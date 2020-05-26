Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch: Wearing a mask is way to ‘take care of our neighbor’

By Dustin LongMay 26, 2020, 12:36 AM EDT
Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch says wearing a mask is a “common courtesy” and is a way “we all can take care of our neighbor.”

Busch made the comments after his victory in Monday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch broached the subject of masks Sunday morning, tweeting about seeing pictures of fans at race tracks not wearing face coverings while close together. In his tweet, Busch wrote: “I do think healthier practices should b used. Mandatory mask for admission.”

Busch explained Monday why he commented on the matter.

“When all this kind of went down, much of it was spoken about masks, whatnot and everything else,” he said. “With where we’re at to today, people are saying that masks don’t mean anything. I still think there’s a sense of human hygiene and taking care of your neighbor. I think there is something to that.

“You go to a race track and you cough because you get water down the wrong pipe or whatever it might be, or if you sneeze or whatever, at least you are keeping some of that to yourself rather than just spraying, right?

“I think there is something to that. Obviously, I know that masks aren’t going to really cover up any virus. But we’re all doing what we can as far as social distancing. If we can’t do that, you try to wear a mask.

“I saw the grandstands packed and just figured, ‘hey, you know, we all can take care of our neighbor.’ That’s just kind of my idea. It’s arguable whether or not they really work. I just think it’s common courtesy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC notes that studies have shown that “a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there were 1.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 98,000 deaths in the country through Memorial Day.

NASCAR requires all competitors and anyone at the track to wear a mask. NASCAR has stated that anyone not following its COVID-19 guidelines is subject to a fine of up to $50,000.

Fans have not been permitted in the stands since NASCAR’s season resumed May 17. Fans will not be permitted at NASCAR races through at least June 21.

Xfinity results from Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT
Kyle Busch scored his 97th career Xfinity Series win, passing Austin Cindric for the win on Turn 3 of the last lap of overtime at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Daniel Hemric placed second and was followed by Cindric, Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Click here for Xfinity race results

Chase Briscoe remains the points leader after Monday’s race at Charlotte. He holds an eight-point advantage on Austin Cindric. Ross Chastain is 12 points behind Briscoe.

Click here for driver points report

Kyle Busch wins Charlotte Xfinity race with overtime pass

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT
Kyle Busch rallied from a pit road speeding penalty and passed Austin Cindric in Turn 3 on the final lap of overtime to win Monday night’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Aaaaahhhhhhh,” Cindric yelled on his radio after the race. “(Dang) it. I tried. I never lifted.”

The victory is Busch’s ninth Xfinity win in 27 career starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The victory also is Busch’s first win in the series this year and 97th in his career.

MORE: Results and points report 

Daniel Hemric finished second. Cindric, who had older tires than the top two finishers, fell third on the final lap and was followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Multiple cautions in the last 30 laps thinned the field of contenders, damaging the cars of Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and Brandon Jones.

The race changed dramatically with about 45 laps left in the middle of green-flag pit stops. Kyle Busch, who had been leading, Chase Briscoe and Jones each were hit with pit road speeding penalties. It was the second consecutive Xfinity race Busch had been penalized for speeding on pit road.

Timmy Hill then had an engine blow and dropped fluid on the track. Briscoe and Chastain, who had led earlier and appeared to be the biggest threat to Busch, each hit the fluid and hit the wall.

That was just part of a rough night for Briscoe, who won last week at Darlington. He was penalized or an uncontrolled tire and speeding on separate stops. He also hit the wall a second time before finishing 20th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Daniel Hemric finished second, scoring his sixth career runner-up finish. … Although he lost the lead on the last lap, Austin Cindric placed third for his fifth top 10 of the season. … Ross Chastain came back from hitting the wall to place a season-high fourth. … Justin Allgaier was fifth and has back-to-back top-five results. … Brett Moffitt placed sixth, his best career finish in the series.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Points leader Chase Briscoe had two pit road penalties and hit the wall hard a couple of times before finishing 20th. … Tommy Joe Martins was running 10th late when a crash in front of him sent him into the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch, ending his race in 24th.

NOTABLE: Harrison Burton finished ninth. He’s placed in the top 10 in all six races to open the season, the best start to a season by a series rookie.

WHAT’S NEXT: The series races at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway on FS1.

Brad Keselowski savors Coke 600 win while contemplating future

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski celebrated his 30th career Cup win with Team Penske early Monday morning by saying “I think I got another 30 left in me. I’d like to have the chance at it.”

Keselowski, who has 31 total Cup wins, is a free agent after this season.

Asked if his victory in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 would give him added value, the former Cup champion said: “I know winning never hurts.

“I wish I had more news, but I don’t. So, yeah, winning is not a bad thing. I hope to continue to compete at a very high level and be able to win races for a long time.”

The 36-year-old Keselowski is in his 11th full-time Cup season with Team Penske. Jimmie Johnson (19th full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports), Denny Hamlin (15th full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing) and Kyle Busch (13th full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing) are the only active drivers who have been with the same Cup team longer than Keselowski has been with Team Penske.

Keselowski acknowledged several factors will determine what he’ll do next season.

“It’s not all up to me,”  he said. “A lot of things have to come together, whether it’s sponsors or whatnot, management things. That hasn’t happened yet.”

During his interview with Fox after the race, Keselowski acknowledged sponsor Miller Lite, which has been a significant part of his career but has diminished its role as a primary sponsor in recent years.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with them, if they’re gonna come back on the car or what, but it’s been a great 10-year ride with them and this is their only race of 2020 and we’re in victory lane,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski is just part of a robust free agent market.

Much of what happens could center on the No. 48 car at Hendrick Motorsports. This is Jimmie Johnson’s final full-time season, and the team has not announced a replacement. Sponsor Ally Financial is signed as a full-season primary sponsor of the team through the 2023 season, meaning a driver would not need to bring sponsorship with them.

Among the drivers with contracts that expire after this season or have an option for next season that could be declined are Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon. Kyle Larson was a part of his class before Chip Ganassi Racing fired him April 14 for using a racial slur during a sim racing event. Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR.

While there could be opportunities elsewhere, Keselowski said he likes what he has with his new team. Car owner Roger Penske shuffled drivers and crews within his organization before the season. Keselowski was paired with Jeremy Bullins and Bullins’ crew.

Keselowski said he sees the progress his team is making with the Hendrick Motorsports cars that have been fast this season on the bigger tracks.

“They were just a touch better, but we weren’t far off,” Keselowski  said. “I think this is as close or the closest we’ve been to them. But we still have a little bit of work to do. We need to keep iterating, getting faster.

“They seem to be a little faster than what we do in dirty air.  In clean air we’re close to them, maybe even a touch faster.  In dirty air they seem to be just a little bit faster. I think we have a little bit of work to do.

“We can do it. We just have to put our head down and stay focused on it.”

Starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports cars will lead the field to the green flag for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The lineup was set by inverting the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Starting positions 21-40 for Wednesday’s race are based on how those drivers finished in Sunday’s event.

William Byron, who finished 20th in the Coke 600, will start on the pole for Wednesday’s race. He’ll be joined on the front row by teammate Alex Bowman, who finished 19th on Sunday after winning two stages and leading a race-high 164 laps.

Jimmie Johnson is listed as last in the 40-car lineup. His second-place finish was nullified when his car failed inspection after the race and he was moved to 40th.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

 

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET Monday

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina (1.5-mile oval)

Length: 205 laps, 310 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV coverage: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Performance Racing Network Radio

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: May 25 at Charlotte (200 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck Series: May 26 at Charlotte (134 laps, 201 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

 