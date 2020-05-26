Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Call him the bounty hunter: Chase Elliott beats Kyle Busch to win $100k

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Chase Elliott may have earned a new nickname Tuesday night: the Bounty Hunter.

By winning the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Elliott won a $100,000 “bounty” put up by Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis to be a full-time Cup driver to beat Kyle Busch to the finish line, snapping Busch’s streak of seven consecutive Truck Series wins.

The money goes to a charity of Elliott’s choosing, benefitting COVID-19 relief.

“It was a lot of fun,” Elliott told FS1. “It’d been a long time. It doesn’t make up for Sunday (finished second in the Coca-Cola 600) but it was still a really good night. I’m glad to win and do some good for the relief efforts for this virus.”

Busch gave Elliott all he could handle in the last 15 laps, drawing closer seemingly on every lap, but ultimately couldn’t catch Elliott before the finish line.

“He was a little better than I was there at the end; I had gotten a little tight and I don’t think we adjusted enough on the last pit stop,” Elliott said of Busch. “Luckily, the the right front stayed on it long enough to get to the end.

“To be able to come out and out-run him and him finish second, I’d rather have him finish second than wreck or something, so I feel like I did something right.”

Zane Smith finished third, followed by Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed.

Zane Smith finished third, followed by Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed.

John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth followed by Johnny Sauter, Ty Majeski, Austin Hill and Ben Rhodes.

Tuesday’s race was the first for the Truck Series since Busch won Feb. 21 at Las Vegas, just a couple of weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down NASCAR racing for more than two months.

It was Elliott’s first Truck race since 2017. Busch, meanwhile, saw his streak of winning the last seven Truck races he entered come to an end.

Busch finished fourth in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, won Monday’s Xfinity race and was runner-up in Tuesday’s race. He goes for another win in Wednesday’s Alsco Uniforms 500, which wraps up four races in as many days at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

We’ll have more information and driver comments shortly. Please check back.

Kyle Larson plans more World of Outlaws racing, hopes to return to NASCAR ‘some day’

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Kyle Larson’s immediate racing future will apparently be in the World of Outlaws.  Larson talked about racing in a media release put out Tuesday by the World of Outlaws.

Larson won his first Outlaws race since his suspension from NASCAR last week. “They’ve stuck behind me,” Larson said of the support he’s received rom the WoO. “That means a lot.”

Larson remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR after uttering a racial epitaph during an iRacing event last month.

Click here to read more of Larson’s comments.

While he did not talk about NASCAR in the WoO release, Larson said on Tuesday’s Winged Nation on Motor Racing Network he still hopes to race in NASCAR “some day.”

“It’s been weird watching the NASCAR stuff on TV, but I also hope that I’ll still be able to have another opportunity to race in Cup some day,” Larson said. “(I’m) taking this time to watch and study and stay relevant in my own mind, that way when an opportunity comes up, I’ll be ready to take full advantage of that opportunity and do a good job.”

Wednesday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongMay 26, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
After racing Sunday night, Cup teams are back on track Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a stretch of five races in two weeks.

Kevin Harvick won the first race in this stretch at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin then won the midweek Darlington race. Brad Keselowski won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Wednesday’s starting lineup inverts the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race, meaning Keselowski will start 20th in the 310-mile race. William Byron, who finished 20th on Sunday, starts on the pole.

Here is the info for Wednesday night’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 8:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:05 p.m. by Army Chaplain, First Sgt. Russell R. Bell. The National Anthem will be performed at 8:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 205 laps (310 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for showers with a high of 68 degrees and a 44% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brad Keselowski led the final five laps to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, which was extended to overtime. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but his car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. Chase Elliott was scored second. Ryan Blaney was scored third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Angela Ruch honoring father-in-law who died from COVID-19

Angela Ruch
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 26, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Angela Ruch will be racing with a heavy heart and special decals on her truck in tonight’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

Ruch, who drives for Reaume Brothers Racing, will have decals on her No. 00 Toyota honoring her late father-in-law, Robert Carl Ruch.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Robert Ruch died April 16 at the age of 77 due to COVID-19. Angela Ruch told WSOC that he passed away “very unexpectedly.”

Ruch, a niece of former NASCAR driver Derrike Cope, will make her second Truck Series start at Charlotte.

Thanks to a random draw, she will start 12th.

Bristol, Talladega announce new names for Cup races

Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway
By Daniel McFadinMay 26, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bristol Motor Speedway and its long-time race sponsor, the Food City supermarket chain, have announced a name change for this Sunday’s Cup Series race at the half-mile short track (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

The race will be titled the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 in honor of the grocery store employees across America and around the world who have kept store shelves stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food City, a store chain based in the Southeast U.S., has been a sponsor of the spring Bristol race since 1992.

“Like our counterparts throughout this great nation, our dedicated team of associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of Food City, in a press release. “From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line store associates to those working behind the scenes, this is truly a team effort. We’re proud to have this opportunity to honor supermarket heroes around the country for their hard work and dedication, as Food City proudly presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.”

Talladega Superspeedway also announced the sponsor and name for its Cup playoff race scheduled for Oct. 4. After two years of being branded the 1000Bulbs.com 500, the race will be called the YellaWood 500 in 2020 and 2021.

YellaWood is a brand of Great Southern Wood Preserving, which is headquartered in Abbeville, Alabama, roughly 175 miles from Talladega.

“We are thrilled to welcome a fellow Alabama company – Great Southern Wood – and its YellaWood brand to the Talladega Superspeedway family,” track president Brian Crichton said in a media release. “It’s two iconic brands in our state coming together to create an authentic connection that fans, employees and customers will rally behind. The 3- and 4-wide racing at 200 mph on the high banks of Talladega is like no other, and we look forward to the YellaWood 500.”