has and we beat two of their cars. It’s a pretty damn good day. So it’s a lot of fun for me and it’s just gaining experience at the end.”
Our hopes his young team can be a fixture “on top of that second tier” of teams. Using equipment from GMS – which finished 13th in the owner standings in 2019 – gives Our a goal of 13th or 14th. The team is currently 16th.
Moffitt won’t be in the No. 02 tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1). While he’ll be in the car at Atlanta, Talladega and likely Miami, Our Motorsports will field 28-year-old modified driver Patrick Emerling in his first Xfinity start.
A native of Orchard Park, New York, Emerling is a two-time champion of the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series. He’s no stranger to Bristol, having won a 2017 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on the track. He’ll start 20th due to a random draw.
“My goal is to go out there and finish the race and not extend myself out of my comfort box,” Emerling told The Buffalo News. “I’m going to be doing a lot of learning. That’s the idea. This being my first Xfinity race, I just need to get laps in and learn more about the cars. I’ve been iRacing on the computer and watched videos. I am talking to people and doing everything I can to find out every little detail I can.”
Our said Emerling is approved by NASCAR to compete on a mile-and-a-quarter length tracks at the moment.
“With everything (related to the COVID-19 pandemic) going on, we didn’t know when (those races were) gonna happen, except we knew Bristol was going to happen right now,” Our said. “So we kind of talked a little bit and I gave him the opportunity to be able to get in the car for Bristol. And hopefully we do well, he has a good finish, you know, stays clean and then he can get approved to maybe go up to a mile-and-a-half (tracks) with NASCAR for later on.”
Of the Bristol race, which will be run without practice, Our said “I’ll be nervous about it, there’s no question. … I’d be nervous even if it was Brett.”
NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty will be on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” with host Mike Tirico as part of a series of important conversations. Also on today’s show is former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing and Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey.
Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.
“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.