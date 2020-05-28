Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kevin Harvick takes top-10 streak into Thursday’s Charlotte event

By Daniel McFadinMay 28, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick seemed surprise with his result in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. After mustering a best finish of 10th through the first three stages, Harvick ended the night with a fifth-place finish after Jimmie Johnson was disqualified.

“We just missed the handling and had to battle all night trying to make it better,” Harvick said in a media release. “We left with a top-five somehow.”

Regardless of how it happened, Harvick heads into tonight’s Cup race at Charlotte (7 p.m ET on FS1) on a career-best streak. He’s placed in the top 10 in 12 consecutive races, dating back to the October playoff race at Kansas.

Part of that includes top-five finishes in the last four races, including his win at Darlington following a 10-week break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvick’s previous best top-10 streak was 10 races that covered the final three races of 2014 and first seven of 2015.

The driver who follows Harvick in consecutive top 10s is Martin Truex Jr. He has only three.

Even though Harvick has only one win through seven races, he’s been the points leader since the series left Phoenix in March.

Just how well is Harvick doing since NASCAR returned to racing?

In the three races back in action, Harvick trails only Truex in points earned. Truex has 132 and Harvick has 127.

Harvick’s has the best average finish (3.0) through two Darlington races and the Coke 600. The next best is Brad Keselowski with an average of sixth.

When it comes to laps led, Harvick has 169 while Bowman leads with 205. All of Harvick’s laps led came in the Darlington races.

Harvick will have a challenge ahead of him tonight. It took almost 600 miles for him to get into the position inherit a top five Sunday night. Now with an inversion of Sunday’s top-20 finishers, Harvick starts 16th and at 310 miles, he’ll have roughly half the distance to work with.

However, Charlotte’s been good to the driver known as “The Closer.”

He has four top 10s in last five races and 11 top 10s in the last 13 races on Charlotte oval.

If Harvick is able to find his way to Victory Lane after 208 laps, it would be his fourth Charlotte win since 2011.

 

 

Jeff Burton joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

Lunch Talk Live
NBC Sports
By Dustin LongMay 28, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

Also on Thursday’s show will be Supercross points leader Eli Tomac.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Robbie Earle, Premier League on NBC
  • 12:05 p.m. – Terry Francona, Cleveland Indians manager
  • 12:15 p.m. – Chris Simms, FNIA/PFT/Unbuttoned/Notre Dame
  • 12:30 p.m. – Jeff Burton, NASCAR on NBC
  • 12:40 p.m. – Chris Mullin, Basketball Hall of Famer
  • 12:50 p.m. – Eli Tomac, Supercross current points leader

NASCAR adjusts Xfinity Dash 4 Cash schedule

By Dustin LongMay 28, 2020, 10:22 AM EDT
NASCAR announced changes to the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash races on Thursday.

Here is the schedule:

June 1 – Bristol Motor Speedway (will determine four eligible drivers for first Dash 4 Cash event)

June 6 – Atlanta Motor Speedway (Dash 4 Cash event No. 1)

June 14 – Homestead-Miami Speedway (Dash 4 Cash event No. 2)

June 20 – Talladega Superspeedway (Dash 4 Cash event No. 3)

TBA – Next scheduled Xfinity series race after Talladega (Dash 4 Cash event No. 4)

Each Dash 4 Cash event will have four eligible drivers racing for the $100,000 bonus.

The driver who wins the bonus advances to the next Dash 4 Cash event. The next three-highest finishing Xfinity Series drivers eligible for the series title, qualify for the next Dash 4 Cash race.

Previously, Miami was to have served as the qualifying race and was to be followed by Dash 4 Cash races at Texas, Bristol, Talladega and Dover. All those events were postponed because of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Cup, Xfinity entry lists for Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 28, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Almost two months it was originally scheduled, NASCAR will finally hold its first Bristol Motor Speedway race weekend of the year.

The Cup and Xfinity Series continue their marathon of races this weekend. The Cup Series will race on Sunday and the Xfinity Series will compete Monday night.

Here are the entry lists for this weekend’s races.

Cup – Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

Forty cars are entered into the race.

JJ Yeley is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Gray Gaulding is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s 27 Ford.

Kyle Busch won this race last year over his brother Kurt Busch.

Denny Hamlin won last year’s night race over Matt DiBenedetto.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Cheddar’s 300 (7 p.m. ET Monday on FS1)

There are 37 cars entered.

Modified driver Patrick Emerling will make his Xfinity Series debut in Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet. Brett Moffitt drove the car in the first six races of the season.

Carson Ware makes his Xfinity Series debut driving SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.

A.J. Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet.

Myatt Snider is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Christopher Bell won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer. Chase Briscoe, who finished fourth, is the highest finishing returning driver from that race.

Reddick won last year’s night race over Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek.

Click here for the entry list.

Jesse Iwuji apologizes for wreck in Charlotte Truck race

Jesse Iwuji
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2020, 11:57 PM EDT
Tuesday night’s Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was eventful for Jesse Iwuji, but for all the wrong reasons.

The 32-year-old driver and U.S. Navy officer was put under a microscope due to a crash he triggered on Lap 81.

Iwuji, who was making his first Truck Series start of the year, was racing toward Turn 1 when his No. 33 truck moved up the track and made contact with the No. 52 of Stewart Friesen. The contact turned Iwuji into the No. 30 of Brennan Poole. The wreck also included the No. 26 of Tyler Ankrum. Poole and Iwuji were eliminated while Friesen finished 30th.

On Wednesday, Iwuji posted a lengthy explanation for the crash and an apology to Poole and Friesen, saying in a tweet, “1st time in over 2 yrs where our mistake collected someone else in a race, can’t let it happen again.”

Iwuji cited a “bad vantage point” for his spotter looking up the frontstretch and bad timing leading to the contact and crash.

While Iwuji said he reached out to Friesen and Poole privately on Instagram, Poole responded on Twitter, saying “Things happen. I know what It feels like to be doing everything you can with limited resources. I admire your perseverance and dedication to this sport. Never quit chasing what you love.”

Read Iwuji’s full post below.

 