Joey Logano: Don’t ever shorten length of Coca-Cola 600

It may be the longest and most grueling race on the NASCAR Cup schedule, but Joey Logano wouldn’t have Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 any other way.
“The Coke 600 is a crown jewel event,” the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang said Friday during a media video conference. “It’s always been that way for us. It’s such a big deal to try to win that one.
“I’ve come so close (to winning the 600), finished second there last year, just want to get that one done so bad, but that race track with this 550 (horsepower) rules package is pretty intense on these restarts. There is gonna be three and four-wide racing.”
“Yes, it’s 600 miles and it’s a long one, but I guarantee those restarts are gonna be super-intense,” Logano said. “Once you get 15-20 laps into a run, it just gets harder and harder to pass.
“But for the first 15-20 laps it’s gonna be game on, where we’re gonna be very intense out there pushing and shoving.”
Given the significant attention NASCAR is getting for being the first major professional sport to resume action in the pandemic, Logano was asked if it may be difficult for fans to stay with the lengthy action Sunday, particularly new and potential fans who are starved for sports entertainment.
“I’ve always enjoyed the Coke 600 because there’s more racing to watch,” he said with a laugh. “There are shorter races to watch if you don’t want to watch a long one, but as far as the 600, you can’t shorten that race, you just can’t.
“It’s the Coke 600. No one calls it the Coke 300 or 400. It’s the Coca-Cola 600 and you cannot change that. It’s a crown jewel event. We must keep it the same and that’s what we’re doing.”
There’s also the historic aspect of the 600, which celebrates its 61st edition on Sunday.
“I was watching the (TV) special during the rain delay this weekend about the 600 and the history behind it and all, and it just got me excited to race in that race this weekend,” said Logano, who has won two of the first six races this season. “I’m glad we’re keeping it the same.
“I think fans will enjoy it either way. It’s a good race track and it’s gonna be intense out there from lap one. At this point, nobody saves their car and says, ‘Oh, I’ve got to make sure I have brakes on it. It’s 100 percent from lap one. We’re hammer down every lap, so the intensity is there the whole time.”
During the course of Wednesday night’s Cup Series race at Darlington, Martin Truex Jr. was “murdered” on restarts as his No. 19 Toyota restarted in the inside lane most of the night.
At Darlington, where the outside lane is typically the strongest, that factored into Truex finishing 10th after running near the front much of the night.
Truex “would have loved to have seen” a choose cone in play to allow him the opportunity to choose to restart on the outside.
A choose cone, a method used on short tracks around the country, allows drivers to pick the lane they’ll restart in following a caution. A number of front runners could choose to restart in the preferred lane while a driver whose farther back could wind up choosing to restart on the front row next to the leader, giving them the chance to take advantage of track position.
“Probably had a top-three car and finished 10th because of inside restarts every single time,” Truex said Friday in a Zoom press conference. “That was frustrating. I would definitely be for (the choose cone). I think it’s a good option. I think it works well on the short tracks where they do it. I think with this rules package that we have at bigger tracks it would be something that as drivers we would all be interested in.”
Dillon brought the topic up again on Twitter Thursday morning after he finished 20th at Darlington.
It’s time for a choose cone. @TooToughToTame is the perfect place to try it. The bottom is at a disadvantage this will create drama and allow us to decide our fate. Paint something on the track before the start finish line. One to go we choose our destiny.
Dillon addressed the subject in further detail Friday in a Zoom press conference.
“As a sport we’re always changing,” Dillon said. “We’ve done a really good job with the mile-and-a-half program and brought it back to life. I think the next thing is trying to make it better for the fans and create more drama than it already has.
“The choose cone is something that is utilized throughout short tracks in America. Dirt track, asphalt, you name it. You see it on a weekly basis at places that, heck, when I was Legends car racing at 14 with no radios, you could figure out how to make the choose cone work. You just chose and that was your line you had to make. This puts it in the driver’s hands. It kind of allows us to decide our fate when it comes down to restarts.”
Dillon also pointed to games played by drivers on pit road, as they brake check in order to leave pit road in a spot that will allow them to restart in the preferred lane.
“It takes out pit crew’s fast stops,” Dillon said. “Your pit crew could’ve gained a couple of spots there, but instead you’re giving up two spots because you’d rather start on the outside. That’s gotta stop. I think it’s gonna knock someone’s nose in at the end of pit road before too long, so that will end a guy’s race. I don’t feel like it is a hard thing to do.”
Dillon said a group of drivers have discussed the choose rule and “feel like we can accomplish it as a group.”
“We’ve been able to bring our sport back through a pandemic, I think we can make a choose rule work,” Dillon added. “It’s not that complicated in my eyes.”
Dillon recommending trying the procedure out at a track like Michigan, a 2-mile speedway where the high line is strong and drivers would have more time to choose their lane.
“You lose three or four spots by the time you get to Turn 1 because of the draft there,” Dillon said. “So it would create a long time for them to straighten it out by the time we got around. I think, personally, the drivers can straighten it out themselves. You choose a line, you must stay in that line after that mark. If you swap lanes you’re automatically black flagged, brought to the back and if you don’t give up your position before the start, it’s a lap penalty.”
However, Dillon isn’t in a rush to force NASCAR into making a decision.
“I think they’re definitely open to it from the discussions I’ve had,” Dillon said. “I just feel like there’s a lot going on right now, so I can’t push too hard because they have a lot on their plate, but it is something that I wish that they would put kind of on the driver’s plate to kind of handle a little bit.”
Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron believes a choose cone “would definitely be welcome for” drivers.
“Especially with how critical restarts are with this package, just the sheer track position that you can gain or lose in one restart alone is pretty huge and how close the field is,” Byron said. “I think the top 10-12 cars are typically, reasonably the same or close pace to each other. I think a choose cone would allow you to have some different options to be able to make a run and let’s say you lose track position on a pit stop or whatever. You could have the potential to gain that back. I can see something that’s maybe for the top 20 cars and maybe the last 20 just doubles up like normal so it’s not a huge confusion coming to a restart.”
“It’s not news I don’t think to any driver here, every meeting that I’ve had I’ve always brought up the choose rule. Let’s do it,” Logano said Friday in a Zoom press conference. “I see nothing bad that it can bring. It brings another strategy to the table, it’s definitely something to talk about. You don’t have luck becoming involved. …
“I tell you, if I see a bunch of 12-year-olds do it in the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, I’m pretty sure all of us could figure it out.”
Elliott said he was upset with Busch’s move that led to the contact and cost Elliott a chance to win the most recent Cup race. Elliott finished 38th. Busch, who finished second, said he made a mistake after the race and later apologized to Elliott.
“I think that (Busch) was trying to make a spot that wasn’t there,” Elliott said in a Zoom call with media Friday. “Much like I told him, I get that mistakes happen and that’s part of life. I get it, but he’s just not a guy that makes many mistakes. For me to be on the poor end of a rare mistake on his end, at the end of the day, is unfortunate for me and my team.”
Elliott said he has no regrets about the gesture he gave Busch after the incident when Busch drove by the accident scene.
“I thought it was warranted, and he was deserving,” Elliott said.
He also said: “I don’t think (Busch) did it on purpose. I hate that I was on the rare end of a rare mistake on his end. For a guy who doesn’t make many, hated that it was me that took the blow.”
Even though Busch has owned the mistake, the question remains if and how Elliott might pay back Busch.
“Who knows the situations or the circumstances you will be presented down the road,” Elliott said about any retaliation. “At the end of the day, the whole reason Wednesday was as unfortunate as it was is because we were battling for a win. So I guess the bottom line is to try to put ourselves in position to win more and that’s a good problem to have. That’s my goal.
“Nobody is perfect. I get that. Everybody makes mistakes. I’m sure I’ll make plenty of mistakes as time goes on. I get it. Ijust hate that I was on the wrong end of a rare one on his end.”
Elliott said he appreciated Busch owning the mistake.
“Kyle and I have gotten along for many years,” Elliott said. “I feel like I’ve raced him with a lot of respect because I respect him. I think he’s really good and he is. A two-time champion should be respected in my opinion. I think he’s earned that right.
“The respect from my end was there prior to the event. To hear that from a champion and a guy who we have raced really hard and clean together over the years, I think, goes further than someone who I don’t care for as much or somebody who I don’t get along with as well, or someone who doesn’t race with that kind of respect or that kind of integrity on track.
“What did it tell me about him? I learned he made a mistake and I was on the wrong end of it. He apologized to me. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the result. At the end of the day, it still costs us a shot at a win. At the end of the day that’s really the bulk of what matters to me and my team because we’re in the business to perform more than anything.”
Elliott will have plenty of chances to race Busch in the coming days. They’ll both be in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Wednesday Cup race there. Elliott also is scheduled to compete in Tuesday night’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte. Busch also is entered.
Entry list for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Midweek races. Inverted fields. No practice. NASCAR’s return after a 10-week suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic comes with a much different look out of necessity.
But could some of the changes taking place become more permanent?
The sport is taking a close look at how it does things, what it can do without and what it can do more of.
At this point, no idea seems too far-fetched. Provided it doesn’t disrupt the competitive balance.
“Whether it be the iRacing that kind of held the fans over a couple months, to coming back in this form it’s been a home run in my opinion for everyone at NASCAR’s management to make this happen,” Denny Hamlin said of NASCAR’s return.
“I like how nimble they are being. Just because we have done this for ‘X’ amount of years — we’ve always had practice and qualifying, but we never did an invert – they are willing to make changes and do it quickly. That’s something I haven’t seen in our sport in a very long time, or probably ever. It’s the most nimble as I’ve ever seen.”
While it seems unlikely NASCAR will do away with practice for every race, the question remains: Does the Cup Series need to be at some tracks for three days if they’re racing only once? Maybe it makes sense to run more doubleheaders. And midweek races.
Wednesday’s race at Darlington was delayed by rain but it gave a hint of what a midweek race could be like. Fans will get another chance to see a midweek Cup race Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway and June 10 at Martinsville Speedway.
“We can make it work,” Kevin Harvick said of midweek races. “From a team standpoint and from competitors, it’s great if we can shorten the schedule, do all those things.
“In the end, the telltale sign is going to be when those TV numbers come out. If they’re good, that’s what drives everything. That’s what everybody sells their sponsorship on. That’s what we all want to see, is great TV numbers. We’d love the fans at the racetrack, but in the end the biggest stick comes from how many people turn on the TV.”
If such races draw enough people, Hamlin notes “there’s an opportunity for us to own the summer where there’s less sports going on.”
On the track, ideas such as inverting the field instead of qualifying proved enticing to some.
“I thought it was okay,” Martin Truex Jr. “The good cars still worked their way to the front.”
But could there be other ideas? Austin Dillon suggested on social media after Wednesday’s race that drivers should be able to select what lane they want to restart in as is done at short tracks across the country.
“It brings another strategy to the table, it’s definitely something to talk about,” Joey Logano said. “You don’t have luck coming involved. You see guys hit their brakes at the end of pit road, number one that’s not real safe, but, two, you try to line yourself up sixth and then the car in front of you gets a speeding penalty and you’re like, ‘I gave up a spot and now I’m on the bottom, too. I really blew it.’
“That happens out there so many times that everybody is trying to play the game, so just put a cone out there and say, ‘Go left or right.’ Where you go is where you are. If you change after that, you go to the end of the line and you’re out. It’s an easy thing to do. I think right now it might be tough because we have plenty of changes right now with everything we’re doing, so I think we need to give a little bit of grace here, but I do think in the future I would love to try.”
Maybe it will be tried at some point. NASCAR seems open to many ideas. What could be next?
2. Three down, four to go
Kyle Busch’s quest to run seven NASCAR races in 11 days moves to Charlotte for the final four races in the stretch. When he’s finished, he will have run four Cup, two Xfinity and one Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in that span.
Rain has messed up his schedule a bit. Tuesday’s Xfinity race at Darlington was moved to Thursday, shortening his preparation time for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 and the start of four races in four days.
“I probably missed a day of working out overall and rehydrating,” said Busch, who finished second in both Wednesday’s Cup race and Thursday’s Xfinity race at Darlington. “Obviously, I’m a day later on getting my hydration ready for the 600 miles, but it shouldn’t be that big of a deal.”
After running three races since the season resumed, Busch said he feels good in the car.
“We had the race on Sunday and it was a little warmer out,” he said. “I saw a couple guys get out of the car and kind of sit next to their car and they were pretty wet and kind of hot and overheated maybe a little bit,” he said. “I felt fine. Then (Wednesday) night I had no issues and then (Thursday) again I had no issues. I’ve got enough cooling and things like that where I feel pretty good and ready to go.”
3. Blessings from afar
Maybe there was only time for a nod or a thumbs up but even those moments provided a sense of reassurance when there wasn’t time for prayer.
With NASCAR’s return to racing during the COVID-19 pandemic — and limits on who can be in the infield — such moments were gone at Darlington. For a sport that embraces prayer, that was significant.
Billy Mauldin, president and senior chaplain for Motor Racing Outreach, said that last weekend’s Cup race at Darlington marked the first time in decades that MRO did not have someone at the track offering a prayer to competitors before they climbed into their cars.
“I won’t lie to you,” Mauldin told NBC Sports. “It was hard to watch from home. … Our whole team misses not being able to do that. But we understand. We totally get it. We want things to be successful and to keep moving forward and however we can be a part of that. That has always been MRO’s attitude for 30-plus years: What we can we do? How we can we be a part of making things work for everybody?”
The ministry organization doesn’t attend to only drivers. Mauldin says he or someone else from MRO will offer prayers to pit crew members, Goodyear employees and others before each race.
They still do now. Just digitally. MRO offers a virtual service each race day and specialized prayers for pit crew members and Goodyear employees that are sent so they can watch the brief video when they have time.
Mauldin understands that health guidelines may prevent MRO from being on pit road anytime soon.
“Under the best of times, when we go out on the line before the race to pray for the drivers, it’s not just a functional thing,” he said. “We know everybody, the drivers and their families.
“It’s really all different types of things going on at every car. Some it’s just a moment of prayer. Sometimes it’s just a thumbs up. Sometimes it’s just making eye contact through the windshield because they’re already pulling their helmets on.
“It’s very similar to the relationship a military chaplain shares with troops, particularly when they go downrange. You can’t always communicate but it’s the presence thing.”
Even in these times, Mauldin and MRO maintain a presence.
“We pray for them at the end of the drivers meeting,” he said. “We pray for them in the invocation. We’re still doing all of that right now. To the degree that our faith is the importance of pray and asking God to watch over them and keep them safe, that’s being done whether we get by the car or not.”
4. Quiet track
Chris Graythen, manager of motorsports for Getty Images, estimates he and fellow photographer Jared Tilton walked more than 40,000 steps and posted more 1,000 photos from Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.
They were among three photographers on site at Darlington as all facets of the event were trimmed to only essential personnel. Teams were limited in how many crew members they could have and media also were limited (there were no more than four writers per event at Darlington and they were confined to the press box).
The three photographers (Note: NBC Sports uses Getty Images) had access throughout the track. They were in the garage with crews, on pit road with drivers and throughout the facility, giving them a rare insight to what it was like this past week at Darlington.
“What’s really interesting is the silence that is there,” Graythen told NBC Sports. “It’s just so quiet. When the national anthem ends, usually there is the flyover and the fans are cheering and the crews are getting ready and they crank up the engines. (At the Sunday and Wednesday Cup races,) the anthem ends and it’s just quiet. That’s kind of strange.”
Also what’s different is Victory Lane. Normally, cluttered with crew members, VIPs and others crowding around the driver and team as several photographers capture the scene, Victory Lane is practically barren.
“There’s no shouting, there’s no screaming,” Graythen. said. “It’s, hey Kevin (Harvick), look right here.”
Of the thousands of photos he took at Darlington, what is the image that stands out to Graythen?
“I think the weekend boils down to the picture of Kevin Harvick in Victory Lane, just him with the car and the trophy and the black mask over his face and nobody around,” Graythen said. “I’m sure he’s smiling under there.
“To me, that kind of boiled everything down into one picture because it shows, yeah, it’s good and it’s great, NASCAR is back, we have a winner, Harvick has got his 50th win, this is all very exciting for the industry. But it also has that mask, that starkness, that quietness that shows the time that we’re in.”
5. Experience a key factor?
The Truck Series returns to action Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking the first time the series has run since Feb. 21 at Las Vegas — a race won by Kyle Busch.
Just as the Cup and Xfinity Series have done in most events since returning, the Truck race at Charlotte will have no practice or qualifying. The first lap at speed will be when the green flag waves.
Former Truck series champ Johnny Sauter finished second to Busch at Las Vegas. As Sauter prepares to resume the season, what stands out to the ThorSport Racing driver?
“I feel great that I have the experience that I have at a lot of these race tracks,” he said. “The only thing that I look at is that some of these younger guys going to these racetracks having never even raced or turned a lap there getting in trouble. What I mean by that is that you just hope you’re not a victim of a mistake.”