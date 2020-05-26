Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR Truck Series
Getty Images

Tuesday’s Truck Series race at Charlotte: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinMay 26, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After a preamble of three Cup and two Xfinity Series races, it’s the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ turn to get back to racing.

The series holds its first race since Feb. 21 tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch will attempt to win his second consecutive Truck race one night after winning the Xfinity Series race.

Chase Elliott is entered in his first Truck Series start since 2017. He is competing for a $100,000 bounty put up by Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis that pits Busch against Cup Series drivers in the Truck Series. If Elliott or another eligible Cup driver beats Busch in tonight’s race, Harvick said his $50,000 portion of the reward will go to a COVID-19 relief effort of their choice.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Mark Michalko, Executive Director of North Carolina Education Lottery, will give the command to start engines at 8:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their vehicles at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:57 p.m. by Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:58 p.m. by Briley Hussey.

DISTANCE: The race is 134 laps (201 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at 8 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 72 degrees and 20% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kyle Busch led 108 laps and beat Johnny Sauter to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

LAST RACE AT CHARLOTTE: Kyle Busch led 102 laps and beat Brennan Poole in this race last year.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw):  Click here for Truck starting lineup

Chase Briscoe joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

By Daniel McFadinMay 26, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico. Briscoe won last week’s Xfinity race at Darlington days after learning his wife had experienced a miscarriage. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • 12:00 p.m. – Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner
  • 12:15 p.m. – Ron Rivera, Washington Redskins head coach
  • 12:30 p.m. – John Swofford, ACC Commissioner
  • 12:40 p.m. – Chase Briscoe, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver
  • 12:50 p.m. – Liam McHugh, NHL on NBC host

Archive

Bump and Run: Key connection between recent Cup winners

By NBC Sports StaffMay 26, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The first three races since Cup season resumed featured no practice and veterans Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski winning. Is this coincidence or is there a connection?

Dustin Long: The key is that these drivers and teams have put themselves in position to win those races. Kevin Harvick had a fast car and took advantage of the No. 1 pit stall at Darlington. Denny Hamlin benefitted from a strong car and good strategy at Darlington. Brad Keselowski bettered Jimmie Johnson on a late restart when Johnson had control as the leader, and Keselowski kept Johnson from taking the lead from him on the final restart. You expect top teams to do well when there’s no practice.

Daniel McFadin: While I can see the advantage to being a long-term veteran during the current situation, I think it’s mostly coincidental. Alex Bowman has been very competitive in two of the three races and he has far less experience than the three drivers who have won so far. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Veterans are expected to do the best and be the best because of their overall experience. So, no, I’m not surprised that they’ve emerged victorious. It’s more a connection based upon experience rather than a coincidence, in my opinion.

 

How would you rate Hendrick Motorsports’ performance in the first three races since the Cup season resumed?

Dustin Long: Above average but there is a level of disappointment. While there’s nothing Chase Elliott can do about being wrecked late at Darlington, there are some issues for each team. For as fast as the Hendrick cars have been, the inability to finish off races stands out from Alex Bowman and his team not able to keep his car fast all night at Charlotte and Darlington to the decision to pit Elliott out of the lead before the overtime restart at the Coke 600 to William Byron not able to have a complete race since the season resumed to Jimmie Johnson losing a lead on a late restart in the Coke  600. There are enough areas for each team to address.

Daniel McFadin:  With three laps to go Sunday night I would have given Hendrick an 8 out of 10. But after Jimmie Johnson’s car was disqualified, I’d drop it down to a 6. While Byron has a stage win, he hasn’t finished better than 12th. Bowman has finished in the top 10 in seven stages, won two and led 205 laps but has finishes of second, 18th and 19th. Throw in Johnson’s DNF in the first Darlington race and Elliott’s problems in the last two races, and it’s a very mixed bag.

Jerry Bonkowski: Tough luck but with signs of promise, most notably for Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson. Yes, both have done well but also have had issues, but I also believe that they will be able to build upon the difficulties they’ve had – Elliott getting booted by Kyle Busch, Johnson spinning at the first Darlington and being DQ’d after the Coke 600 – and will both ultimately wind up in victory lane sooner rather than later.

 

After Simon Pagenaud won last year’s Indianapolis 500, car owner Roger Penske said the free agent “absolutely” would be back with the team. Brad Keselowski gave Penske his first Coca-Cola 600 win since 2010 and second overall. What do you believe are the chances that Keselowski, a free agent after this season, returns to Team Penske?

Dustin Long: It’s as Brad Keselowski said after his Coca-Cola 600 win when asked about his future: “It’s not all up to me. A lot of things have to come together, whether it’s sponsors or whatnot, management things. That hasn’t happened yet.”

Daniel McFadin: I’m skeptical of him returning to drive the No. 2. Penske almost instantly committed to bringing Pagenaud back after he swept the Month of May following a winless year. Keselowski’s won three races in each of the last three seasons (including Penske’s first Darlington win since 1975 and his first Brickyard 400), plus his win Sunday night. The fact Keselowski’s future is still up in the air at this point when Penske has already re-signed Ryan Blaney (who has won once in each of the last three years) is a truly odd situation.

Jerry Bonkowski: I’d like to say Keselowski will remain a Team Penske driver for the rest of his Cup career. But on the flip side, can Keselowski potentially enjoy greater on-track success – and earn more money – if he goes to another team, most notably Hendrick Motorsports with Jimmie Johnson retiring at the end of this season? Keselowski could be the most valuable free agent since Kevin Harvick when he left Richard Childress Racing. But Keselowski is also known for his loyalty, much like Roger Penske is loyal to his drivers, so I won’t be surprised if Keselowski stays with the No. 2 team going forward.

Kyle Busch: Wearing a mask is way to ‘take care of our neighbor’

By Dustin LongMay 26, 2020, 12:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch says wearing a mask is a “common courtesy” and is a way “we all can take care of our neighbor.”

Busch made the comments after his victory in Monday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch broached the subject of masks Sunday morning, tweeting about seeing pictures of fans at race tracks not wearing face coverings while close together. In his tweet, Busch noted he is a fan of people supporting local tracks but added: “I do think healthier practices should b used. Mandatory mask for admission.”

Busch explained Monday why he commented on the matter.

“When all this kind of went down, much of it was spoken about masks, whatnot and everything else,” he said. “With where we’re at to today, people are saying that masks don’t mean anything. I still think there’s a sense of human hygiene and taking care of your neighbor. I think there is something to that.

“You go to a race track and you cough because you get water down the wrong pipe or whatever it might be, or if you sneeze or whatever, at least you are keeping some of that to yourself rather than just spraying, right?

“I think there is something to that. Obviously, I know that masks aren’t going to really cover up any virus. But we’re all doing what we can as far as social distancing. If we can’t do that, you try to wear a mask.

“I saw the grandstands packed and just figured, ‘hey, you know, we all can take care of our neighbor.’ That’s just kind of my idea. It’s arguable whether or not they really work. I just think it’s common courtesy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC notes that studies have shown that “a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there were 1.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 98,000 deaths in the country through Memorial Day.

NASCAR requires all competitors and anyone at the track to wear a mask. NASCAR has stated that anyone not following its COVID-19 guidelines is subject to a fine of up to $50,000.

Fans have not been permitted in the stands since NASCAR’s season resumed May 17. Fans will not be permitted at NASCAR races through at least June 21.

Xfinity results from Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch scored his 97th career Xfinity Series win, passing Austin Cindric for the win on Turn 3 of the last lap of overtime at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Daniel Hemric placed second and was followed by Cindric, Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Click here for Xfinity race results

Chase Briscoe remains the points leader after Monday’s race at Charlotte. He holds an eight-point advantage on Austin Cindric. Ross Chastain is 12 points behind Briscoe.

Click here for driver points report