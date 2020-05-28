Chase Elliott charges to victory at Charlotte

Redemption? Not really. Chase Elliott’s victory Thursday night won’t make up for losing last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, but it means he left Charlotte Motor Speedway after having won Tuesday’s Truck race and the rain-delayed Cup race.

Elliott chased Kevin Harvick, who had the dominant car, and passed Harvick with 28 laps to go to take the lead. Elliott went unchallenged as he scored his first victory of the season. Denny Hamlin finished second and was followed by Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kurt Busch. The handling of Harivck’s car went away and he finished 10th.

It easily could have been his third Cup win in a row. He was running second late at Darlington Raceway a week ago when Kyle Busch’s contact wrecked Elliott. Then in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, he pitted from the lead before the overtime restart and could not get back to the front.

“That deal on Sunday night was a heartbreaker,” Elliott said on FS1 after the win.

This time, he got to celebrate his seventh career Cup victory. His last victory also had been at Charlotte but on the Roval last season.

Elliott showed his strength with a late charge. He restarted fifth on Lap 150 and was in the lead about 30 laps later after passing Harvick, Hamlin, Blaney and Busch.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Alex Bowman

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Denny Hamlin’s runner-up finish marks his third top-five result of the season. … Ryan Blaney left Charlotte with back-to-back third-place finishes. … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished fourth, his second top-five finish of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Alex Bowman won the second stage and was running second to Kevin Harvick when Bowman hit the wall. He had to pit for repairs and finished 31st. … Kyle Busch had a cut tire while running in a pack and had to pit under green, losing two laps. He finished 29th.

NOTABLE: Chase Elliott is the ninth consecutive different winner on a 1.5-mile track, a streak that goes back to last season.

NEXT RACE: Cup races at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway (FS1), PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)