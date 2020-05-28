Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chase Elliott charges to victory at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 28, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT
Redemption? Not really. Chase Elliott’s victory Thursday night won’t make up for losing last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, but it means he left Charlotte Motor Speedway after having won Tuesday’s Truck race and the rain-delayed Cup race.

Elliott chased Kevin Harvick, who had the dominant car, and passed Harvick with 28 laps to go to take the lead. Elliott went unchallenged as he scored his first victory of the season. Denny Hamlin finished second and was followed by Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kurt Busch. The handling of Harivck’s car went away and he finished 10th.

It easily could have been his third Cup win in a row. He was running second late at Darlington Raceway a week ago when Kyle Busch’s contact wrecked Elliott. Then in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, he pitted from the lead before the overtime restart and could not get back to the front.

“That deal on Sunday night was a heartbreaker,” Elliott said on FS1 after the win.

This time, he got to celebrate his seventh career Cup victory. His last victory also had been at Charlotte but on the Roval last season.

Elliott showed his strength with a late charge. He restarted fifth on Lap 150 and was in the lead about 30 laps later after passing Harvick, Hamlin, Blaney and Busch.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Alex Bowman

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Denny Hamlin’s runner-up finish marks his third top-five result of the season. … Ryan Blaney left Charlotte with back-to-back third-place finishes. … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished fourth, his second top-five finish of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Alex Bowman won the second stage and was running second to Kevin Harvick when Bowman hit the wall. He had to pit for repairs and finished 31st. … Kyle Busch had a cut tire while running in a pack and had to pit under green, losing two laps. He finished 29th.

NOTABLE: Chase Elliott is the ninth consecutive different winner on a 1.5-mile track, a streak that goes back to last season.

NEXT RACE: Cup races at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway (FS1), PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Virginia governor clears way for Martinsville Cup race on June 10

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam waved the green flag Thursday for NASCAR to race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday, June 10.

However, fans will still not be to attend the race. It extends a streak of all NASCAR races being held without fans.

Northam’s edict, which goes into effect Friday, also allows other forms of both auto and horse racing to resume.

“These events will not be open to the public and no spectators will be allowed, among other restrictions,” Northam said.

The Martinsville Cup race was originally scheduled for May 9 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martinsville will host at least one more Cup race after the June 10 date. Its playoff race is scheduled for November 1.

Charlotte Cup race back under way after rain delay

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT
UPDATE AS OF 9:15 p.m. ET:

The lightning and rain is gone, Charlotte Motor Speedway is dried and the Alsco Uniforms 500 NASCAR Cup race has resumed after a delay of 74 minutes.

The green flag came on Lap 34, meaning there were 174 laps remaining.

Weather radar indicates rain has moved out of the area and the race should be able to be run to its scheduled completion.

ORIGINAL STORY

Tonight’s NASCAR Cup race is under a red flag stoppage, first after lightning was detected within eight miles of Charlotte Motor Speedway, and now rain is coming down.

The race has only gone 30 laps of the scheduled 55-lap Stage 1. The overall race is scheduled for 208 laps.

Joey Logano, who already has two wins this season (Las Vegas and Phoenix), is scored the leader, followed by Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

Just before the red flag, Brad Keselowski suffered a flat tire while Matt Kenseth spun trying to get to pit road. Kenseth said he also had a flat tire that caused the spin. While Keselowski made contact with the wall, neither he nor Kenseth made contact with anyone else.

There also was an opening lap incident between Garrett Smithley and Joey Gase, both whose cars suffered heavy damage and are out of the race.

Xfinity Bristol race to honor employees’ response to pandemic

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
Xfinity will honor frontline and military employees from across the company for their efforts in the current COVID-19 pandemic in Monday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Among those who will be recognized are 23 employees serving in the National Guard who are responding to the crisis.

Xfinity will replace typical windshield logos with the names of Comcast employees and a patriotic red, white and blue design.

“This global crisis has challenged everyone to step up and prioritize those around us, so we wanted to showcase our pride and salute the selfless efforts of our employees with this unique recognition on all NASCAR Xfinity Series race cars,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Activation. “Comcast is proud of our employees nationwide that are coming together to support our customers and communities during this national crisis.”

Among employees being honored are:

* Recently mobilized National Guard soldier Deeva Williams, who is distributing prepackaged meals at mobile food banks in Tacoma, Washington.

* Rachel Cabanting is assisting with National Guard safety programs and procedures at testing centers in Florida, as well as collaborating on key operations to minimize risk during the mission.

* Stephen Rolston, whose National Guard unit is assisting the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

* Third-generation service member Ashley Farmer, who uses her military experience to propel her teammates forward, earning business results and recognition from her co-workers.

“Our company is proud of its military community employees, both veterans and those serving today in the National Guard and reserve, who are on the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “The dedication of these military employees as they leave an impact in our communities showcases Comcast’s core service values in these difficult times and represents a unique and powerful way our teammates continue to respond to this global crisis.”

There are approximately 50,000 National Guard and reserve service members currently mobilized in response to the pandemic, including more than 2,000 Comcast NBCUniversal employees serving in the National Guard and military reserve.

Monday’s Xfinity race also kicks off the Dash 4 Cash series promotion. Xfinity will make donations in each of the Dash 4 Cash race markets to reaffirm the company’s commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times.

Throughout the week, Xfinity will recognize these frontline heroes’ stories using #XfinitySalutes and on @XfinityRacing’s Twitter and Instagram outlets. For more information around Xfinity’s crisis response, visit xfinity.com/prepare.

Cup Series Thursday night racing factoids

By Daniel McFadinMay 28, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
When it comes to 1.5-mile tracks like Charlotte Motor Speedway, no one driver is getting comfortable in Victory Lane.

Entering tonight’s 310-mile race at Charlotte (7 p.m. ET on FS1), the second Cup race in five days on the oval, the series has seen eight different winners in the last eight visits to a 1.5-mile track.

That streak dates back to June 2019 when Alex Bowman earned his first career Cup Series win in a race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Between that race and Brad Keselowski’s win in the Coca-Cola 600, winners on 1.5-mile tracks included: Kurt Busch (Kentucky), Martin Truex Jr. (Las Vegas), Denny Hamlin (Kansas), Kevin Harvick (Texas), Kyle Busch (Miami) and Joey Logano (Las Vegas).

The Cup Series hasn’t seen a stretch of parity like that on 1.5-mile tracks since 2011, when the last eight 1.5-mile races were won by a different driver.

Here are some other interesting tidbits heading into tonight’s race.

Jimmie Johnson is entering his 37th and likely final Cup Series points start on the Charlotte oval. His eight points race wins and four All-Star Race wins there lead all drivers.

– Johnson has led 1,936 laps on the Charlotte oval, second most all-time to Bobby Allison (2,338).

– Hendrick Motorsports has 19 points wins at Charlotte by seven different drivers. That number of drivers is tied for the most all-time. Hendrick has seven different winners at Pocono and Talladega. Wood Brothers Racing has seven different winners at Daytona.

– Joe Gibbs Racing has 21 Cup wins since the start of 2019, which is 49% of races. Denny Hamlin has eight of those wins, which leads all drivers. Team Penske is second with nine wins.

– Tonight’s Cup race at Charlotte is scheduled for 208 laps. Only two races at Charlotte were scheduled for less laps and both were qualifying races in 1961 at 67 laps each for the 1961 World 600.

 