Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Cup entry list for Wednesday night race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Forty cars are entered for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

It’s the same 40 teams but there are driver changes from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. They are:

Josh Bilicki will drive the No. 7 car for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

JJ Yeley will be in the No. 27 car for Rick Ware Racing.

Reed Sorenson will be in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

All three cars will start at the rear because of the driver change. There is no qualifying for Wednesday’s race. The top 20 finishers from Sunday are inverted for Wednesday’s starting lineup. The remaining positions are based on where the car finished Sunday (except for those with driver changes).

Click here for Cup entry list

 

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

Race Time:  8 p.m. ET Wednesday

Track:  Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina (1.5-mile oval)

Length:  205 laps, 310 miles

Stages:  Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV:  Fox Sports 1

Radio:  Performance Racing Network Radio

Streaming:  Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric ready to fight, claw in Monday Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 25, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Normally, Xfinity Series drivers like Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric would spend Memorial Day with family, maybe enjoying a barbecue and just relaxing.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a new normal. Instead of the Xfinity Series heading into the holiday weekend with a race on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the series will instead race tonight.

“It’s weird,” Cindric said, noting that typically he’ll race on Saturday, fly to Indianapolis for a family reunion as well as watch the Indy 500 on Sunday (his father, Tim, is President of Team Penske and also strategist for two-time defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden).

But that’s all out the window. The Indy 500 has been postponed to August 23 and the Xfinity Race was pushed back to tonight.

Speaking on a NASCAR teleconference, Cindric then added, “I just feel lucky to be back racing no matter what the weekend is.”

He and the rest of his fellow drivers were in a holding pattern until the coronavirus pandemic hiatus was lifted last week. The Xfinity Series was due to resume last Tuesday at Darlington Raceway. But rain pushed the race back to last Thursday. It was a good day for Cindric, as he finished fourth behind winner Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier.

“I have a lot of friends, past teammates, co-drivers that are sitting on the couch right now waiting for their race series to start back up,” Cindric said, “or a lot of questions looming over whether they’re going to get to race this year, participate in something like that and other series. So I feel very lucky to be part of NASCAR and the fact that we’re resuming our season.”

Cindric hopes tonight to extend the momentum he achieved at Darlington, where he finished fourth behind race winner Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier.

Cindric comes into tonight’s race third in the Xfinity driver standings, 26 points behind series leader Briscoe.

Daniel Hemric stands on the grid during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway last Thursday. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hemric, meanwhile, is also looking to extend the momentum he gained from his sixth-place finish at Darlington. One of three drivers who will pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Hemric has made starts in four of the first five races, with mixed results.

Hemric, who is scheduled to drive 21 of the Xfinity Series’ 33 scheduled races, comes into tonight’s race 15th in the standings, 129 points behind Briscoe.

After missing the season-opening race at Daytona, Hemric finished 35th at Las Vegas, qualified fourth and finished seventh at Auto Club Speedway, was 30th at Phoenix and bounced back for his best finish this season at Darlington.

“Darlington was a weekend we needed as the 8 team, but also as the race community, to get back to the race track to have an opportunity,” Hemric said. “To do something that was somewhat normal was great for all of us, and for us in general, right.

“We needed to try to get on base, that’s what we kept saying because we haven’t had anything to get our momentum going throughout the first part of the year here. So it was a good day and just execute and have a solid day and end up inside the top-10.

“It was just one of those deals where you fight and claw and it just worked out where we ran sixth.”

Now it’s back to fighting and clawing tonight.

“You know there’s nothing better than a home race,” Hemric said. “So hopefully we’ve turned the right knobs and have our Camaro tuned up where we need it come race time.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Monday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 10:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series runs its second race in less than a week with tonight’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain will start on the pole after the random draw. Brandon Jones will be beside him on the front row. Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend at Darlington, starts eighth. Kyle Busch starts 18th.

Here are the details for the race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Louis “Chad” McKee, director of materials and environmental services at St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, NC., will give the command to start engines at 7:41 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:53 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:33 p.m. by Major General Chuck Swannack, U.S. Army (Ret.) and Vice President, Armed Forces Affairs, Speedway Motorsports. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:34 p.m. by Blue Star and Gold Star Mother, Mrs. Cathy Mullins.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 73 degrees and 23% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch’s challenge in the final laps to score an emotional win at Darlington.

LAST OVAL RACE AT CHARLOTTE: Tyler Reddick led 110 of 200 laps to win last May. Justin Allgaier was second. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw):  Click here for Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup

Winners and losers after Coca-Cola 600

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Brad KeselowskiLate caution sent the Coca-Cola 600 into overtime. When Chase Elliott pitted, Brad Keselowski assumed the top spot. Keselowski held off the field to score his first Coca-Cola 600 win. He said he considers five Cup races as crown jewels: Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, Brickyard 400 and the Bristol night race. He’s won them all but the Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney His third-place finish was his best result since placing second in the Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch Overcame a speeding penalty to place fourth. It marked his fourth consecutive top-five finish in the Coca-Cola 600 after having only three such finishes in his first 13 starts in the race.

Kevin HarvickHe finished fifth, extending his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes to 12, dating back to last season.

Christopher Bell He scored his first career Cup top-10 finish, placing ninth.

LOSERS

Denny HamlinFaces the next four races without crew chief Chris Gabehart and potentially other team members as a penalty for ballast falling out of his car before the race. Among those races are Bristol (where he won last year’s night race) and Martinsville (where he was fourth in last year’s playoff race).

Jimmie JohnsonRunner-up finish vanished after NASCAR disqualified his car for failing post-race inspection. By finishing last, he will start Wednesday’s race last at Charlotte. Team can appeal.

Chase Elliott — What a disheartening week for Elliott. He was wrecked while running second late at Darlington. A few days later, he led with the end of the 600 in sight when teammate William Byron spun to bring out a caution. Elliott then gave up the lead to pit. He couldn’t make it back to the lead with fresh tires  and finished second after Jimmie Johnson’s car was disqualified.

Alex BowmanCar’s handling went away late, ruining a night where he won two stages and led 164 laps. The result was a 19th-place finish. On the good side, it puts him on the front row for Wednesday’s race with the top 20 finishers inverted.

NASCAR disqualifies Jimmie Johnson’s car after it fails inspection

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 2:20 AM EDT
3 Comments

NASCAR announced that Jimmie Johnson‘s car failed inspection after his runner-up finish and he was disqualified.

Jay Fabian, Cup Series managing director, said Johnson’s car failed post-race alignment.

“The failure was rear alignment,” Fabian said. “It’s the same thing we check on at least a handful of cars … after every event.”

The team can appeal the penalty.

Asked about consideration of a broken part, Fabian said: “The allowance is built in for parts that move. There is an allowance for that. If parts break, the number is the number. There is no real parameter outside of that. There have been parts in the past that have been designed to fail or break. Certainly not suggesting that is the case here, but that’s what’s gotten us to this hard line and this is the post-race number and there is a fair tolerance from pre-race numbers to post.”

Johnson is now listed as finishing 40th. He’ll also start there for Wednesday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the results from the Coca-Cola 600 setting the starting lineup for that race.