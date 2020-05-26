Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch says wearing a mask is a “common courtesy” and is a way “we all can take care of our neighbor.”

Busch made the comments after his victory in Monday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch broached the subject of masks Sunday morning, tweeting about seeing pictures of fans at race tracks not wearing face coverings while close together. In his tweet, Busch wrote: “I do think healthier practices should b used. Mandatory mask for admission.”

Busch explained Monday why he commented on the matter.

“When all this kind of went down, much of it was spoken about masks, whatnot and everything else,” he said. “With where we’re at to today, people are saying that masks don’t mean anything. I still think there’s a sense of human hygiene and taking care of your neighbor. I think there is something to that.

“You go to a race track and you cough because you get water down the wrong pipe or whatever it might be, or if you sneeze or whatever, at least you are keeping some of that to yourself rather than just spraying, right?

“I think there is something to that. Obviously, I know that masks aren’t going to really cover up any virus. But we’re all doing what we can as far as social distancing. If we can’t do that, you try to wear a mask.

“I saw the grandstands packed and just figured, ‘hey, you know, we all can take care of our neighbor.’ That’s just kind of my idea. It’s arguable whether or not they really work. I just think it’s common courtesy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC notes that studies have shown that “a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there were 1.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 98,000 deaths in the country through Memorial Day.

NASCAR requires all competitors and anyone at the track to wear a mask. NASCAR has stated that anyone not following its COVID-19 guidelines is subject to a fine of up to $50,000.

Fans have not been permitted in the stands since NASCAR’s season resumed May 17. Fans will not be permitted at NASCAR races through at least June 21.