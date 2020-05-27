Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick remains unanimous No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffMay 27, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick remains the unanimous No. 1 for a second consecutive week in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings – and for good reason.

Harvick is riding a significant streak of consistency, with 12 straight top-10 finishes dating back to last season.

There’s more: In his last 24 starts dating back to Loudon last summer, Harvick has 22 top-10 finishes, including five wins. His  most recent victory was NASCAR’s return from the COVID-19 hiatus at Darlington on May 17.

As for the rest of the rankings, Brad Keselowski makes the biggest jump (from unranked last week to No. 2 this week), while Kurt Busch has the biggest drop (third last week to 10th this week).

Here’s how this week’s rankings shape up:

1. Kevin Harvick (30 points): He keeps rolling along. No other driver has a top-10 streak longer than three races currently. Last week: first.

2. Brad Keselowski (26 points): Doesn’t have the fastest car but pulled out the victory in the Coca-Cola 600 and finished fourth in most recent Darlington race. Last week: unranked.

(tie) 3. Kyle Busch (20 points): Back-to-back top-five finishes for the defending series champ, as well as a runner-up and win in the last two Xfinity races. He’s definitely on a roll. Last week: tied for 10th

(tie) 3. Chase Elliott (20 points): Nice rebound in the Coca-Cola 600 after the disappointing incident with Kyle Busch at Darlington four days earlier. Last week: fifth.

5. Alex Bowman (19 points): Has performed better than his last two finishes (18th at Darlington, 19th at Charlotte) have indicated. Has plenty of speed. Last week: second.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (17 points): With finishes of sixth, 10th and sixth in the first three races back after the hiatus, is his first win of the season right around the corner? Last week: ninth.

7. Denny Hamlin (11 points): Won most recent Darlington race and, well, his team would like to forget the Coke 600 and the matter of the wayward ballast. Last week: sixth.

8. Tyler Reddick (10 points): Making an early bid for Rookie of the Year, with finishes of seventh, 13th and eighth in the first post-hiatus races. Last week: seventh.

9. Christopher Bell (5 points): With finishes of 11th and ninth in the last two races, he’s starting to get the otherwise dismal start to the season turned around. Last week: unranked.

10. Kurt Busch (4 points): Has looked very strong in first three races back: third, 15th and seventh. He also earned the pole for the Coke 600. Last week: third.

Others receiving votes: Erik Jones (3 points).

Take a bow: Chase Elliott celebrates Truck win in Kyle Busch style

By Dustin LongMay 27, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A form of flattery? Something deeper? Or just having fun?

Chase Elliott punctuated his victory over Kyle Busch in Tuesday night’s Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway by performing a bow, Busch’s customary celebration.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Elliott said after the win. “I thought we’ve had so much fun with this with Kevin (Harvick) putting up money (for a bounty to beat Busch) and Kyle is a good sport about it, I hope. Just having fun. It’s not a dig at anybody. Just having fun with it. It was about beating him and we did it, so why not have some fun with it?”

Busch’s response?

He didn’t know about Elliott’s bow until being told by a reporter in the Zoom media conference after the race but said: “Imitation is the strongest form of flattery or something, I don’t know what it is. Huh, that’s cute.”

The bow added to the growing saga between Elliott and Busch over the past week. It started when Busch wrecked Elliott late in a Cup race at Darlington while Elliott ran second, costing him a chance at a win. Elliott responded to that accident by giving Busch the middle finger when he drove by. Busch later told Elliott that he made a mistake.

Asked if he got any satisfaction beating Busch, who finished second, and ending Busch’s personal seven-race Truck winning streak, Elliott said: “Yeah I do, for sure. He’s really good in anything he does. I enjoy it just to have a chance to race against him. Like I said there on TV, I was glad that I had a chance to race him for the win instead of him finishing 10th or having a problem or one of us having a messed up night.

“For us to be able go head-to-head for the win like that was really cool, certainly felt good to come out on top. Doesn’t make up for Sunday by any means (when Elliott lost the Cup lead pitting before overtime), but it was a fun night and I appreciate (GMS Racing) letting me do it.”

Busch said after the race that a broken part impacted his truck’s performance.

“It doesn’t help showing up to the race track with broke parts on your truck,” he said. “That was a problem from the get-go. Didn’t have our right front stopper right, so we were all over the splitter. So we came in and didn’t know that it was broke. We had to fix it with a makeshift piece and it was way too high then we tried to fix it and it just was never right. We were out in left field the whole night, never really had a great feel for the truck, a great driving truck and just salvaged what I could.”

Busch called the problem “self-inflicted.”

“Threw it away,” he said. “Had six months to prepare and screwed it all up.”

Tuesday marked Elliott’s first Truck start since 2017. Asked if he would do more, he said: “It was about beating Kyle and we did that, so I guess I can quit now.”

By beating Busch, Elliott scored the bounty.

Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Gander RV and Outdoors, each put up $50,000 to any Cup driver who could beat Busch in a Truck race. They announced before Tuesday’s race that they would earmark the money to the COVID-19 relief program of the winning driver’s choosing.

Results, standings after Truck race at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott held off Kyle Busch to not only win in his first Truck Series start in more than three years, but also earned a $100,000 “bounty” from Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Elliott said he will donate his bounty to COVID-19 relief. His last prior Truck Series start was April 1, 2017 at Martinsville Speedway, a race Elliott also won.

MORE: Call him the bounty hunter: Chase Elliott beats Kyle Busch to win $100k

Busch finished second, while 20-year-old Zane Smith was the highest finishing rookie, earning a career-best third-place showing.

Click here for results

Rounding out the top five were Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed.

Click here for updated standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Call him the bounty hunter: Chase Elliott beats Kyle Busch to win $100k

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott may have earned a new nickname Tuesday night: the Bounty Hunter.

By winning the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Elliott won a $100,000 “bounty” put up by Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis to be a full-time Cup driver to beat Kyle Busch to the finish line, snapping Busch’s streak of seven consecutive Truck Series wins.

The money goes to a charity of Elliott’s choosing, benefitting COVID-19 relief.

“It was a lot of fun,” Elliott told FS1. “It’d been a long time. It doesn’t make up for Sunday (finished second in the Coca-Cola 600) but it was still a really good night. I’m glad to win and do some good for the relief efforts for this virus.”

Busch gave Elliott all he could handle in the last 15 laps, drawing closer seemingly on every lap, but ultimately couldn’t catch Elliott before the finish line.

“He was a little better than I was there at the end; I had gotten a little tight and I don’t think we adjusted enough on the last pit stop,” Elliott said of Busch. “Luckily, the right front stayed on it long enough to get to the end.

“To be able to come out and out-run him and him finish second, I’d rather have him finish second than wreck or something, so I feel like I did something right.”

MORE: Results, standings after Truck race at Charlotte

It was Elliott’s third win in 13 career Truck Series races.

Busch was frustrated with his truck all night.

“(The truck) just never was right, so we were out in left field the whole night, never had a real great feel for the truck, a great driving truck, so I just salvaged what I could,” Busch said in a post-race Zoom media conference call. “It was self-inflicted, threw it away. We had six months to prepare and screwed it all up.”

Chase Elliott celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Busch chuckled when told that Elliott imitated Busch’s usual bow after each win he amasses.

“No, this is the first I’m hearing of it,” Busch said. “Imitation is the strongest form of flattery or I don’t know what it is. But that’s cute.”

Elliott

“It was just a spur of the moment thing,” Elliott said with a smile. “I thought we’ve had so much fun with it with Kevin (Harvick) and putting up the money, Kyle was a good sport about it.

“It was not a dig at anybody, just having fun with it. It was about beating him, so why not have some fun with it.”

Zane Smith finished third, followed by Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed.

John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth followed by Johnny Sauter, Ty Majeski, Austin Hill and Ben Rhodes.

Tuesday’s race was the first for the Truck Series since Busch won Feb. 21 at Las Vegas, just a couple of weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down NASCAR racing for more than two months.

It was Elliott’s first Truck race since 2017.

“It was about beating Kyle and we did that, so I guess I can quit now,” Elliott laughed.

Busch, meanwhile, saw his streak of winning the last seven Truck races he entered fall short of an eighth consecutive start and win.

Busch finished fourth in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, won Monday’s Xfinity race and was runner-up in Tuesday’s race. He goes for another win in Wednesday’s Alsco Uniforms 500, which wraps up four races in as many days at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain (first stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Elliott

Who had a good race: Zane Smith was the highest finishing rookie driver, earning a career-best third-place finish. Smith has made just four starts in a Truck in his career but gave the front runners a formidable challenge, particularly in the final 15 laps. “I was so determined to get third,” the 20-year-old Smith said. “It was an awesome night.”

Who had a bad race: Brennan Poole was involved in two last segment incidents that prevented him from making his bid to collect the Harvick/Lemonis bounty. Poole finished 38th. … Matt Crafton suffered a broken track bar late in the race, ending his night prematurely. Crafton finished 35th.

Notable: Brett Moffitt continues to impress in his ongoing recovery from suffering two broken legs in mid-March. In the last five days, Moffitt has earned strong 11th (Darlington) and 6th (Charlotte) place finishes with a fourth-place finish in the Truck race.

What’s next: Vet Tix Camping World 200, Saturday June 6 at 1 p.m. ET, Texas Motor Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kyle Larson plans more World of Outlaws racing, hopes to return to NASCAR ‘some day’

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson’s immediate racing future will apparently be in the World of Outlaws.  Larson talked about racing in a media release put out Tuesday by the World of Outlaws.

Larson won his first Outlaws race since his suspension from NASCAR last week. “They’ve stuck behind me,” Larson said of the support he’s received rom the WoO. “That means a lot.”

Larson remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR after uttering a racial epitaph during an iRacing event last month.

Click here to read more of Larson’s comments.

While he did not talk about NASCAR in the WoO release, Larson said on Tuesday’s Winged Nation on Motor Racing Network he still hopes to race in NASCAR “some day.”

“It’s been weird watching the NASCAR stuff on TV, but I also hope that I’ll still be able to have another opportunity to race in Cup some day,” Larson said. “(I’m) taking this time to watch and study and stay relevant in my own mind, that way when an opportunity comes up, I’ll be ready to take full advantage of that opportunity and do a good job.”