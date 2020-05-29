Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Penalty report from Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 29, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
NASCAR on Friday issued its penalty report from the three races — one Cup, Xfinity and Truck series races — held following last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Just one penalty was assessed: to Danny Stockman, crew chief of the No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driven by Kyle Busch, who finished second in the race to Chase Elliot.

Stockman has been fined $2,500 for violating Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR Rule Book for “lug nut(s) not properly installed.”

There had been one previous penalty announced following the Coke 600 against the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Cup team. Crew chief Chris Gabehart, car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons were each suspended for four races (starting with last night’s Cup race) through June 10 for a safety penalty. A chunk of tungsten ballast came off the car driven by Denny Hamlin on the parade lap prior to the start of the 600.

There were no other penalties announced by NASCAR.

Starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s Cup race at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Keselowski will start first and Almirola will start second.

The top five is completed by Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr., putting all three of Team Penske’s cars in the top five.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Click here for the starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (half-mile oval)

Length: 500 laps, 266.5 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 125. Stage 2 ends on Lap 250.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: June 1 at Bristol (300 laps, 159.9 miles), 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck Series race: June 6 at Atlanta (130 laps, 200.02 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Chase Elliott ‘Sent it, for Judd’ in Charlotte Cup Series win

By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
A rollercoaster week for Chase Elliott ended Thursday night with him in Victory Lane for the second time in three days and for the first time this year in the Cup Series.

But Elliott’s win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the seventh Cup victory of his career, had additional weight for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Not long after the race, Elliott posted a picture on Instagram of him celebrating on the frontstretch. At the bottom of the picture was a drawing of a character saying “send it.”

A sticker of that figure, which is a walrus, is located on the front bumper of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet.

“Sent it, for Judd,” Elliott wrote in the Instagram post. “This ones for you brother, miss you my friend. That sticker will forever stay on the front of that 9 car, I promise y’all that.”

On Friday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Elliott on NASCAR America at Home the meaning behind the sticker.

“Judd was my best friend since I was a kid, he and I grew up together,” Elliott said. “His mom sang at my parent’s wedding and just my best friend since I can remember. Lost him last fall. That sticker is kind of remembrance of him. He had a tattoo on his leg of that little walrus and that was kind of his little logo.

“So I had a friend make up some stickers last fall after (Judd passed), and I just thought it’d be really cool to carry that moving forward. He was my best friend as long as I can remember and just always supportive and just felt like it’d be special to carry that for the rest of my career and always remember him and he was one of a kind and he was a genuinely good dude.”

The walrus decal and its placement on Elliott’s bumper is similar to one that can be found on the bumper of Jimmie Johnson’s car. It’s dedicated to his friend Blaise Alexander, an ARCA driver who was killed in a crash at Charlotte in 2001, and the 10 people who were killed in a Hendrick Motorsports plane crash in 2004.

The walrus decal isn’t the first time Elliott’s honored his late friend. Last November, he had a tribute to Judd on his nameplate above the driver-side window.

Following Thursday’s race, the Cup Series next competes Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Like the previous four races, it will be a one-day show. Elliott shared his thoughts on how a limited at-track schedule and condensed crew rosters are bringing the No. 9 team together.

“It’s brought an excitement back to it that I haven’t had in a little while, from the standpoint of I feel like I’m short-track racing again,” Elliott said. “I feel like it’s brought our team closer together because different guys on our team are having to do more jobs. Like (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson is) having to come off the box and catch tires during the pitstop. And that’s brought him closer to our pit crew. I’m having a couple more items to do and keep up with than what I had before and I think all that is bringing us closer together. And for me, it’s just been a lot of fun kind of condensing the group and doing more racing and less sitting around.”

The one-day show at Bristol has an added element to it. Without any prior track activity before Sunday’s green flag, the traction compound added to the lower lanes in the turns will be more difficult for drivers to navigate.

Elliott thinks it’s been “overlooked a little bit.”

“(The traction compound) does not like to be run on until it gets run in and those are two things that don’t go good together, right?” Elliott said. “Because it doesn’t have grip and nobody wants to run on it. But we all want it at the same time because we want another option. What I’ve noticed is it seems like it takes the leaders catching lap cars and forcing cars into a position that they don’t want to be in to start to run that stuff in. Until it gets run in, it’s really hard. It’s really slick. And I think that’s probably the biggest thing is just, you know, marrying up all those things, right? Do we have the splitter height, right? How slick is that stuff going to be? How long is it going to take it to come in. And when it does come in how long until it wears out and the top becomes the advantage because it typically does by the end of a race.

“But we typically have a full weekend to practice and qualifying and a Xfinity race. And a lot of times we don’t see that top line come dominant until late in the Cup race on Sunday. So I’m really curious to see how all those things play out.”

Pocono race weekend to be held without fans

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 29, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Pocono Raceway officials on Friday announced that all races scheduled for its tentative upcoming race weekend on June 27-28 will be held without fans in the stands.

The track made the decision not to admit fans based upon guidelines issued by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the guidance on sporting events in Pennsylvania issued by Governor Tom Wolf, it is with sadness to announce the 2020 NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway will be held without fans in attendance,” the track said in a media release. “This decision, made in coordination with NASCAR and our state officials, was not made lightly.”

All race dates are tentative, per the track statement.

“The exact dates of our 2020 races is being finalized and will be announced by NASCAR at a later date,” the track said in a media release.

NASCAR has not announced confirmed dates on the schedule past the June 21 Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. However, NASCAR vice president Steve O’Donnell tweeted this afternoon that NASCAR is “hoping to put out next portion next week – not a full schedule yet though.”

For now, the tentative weekend schedule at Pocono includes the first-ever NASCAR Cup doubleheader with a 130-lap/325-mile race on June 27 and a 140-lap/350-mile race on June 28.

Click here to read the full statement from Pocono Raceway.

Also slated are a 60-lap/150-mile Truck race on June 27, which would precede the first Cup race that weekend, and a 90-lap/225-mile Xfinity Series race on June 28, which would precede the second Cup race.

“Our Raceway family shares in your disappointment and will certainly miss your passion, laughs, cheers, and smiles as the green flag drops in the Pocono Mountains,” the track said.

Ticket holders have the option to either receive a refund or account credit for the value of their tickets, track officials said.

AJ Allmendinger back behind the wheel at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 29, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
AJ Allmendinger will make his 2020 Xfinity Series season debut for Kaulig Racing this Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’m back!” Allmendinger said in a media release. “I’m pumped to be back in the Ellsworth Advisors No. 16 for Kaulig Racing and to be back with my Kaulig Racing family at Bristol.”

While Allmendinger has made 21 Cup starts and one Truck start at Bristol in his racing career, he has never raced an Xfinity car at the .533-mile short track.

“It will be a slight challenge,” Allmendinger said. “I haven’t been (to Bristol) in two years, and I’ve never been there in a Xfinity car. No practice, and I’ll probably be starting near the back.

“I’m a little nervous about it, but overall I couldn’t be more excited that Matt Kaulig and everyone at Kaulig Racing have given me the opportunity to go to Bristol, one of the toughest race tracks in the world, and try to get myself, and my TV body, back into racing shape.”

The NASCAR on NBC analyst has made 16 career starts in the Xfinity Series, with three wins and five top-five finishes.

Coming into this season, Allmendinger was scheduled to compete in eight Xfinity races for Kaulig Racing. He failed to qualify at Daytona and now his season schedule will be Bristol on Monday, followed by Talladega (June 20), Indianapolis (July 4), Road America (Aug. 8), Watkins Glen (Aug. 15), Daytona (Aug. 28) and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 10).

