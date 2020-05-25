Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski savors Coke 600 win while contemplating future

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski celebrated his 30th career Cup win with Team Penske early Monday morning by saying “I think I got another 30 left in me. I’d like to have the chance at it.”

Keselowski, who has 31 total Cup wins, is a free agent after this season.

Asked if his victory in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 would give him added value, the former Cup champion said: “I know winning never hurts.

“I wish I had more news, but I don’t. So, yeah, winning is not a bad thing. I hope to continue to compete at a very high level and be able to win races for a long time.”

The 36-year-old Keselowski is in his 11th full-time Cup season with Team Penske. Jimmie Johnson (19th full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports), Denny Hamlin (15th full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing) and Kyle Busch (13th full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing) are the only active drivers who have been with the same Cup team longer than Keselowski has been with Team Penske.

Keselowski acknowledged several factors will determine what he’ll do next season.

“It’s not all up to me,”  he said. “A lot of things have to come together, whether it’s sponsors or whatnot, management things. That hasn’t happened yet.”

During his interview with Fox after the race, Keselowski acknowledged sponsor Miller Lite, which has been a significant part of his career but has diminished its role as a primary sponsor in recent years.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with them, if they’re gonna come back on the car or what, but it’s been a great 10-year ride with them and this is their only race of 2020 and we’re in victory lane,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski is just part of a robust free agent market.

Much of what happens could center on the No. 48 car at Hendrick Motorsports. This is Jimmie Johnson’s final full-time season, and the team has not announced a replacement. Sponsor Ally Financial is signed as a full-season primary sponsor of the team through the 2023 season, meaning a driver would not need to bring sponsorship with them.

Among the drivers with contracts that expire after this season or have an option for next season that could be declined are Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon. Kyle Larson was a part of his class before Chip Ganassi Racing fired him April 14 for using a racial slur during a sim racing event. Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR.

While there could be opportunities elsewhere, Keselowski said he likes what he has with his new team. Car owner Roger Penske shuffled drivers and crews within his organization before the season. Keselowski was paired with Jeremy Bullins and Bullins’ crew.

Keselowski said he sees the progress his team is making with the Hendrick Motorsports cars that have been fast this season on the bigger tracks.

“They were just a touch better, but we weren’t far off,” Keselowski  said. “I think this is as close or the closest we’ve been to them. But we still have a little bit of work to do. We need to keep iterating, getting faster.

“They seem to be a little faster than what we do in dirty air.  In clean air we’re close to them, maybe even a touch faster.  In dirty air they seem to be just a little bit faster. I think we have a little bit of work to do.

“We can do it. We just have to put our head down and stay focused on it.”

Starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hendrick Motorsports cars will lead the field to the green flag for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The lineup was set by inverting the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Starting positions 21-40 for Wednesday’s race are based on how those drivers finished in Sunday’s event.

William Byron, who finished 20th in the Coke 600, will start on the pole for Wednesday’s race. He’ll be joined on the front row by teammate Alex Bowman, who finished 19th on Sunday after winning two stages and leading a race-high 164 laps.

Jimmie Johnson is listed as last in the 40-car lineup. His second-place finish was nullified when his car failed inspection after the race and he was moved to 40th.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

 

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET Monday

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina (1.5-mile oval)

Length: 205 laps, 310 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV coverage: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Performance Racing Network Radio

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: May 25 at Charlotte (200 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck Series: May 26 at Charlotte (134 laps, 201 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

 

NASCAR suspends members of Denny Hamlin’s team for four races

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR suspended multiple members of Denny Hamlin’s team, including crew chief Chris Gabehart, four races each in response for ballast falling out of Hamlin’s car before Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Suspended are Gabehart, car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons.

The team does not plan to appeal the penalties, a spokesperson told NBC Sports.

Sam McAulay, an engineer for the team, will take over the crew chief duties. Eric Phillips will serve as the car chief. Mechanic Scott Eldridge will take one of the team’s six road crew spots.

The four races they will miss are Wednesday night’s event at Charlotte, Sunday’s race at Bristol, the June 7 race at Atlanta and the June 10 race at Martinsville. Hamlin won with Gabehart at Bristol last fall. Hamlin was fourth in last year’s playoff race at Martinsville with Gabehart.

Section 12.5.2.7.4.d states the penalty for ballast coming out of a car. The rule notes that: “Loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle will result in a four Race suspension of the crew chief, car chief, and head engineer. If NASCAR cannot identify which series or vehicle the lost ballast originated from, all vehicles entered for that Event from and associated with the team organization identified on the lost ballast may receive the suspensions.”

The ballast fell out of Hamlin’s car before the start of the Coca-Cola 600. His team made repairs while the race started. Hamlin was eight laps down before he made it on track. He placed 29th, finishing seven laps behind the leaders. 

“That’s a very, very severe safety thing,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“Those chunks of ballast are huge. We have actually seen those hit race cars. Fortunately, we haven’t had any injuries from it. It pretty much destroys a race car. If the wrong thing happens, it wouldn’t be good. That’s why those penalties are big.” 

Cup entry list for Wednesday night race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Forty cars are entered for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

It’s the same 40 teams but there are driver changes from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. They are:

Josh Bilicki will drive the No. 7 car for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

JJ Yeley will be in the No. 27 car for Rick Ware Racing.

Reed Sorenson will be in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

All three cars will start at the rear because of the driver change. There is no qualifying for Wednesday’s race. The top 20 finishers from Sunday are inverted for Wednesday’s starting lineup. The remaining positions are based on where the car finished Sunday (except for those with driver changes).

Click here for Cup entry list

 

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

Race Time:  8 p.m. ET Wednesday

Track:  Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina (1.5-mile oval)

Length:  205 laps, 310 miles

Stages:  Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV:  Fox Sports 1

Radio:  Performance Racing Network Radio

Streaming:  Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric ready to fight, claw in Monday Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 25, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Normally, Xfinity Series drivers like Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric would spend Memorial Day with family, maybe enjoying a barbecue and just relaxing.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a new normal. Instead of the Xfinity Series heading into the holiday weekend with a race on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the series will instead race tonight.

“It’s weird,” Cindric said, noting that typically he’ll race on Saturday, fly to Indianapolis for a family reunion as well as watch the Indy 500 on Sunday (his father, Tim, is President of Team Penske and also strategist for two-time defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden).

But that’s all out the window. The Indy 500 has been postponed to August 23 and the Xfinity Race was pushed back to tonight.

Speaking on a NASCAR teleconference, Cindric then added, “I just feel lucky to be back racing no matter what the weekend is.”

He and the rest of his fellow drivers were in a holding pattern until the coronavirus pandemic hiatus was lifted last week. The Xfinity Series was due to resume last Tuesday at Darlington Raceway. But rain pushed the race back to last Thursday. It was a good day for Cindric, as he finished fourth behind winner Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier.

“I have a lot of friends, past teammates, co-drivers that are sitting on the couch right now waiting for their race series to start back up,” Cindric said, “or a lot of questions looming over whether they’re going to get to race this year, participate in something like that and other series. So I feel very lucky to be part of NASCAR and the fact that we’re resuming our season.”

Cindric hopes tonight to extend the momentum he achieved at Darlington, where he finished fourth behind race winner Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier.

Cindric comes into tonight’s race third in the Xfinity driver standings, 26 points behind series leader Briscoe.

Daniel Hemric stands on the grid during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway last Thursday. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hemric, meanwhile, is also looking to extend the momentum he gained from his sixth-place finish at Darlington. One of three drivers who will pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Hemric has made starts in four of the first five races, with mixed results.

Hemric, who is scheduled to drive 21 of the Xfinity Series’ 33 scheduled races, comes into tonight’s race 15th in the standings, 129 points behind Briscoe.

After missing the season-opening race at Daytona, Hemric finished 35th at Las Vegas, qualified fourth and finished seventh at Auto Club Speedway, was 30th at Phoenix and bounced back for his best finish this season at Darlington.

“Darlington was a weekend we needed as the 8 team, but also as the race community, to get back to the race track to have an opportunity,” Hemric said. “To do something that was somewhat normal was great for all of us, and for us in general, right.

“We needed to try to get on base, that’s what we kept saying because we haven’t had anything to get our momentum going throughout the first part of the year here. So it was a good day and just execute and have a solid day and end up inside the top-10.

“It was just one of those deals where you fight and claw and it just worked out where we ran sixth.”

Now it’s back to fighting and clawing tonight.

“You know there’s nothing better than a home race,” Hemric said. “So hopefully we’ve turned the right knobs and have our Camaro tuned up where we need it come race time.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski