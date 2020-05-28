Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Charlotte Cup race under red flag stoppage due to lightning

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT
Tonight’s NASCAR Cup race is under a red flag stoppage after lightning has been detected within eight miles of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race has only gone 30 laps of the scheduled 55-lap Stage 1. The overall race is scheduled for 208 laps.

Joey Logano, who already has two wins this season (Las Vegas and Phoenix), is scored the leader, followed by Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

Just before the red flag, Brad Keselowski suffered a flat tire while Matt Kenseth spun trying to get to pit road. Kenseth said he also had a flat tire that caused the spin. Neither driver made contact with anyone else.

There also was an opening lap incident between Garrett Smithley and Joey Gase, both whose cars suffered heavy damage and are out of the race.

Although light rain has been detected in turns 1 and 2, NASCAR official Steve O’Donnell tweeted that “if no more strikes or rain — will be back at 8:25 (p.m. ET).”

Xfinity Bristol race to honor employees’ response to pandemic

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
Xfinity will honor frontline and military employees from across the company for their efforts in the current COVID-19 pandemic in Monday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Among those who will be recognized are 23 employees serving in the National Guard who are responding to the crisis.

Xfinity will replace typical windshield logos with the names of Comcast employees and a patriotic red, white and blue design.

“This global crisis has challenged everyone to step up and prioritize those around us, so we wanted to showcase our pride and salute the selfless efforts of our employees with this unique recognition on all NASCAR Xfinity Series race cars,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Activation. “Comcast is proud of our employees nationwide that are coming together to support our customers and communities during this national crisis.”

Among employees being honored are:

* Recently mobilized National Guard soldier Deeva Williams, who is distributing prepackaged meals at mobile food banks in Tacoma, Washington.

* Rachel Cabanting is assisting with National Guard safety programs and procedures at testing centers in Florida, as well as collaborating on key operations to minimize risk during the mission.

* Stephen Rolston, whose National Guard unit is assisting the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

* Third-generation service member Ashley Farmer, who uses her military experience to propel her teammates forward, earning business results and recognition from her co-workers.

“Our company is proud of its military community employees, both veterans and those serving today in the National Guard and reserve, who are on the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “The dedication of these military employees as they leave an impact in our communities showcases Comcast’s core service values in these difficult times and represents a unique and powerful way our teammates continue to respond to this global crisis.”

There are approximately 50,000 National Guard and reserve service members currently mobilized in response to the pandemic, including more than 2,000 Comcast NBCUniversal employees serving in the National Guard and military reserve.

Monday’s Xfinity race also kicks off the Dash 4 Cash series promotion. Xfinity will make donations in each of the Dash 4 Cash race markets to reaffirm the company’s commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times.

Throughout the week, Xfinity will recognize these frontline heroes’ stories using #XfinitySalutes and on @XfinityRacing’s Twitter and Instagram outlets. For more information around Xfinity’s crisis response, visit xfinity.com/prepare.

Cup Series Thursday night racing factoids

By Daniel McFadinMay 28, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
When it comes to 1.5-mile tracks like Charlotte Motor Speedway, no one driver is getting comfortable in Victory Lane.

Entering tonight’s 310-mile race at Charlotte (7 p.m. ET on FS1), the second Cup race in five days on the oval, the series has seen eight different winners in the last eight visits to a 1.5-mile track.

That streak dates back to June 2019 when Alex Bowman earned his first career Cup Series win in a race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Between that race and Brad Keselowski’s win in the Coca-Cola 600, winners on 1.5-mile tracks included: Kurt Busch (Kentucky), Martin Truex Jr. (Las Vegas), Denny Hamlin (Kansas), Kevin Harvick (Texas), Kyle Busch (Miami) and Joey Logano (Las Vegas).

The Cup Series hasn’t seen a stretch of parity like that on 1.5-mile tracks since 2011, when the last eight 1.5-mile races were won by a different driver.

Here are some other interesting tidbits heading into tonight’s race.

Jimmie Johnson is entering his 37th and likely final Cup Series points start on the Charlotte oval. His eight points race wins and four All-Star Race wins there lead all drivers.

– Johnson has led 1,936 laps on the Charlotte oval, second most all-time to Bobby Allison (2,338).

– Hendrick Motorsports has 19 points wins at Charlotte by seven different drivers. That number of drivers is tied for the most all-time. Hendrick has seven different winners at Pocono and Talladega. Wood Brothers Racing has seven different winners at Daytona.

– Joe Gibbs Racing has 21 Cup wins since the start of 2019, which is 49% of races. Denny Hamlin has eight of those wins, which leads all drivers. Team Penske is second with nine wins.

– Tonight’s Cup race at Charlotte is scheduled for 208 laps. Only two races at Charlotte were scheduled for less laps and both were qualifying races in 1961 at 67 laps each for the 1961 World 600.

 

Jeff Burton joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

Lunch Talk Live
NBC Sports
By Dustin LongMay 28, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

Also on Thursday’s show will be Supercross points leader Eli Tomac.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Robbie Earle, Premier League on NBC
  • 12:05 p.m. – Terry Francona, Cleveland Indians manager
  • 12:15 p.m. – Chris Simms, FNIA/PFT/Unbuttoned/Notre Dame
  • 12:30 p.m. – Jeff Burton, NASCAR on NBC
  • 12:40 p.m. – Chris Mullin, Basketball Hall of Famer
  • 12:50 p.m. – Eli Tomac, Supercross current points leader

NASCAR adjusts Xfinity Dash 4 Cash schedule

By Dustin LongMay 28, 2020, 10:22 AM EDT
NASCAR announced changes to the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash races on Thursday.

Here is the schedule:

June 1 – Bristol Motor Speedway (will determine four eligible drivers for first Dash 4 Cash event)

June 6 – Atlanta Motor Speedway (Dash 4 Cash event No. 1)

June 14 – Homestead-Miami Speedway (Dash 4 Cash event No. 2)

June 20 – Talladega Superspeedway (Dash 4 Cash event No. 3)

TBA – Next scheduled Xfinity series race after Talladega (Dash 4 Cash event No. 4)

Each Dash 4 Cash event will have four eligible drivers racing for the $100,000 bonus.

The driver who wins the bonus advances to the next Dash 4 Cash event. The next three-highest finishing Xfinity Series drivers eligible for the series title, qualify for the next Dash 4 Cash race.

Previously, Miami was to have served as the qualifying race and was to be followed by Dash 4 Cash races at Texas, Bristol, Talladega and Dover. All those events were postponed because of the COIVD-19 pandemic.