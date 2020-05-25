The Xfinity Series runs its second race in less than a week with tonight’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain will start on the pole after the random draw. Brandon Jones will be beside him on the front row. Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend at Darlington, starts eighth. Kyle Busch starts 18th.
Here are the details for the race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Louis “Chad” McKee, director of materials and environmental services at St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, NC., will give the command to start engines at 7:41 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:53 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:33 p.m. by Major General Chuck Swannack, U.S. Army (Ret.) and Vice President, Armed Forces Affairs, Speedway Motorsports. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:34 p.m. by Blue Star and Gold Star Mother, Mrs. Cathy Mullins.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 73 degrees and 23% chance of rain at the race’s start.
LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch’s challenge in the final laps to score an emotional win at Darlington.
LAST OVAL RACE AT CHARLOTTE: Tyler Reddick led 110 of 200 laps to win last May. Justin Allgaier was second. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third.
LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup