Wood Brothers Racing wins first quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
Wood Brothers Racing has won the first quarter National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for charitable work in helping seniors in and around its home base of Stuart, Virginia.

The organization spearheaded a campaign to provide COVID-19 quarantined seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities — including Landmark Center and the Blue Ridge Therapy Center in Stuart, and 10 other facilities in the region — with electronic tablets to allow residents to communicate with family members.

Starting with $1,500 in seed funding, Wood Brothers Racing began a crowdfunding effort that raised $33,000 from contributions of $10 or more. That funding paid for 220 tablets for residents in those 12 facilities. More than 1,100 individuals contributed to the fundraising effort.

“We were shocked at the response we got,” Wood Brothers Racing senior vice president Jon Wood said in a statement. “I think everyone has some connection with a senior and many of those are in facilities that are affected.

“What we didn’t anticipate was the huge number of people wanting to contribute, and it just shows that we aren’t all that divided in a time of crisis.

“It was extremely gratifying to hear the stories since, how this helped ease some of the anxiety and stress from both the residents and the families. These people did nothing wrong. They managed to do something right in fact, that being to live to an age where they needed help, and so it seemed unfair for them to be cut off from the very people that give them comfort.

“Unfair because they were being protected from something many of them didn’t understand or weren’t able to fully grasp and the way they were going about being protected only added to their fears and frustrations. This just helped alleviate some of that, so in every way I can think of, it was a total success.”

Others receiving votes were:

* The Joey Logano Foundation, which teamed with Bobbee O’s BBQ and Elevation Church to provide free meals to children under 18 years old over a two-week period.

* Steve Myers, executive vice president and executive producer of iRacing, for spearheading an effort to bring virtual racing competition to a national audience during the pandemic.

* General Motors, which ramped up its assembly lines to produce personal protective gear for front-line workers and ventilators for patients in critical need during the pandemic.

The Pocono Spirit Award is voted upon by NMPA membership.

Stewart-Haas Racing using drones, parachutes to deliver medical supplies

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Stewart-Haas Racing has expanded its involvement in moving critical medical supplies to hospitals and other locations.

The racing organization recently built a facility on its Kannapolis, North Carolina campus that includes a launching pad for drones to expedite delivery of supplies to where they are needed.

In partnership with on-demand drone logistics service Zipline, the initiative further expands a relationship between SHR and Novant Health that has to date delivered 20 million face masks and produced 120 Intensive Care Unit webcam carts to several Novant Health facilities primarily in the Charlotte area.

A drone carrying medical supplies prepares for launch from the campus of Stewart-Haas Racing. Photo courtesy Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Once again, SHR stepped up when we had a need in response to this pandemic by providing us the critical space to create our distribution center,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain for Novant Health. “This operation is taking Novant Health logistics to the next level and we could not do it without the assistance of Stewart-Haas Racing.”

The battery-powered drones are loaded with boxed supplies that need to be delivered from the facility on the SHR campus. The drones are then programmed to fly to Novant Health locations where the payloads are dropped via parachute to waiting personnel who take the supplies to their intended destination.

According to a media release, the drones weigh about 40 pounds with payload, have a top speed of 80 mph, have a 50-mile range and can carry packages close to four pounds, even in inclement weather.

“As soon as we heard about the initiative Novant Health had with Zipline, our only question was, ‘How can we help?’,” said Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing. “Finding a tract of land that could be used for the distribution center was paramount, and Gene Haas, the co-owner of our race team, had the perfect spot right behind our race shop.

“He cut through all the red tape and dirt was quickly moved. We helped with logistical coordination during the build and have seen firsthand the work of the Zipline crew and the efficiency of the distribution center and the technology it houses. It’s all very impressive.”

NASCAR reveals event procedures for next five tracks on schedule

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
NASCAR on Wednesday announced competition/event procedures for starting lineups, pit selection and practice (only at Talladega) for upcoming races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Here is the information for each race:

Bristol

May 31 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 27 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
  • Random Draw scheduled for May 28.


May 30 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 25 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13-24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

Atlanta

June 7 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 31 race at Bristol, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

 

June 6 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 30 race at Bristol, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 -12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 12 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

June 6 (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 26 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-10:  Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 11-21: Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 22-32: Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

Martinsville

June 10 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 7 race at Atlanta, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points


Miami

 June 14 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 10 race at Martinsville, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

 

June 13 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 6 race at Atlanta, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 – 12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 12 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

June 14 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 13 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-15: Invert the top 15 from the June 13 race at Homestead
  • Positions 16-40: In finishing order from the June 13 race at Homestead, followed by new entries

 

Talladega

 June 21 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Practice:

  • There will be one practice session held, on Saturday, June 20, from 11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 14 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

June 20 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 14 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 – 12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 12 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

Cup Series moves from Coke 600 marathon to tonight’s sprint

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
After enduring NASCAR’s longest race in terms of mileage, a grueling 607.5 miles in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, tonight’s race is so much shorter that drivers may barely break a sweat.

Tonight’s race will have a definite short track feel of sorts: the length is just 310 miles/500 kilometers.

Among the unique aspects about tonight’s race is the top 20 finishers in the 600 will start tonight’s race in inverted order.

That means 600 winner Brad Keselowski and runner-up Chase Elliott will start tonight’s race from the 20th and 19th positions respectively.

Meanwhile, William Byron and teammate Alex Bowman — who finished 20th and 19th respectively in the 600 — will start tonight from the first two positions.

As for the back half of the field, drivers who finished 21-40 in the 600 will start tonight’s race from those same positions.

Stage 1 will end on Lap 55, while Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

As a result, really the only true similarity between the 600 and tonight is the track upon which the cars will race upon.

Everything is completely different, which will lend itself to more drama and more aggressive race strategy, particularly with more gambling on pit road.

“It’s going to be tough with the invert,” said Martin Truex Jr., who finished sixth in the 600 and will start 15th tonight. “I think that’s going to be a big deal after everybody gets a chance to work on their cars and the track just seemed like it was really one groove and really, really difficult to pass during the 600.

“You give everybody two or three days to work on their cars and everybody is going to be closer yet. The invert is going to be a challenge in the shorter race for sure. We’ll see what we can do with it and do our best.”

Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Erik Jones, finished 11th in the 600 and will start 10th tonight.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Charlotte for race two,” Jones said. “The 600 was a good race for us most of the night. We were pretty strong and ran up front.

“Hopefully we make some good changes for Wednesday night. It’s a short race, so we aren’t really going to have an opportunity to work on the car as the night goes. We’re going to have what we have when we start and as the race gets going. I’m looking forward to it.”

Teammate Kyle Busch said he and his team “were lucky to steal a fourth-place finish (in the 600) … and we’ll have to go back to work and figure out some things to make our stuff better for when we come back on Wednesday (starts 17th) and get back after it.”

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson looks to rebound from being disqualified following the 600 for failing post-race inspection. He’ll start tonight where he finished Sunday – last in the 40-car field – but believes good fortune is on the horizon.

“We’re knocking on the door and we’ll get there,” Johnson said.

Another driver who had problems and penalties of another sort in and after the 600 but hopes for a similar rebound as Johnson tonight is Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry had a big chunk of tungsten ballast fall out from under his car during parade laps for the 600.

Hamlin’s crew had to replace the lost ballast, costing him an eight-lap delay before he could get his race started, finished 29th and eventually saw NASCAR hand down four-race suspensions for several team members, including crew chief Chris Gabehart.

“Our Toyota was actually pretty fast on Sunday,” Hamlin said, trying to look on the bright side. “We tried various adjustments throughout the night and learned how the car reacts in traffic and in various lines around the track.

“So, we have a good baseline to start with for Wednesday.”

Now it’s just a matter of essentially going from work boots to gym shoes when it comes to running tonight’s shorter length.

“Obviously, you’ve got a shorter distance to accomplish what you need to,” Hamlin said. “Tire and fuel mileage strategy will be different, and we’ll have shorter stages to work within.

“This one will be more of a sprint than a marathon.”

Wednesday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongMay 27, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
After racing Sunday night, Cup teams are back on track Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a stretch of five races in two weeks.

Kevin Harvick won the first race in this stretch at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin then won the mid-week Darlington race. Brad Keselowski won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Wednesday’s starting lineup inverts the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race, meaning Keselowski will start 20th in the 310-mile race. William Byron, who finished 20th on Sunday, starts on the pole.

Here is the info for Wednesday night’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Atrium Health Sports Medicine Teammates will give the command to start engines at 8:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:05 p.m. by CH (LTC) Brian Koyn, 82nd Airborne Division Chaplain. The National Anthem will be performed at 8:06 p.m. by Cassadee Pope.

DISTANCE: The race is 205 laps (310 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for showers with a high of 67 degrees and a 84% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brad Keselowski led the final five laps to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, which was extended to overtime. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but his car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. Chase Elliott was scored second. Ryan Blaney was scored third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

