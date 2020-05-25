All three cars will start at the rear because of the driver change. There is no qualifying for Wednesday’s race. The top 20 finishers from Sunday are inverted for Wednesday’s starting lineup. The remaining positions are based on where the car finished Sunday (except for those with driver changes).
Normally, Xfinity Series drivers like Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric would spend Memorial Day with family, maybe enjoying a barbecue and just relaxing.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a new normal. Instead of the Xfinity Series heading into the holiday weekend with a race on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the series will instead race tonight.
“It’s weird,” Cindric said, noting that typically he’ll race on Saturday, fly to Indianapolis for a family reunion as well as watch the Indy 500 on Sunday (his father, Tim, is President of Team Penske and also strategist for two-time defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden).
But that’s all out the window. The Indy 500 has been postponed to August 23 and the Xfinity Race was pushed back to tonight.
Speaking on a NASCAR teleconference, Cindric then added, “I just feel lucky to be back racing no matter what the weekend is.”
He and the rest of his fellow drivers were in a holding pattern until the coronavirus pandemic hiatus was lifted last week. The Xfinity Series was due to resume last Tuesday at Darlington Raceway. But rain pushed the race back to last Thursday. It was a good day for Cindric, as he finished fourth behind winner Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier.
“I have a lot of friends, past teammates, co-drivers that are sitting on the couch right now waiting for their race series to start back up,” Cindric said, “or a lot of questions looming over whether they’re going to get to race this year, participate in something like that and other series. So I feel very lucky to be part of NASCAR and the fact that we’re resuming our season.”
Cindric hopes tonight to extend the momentum he achieved at Darlington, where he finished fourth behind race winner Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier.
Cindric comes into tonight’s race third in the Xfinity driver standings, 26 points behind series leader Briscoe.
Hemric, meanwhile, is also looking to extend the momentum he gained from his sixth-place finish at Darlington. One of three drivers who will pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Hemric has made starts in four of the first five races, with mixed results.
Hemric, who is scheduled to drive 21 of the Xfinity Series’ 33 scheduled races, comes into tonight’s race 15th in the standings, 129 points behind Briscoe.
After missing the season-opening race at Daytona, Hemric finished 35th at Las Vegas, qualified fourth and finished seventh at Auto Club Speedway, was 30th at Phoenix and bounced back for his best finish this season at Darlington.
“Darlington was a weekend we needed as the 8 team, but also as the race community, to get back to the race track to have an opportunity,” Hemric said. “To do something that was somewhat normal was great for all of us, and for us in general, right.
“We needed to try to get on base, that’s what we kept saying because we haven’t had anything to get our momentum going throughout the first part of the year here. So it was a good day and just execute and have a solid day and end up inside the top-10.
“It was just one of those deals where you fight and claw and it just worked out where we ran sixth.”
Now it’s back to fighting and clawing tonight.
“You know there’s nothing better than a home race,” Hemric said. “So hopefully we’ve turned the right knobs and have our Camaro tuned up where we need it come race time.”
START: Louis “Chad” McKee, director of materials and environmental services at St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, NC., will give the command to start engines at 7:41 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:53 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:33 p.m. by Major General Chuck Swannack, U.S. Army (Ret.) and Vice President, Armed Forces Affairs, Speedway Motorsports. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:34 p.m. by Blue Star and Gold Star Mother, Mrs. Cathy Mullins.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 73 degrees and 23% chance of rain at the race’s start.
Chase Elliott — What a disheartening week for Elliott. He was wrecked while running second late at Darlington. A few days later, he led with the end of the 600 in sight when teammate William Byron spun to bring out a caution. Elliott then gave up the lead to pit. He couldn’t make it back to the lead with fresh tires and finished second after Jimmie Johnson’s car was disqualified.
Alex Bowman — Car’s handling went away late, ruining a night where he won two stages and led 164 laps. The result was a 19th-place finish. On the good side, it puts him on the front row for Wednesday’s race with the top 20 finishers inverted.
NASCAR disqualifies Jimmie Johnson’s car after it fails inspection
NASCAR announced that Jimmie Johnson‘s car failed inspection after his runner-up finish and he was disqualified.
Jay Fabian, Cup Series managing director, said Johnson’s car failed post-race alignment.
“The failure was rear alignment,” Fabian said. “It’s the same thing we check on at least a handful of cars … after every event.”
The team can appeal the penalty.
Disappointed about our post-race OSS. We think something must've broken but won't know until we get it back to the shop tomorrow and can diagnose. Tough news after a strong night. This team is getting stronger We are focused forward. We’ll be back Wednesday with another great car
Asked about consideration of a broken part, Fabian said: “The allowance is built in for parts that move. There is an allowance for that. If parts break, the number is the number. There is no real parameter outside of that. There have been parts in the past that have been designed to fail or break. Certainly not suggesting that is the case here, but that’s what’s gotten us to this hard line and this is the post-race number and there is a fair tolerance from pre-race numbers to post.”
Johnson is now listed as finishing 40th. He’ll also start there for Wednesday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the results from the Coca-Cola 600 setting the starting lineup for that race.