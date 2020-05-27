NASCAR on Wednesday announced competition/event procedures for starting lineups, pit selection and practice (only at Talladega) for upcoming races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
Here is the information for each race:
Bristol
May 31 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the May 27 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
- Random Draw scheduled for May 28.
May 30 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the May 25 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
- Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
- Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
Atlanta
June 7 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the May 31 race at Bristol, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
June 6 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the May 30 race at Bristol, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1 -12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
- Positions 12 – 24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
- Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
June 6 (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the May 26 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-10: Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 11-21: Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 22-32: Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
Martinsville
June 10 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the June 7 race at Atlanta, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
Miami
June 14 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the June 10 race at Martinsville, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
June 13 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the June 6 race at Atlanta, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1 – 12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
- Positions 12 – 24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
- Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
June 14 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the June 13 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-15: Invert the top 15 from the June 13 race at Homestead
- Positions 16-40: In finishing order from the June 13 race at Homestead, followed by new entries
Talladega
June 21 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Practice:
- There will be one practice session held, on Saturday, June 20, from 11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the June 14 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
June 20 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
Pit selection:
- Order based on finishing position from the June 14 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.
Starting lineup:
- Positions 1 – 12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
- Positions 12 – 24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
- Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.