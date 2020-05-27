Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Cup Series moves from Coke 600 marathon to tonight’s sprint

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
After enduring NASCAR’s longest race in terms of mileage, a grueling 607.5 miles in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, tonight’s race is so much shorter that drivers may barely break a sweat.

Tonight’s race will have a definite short track feel of sorts: the length is just 310 miles/500 kilometers.

Among the unique aspects about tonight’s race is the top 20 finishers in the 600 will start tonight’s race in inverted order.

That means 600 winner Brad Keselowski and runner-up Chase Elliott will start tonight’s race from the 20th and 19th positions respectively.

Meanwhile, William Byron and teammate Alex Bowman — who finished 20th and 19th respectively in the 600 — will start tonight from the first two positions.

As for the back half of the field, drivers who finished 21-40 in the 600 will start tonight’s race from those same positions.

Stage 1 will end on Lap 55, while Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

As a result, really the only true similarity between the 600 and tonight is the track upon which the cars will race upon.

Everything is completely different, which will lend itself to more drama and more aggressive race strategy, particularly with more gambling on pit road.

“It’s going to be tough with the invert,” said Martin Truex Jr., who finished sixth in the 600 and will start 15th tonight. “I think that’s going to be a big deal after everybody gets a chance to work on their cars and the track just seemed like it was really one groove and really, really difficult to pass during the 600.

“You give everybody two or three days to work on their cars and everybody is going to be closer yet. The invert is going to be a challenge in the shorter race for sure. We’ll see what we can do with it and do our best.”

Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Erik Jones, finished 11th in the 600 and will start 10th tonight.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Charlotte for race two,” Jones said. “The 600 was a good race for us most of the night. We were pretty strong and ran up front.

“Hopefully we make some good changes for Wednesday night. It’s a short race, so we aren’t really going to have an opportunity to work on the car as the night goes. We’re going to have what we have when we start and as the race gets going. I’m looking forward to it.”

Teammate Kyle Busch said he and his team “were lucky to steal a fourth-place finish (in the 600) … and we’ll have to go back to work and figure out some things to make our stuff better for when we come back on Wednesday (starts 17th) and get back after it.”

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson looks to rebound from being disqualified following the 600 for failing post-race inspection. He’ll start tonight where he finished Sunday – last in the 40-car field – but believes good fortune is on the horizon.

“We’re knocking on the door and we’ll get there,” Johnson said.

Another driver who had problems and penalties of another sort in and after the 600 but hopes for a similar rebound as Johnson tonight is Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry had a big chunk of tungsten ballast fall out from under his car during parade laps for the 600.

Hamlin’s crew had to replace the lost ballast, costing him an eight-lap delay before he could get his race started, finished 29th and eventually saw NASCAR hand down four-race suspensions for several team members, including crew chief Chris Gabehart.

“Our Toyota was actually pretty fast on Sunday,” Hamlin said, trying to look on the bright side. “We tried various adjustments throughout the night and learned how the car reacts in traffic and in various lines around the track.

“So, we have a good baseline to start with for Wednesday.”

Now it’s just a matter of essentially going from work boots to gym shoes when it comes to running tonight’s shorter length.

“Obviously, you’ve got a shorter distance to accomplish what you need to,” Hamlin said. “Tire and fuel mileage strategy will be different, and we’ll have shorter stages to work within.

“This one will be more of a sprint than a marathon.”

NASCAR reveals event procedures for next five tracks on schedule

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
NASCAR on Wednesday announced competition/event procedures for starting lineup, pit selection and practice (only at Talladega) for upcoming races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Super Speedway.

Here is the information for each race:

Bristol

May 31 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 27 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
  • Random Draw scheduled for May 28.


May 30 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 25 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13-24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

Atlanta

June 7 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 31 race at Bristol, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

 

June 6 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 30 race at Bristol, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 -12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 12 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

June 6 (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 26 race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-10:  Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 11-21: Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 22-32: Random draw of teams in those positions in owner points
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

Martinsville

June 10 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 7 race at Atlanta, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points


Miami

 June 14 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 10 race at Martinsville, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

 

June 13 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 6 race at Atlanta, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 – 12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 12 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

June 14 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 13 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-15: Invert the top 15 from the June 13 race at Homestead
  • Positions 16-40: In finishing order from the June 13 race at Homestead, followed by new entries

 

Talladega

 June 21 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Practice:

  • There will be one practice session held, on Saturday, June 20, from 11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 14 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

June 20 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the June 14 race at Homestead, followed by new entries in order of points.

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 – 12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 12 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

Take a bow: Chase Elliott celebrates Truck win in Kyle Busch style

By Dustin LongMay 27, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT
A form of flattery? Something deeper? Or just having fun?

Chase Elliott punctuated his victory over Kyle Busch in Tuesday night’s Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway by performing a bow, Busch’s customary celebration.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Elliott said after the win. “I thought we’ve had so much fun with this with Kevin (Harvick) putting up money (for a bounty to beat Busch) and Kyle is a good sport about it, I hope. Just having fun. It’s not a dig at anybody. Just having fun with it. It was about beating him and we did it, so why not have some fun with it?”

Busch’s response?

He didn’t know about Elliott’s bow until being told by a reporter in the Zoom media conference after the race but said: “Imitation is the strongest form of flattery or something, I don’t know what it is. Huh, that’s cute.”

The bow added to the growing saga between Elliott and Busch over the past week. It started when Busch wrecked Elliott late in a Cup race at Darlington while Elliott ran second, costing him a chance at a win. Elliott responded to that accident by giving Busch the middle finger when he drove by. Busch later told Elliott that he made a mistake.

Asked if he got any satisfaction beating Busch, who finished second, and ending Busch’s personal seven-race Truck winning streak, Elliott said: “Yeah I do, for sure. He’s really good in anything he does. I enjoy it just to have a chance to race against him. Like I said there on TV, I was glad that I had a chance to race him for the win instead of him finishing 10th or having a problem or one of us having a messed up night.

“For us to be able to go head-to-head for the win like that was really cool, certainly felt good to come out on top. Doesn’t make up for Sunday by any means (when Elliott lost the Cup lead pitting before overtime), but it was a fun night and I appreciate (GMS Racing) letting me do it.”

Busch said after the race that a broken part impacted his truck’s performance.

“It doesn’t help showing up to the race track with broke parts on your truck,” he said. “That was a problem from the get-go. Didn’t have our right front stopper right, so we were all over the splitter. So we came in and didn’t know that it was broke. We had to fix it with a makeshift piece and it was way too high then we tried to fix it and it just was never right. We were out in left field the whole night, never really had a great feel for the truck, a great driving truck and just salvaged what I could.”

Busch called the problem “self-inflicted.”

“Threw it away,” he said. “Had six months to prepare and screwed it all up.”

Tuesday marked Elliott’s first Truck start since 2017. Asked if he would do more, he said: “It was about beating Kyle and we did that, so I guess I can quit now.”

By beating Busch, Elliott scored the bounty.

Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Gander RV and Outdoors, each put up $50,000 to any Cup driver who could beat Busch in a Truck race. They announced before Tuesday’s race that they would earmark the money to the COVID-19 relief program of the winning driver’s choosing.

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick remains unanimous No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffMay 27, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick remains the unanimous No. 1 for a second consecutive week in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings – and for good reason.

Harvick is riding a significant streak of consistency, with 12 straight top-10 finishes dating back to last season.

There’s more: In his last 24 starts dating back to Loudon last summer, Harvick has 22 top-10 finishes, including five wins. His  most recent victory was NASCAR’s return from the COVID-19 hiatus at Darlington on May 17.

As for the rest of the rankings, Brad Keselowski makes the biggest jump (from unranked last week to No. 2 this week), while Kurt Busch has the biggest drop (third last week to 10th this week).

Here’s how this week’s rankings shape up:

1. Kevin Harvick (30 points): He keeps rolling along. No other driver has a top-10 streak longer than three races currently. Last week: first.

2. Brad Keselowski (26 points): Doesn’t have the fastest car but pulled out the victory in the Coca-Cola 600 and finished fourth in most recent Darlington race. Last week: unranked.

(tie) 3. Kyle Busch (20 points): Back-to-back top-five finishes for the defending series champ, as well as a runner-up and win in the last two Xfinity races. He’s definitely on a roll. Last week: tied for 10th

(tie) 3. Chase Elliott (20 points): Nice rebound in the Coca-Cola 600 after the disappointing incident with Kyle Busch at Darlington four days earlier. Last week: fifth.

5. Alex Bowman (19 points): Has performed better than his last two finishes (18th at Darlington, 19th at Charlotte) have indicated. Has plenty of speed. Last week: second.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (17 points): With finishes of sixth, 10th and sixth in the first three races back after the hiatus, is his first win of the season right around the corner? Last week: ninth.

7. Denny Hamlin (11 points): Won most recent Darlington race and, well, his team would like to forget the Coke 600 and the matter of the wayward ballast. Last week: sixth.

8. Tyler Reddick (10 points): Making an early bid for Rookie of the Year, with finishes of seventh, 13th and eighth in the first post-hiatus races. Last week: seventh.

9. Christopher Bell (5 points): With finishes of 11th and ninth in the last two races, he’s starting to get the otherwise dismal start to the season turned around. Last week: unranked.

10. Kurt Busch (4 points): Has looked very strong in first three races back: third, 15th and seventh. He also earned the pole for the Coke 600. Last week: third.

Others receiving votes: Erik Jones (3 points).

Results, standings after Truck race at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
Chase Elliott held off Kyle Busch to not only win in his first Truck Series start in more than three years, but also earned a $100,000 “bounty” from Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Elliott said he will donate his bounty to COVID-19 relief. His last prior Truck Series start was April 1, 2017 at Martinsville Speedway, a race Elliott also won.

Busch finished second, while 20-year-old Zane Smith was the highest finishing rookie, earning a career-best third-place showing.

Rounding out the top five were Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed.

