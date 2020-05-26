Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Larson plans more World of Outlaws racing, hopes to return to NASCAR ‘some day’

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Kyle Larson’s immediate racing future will apparently be in the World of Outlaws.  Larson talked about racing in a media release put out Tuesday by the World of Outlaws.

Larson won his first Outlaws race since his suspension from NASCAR last week. “They’ve stuck behind me,” Larson said of the support he’s received rom the WoO. “That means a lot.”

Larson remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR after uttering a racial epitaph during an iRacing event last month.

While he did not talk about NASCAR in the WoO release, Larson said on Tuesday’s Winged Nation on Motor Racing Network he still hopes to race in NASCAR “some day.”

“It’s been weird watching the NASCAR stuff on TV, but I also hope that I’ll still be able to have another opportunity to race in Cup some day,” Larson said. “(I’m) taking this time to watch and study and stay relevant in my own mind, that way when an opportunity comes up, I’ll be ready to take full advantage of that opportunity and do a good job.”

Wednesday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongMay 26, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
After racing Sunday night, Cup teams are back on track Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a stretch of five races in two weeks.

Kevin Harvick won the first race in this stretch at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin then won the midweek Darlington race. Brad Keselowski won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Wednesday’s starting lineup inverts the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race, meaning Keselowski will start 20th in the 310-mile race. William Byron, who finished 20th on Sunday, starts on the pole.

Here is the info for Wednesday night’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 8:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:05 p.m. by Army Chaplain, First Sgt. Russell R. Bell. The National Anthem will be performed at 8:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 205 laps (310 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for showers with a high of 68 degrees and a 44% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brad Keselowski led the final five laps to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, which was extended to overtime. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but his car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. Chase Elliott was scored second. Ryan Blaney was scored third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Angela Ruch honoring father-in-law who died from COVID-19

By Daniel McFadinMay 26, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Angela Ruch will be racing with a heavy heart and special decals on her truck in tonight’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

Ruch, who drives for Reaume Brothers Racing, will have decals on her No. 00 Toyota honoring her late father-in-law, Robert Carl Ruch.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Robert Ruch died April 16 at the age of 77 due to COVID-19. Angela Ruch told WSOC that he passed away “very unexpectedly.”

Ruch, a niece of former NASCAR driver Derrike Cope, will make her second Truck Series start at Charlotte.

Thanks to a random draw, she will start 12th.

Bristol, Talladega announce new names for Cup races

Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway
By Daniel McFadinMay 26, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT
Bristol Motor Speedway and its long-time race sponsor, the Food City supermarket chain, have announced a name change for this Sunday’s Cup Series race at the half-mile short track (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

The race will be titled the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 in honor of the grocery store employees across America and around the world who have kept store shelves stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food City, a store chain based in the Southeast U.S., has been a sponsor of the spring Bristol race since 1992.

“Like our counterparts throughout this great nation, our dedicated team of associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of Food City, in a press release. “From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line store associates to those working behind the scenes, this is truly a team effort. We’re proud to have this opportunity to honor supermarket heroes around the country for their hard work and dedication, as Food City proudly presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.”

Talladega Superspeedway also announced the sponsor and name for its Cup playoff race scheduled for Oct. 4. After two years of being branded the 1000Bulbs.com 500, the race will be called the YellaWood 500 in 2020 and 2021.

YellaWood is a brand of Great Southern Wood Preserving, which is headquartered in Abbeville, Alabama, roughly 175 miles from Talladega.

“We are thrilled to welcome a fellow Alabama company – Great Southern Wood – and its YellaWood brand to the Talladega Superspeedway family,” track president Brian Crichton said in a media release. “It’s two iconic brands in our state coming together to create an authentic connection that fans, employees and customers will rally behind. The 3- and 4-wide racing at 200 mph on the high banks of Talladega is like no other, and we look forward to the YellaWood 500.”

Brett Moffitt: Truck Series return at Charlotte ‘will be wild’

By Daniel McFadinMay 26, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finally returns tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Brett Moffitt is “nervous” about it.

Moffitt, who fractured both his legs in March and recovered in time to make his NASCAR return in last week’s Xfinity race at Darlington, is concerned about some of drivers who will start in his vicinity.

MORE: A viewer’s guide to Tuesday night’s Truck race

In the series’ first race since Feb. 21, a random draw to sort the starting lineup placed the 2018 champion 22nd in a 40-truck field.

“I am nervous because I felt like going into the Xfinity race after watching two Cup races (at Darlington), I feel like everyone gets excited and gets built up and maybe sometimes the drivers don’t think about, okay, well, that’s a different car and a different package,” Moffitt said Sunday. “So it makes me a little nervous to fire off side-by-side with them. And if you look at the starting grid, obviously, with the random draw, it’s a very mixed up grid compared to what we’re used to. …

“So obviously, I’m excited to go racing, but it is a little nerve-racking kind of looking at the grid and looking at where we’re at. And some of the people in front of us, I don’t have all the faith in the world with so it’ll be interesting. It’ll make for great entertainment, I’m sure, but it’ll be wild.”

No matter what happens, it’ll likely be hard for the events of the 134-lap race to match what Moffitt went through last Thursday at Darlington.

In the Xfinity Series’ first race back since NASCAR’s COVID-19 shutdown, Moffitt returned to the cockpit of the Our Motorsports’ No. 02 car.

Due to the pandemic, Moffitt didn’t miss any Xfinity or Truck Series starts while he recovered from his leg injuries. However, it was Moffitt’s first start at Darlington since the 2015 Cup race there.

All those ingredients contributed to it being one of the “top five emotional” races of Moffitt’s career.

“Most people wouldn’t look at it on paper and think that, but there’s very few races in my life where I actually get that excited and that emotional,” Moffitt said. “I would classify it up there with finishing eighth at Atlanta in the Cup race (2015) and classify it with winning a championship. It doesn’t trump that by any means, the championship is still better, but to get back to the track after everything I’ve been through in the last 10 weeks, and to have a really good day. I kind of surprised myself, and I was just proud of everything that everyone at Our Motorsports did to bring me a fast car.”

Moffitt started 22nd and went on to place 11th, which was Our Motorsports’ best finish before Moffitt placed sixth Monday night at Charlotte.

“I would call it a big win personally for me after everything I went through. Obviously, it’s a weird time, right?” Moffitt said. “I’m just really excited to get back to, I guess, our normal and continue on.”

That return to normal continues tonight with the Truck Series race (8 p.m. ET on FS1) as Moffitt is back behind the wheel of GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet. In all three of Moffitt’s races since last week, Moffitt has secured the 22nd-place starting spot via a random draw.

“I’m beginning to think it’s not very random,” Moffitt joked.

The field of 40 trucks – 47 entered –  is a number the series hasn’t seen in years, with the maximum field typically set at 32 trucks. It’s a result of a decision by NASCAR to ensure the “long-term health” of the Xfinity and Truck Series amid the COVID-19 pandemic while the sport doesn’t hold qualifying to determine staring lineups.

“We didn’t have that many (entries) in Daytona,” Moffitt observed. “So I think that kind of speaks for the longevity of the series, being that there are 47 trucks out there … So that was really cool and good for the series. But at the same time, there were a lot of good trucks that got sent home and there’s a lot of quality race trucks in the field. So it’s gonna be kind of different relative to our normal in the Truck series, having that many trucks out there and having quality equipment all the way through the field really.

“So I think it’s going to make a better race and with the random draw obviously, we saw at Darlington that’s very exciting. So having good trucks starting all the way through the field will just be a great product of racing.”

 