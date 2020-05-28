Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Xfinity will honor frontline and military employees from across the company for their efforts in the current COVID-19 pandemic in Monday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Among those who will be recognized are 23 employees serving in the National Guard who are responding to the crisis.

Xfinity will replace typical windshield logos with the names of Comcast employees and a patriotic red, white and blue design.

“This global crisis has challenged everyone to step up and prioritize those around us, so we wanted to showcase our pride and salute the selfless efforts of our employees with this unique recognition on all NASCAR Xfinity Series race cars,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Activation. “Comcast is proud of our employees nationwide that are coming together to support our customers and communities during this national crisis.”

Among employees being honored are:

* Recently mobilized National Guard soldier Deeva Williams, who is distributing prepackaged meals at mobile food banks in Tacoma, Washington.

* Rachel Cabanting is assisting with National Guard safety programs and procedures at testing centers in Florida, as well as collaborating on key operations to minimize risk during the mission.

* Stephen Rolston, whose National Guard unit is assisting the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

* Third-generation service member Ashley Farmer, who uses her military experience to propel her teammates forward, earning business results and recognition from her co-workers.

“Our company is proud of its military community employees, both veterans and those serving today in the National Guard and reserve, who are on the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “The dedication of these military employees as they leave an impact in our communities showcases Comcast’s core service values in these difficult times and represents a unique and powerful way our teammates continue to respond to this global crisis.”

There are approximately 50,000 National Guard and reserve service members currently mobilized in response to the pandemic, including more than 2,000 Comcast NBCUniversal employees serving in the National Guard and military reserve.

Monday’s Xfinity race also kicks off the Dash 4 Cash series promotion. Xfinity will make donations in each of the Dash 4 Cash race markets to reaffirm the company’s commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times.

Throughout the week, Xfinity will recognize these frontline heroes’ stories using #XfinitySalutes and on @XfinityRacing’s Twitter and Instagram outlets. For more information around Xfinity’s crisis response, visit xfinity.com/prepare.