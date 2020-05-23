Joey Logano was the last Ford driver to win a Cup Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval in 2015.
Who better to ask what’s needed in Sunday’s Coca-Coal 600 (6 p.m. ET on Fox) for a Ford driver to win NASCAR’s longest race for the first time in 2002.
That’s right, the blue oval hasn’t been to Victory Lane in the Coke 600 in 18 years. The last driver to do it was Mark Martin, when he capped off four straight years of Coke 600 wins by Roush Fenway Racing.
Since then, only three of Ford’s 30 Charlotte oval wins have occurred, all coming in the fall race that has since been converted to a race on the roval. The last was Logano.
So what will it take to end a nearly two decade drought?
“Go faster than everybody, I guess,” Logano said with a laugh Friday in a Zoom press conference. “I can think of quite a few 600s (where I’ve been) very close to winning. … have yet to break through.”
Logano placed second in the 2019 edition of the race, which ended a four-race streak of Logano placing 21st or worst on the Charlotte oval.
“As a Coca-Cola driver, I know how big of a deal it is to win that thing and feel the pressure to do it,” Logano said. “I want to get it done. I’ve been, like I said, close. There are different things every time and it takes the whole package to make it happen. The driver has got to be on his game. The pit crew’s got to be on it. The car’s got to be good and things gotta fall your way, so I guess in recent years it hasn’t for the Ford guys, but I wouldn’t bet money against us this week.”
Logano is one of two drivers, the other being Denny Hamlin, who have won twice in the first six races of the year. Logano’s victories came at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.
Logano was the only Ford driver with a win this year before Kevin Harvick‘s win last Sunday at Darlington.
“Just want to (win the Coke 600) so bad, but that race track with this 550 (horsepower) rules package is pretty intense on these restarts,” Logano said. “There is gonna be three and four-wide racing. There’s more room at Charlotte than there is at Darlington, so there’s gonna be more aggressive moves that you’ll see.
“I expect the outside lane still to be the dominant one and that’s something we’ve got to fight through. … I guarantee those restarts are gonna be super-intense because once you get 15-20 laps into a run, it just gets harder and harder to pass. But for the first 15-20 laps it’s gonna be game on, where we’re gonna be very intense out there pushing and shoving.”
How military service helped shape future careers in NASCAR
Among major professional sports, NASCAR has had one of the longest and most meaningful relationships with the U.S. military.
That is most notable every Memorial Day weekend when for more than 30 years Charlotte Motor Speedway has honored present and former members of the military, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Even without fans and former and current military members in the stands, there will be a military presence at the track in the form of former service members who work for teams or in the sport.
Here are some of their stories:
=============================
TIM CLARK
– Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR
– Military service: U.S. Army, 1994-98 (active duty) and 1998-2001 (reserves). Served as a specialist/armored crewman, primarily on tanks.
If anyone would ever try to strap Goodyear racing tires on an M1 Abrams tank, it likely would be Tim Clark.
“Driving an Abrams tank doesn’t translate into a career in digital media, no matter what they try and tell you. Tanks don’t maneuver quite as well (as a stock car),” Clark said with a laugh to NBC Sports.
After piloting tanks in places such as Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Irwin, California and Germany, Clark joined NASCAR in 2012.
He came from a military family. His father, grandfather and uncle all served. He joined shortly after graduating from high school.
“(Being in the military) taught me the value of organization and teamwork, being motivated and working on a cause greater than yourself,” Clark said. “Some of the lessons that I learned there are by far the most important things that I’ve been able to apply from a career standpoint, no doubt.”
Clark takes pride in how the Coke 600 has honored veterans over the years.
“I think the respect that’s shown is the best part for me,” Clark said. “The drivers meeting is a great example. You’ll have a ton of VIPs and celebrities introduced, but the standing ovations are almost always reserved for military members.
“Being able to see it from both sides and through two different lenses, it’s incredibly powerful and I’m thankful to have the opportunity not only to have been in the military but also to now work for a company that has so much respect for the military.”
Clark said being in the military serves as good preparation for civilian life. He can’t count the number of times soldiers have asked him how they can someday also work in NASCAR.
“That is one of the most pleasant surprises of my time in the military,” Clark said. “The Army does a phenomenal job of preparing you to move into a civilian life and into a career. They help you with resumes, letters of recommendation and tips on how to apply what you’ve learned in the military into your careers and civilian life.”
Clark acknowledges that with fans and military missing, Sunday will be a strange feeling. But at the same time, he’s heartened that CMS and NASCAR will make sure service members and veterans are still honored.
“In an ideal world, we have not only troops at the track but the fans and everyone else out to enjoy the race,” he said. “But if the alternative is that we have a race that doesn’t have anyone in the stands and instead it’s just television entertainment, I think there’s a lot of value in that.
“Our ability to provide some entertainment and a distraction for not only the troops but for all NASCAR fans is top of mind for everyone. We’re doing that in a way that’s going to be the safest option for everyone.”
=============================
TORREY GALIDA
– President, Richard Childress Racing
– Military service: U.S. Navy, 1984-90. Served as an intelligence officer
With three years as an intelligence officer on the U.S. Nimitz aircraft carrier and three years at the Pentagon, the skills Torrey Galida acquired — things like analysis, interpretation, direction and execution — laid a foundation that has carried over into nearly a quarter-century in automotive manufacturing and racing, eventually becoming president of Richard Childress Racing in 2014.
“It was all part of my grand plan,” Galida said with a laugh.
Unlike some current members of the NASCAR community who went from high school into the military and eventually to college, Galida graduated from the University of Colorado, joined the Navy for six years and then earned an MBA from Duke University.
Galida went on to a lengthy stint as an executive with Ford, ran the pace car program for the Indianapolis 500, and was a key executive at Millsport Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing before joining RCR as Chief Operating Officer in 2011.
Galida has never forgotten his military service. He sits on the board of the Defense Alliance of North Carolina and along with the support of team owner Richard Childress, began a unique program of involvement with veterans more than three years ago.
Before the pandemic, RCR hosted veterans on the first Wednesday of the month, providing coffee and doughnuts and guest speakers. Galida said the event would attract about 200 veterans each month.
“We’ve also done a couple of special events,” Galida said. “We did lunch last May to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and had over 1,200 people, including 64 World War II vets and five or six that actually participated in the invasion of Normandy.
“It was amazing to see all those people there and incredible to see that many World War II vets.”
RCR, which employs 24 veterans, also is involved in a number of other military initiatives, including an annual “military salutes” program with Dow Chemical Co. at Michigan International Speedway. The initiative features a stars-and-stripes paint scheme on Austin Dillon’s race car that includes the names of nearly 2,000 Dow and RCR employees or family members who are former service members.
“Even though I’ve been around this for 15 years,” Galida said, “it was really a pretty cool experience to see your name actually on the car.”
=============================
DALE INMAN
– Retired NASCAR crew chief
– Military service: U.S. Army, 1959-61, Specialist E-4 ordnance specialist
Dale Inman is the most successful crew chief in NASCAR history, winning eight championships (seven with Richard Petty, Inman’s cousin, and one with Terry Labonte) and 171 races overall.
Inman started going to races with Richard and father Lee Petty in 1951, with several of those trips to Daytona Beach, Florida, for races on the sand.
After attending the last sanctioned race on the beach in 1958 and the first Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February 1959, the then 23-year-old Inman was drafted into the Army seven months later.
He served as an ordnance specialist, which oversees logistics. In Inman’s case, he oversaw the movement of trucks, deliveries and repairs.
Before Inman became a seven-time Daytona 500 winner with Petty, his Army tenure was fairly routine, with one exception.
Not surprisingly, it involved racing.
“In 1960, while in France, me and some friends in the Army went to Le Mans,” he recalled. “We took tents and camped out. We got there a day or two before the race and somehow we rode around the racetrack.
“One of the boys had a car over there and we went riding around the racetrack through the streets and by the houses, which were barriers (for the racetrack). It was unreal.”
Inman was discharged in 1961 and went to work as Petty’s crew chief after the 1963 season.
“There’s no question about how things I learned in the military helped me in civilian life, things like leadership, guidance or how to run a tight ship,” Inman said. “Whether in the Army or NASCAR, if you’ve got five or more people under you, you’ve got to have a leader, right?
“And you’ve got to respect the leaders. When I became a crew chief, people did respect me and I certainly learned a lot from the military. You’ve got to be disciplined, you know.”
Another story Inman likes to tell is about how “one of my heroes” – a fellow soldier who served a few years before him and someone who would one day join him in the NASCAR Hall of Fame – didn’t exactly get as good of a deal in the military as Inman did.
“They extended (the tours of service of) certain people depending on their birthday,” Inman said. “I missed getting extended an extra year by seven days.
“But Leonard Wood (one of the patriarchs of Wood Brothers Racing) got extended and he had to stay in another year, which cut into his racing.”
Not surprisingly, Wood’s specialty in the Army was the same thing that would lead him to fame and fortune in NASCAR – being a mechanic.
These days, Inman is happily retired in his hometown of Level Cross, North Carolina, where he and Richard Petty grew up together. Inman fondly recalls what the military means to him, particularly all the years it has been tied to NASCAR.
“I still get a thrill when I see the flyovers at the racetrack,” he said. “Any time I’m at the racetrack and see a veteran in a wheelchair or on crutches or with lost limbs or anything, I go out of my way to go speak to them and thank them and carry on a conversation the best I can, and I think they appreciate it too.”
– Military service: U.S. Air Force (1975-78 and 1982-2004). Served as F-16 crew chief, PR specialist, security police and recruiter.
Part of Randy Fuller’s job has been to pass out various sponsor caps to team members for photos in victory lane when his driver wins – NASCAR’s so-called “hat dance.”
Fuller couldn’t be more suited for that role, as he’s worn many hats in his career, including a 26-year tenure in the U.S. Air Force.
After graduating from high school, Fuller went from being a security police officer to F-16 crew chief to recruiter (he led a team of over 1,200) and marketing and public relations specialist.
He earned several of the Air Force’s most prestigious awards for his service, including for leadership and was named one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year in 1997.
Between his military stints, he also served as a police officer – both full-time and part-time – from Georgia to Utah to Niagara Falls.
Just days after retiring from the Air Force at the end of 2004, Fuller began wearing another cap, that of a NASCAR public relations person.
Over the years, Fuller, 62, has worked with a number of NASCAR notables while overseeing the Air Force’s NASCAR program, including Dale Jarrett, Wood Brothers Racing, Elliot Sadler and Ricky Rudd.
Shortly before he was due to retire from the U.S. Air Force a second time, then-Chief Master Sergeant Fuller was tracked down in San Antonio, Texas by NASCAR team owner Jack Roush to become a public relations person for an up-and-coming driver named Carl Edwards.
Fuller would hold that role for more than 10 years.
While Fuller took Edwards under his wing, he also treated him like a staff sergeant – in a good way.
“I’d only been working at Roush for like three weeks when we had a conversation,” Fuller said. “Carl goes, ‘Why do you always take your sunglasses off when you talk to me?’ I said, ‘Because you can tell a lot by people’s eyes and they can tell a lot by yours. It’s just a matter of respect. That’s what we did in the military.’
“Carl did that ever since. He just picked it up and embraced it. If you notice, Brandon Jones is doing that now, too.”
Since Edwards’ retirement in 2016, he still speaks with Fuller weekly while the latter has gone on to rep a number of promising young drivers including Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Kyle Benjamin and Jones.
“It’s pretty neat to mentor people,” Fuller said. “Between the Air Force and NASCAR, there’s so many similarities that you can’t even believe.
“But I think the biggest thing is the team. You can’t just fly an F-16. That pilot is just like the driver. You can’t fly it without the rest of the team refueling it, pre-flight, that kind of stuff, right? Same thing in NASCAR. You’ve got people that never even get recognized that are back in the shop, never go to the track. And these guys are probably some of the most important people besides the driver.”
Fuller has taken part in Charlotte Motor Speedway’s annual Salute to the Troops for more than 20 years, both while in the Air Force and as a team PR rep.
“The pride is huge,” Fuller said. “The hair on the back of my neck still stands up when a flyby goes across.”
He was a truck driver in the Marines, a role Barban carried over to civilian life for nearly a decade with Team Penske, piloting haulers for Rusty Wallace, Bobby Allison, Al Holbert, Danny Sullivan, Rick Mears and Emerson Fittipaldi.
“I think my work ethic probably was a huge thing that transferred from the military to privately and personally career-wise,” Barban said. “Whatever the job or task at hand was, you’d just go ahead and do what you had to do to get it finished.”
Being in the military also instilled focus in the St. Louis native.
“My dad used to make fun of me that I had 21 jobs and 21 cars before I was 21 years old, everything from wiring the electric meter that goes on your house to putting the ball on Ban roll-on, mop buckets, making the blades for can openers, Steak n’ Shake hamburger flipper, rental cars and brick laying,” Barban laughed. “But it’s been 32 years in racing since then.”
Part of what led to Barban’s first job with Team Penske, followed by Hendrick Motorsports, Robert Yates Racing and then back to HMS was the spit-and-polish routine he learned in the Marines.
“When you when you walk in, I think there’s a presence: clean cut, (shirt) tucked away pretty nice, pleated pants and polished boots,” Barban said. “I feel like that definitely translated into my private life after having that experience.
“I think that any person that has any military background whatsoever is definitely a good hire.”
William Byron had a terrible experience in his first Coca-Cola 600, crashing a third of the way through and finishing next-to-last in the 2018 race.
His sophomore effort was significantly better: He started on the pole and finished ninth.
He’s looking for a similar, if not better, result in Sunday’s 600.
“It takes a lot of patience, a lot of adjustments, a lot of pit stops, things like that, so you just have to progress your way through the event,” Byron said.
Byron said he feels fine from the first two Darlington races this past Sunday and Wednesday, when he drove a combined 487 laps around the 1.366-mile track — the equivalent of 665 miles, 65 miles longer than the scheduled 600 miles he’ll run Sunday.
Byron acknowledged that he and crew chief Chad Knaus will have to improve long-run speed, which was a problem at times in the two races at Darlington.
He finished 35th there last Sunday due to a loose wheel, but rebounded to a 12th-place finish on Wednesday.
“We had some issues to work through in the Wednesday race that we didn’t really figure out until after the race, so that was kind of is what it is,” Byron said. “But the Sunday race, we had a really good car and obviously had the misfortune there with the loose wheel.
“(Darlington was) kind of a mixed bag. We weren’t as good on Wednesday, but I think we know why and we just have to work towards getting ready for the 600. We just have to try to carry over what we’ve been doing speed-wise at HMS.
“We’ve had some really good cars this year. We just have to put together solid races and have good execution. It sounds kind of boring and simple, but it’s really what it comes down to. Hopefully we’ll get to the end of the race and have the opportunity.”
In addition to hosting the 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway also will hold another Cup race Wednesday that will be 312 miles.
“You’re going to have a different feel just because of the ability everybody has, not just the driver’s ability, but the team’s ability to learn from the previous race and get better,” Byron said. “I guarantee you’ll probably have five or six guys that run well in one race that won’t run well in the other, or a new player that’s a dominant factor in each race is probably going to be different.
“I think you saw that at Darlington. Obviously, some of the players were the same at the front, but there were some different.
“So, I think that’s going to continue with these doubleheader type races where you have a couple of days to go back, review what happened, what went well, what didn’t go so well and make adjustments to your car or make adjustments as a driver to get better.”
During the course of Wednesday night’s Cup Series race at Darlington, Martin Truex Jr. was “murdered” on restarts as his No. 19 Toyota restarted in the inside lane most of the night.
At Darlington, where the outside lane is typically the strongest, that factored into Truex finishing 10th after running near the front much of the night.
Truex “would have loved to have seen” a choose cone in play to allow him the opportunity to choose to restart on the outside.
A choose cone, a method used on short tracks around the country, allows drivers to pick the lane they’ll restart in following a caution. A number of front runners could choose to restart in the preferred lane while a driver whose farther back could wind up choosing to restart on the front row next to the leader, giving them the chance to take advantage of track position.
“Probably had a top-three car and finished 10th because of inside restarts every single time,” Truex said Friday in a Zoom press conference. “That was frustrating. I would definitely be for (the choose cone). I think it’s a good option. I think it works well on the short tracks where they do it. I think with this rules package that we have at bigger tracks it would be something that as drivers we would all be interested in.”
Dillon brought the topic up again on Twitter Thursday morning after he finished 20th at Darlington.
It’s time for a choose cone. @TooToughToTame is the perfect place to try it. The bottom is at a disadvantage this will create drama and allow us to decide our fate. Paint something on the track before the start finish line. One to go we choose our destiny.
Dillon addressed the subject in further detail Friday in a Zoom press conference.
“As a sport we’re always changing,” Dillon said. “We’ve done a really good job with the mile-and-a-half program and brought it back to life. I think the next thing is trying to make it better for the fans and create more drama than it already has.
“The choose cone is something that is utilized throughout short tracks in America. Dirt track, asphalt, you name it. You see it on a weekly basis at places that, heck, when I was Legends car racing at 14 with no radios, you could figure out how to make the choose cone work. You just chose and that was your line you had to make. This puts it in the driver’s hands. It kind of allows us to decide our fate when it comes down to restarts.”
Dillon also pointed to games played by drivers on pit road, as they brake check in order to leave pit road in a spot that will allow them to restart in the preferred lane.
“It takes out pit crew’s fast stops,” Dillon said. “Your pit crew could’ve gained a couple of spots there, but instead you’re giving up two spots because you’d rather start on the outside. That’s gotta stop. I think it’s gonna knock someone’s nose in at the end of pit road before too long, so that will end a guy’s race. I don’t feel like it is a hard thing to do.”
Dillon said a group of drivers have discussed the choose rule and “feel like we can accomplish it as a group.”
“We’ve been able to bring our sport back through a pandemic, I think we can make a choose rule work,” Dillon added. “It’s not that complicated in my eyes.”
Dillon recommending trying the procedure out at a track like Michigan, a 2-mile speedway where the high line is strong and drivers would have more time to choose their lane.
“You lose three or four spots by the time you get to Turn 1 because of the draft there,” Dillon said. “So it would create a long time for them to straighten it out by the time we got around. I think, personally, the drivers can straighten it out themselves. You choose a line, you must stay in that line after that mark. If you swap lanes you’re automatically black flagged, brought to the back and if you don’t give up your position before the start, it’s a lap penalty.”
However, Dillon isn’t in a rush to force NASCAR into making a decision.
“I think they’re definitely open to it from the discussions I’ve had,” Dillon said. “I just feel like there’s a lot going on right now, so I can’t push too hard because they have a lot on their plate, but it is something that I wish that they would put kind of on the driver’s plate to kind of handle a little bit.”
Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron believes a choose cone “would definitely be welcome for” drivers.
“Especially with how critical restarts are with this package, just the sheer track position that you can gain or lose in one restart alone is pretty huge and how close the field is,” Byron said. “I think the top 10-12 cars are typically, reasonably the same or close pace to each other. I think a choose cone would allow you to have some different options to be able to make a run and let’s say you lose track position on a pit stop or whatever. You could have the potential to gain that back. I can see something that’s maybe for the top 20 cars and maybe the last 20 just doubles up like normal so it’s not a huge confusion coming to a restart.”
“It’s not news I don’t think to any driver here, every meeting that I’ve had I’ve always brought up the choose rule. Let’s do it,” Logano said Friday in a Zoom press conference. “I see nothing bad that it can bring. It brings another strategy to the table, it’s definitely something to talk about. You don’t have luck becoming involved. …
“I tell you, if I see a bunch of 12-year-olds do it in the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, I’m pretty sure all of us could figure it out.”