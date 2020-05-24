Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Clint Bowyer: ‘It’s go time’ heading into Coca-Cola 600

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 24, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
This is a special weekend for Clint Bowyer for several reasons.

From a racing perspective, he enjoys the challenge presented by the longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But there’s also a personal perspective for Bowyer.

For more than 30 years, the Speedway has honored those that have served in the military, with special recognition for those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Bowyer not only salutes the troops, it also allows him to reflect upon his grandfather, a World War II war hero. Bowyer never met his paternal grandfather, but his legacy has had a profound impact upon the driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.

Lieutenant Dale E. Bowyer was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He won several awards for courage and heroism during his tour of duty fighting Germany in World War II, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism.

The Distinguished Service Cross is the second-highest military decoration that is awarded by the Army.

As the Army and allied troops pushed deep into Germany, the elder Bowyer’s platoon came under heavy enemy attack in early 1945.

Dale Bowyer was severely wounded by a land mine, shattering both feet, but he refused to be evacuated, choosing to remain with his platoon and lead them to safety.

The platoon regrouped and continued their advance. It was only then that Lt. Bowyer allowed himself to be evacuated. He eventually lost one of his injured legs due to the blast.

When he received the Distinguished Service Cross, the commendation to Bowyer read in part: “His devotion to duty and to his men, and his courage and fearless determination, are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service.”

After the war, Dale Bowyer worked in the dairy business in Iola, Kansas. Clint Bowyer never met his grandfather, who passed away in 1974.

“I never got to meet him but I’ve seen a lot of letters from the President, medals and all these awards that he got,” Bowyer said of his grandfather. “I have the highest respect for him and every soldier who has served this country.

“I love getting to meet them when they come to the track and I like getting to meet their families and just tell them thank you. We owe so much to everyone who’s served and we will always remember the ones who have given their lives.”

Private First Class Andy Krippner’s name will be on Bowyer’s car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. (Photo courtesy Stewart-Haas Racing)

Bowyer thinks about his grandfather a lot, particularly around this time of year. In Sunday’s race, he will also be saluting the memory of Private First Class Andy Krippner of Garland, Texas, who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2011, just a few days after turning 20 years old.

Krippner had been in-country just six weeks when he and three other soldiers were killed after their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device.

“Everyone knows what we are going through right now as a country and it’s easy to get down,” Bowyer said. “But when you hear the stories of Andy Krippner and others who have sacrificed their lives for this country, you get a new perspective.

“I am incredibly honored to carry Andy’s name on our car and can’t thank him and his family and friends enough for the sacrifices made for our country.”

As for Sunday’s race, the scheduled 600 miles each driver hopes to complete will make it 1,312 miles in three races, including the two this week at Darlington.

Bowyer hopes to build upon the momentum he gained from Darlington, particularly Wednesday night’s race. He became the first driver this season to lead both stages and led 71 laps, but he made contact with the wall late in the race and finished 22nd.

“I was very proud of the Mustang my guys brought to me in such a short turnaround,” said Bowyer, who finished 17th in last Sunday’s return to racing after the COVID-19 hiatus. “The thing just took off behind two cars racing for lucky dog and smoked the wall and blew our night. We keep doing that, our day will come.”

Bowyer enters the 600 ninth in the standings, 88 points behind series leader and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick.

“Everyone gets caught up in the return to racing and rightly so,” said Bowyer. “But these races mean a lot for points and making the playoffs. We need to run up front and get those bonus points and have a strong finish. It’s go time.”

NASCAR’s top five moments from the Coca-Cola 600

By Daniel McFadinMay 24, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Today marks the longest race of the year for NASCAR as the Cup Series holds the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 400-lap race was first held in 1960 and has seen its fair share of defining moments.

Here are the five top moments from the first 60 years of the Coca-Cola 600.

1) New Kid on the Block (1994)

The first 46 years of NASCAR were defined by names like Petty, Earnhardt and Waltrip.

Arguably the first big moment for NASCAR’s next generation of racers came on May 29, 1994 courtesy of Jeff Gordon.

That was the day the 22-year-old kid from California scored his first Cup Series win.

After making his first start in the 1992 season finale, Gordon’s team, led by crew chief Ray Evernham, had to wait until their 42nd start together to visit Victory Lane.

The victory was aided by Evernham’s decision on a late pit stop to take two tires instead of four.

Gordon led the final nine laps and beat Rusty Wallace. In Victory Lane, an emotional Gordon called it the greatest day of his life.

2) One Turn Away (2011)

May 29, 2011 was not a good day to drive a race car sponsored by the National Guard.

The bad luck began on the last lap of the Indianapolis 500. Rookie J.R Hildebrand was leading Dan Wheldon when Hildebrand passed a slow car on the outside in the final turn and hit the wall, allowing Wheldon to steal the win.

Hours later, it was Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s turn to experience misfortune in the Coke 600.

An overtime finish saw Earnhardt leading at the white flag. He still led in Turn 3, but then his No. 88 Chevrolet pulled up lame in Turn 4 as it ran out of gas.

That allowed Kevin Harvick to overtake him and streak to the checkered flag as Earnhardt limped to a seventh-place finish.

It was the first of two Coke 600 wins for Harvick.

3) The No. 3 Returns to Victory Lane (2017)

After Feb. 18, 2001 and the death of Dale Earnhardt in the Daytona 500, the No. 3 did not compete in the Cup Series for 13 years.

Richard Childress Racing brought the number back in 2014 with Childress’ grandson, Austin Dillon, behind the wheel.

Dillon and his team would have to wait until May 28, 2017 to bring the famous number back to Victory Lane.

The race ended with a 67-lap green flag run, which set up a fuel-mileage battle between Jimmie Johnson and Dillon.

Dillon won.

Johnson ran out of gas with two laps to go, which allowed Dillon to take the lead on the backstretch. Dillon took the checkered flag, giving the No. 3 a win in the Coke 600 for the first time since 1993.

4) The Silver Fox Arrives (1961)

1960 saw the inaugural Coke 600 – then called the World 600 – and the arrival of David Pearson on the NASCAR stage.

The following year Pearson began building his Hall of Fame resume in the 400-lap race.

Pearson, driving a car owned by Ray Fox, dominated the race by leading 225 laps.

But Pearson’s car didn’t finish the race in one piece.

With two laps to go, one of the tires on Pearson’s Pontiac blew. But Pearson managed to pilot the car to the checkered flag, crossing the finish line in sparks to beat Fireball Roberts by two laps.

It was the first of 105 career Cup wins for Pearson and his first of three Coke 600 wins.

5) Janet Guthrie Arrives in NASCAR (1976)

While David Pearson and Richard Petty finished first and second, the future Hall of Famers weren’t the highlight of the World 600 on May 30, 1976.

That was the driver who finished 15th in her first NASCAR race: Janet Guthrie.

Guthrie, a former aerospace engineer and a sports car driver, had been brought to the World 600 by Charlotte Motor Speedway President Humpy Wheeler after her bid to make the Indianapolis 500 failed.

Guthrie became the first woman to compete in a NASCAR race on a superspeedway. She started 27th and survived the 400-lap marathon as 16 cars dropped out. While she finished 21 laps behind Pearson and Petty, she placed ahead of future Hall of Famers Richard Childress, Bill Elliott, Dale Earnhardt and Bobby Isaac.

It was the first of 33 career Cup starts Guthrie would make over the next four years and it was her only start in the 600.

MORE: Where Are They now? Janet Guthrie

Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race

Todd Gower/World of Outlaws
By Dustin LongMay 24, 2020, 8:07 AM EDT
Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.  The victory came in his third series start since losing his NASCAR ride last month.

“Can’t thank all you fans enough for the support over the last few handful of weeks here,” Larson, who lost his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur in an iRacing event a month ago, told the I-55 fans and a DirtVision audience. “It really means a lot.”

Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for the incident last month.

For more of what Larson said after his win and the race, go to the NBC Sports Motors story here.

 

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte: Start time, foercast and more

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
After three days off, NASCAR will be back in action with one of its crown jewels, the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. has won this event two of the past four years, including last year.

“The 600 is such a big race and it’s so special to be able to go there and honor the fallen soldiers,” Truex said. “Not only the names on the cars, but to get to meet the families and really kind of understand more about their story or the kind of person that they were, that’s always been something that I think all of us look forward to. I certainly did. That’s something that’s going to be missed, but what won’t be missed is just what the weekend means, what the holiday means, and the fact that we all know what we’re racing for, who we’re racing for.”

Here is the info for Sunday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley will give the command to start engines at 6:16 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:28 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Qualifying begins at 2:05 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 5:50 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: The invocation will be given at 6:05 p.m. by Franklin Graham, president & CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association & Samaritan’s Purse. “Amazing Grace” will be performed at 6:06 p.m. by the Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band. “Taps” will be performed at 6:08 p.m. by U.S. Coast Guard Band Chief Musician Gino Villarreal. The National Anthem will be performed at 6:09 p.m. by Edward Schrank, a five-time head and neck cancer survivor from chemical exposure while serving 15 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Flyover at 6:10 p.m.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If they stop in their box for any reason, pull over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

MOMENT OF REMEMBRANCELap 200

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (600 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200. Stage 3 ends on Lap 300.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees and 57% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin won at Darlington on Wednesday night. Chase Elliott was wrecked by Kyle Busch while Elliott ran second late in the event. Busch, who apologized for the contact, finished second. Kevin Harvick placed third.

LAST COCA-COLA 600: Martin Truex Jr. led 116 laps in winning last year’s race. Joey Logano placed second. Kyle Busch finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 2:05  p.m.

Starting lineup for Monday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
Ross Chastain will lead the field to the green flag in Monday night’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chastain won the pole in a random draw. Brandon Jones will start second, followed by Chastain’s teammate, Justin Haley, Justin Allgaier and Jones’ teammate Riley Herbst.

Points leader Chase Briscoe, who won last week’s Darlington race, starts eighth. There are 37 cars in the field.

Click here for Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup

Here is how the starting lineup was set:

  • Positions 1 -12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 13th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte

Green Flag Time:  7:47 p.m. ET Monday

Track:  Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina (1.5-mile oval)

Length:  200 laps, 300 miles

Stages:  Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV coverage:  Fox Sports 1

Radio:  Performance Racing Network Radio

Streaming:  Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Cup Series next race:  May 24 at Charlotte (400 laps, 600 miles), 6 p.m. ET on Fox

Truck Series next race:  May 26 at Charlotte (134 laps, 201 miles), 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1