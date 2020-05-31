Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results from Bristol Cup race, points report

By Dustin LongMay 31, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski suddenly found himself in the lead when Chase Elliott and Joey Logano made contact going for the lead with three laps to go Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Keselowski collected his second win of the season. Clint Bowyer was second and followed by Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.

Click here for race results

Kevin Harvick remains the points leader after Sunday’s race. Joey Logano remains second. Kyle Busch gained three spots to move into ninth in the standings.

Click here for driver points report

Jimmie Johnson: “I am for protesting, peaceful protesting”

Jimmie Johnson
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said he is for peaceful protesting and said “I hope there’s more of that tonight” after Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Some major U.S. cities remained under curfew orders as people across the county and the world protested the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death as Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee.

Numerous athletes from across all sports have commented on Floyd’s death and the protests since, including NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon, along with Serena Williams, LeBron James, and Richard Sherman. 

Asked about the protests after Floyd’s death, Johnson said Sunday: “I’ve watched it all. The circumstances are just crazy and unacceptable. I am for protesting, peaceful protesting. I hope there’s more of that tonight. I know there are concerns, especially in the Charlotte area, near my home, that they will be protesting tonight.

“The message needs to be clear, but I think being peaceful is really the right way to send the message here. I hope everybody stays safe.”

Johnson spoke up in 2016 when there were protests in Charlotte, North Carolina after a police officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott. Johnson said at that time: “I’m a firm believer of gender equality, race equality, and I live my life that way and teach that to my children.’’

Said Clint Bowyer after Sunday’s race when asked about his reaction to Floyd’s death: “It’s very sad. Heart goes out to everybody involved. Just praying for everybody. It’s very sad to see every angle, every aspect, everything you’re seeing. Very, very sad.”

MORE: NBA players react, participate in protests

MORE: Brian Flores: People with loud opinions on Colin Kaepernick are silent on George Floyd

MORE: Major League Baseball players, managers react to death of George Floyd

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Ty Dillon (@ty_dillon) on

What drivers said after Cup Series race at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinMay 31, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski – Winner: “We kind of got a Christmas present here in Bristol.  We’ll take it.  We’re in position and able to strike when it counted with the Discount Tire Ford Mustang.  Joey and Chase got together there.  I don’t know what all caused it, but we were just in position to strike and here we are in victory lane.”

(HOW DOES IT FEEL TO WIN TODAY AT BRISTOL? ) “It’s great.  Bristol is a tremendous track.  I wish there were all these fans here to see it, but that’s how it goes.”

(HOW ARE YOU GOING TO CELEBRATE?)  “I’m gonna go home and see my wife and daughter.  I think she’s got some arts and crafts I’m supposed to play with her, and maybe some brownies to eat.  I wish I could celebrate with my team, but you know how everything is right now.  There’s so much going on in the world I’m just so thankful to get to be a race car driver and get to do this.”

Clint Bowyer – finished second: “We actually struggled pretty bad with our setup.  I don’t know, it was floating the nose really bad up off the corner all day long.  I could gain and make some ground up in the center of the corner in, and in the middle, but if I had to pass somebody and turn underneath of them I didn’t have the real estate.  The outside was no man’s land for me.  I couldn’t get my front end to turn at all.  (Keselowski) hit (Ryan Newman) into me and clobbered my whole left side.  I was needing (Keselowski) to be a little bit closer.  I wasn’t gonna feel bad about moving him, but it just didn’t materialize.”

Jimmie Johnson – finished third: “Wild and crazy night for sure.  Very strong performance for us.  Really proud of the guys keeping our chins up through the last four weeks.  We’ve had fast cars, really haven’t had the results to show for it. To put together a solid race, start to finish, great pit stops, fast car, be a threat.  We need more long runs.  There’s only one long race in the whole race.  We were battling for the lead with Kyle.  I wish there were more long runs because our car didn’t have the short run speed in it.”

Kyle Busch – finished fourth: “Our race was okay. We were trying to exit pit road two-wide with (Martin) Truex (Jr.) there running my lights and running on the inside, it’s a shorter distance and we got pegged for speeding. That ruined our first stage results. We were able to get back up there a little bit for the second stage, got some decent second stage points and then we were able to drive to the lead. I led for a little bit and thought we had a pretty good Skittles Camry out front. It was a little bit of a struggle in traffic until we caught lapped traffic and it kind of started to mix up the leaders a little bit.

“I felt like we could make ground back up in that after 30 or 35 laps of a run. We didn’t get those runs at the end of the race. My pit crew always does a great job and unfortunately we came down leading and then we came out third and losing control of the race lost us the race. They’re normally really, really good at getting us spots and today we just didn’t have one of those days on pit road. We got the result we got and those guys all crashed in front of us. Denny (Hamlin) got a flat after he crashed. The 9 (Chase Elliott) and the 22 (Joey Logano) got together when the 2 (Brad Keselowski) had just got by me so he was already in the lead and I had to check up for those guys wrecking. We fell to fourth and that’s all we had.”

Erik Jones – finished fifth: “It was solid. We had a pretty good Stanley Camry. At times, I thought we were better than others. We got a good finish out of it, which was nice. I got caught up in a wreck with the 4 (Kevin Harvick) car. He blew a right front, and we got some damage on the left front at the end. It slowed us down for sure. We just never really got the track position all day, never got where we needed to. We were fast enough during some of the runs that I felt like we could have maintained if we had been up in the top three, we just never got up there. Good day, good finish. Top five is always rewarding, but you always want more.”

Austin Dillon – finished sixth: “P6 for the No. 3 car. The Symbicort Chevrolet was good when it mattered. We worked really hard today; hard-fought battle. The car was tight; low right front. Goodyear said they didn’t know what happened to the tire. But we recovered and made some great adjustments. We were pretty fast there at the end. Justin (Alexander, Crew Chief) made a great call to take tires with 38 laps to go and it showed up. I can’t believe (Keselowski) won; just shows you have to stay in these races until the end. We were racing him right before that last caution, came out and he goes off and wins the race. We’re close, we’re getting there. Love how these races are playing out. Getting closer and closer! Thanks for all the support – next week is Atlanta!”

Kurt Busch – finished seventh: “Wow, what a day for us! The Monster Energy Chevrolet – not one straight panel on it. We went through a lot of damage, went through a lot of looseness early in the race. Man, we had a lot of lucky breaks that fell our way there at the end to be able to come home seventh. There were a couple of guys that wiped each other out, couple of guys chose the wrong lane on the restart and we were able to take advantage with our long run speed. We’ve got to work on our short run speed and how the car drives when it’s on stickers. But we’ll keep digging – we’re not going to give up!”

William Byron – finished eighth: “It was a tough race at the start for us but we finished eighth which was good. Lately we’ve had damage and just a lot of things go wrong for us. We just really needed a good finish and we did today. We had a loose wheel at the start of the race and had to start at the back of the field after that. We marched our way through the field, back to the top 10. We then again had to start at the back to make repairs to account for the loose wheel. For a third time we had to start back again later because of right-side damage. Once we finally got our track position back, we stayed up towards the top 10 and kept ourselves up there. At the end, some of those guys had fresher tires and we faded a couple spots.”

Christopher Bell – finished ninth:“We battled back and have begun to see some results, which is good. It’s nice to be getting some results after the start of the season we had. We are continuing to build and get better, which is the goal.”

 (What do you believe you and your team needs to do to keep the momentum going?) “Just keep learning. I’m a rookie and I’m learning more every race. Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) is new with this Cup Series package, and as we continue to go back to the tracks we are continuing to grow and learn as a team.”

Bubba Wallace – finished 10th:  “All-in-all, it was a good day at the Bristol Motor Speedway. It was fun there at the end. It was wild – that race had pretty much everything. I have seen a lot of positive comments from fans. That’s Bristol Motor Speedway for you. We will carry some momentum over – finally got a good finish after two bad ones. We got the bad juju off our back and we will go onto the Atlanta Motor Speedway! We’ve got some work to do there. I am excited about the speed we’ve been bringing to the track each week. The speed we have been bringing has been good. We need to tweak some things to get us to the next level. We are knocking on the door. We’re doing really good things.”

Ryan Preece – finished 12th: 

John Hunter Nemechek – finished 13th: “It was a tough day, but we still fought to have a good finish under the circumstances. (Crew chief) Seth (Barbour) and the crew put together a super fast Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang. We started off the day a little tight, needing more turn. In that last stage though, we had some issues with overheating and that cost us some precious track position. It’s a challenge at Bristol to stay on the lead lap, let alone finish top 15 after the day we had. I’m so proud of my team for sticking with me and never giving up. We fought hard and still came out of it P13.”

Michael McDowell – finished 14th: “We had a great run going today at Bristol. My Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang was pretty close to the top 10, but unfortunately got involved in a mid-race collision and had some damage. Thankfully, (Crew chief) Drew (Blickensderfer) and my guys on pit road did a great job of making repairs and we recovered alright to get a few spots back at the end and finish 14th. Overall, Bristol has always been a tough track for us, so to be competitive and run up front made it a solid day.”

Matt Kenseth – finished 16th: “Another tough day for me and the 42 team. We had a lot of things go right today with good stops in the pits and some runs with really good speed, but couldn’t turn it into a good finish. So, all in all a frustrating day that ended without the finish we could’ve had. We’ll keep working hard as we look forward to Atlanta and hopefully put together a better race next weekend.”

Denny Hamlin – finished 17th:

Joey Logano – finished 21st: “(Chase Elliott) wrecked me.  He got loose underneath me.  The part that’s frustrating is that afterwards a simple apology — like be a man and come up to someone and say, ‘Hey, my bad.’  But I had to force an apology, which, to me, is childish.  Anyways, man, we had a good recovery with our AutoTrader Mustang and had a shot to win.  That’s all you can hope for.  I passed him clean.  It’s hard racing at the end, I get that.  It’s hard racing, but, golly, man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”

Chase Elliott – finished 22nd: “Just going for the win, trying to get a run underneath (Logano) and got really loose. … As soon as I turned off the wall I had zero chance in making it. I’ll certainly take the blame. I feel like I had to keep him behind me right there to win the race. I hate that we both wrecked but can’t go back in time now.”

JJ Yeley – finished 25th: 

Aric Almirola – finished 29th: “We had such a good car today. We would have had a shot at a top-three finish. That’s Bristol. I felt like I had a tire going down at one point, so we pitted and even came back to the top 10 from that pretty quickly. We had a loose-wheel later and had to pit under caution that put us 10th. We were definitely making our way back towards the front and had a promising finish if we didn’t get caught up there. It looked like (Martin Truex Jr.) got into me. The car just took off towards the wall and we were done. I hate it for this Smithfield Ford team. We’re flirting on the edge of some really good runs. The good news is we came to Bristol with a setup that can win, so we’ll have confidence coming back.”

Matt DiBenedetto – finished 31st: 

Corey LaJoie – finished 32nd:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – finished 34th: “We just got crashed. Our Kroger Camaro was just so good. Two weeks in a row, I feel like, we had one of the best cars I’ve had at that given race track. We were just racing hard. The No. 42 (Matt Kenseth) had to check-up and the No. 48 (Jimmie Johnson) just ran into our left rear and spun us. But, it was a bummer. I felt like we had a really good shot at racing them for the win. We were getting it dialed-in there. Starting on the inside was a little tricky on re-starts in trying to get yourself up, and we were starting to get some momentum back to the top five there and just got crashed. He about got us last week. He got us this week. But, it’s just part of it. It’s short-track racing.

Cole Custer – finished 35th: “Well, that stinks. We were getting our car a lot better and then caught up in the wreck. Just so little time to react so you get caught up in them pretty easily here at Bristol. That’s just how it is here. I thought our HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang was getting a lot better. I felt like we could’ve run in the top 10. We were a lot better than where we were running. We were going forward but our pit stall wasn’t helping us either. We were getting blocked in about every time and that hurt us too. We’ll move on to the next one, but man, I thought we were going to have a good day here.”

Tyler Reddick – finished 36th: “We had a handful with the balance of our Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet today and weren’t quite where we needed to be to start the race. We worked really hard though and got it to where I thought it needed to be. We were even able to start clicking off some top-five lap times, just needed some track position to get up there and start contending. We had started to weed away at that, and I’m confident we would have gotten up there. I could run the top lane pretty well, which was helping a lot. It’s unfortunate, but it’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time at Bristol. I saw the No. 47 (Stenhouse) get spun, and I saw him go down but then I couldn’t see him anymore. I was worried if I checked up too much I’d get caught up in it, but it didn’t matter and I got caught up in it anyway. Just a tough situation and a tough way to end our day.”

Alex Bowman – finished 37th: “It looked like the 47 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) crashed and I just couldn’t get stopped in time. I was hoping they would stay low and as they all came up, I got on the brake pedal, just locked the fronts up and couldn’t turn. … We had a really good car, just had some weird stuff happen today. We cross-threaded a lug nut, had to come back down and change that out. The clutch pedal fell off inside the race car, so that wasn’t good for pit stops by any means. So, we struggled with that the last pit stop and lost some more track position. And then, just wrong place wrong time.”

Ty Dillon – finished 39th: “Rough day for the third race in a row. Obviously today we got caught up in a wreck after having the car fall off the jack during a pit stop. It’s just unfortunate, but our Germain Racing team is strong though. Our cars are really fast. Our GEICO Camaros are a lot stronger than we have been in the past couple years. We have plenty of time to rebound and accomplish our goals this season. We will keep our heads up, keep digging and fight until the end. Bad days will come; it’s just how you fight through them. We will go try again in Atlanta.”

Ryan Blaney – finished 40th: “I got in the marbles and spun out. Thought we were going to be OK and the we got destroyed about six seconds later. That’s just Bristol. I don’t know. I probably shouldn’t have been pushing that hard but trying to get back to the lead. I thought we found some speed up there. Just a mistake on my part.”

 

Brad Keselowski wins Cup race at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinMay 31, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway after he capitalized on contact between Joey Logano and Chase Elliott as they raced for the lead with three laps to go.

Keselowski, who took two left-side tires during a caution and was 12th on a restart with 37 laps to go, beat Clint Bowyer for his second win of the year.

MORE: Joey Logano mad at Chase Elliott

MORE: Race results, point standings

The top five was completed by Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones. Keselowski is the second straight Bristol winner who started from the pole. His win follows his victory in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.

“Oh my goodness, I think everybody on this Discount Tire Ford Mustang team is going to go to Vegas, is it open yet?” Keselowski told FS1. “Because things have been going our way from the luck of the (randodm) draw on the qualifying to the last few laps there. We couldn’t get anything to go our way at the start of the race with cars staying out and I kept getting the bottom lane on restarts and nothing was working out and then right at the end we came in and put two tires on the left and drove up to, I guess fourth or sixth, I don’t know, something like that and put ourselves in position.

“I could see Joey and Chase were getting really racy there and I didn’t know what was gonna happen, but I knew if I kept my eye open something good might happen and, sure enough, it did. An incredible day. I’m so happy for the team.”

Keselowski’s worst finish in the last four races is seventh, which came Thursday at Charlotte.

Logano was leading with three laps to go as Elliott attempted to pass him in Turn 3. Elliott’s car got loose and slid into Logano’s car, forcing it into the wall.

Elliott finished 22nd and Logano placed 21st.

“He wrecked me,” Logano said. “He got loose underneath me.  The part that’s frustrating is that afterwards a simple apology — like be a man and come up to someone and say, ‘Hey, my bad.’  But I had to force an apology, which, to me, is childish. … It’s hard racing at the end, I get that.  t’s hard racing, but, golly, man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”

The race ended in a five-lap run to the checkered flag, setup by a incident with 12 laps to go involving Denny Hamlin. Logano passed Hamlin on the backstretch to take the lead and was followed by Elliott. In Turn 4, Logano got loose in the high lane and Hamlin made contact with his left-rear quarter panel, which sent Hamlin into a spin and resulted in him hitting a lapped car.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Elliott

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Clint Bowyer earned his best finish since he was second at Texas in April 2019. He’s finished top 10 in the last five Bristol races … Jimmie Johnson, who placed third, matched his best finish for the fourth time since his last win at Dover in June 2017 (winless streak goes to 104 races) …  Kyle Busch rebounded from a Lap 63 speeding penalty to get his third top-four finish in the last four races … Bubba Wallace placed 10th. It’s his sixth Cup top-10 finish and first on a short track.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Blaney finished 40th after he spun on Lap 200 while running in second and was then hit by Ty Dillon. Dillon placed 39th … A multi-car wreck with 20 laps left in Stage 2 eliminated Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer. It also involved Kurt Busch. … Ryan Newman finished 15th after he spun on his own twice during the race … Kevin Harvick finished 11th after he suffered damage in a run-in with Erik Jones with 68 laps to go. It ends Harvick’s career-best streak of 13 consecutive top-10 finishes.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 7 on Fox

Joey Logano upset with Chase Elliott after Bristol finish

By Dustin LongMay 31, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joey Logano was upset with Chase Elliott after their incident battling for the lead with three laps left in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“He wrecked me,” Logano said on FS1 after discussing the incident with Elliott on pit road. “He got loose underneath me. The part that’s frustrating is that afterwards a simple apology, like be a man and come up to someone and say, ‘Hey, my bad.’ 

“But I had to force an apology, which, to me, is childish. Anyways, man, we had a good recovery with our Autotrader Mustang and had a shot to win. That’s all you can hope for. 

“I passed him clean. It’s hard racing at the end, I get that. It’s hard racing, but, golly, man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”

Said Elliott: “Just going for the win, you know, trying to get a run underneath and got really loose  in. … As soon as I turned off the wall, I had zero chance of making it. I’ll certainly take the blame.

“I just got loose and got up into him. Yeah, you know, I feel like that was my shot. He was really good on the short run, and I feel like I had to keep him behind me right there in order to win the race with only three or four laps to go. I hate we both wrecked. But you can’t go back in time now.”

Logano finished 21st. Elliott finished 22nd.

In an Instagram post after the race, Logano said that Elliott told him “you’ve done it before.”