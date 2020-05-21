Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Thursday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 1:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will resume its season Thursday at Darlington Raceway.

The series was scheduled to race Tuesday (After the starting time was moved up two hours because of rain in the forecast), but rain pushed it to Thursday.  The race is now scheduled for noon ET Thursday.

MORE: 5 storylines in the Xfinity Series

MORE: Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing sticking to their “plan”

Noah Gragson will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett.

Here are the details for the race:

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway

(All times are Eastern)

START: First responders from the city of Hartsville, city of Darlington and Darlington County, South Carolina, will give the command to start engines at 12:05 p.m.. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. by Dr. Bill Curtis, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina. The National Anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m. by Senior Master Sergeant Steven David, South Carolina Air National Guard.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200 miles) around the 1.366-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If you stop in your box for any reason, pull over or slow down, you will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 15. The field will be frozen at the caution. When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will be allowed to pit again. After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at noon. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at noon and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 74 degrees and 86% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brandon Jones won at Phoenix on March 7 in the last Xfinity race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Points leader Harrison Burton was second. Kyle Busch placed third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Cole Custer won last September after Denny Hamlin‘s winning car failed post-race inspection. Tyler Reddick placed second. Ryan Blaney was third.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for the starting lineup.

What Drivers Said after Wednesday’s Cup race at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinMay 21, 2020, 12:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin — Winner: “The weather really didn’t play a factor in our call there. It was really, we were limited on tires. We had just come to take tires, which was our last set, but we had a set of one-lap scuffs. They weren’t glued up in time. We didn’t have time to glue them. The only choice for us was to stay out. We were really the best car on that long run anyway. I think the right car won.”

(Was the field more intense with the shorter race and the threat of weather?) “It was good. The distance was perfect. It’s not too little and it’s not too much. I think the distance was perfect. I think it gives you enough racing to where things work out and you can still make your way from the back to the front and be able to win the race. It’s not too short. I’m in favor of these types of races.”

(On Darlington suiting his driving style) “I run good here. Sometimes I run a different line here than most. It just works and it’s always worked. I don’t know what it is. It’s awesome to win here with the Toyota 500. Ever since I came here for my very first Xfinity start and got a top 10, that essentially got my job in the Xfinity Series, there’s something about me and this track that works.”

Kyle Busch – finished second: “I’m certainly going to reach out (to Chase Elliott). Him and I have always had a cordial relationship over the years. Certainly we’re not near as close, we’re not friends like you’d say him and (Ryan) Blaney are or anything like that. I’ve known him since he was 12 or 13 years old, been racing with him ever since then, late models, super late models, trucks, Xfinity cars, all that sort of stuff.

“Obviously I just made a mistake, misjudged the gap, sent him into the wall.  That was entirely unintentional.  Yeah, I mean, I’ll definitely reach out to him and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate it that it happened.  All I can do.  That doesn’t change the outcome of the night. I hate it for him and his guys.”

Kevin Harvick – finished third: “We had to start 20th, battled kind of an ill‑balanced car tonight. The track conditions were just a lot different.  We made some adjustments going into the race.  Just couldn’t get the front of the car to turn. Every time we tried to adjust the back, it would just take the back out.  We never could get the front of the car to turn.  Had to use a lot more throttle tonight.  The things I could do with the car Sunday (when he won), I couldn’t do tonight. They kept clawing and fighting.  In the end we had a great pit stop on the last pit stop, were in position to have a chance to win the race there, and it rained.”

Brad Keselowski – finished fourth:  “I thought we were in a really good spot. We had made kind of an aggressive, bold move to stay out on the long run there and it was looking like it was going to pay off.  The yellow came out and we hit pit road and lost a few spots there, which was a bummer, but we cycled back to fourth right when the caution came out and were in position to have the optimum lane and be behind a car that had older tires.   I was licking my chops, but the rain never gave us a chance. Just part of the way it goes.  We weren’t the fastest car today, but I thought we persisted and put ourselves in a spot to potentially steal a race win and just came up a tiny bit short, but that’s a part of it.”

Erik Jones – finished fifth: “We were really strong. We had to start at the back. We had an unapproved adjustment there before the race and had to come from the back. But we made our way up pretty quick and got the car a lot better stop by stop. By the mid-part of the race, we were up contending in the top five and challenging for the lead. Got the lead there and led for a while till I got in the wall hard enough that it made the car drive a little bit worse. Finally got the damage fixed and got back up in the top-five, and then the rain came. Good day, and a disappointing day. Disappointed that I made a mistake and cost us a shot to win a race there, but another good points day for us and our first top five, so hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling. We’ve been a little bit better each race so far.”

Joey Logano – finished sixth: “Our race was hard fought, blue collar.  A lot of it was where you placed yourself, so it was just like last week.  Strategy calls that can play out the right way and being on the top lane for the restarts was what it was all about.  There was only one long run in these two races.  I feel like, overall, I’d say we maximized our day, but I also feel like if we had one more restart being sixth it’s a pretty sure bet you’re gonna get to fourth and with Denny (Hamlin) out there on old tires he was gonna be a sitting duck for Brad (Keselowski) for sure, and, most likely, a lot of cars would have got by him once he lost that clean air.  So I wish we ran a little bit more, but, overall, we made improvements from the first race.  I’m proud of that and we’re off to the 600.”

Aric Almirola – finished seventh: “I thought we had a really good car tonight. We ran up in the top five quite a bit and had a really fast car on the long runs. Everyone else’s car would slow down a lot and my car wouldn’t slow down nearly as much on the long run. We would start beating all the leaders really good on the long run. If we could have had that race go green to the end, I think it would have been interesting because we were beating the leaders pretty bad. I’m just really proud of all of the guys on our Smithfield team. We came back with some setup changes from what we ran Sunday, and I felt like we made some real improvements to the car and were very competitive. We cleaned up some things on pit road, so I’m really proud of those guys. We’ll just continue to build off of that. I feel like we’re in the game.”

Jimmie Johnson – finished eighth: “It was a solid night for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet. We had to start in the back because of the crash during the first race. Things were looking pretty good early, we were able to march up through there. But the competition caution, and just so many cautions honestly, affected our strategy and affected us being able to take advantage of our strong race car and move forward. Finally, in the middle of the race, we got some longer runs in and were able to move forward. We were in a nice position and then we were caught a lap down when the caution came out when(Matt Kenseth) spun from his flat tire. So, we had to start all over again. On that last restart, I think I was 14th and, fortunately, I was in the outside line, which was the place to be, and we worked our way up to 8th before the caution happened and the rain came.”

“It was a good rebound from a few days before; I wish I could have that weekend back. I really felt like we had things going our way there and could have capitalized. But it’s nice to be back. Good finish in the top 10 and looking forward to going to Charlotte.”

Matt DiBenedetto – finished ninth: “We started off the night okay. I thought we made some improvements on the car and had a little track position and moved forward. We pitted under the first caution and thought we might have had an issue. We did not. So that stuck us back in the field. From then on, not having track position with this high downforce racing is a real pain in the butt. We struggled to get it the rest of the day. As the track rubbered up we fought the same issue we did on Sunday of losing rear grip in the car. We were fading at the end and then (crew chief) Greg Erwin just made a good bold call at the end seeing some weather coming and my spotter Doug Campbell as well was in on that. We got lucky and pulled a ninth place out of it. All of the tracks except for Darlington we have had really good speed at so I know we will take a little luck from this one and moving forward we should be fast at a lot of places and be better at Charlotte.”

Martin Truex Jr. – finished 10th: “I was really happy with the car early on. Worked our way towards the front and really the first two stages – or the first stage was good. Passed a lot of cars and got track position and felt like we had a top-three car. Got right there to the two leaders and couldn’t quite make the move. Traffic has been pretty tough there at Darlington. We were able to stay right there. Then Stage 2, we started off towards the front and stayed there again. Pit strategy got a little off there and we stayed out, took the lead and everybody else pitted that we were racing with so it was a little touch-and-go there for a minute, but we were able to hang onto third on that run as well. Got good stage points and then the restarts in Stage 3, our car was still really strong and we just kept getting bottom restarts and every one of them we would go backwards because the bottom is so bad. Just frustrating night. Felt like we had a top-three or four car again and maybe a shot at the lead. When we were out front, we were really fast. Just frustrated.”

Christopher Bell – finished 11th: “We made the most out of those last couple restarts. I was fortunate enough to restart on the top and that’s a big advantage at a place like Darlington. I was able to bounce up through there those last couple restarts and make the most out of it.”

William Byron – finished 12th: “It was a solid night for us. We really just needed a decent result. We’ve had a tough stretch of races with a multitude of things go bad that were really out of our control. Today was good just to be able to put together a solid result. Obviously having to start in the back was a detriment with a short race and short runs. Our pit stall was difficult too, having to go around (Clint Bowyer) who ran really well all night and (Matt Kenseth) was in front of us. So, we had a tough time on pit road there. Overall, it was solid and we got some stage points in Stage 2. We got trapped a lap down in that green-flag sequence which was tough. We rallied though and finished 12th. We’ll take it. Definitely not where we want to be but at least we could put a number up there and go into Charlotte.”

Tyler Reddick – finished 13th: “Man, we had to fight hard for that finish, and I’m proud of my No. 8 Caterpillar team for sticking together tonight. We weren’t exactly where we needed to be to fire off  and missed the handling a little bit for the first half of the race. I kept bouncing from being too tight to too loose, but mostly too tight. It honestly felt different every lap we ran, which made it tough to decide which way to keep adjusting. I made a slight rookie mistake at one point and got some damage after a brush with the wall, but my team helped get back after it. I have to hand it all my guys. They kept after it and worked really hard to make the changes we needed to pick our way back through the field.”

Kurt Busch – finished 15th: “What a tough race. Seems like nothing went our way tonight. The handling was all over the map with our Monster Energy Camaro. After finishing third on Sunday, it is tough to understand how we had such a difficult time finding the handle on the car. The guys had to make a ton of adjustments on pit road, so it was hard to make up any ground on pit stops. We will have to go back and dissect that one and figure out what we had. Ready to move on to Charlotte this weekend.”

Bubba Wallace – finished 16h: “It was an interesting night at Darlington Raceway for the round two race. Position 16 – I’m excited about the finish and I’m bummed about the finish for two reasons. I wish we would have restarted, I know with the weather, but I also wish that caution wouldn’t have come out because we had a big run off of Turn 4. So, I believe we would have finished a couple of spots better, especially with another restart and starting on the top. I was excited about that. But, all-in-all, it was a great day for our No. 43 Victory Junction Chevrolet team. We pulled some strategy there, led some laps, and got a career-best finish at Darlington Raceway. So, we got a lot of positives that came out of it. I’ve already talked to (crew chief) Jerry (Baxter) on the way home. I’m proud of him and the guys for the efforts they put in. We’ll jump on calls in the morning on how to be better; the grind never stops.”

Michael McDowell – finished 17th: “It was a solid night for our No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang. We definitely made improvements from our first race at Darlington Raceway, unfortunately the last restart didn’t go our way. The inside line was just really hard to get going and we lost a couple of spots, finishing 17th. We raced around a lot of competitive cars today and I felt really good. Everybody at Front Row Motorsports did a really good job this week, we just need a little bit more and we’ll be right where we want to be. All in all, it was a really good day. We built some confidence and my guys did a really good job on pit road.”

Ty Dillon – finished 19th: “My GEICO guys are awesome. They build and prepare solid Chevrolet Camaros each and every week, which gives me the confidence to dive it into Turn 1 like I did at the beginning of the race without any practice laps. For four years now, I’ve trusted them and it just builds confidence as a driver. I appreciate all the hard work everyone at Germain Racing is putting in, especially with racing so close together right now. A pair of 19th-place finishes isn’t a bad way to get this thing restarted and it was so cool to lead laps early, especially in the GEICO Hump Day car.”

Alex Bowman – finished 18th: 

Austin Dillon – finished 20th: “We started off the race with a tight-handling Dow Keep America Beautiful Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and that proved to be our challenge all race long. Handling issues plagued us in Stages 1, 2 and 3. I thought for sure that we were going to be able to get our Chevy freed up, but we never could. It wasn’t for lack of effort. The team never gave up and made adjustments all race long. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.The weather was much different than it was last Sunday. Cooler weather, rain and temperatures dropping didn’t play into our hands. We wanted a little more heat in the track. Even though it turned into a long race and we didn’t get the finish we were hoping for, I know we have it in us.”

Ryan Blaney – finished 21st: 

Clint Bowyer – finished 22nd: “Very proud of the car the guys brought for me on a short turn around. Fast hot rod. Thing just took off behind two cars racing for lucky dog and smoked the wall and blew our night. The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil Delvac 1 Ford was fast. We keep doing that our day will come.”

Chris Buescher – finished 23rd: “Unfortunately that wasn’t as much fun as we were hoping to have. We were better tonight with our Mustang but we were still fighting a little bit of handing and some mistakes on my part that I need to clean up and try to get back in a rhythm there. We are trying to work to be better but it is tough without practice right now. We are working hard on simulation and do what we can to dial in and get ready for Charlotte. We have a long race coming for us and it was a good race for us last year. I am glad we got the race in tonight, a little late, but better late than never.”

Daniel Suarez – finished 27th: “We are building, so from that standpoint, I think Dave (Winston, crew chief) and the team did a good job. Compared to Sunday, I think we brought a lot more speed with our Today. Tomorrow. Toyota Camry this time. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize. I was surprised from the early to the middle part of the race how the car was getting more and more free. Darlington is a track that always gets tighter and tighter as the race goes. I thought the loose car actually seemed to be working for us on the longer runs. Then we made some big changes in the middle part of the race and the car got too tight. We were kind of stuck with that because of the long run. Other than that, I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”

Matt Kenseth – finished 30th: “It was an up and down day today. It ended on a down note, unfortunately. We had some good runs and some bad runs. I made a couple mistakes. I had a good run going and just scraped the wall a little bit off of Turn 2. We ran another 10 laps; we didn’t really think we had any damage. We came in and got new tires, got a tire rub and cut a right rear down. So, it got us a couple of laps down and pretty much ended our night. It was a disappointing finish to the day, for sure. But I felt like we learned a lot the last five days or so, and I’m ready to give it another shot at Charlotte!”

Cole Custer – finished 31st:

John Hunter Nemechek – finished 35th: “For as good as our day was on Sunday, we swung to the opposite end of the spectrum tonight. It was a long night. You never want to be that guy who goes out early. Not sure if I cut a tire or just drove it too hard and got loose. I really hate it for my crew and our No. 38 Scag Power Equipment team. These guys have been working their tails off over the last two weeks, and it’s obviously very frustrating to have the kind of race we did tonight. It happens sometimes, but I’m still happy to be here. We’ll take it as a learning experience and move on to Charlotte. Thank you to everyone at Scag Power Equipment and all of our Front Row Motorsports partners for continuing to support us race after race.”

Results from Wednesday night Darlington Cup race

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin‘s gamble not to pit late put him in the lead and allowed him to move into the lead and he held on to win as rain shortened Wednesday night’s race at Darlington Raceway.

The victory was Hamlin’s second of the year. He won this year’s Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch, who said he made a mistake in causing Chase Elliott to crash late, finished second. Kevin Harvick, who won Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington, finished third.

Click here for Cup results

Kevin Harvick remains the points leader after his third-place finisher. He has not finished outside the top 10 in the season’s first six races. William Byron climbed five spots to be 16th in the standings and what could be the playoff cutoff position. Byron gained those spots by finishing 12th Wednesday.

Click here for Cup points report

Denny Hamlin wins Wednesday’s rain-shortened Cup race at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin won Wednesday night’s rain-shortened Cup race at Darlington after a pit gamble put him in the lead late.

Hamlin claimed the victory in the series’ first Wednesday race since 1984. He beat Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Hamlin took the lead for the first time when he and Matt DiBenedetto stayed out of the pits during a caution with 34 laps to go. Hamlin kept the lead on the ensuing restart with 29 laps to go. A caution came out for a wreck on the next lap.

The rain began under the caution and after the field was brought to pit road, the race was made official. Hamlin emerged from his car wearing a mask with a big smile on it.

“I’ve got my happy face on,” Hamlin told FS1. “I made sure I brought it with me today. … The pit crew did a great job today. Everybody really. I was pretty happy with how it all turned out.”

Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500, joins Joey Logano as the second driver to win two races this year.

“We decided to stay out because we had just taken tires and we didn’t have enough tires left,” Hamlin said. “So we were trying to re-glue those tires that had two laps on them and weren’t able to get them glued up in time for us to pit. So we decided to stay out and it was the right call.”

On the last restart, Hamlin kept the lead as Busch moved to second. The next time by, Chase Elliott surged into second as the field exited Turn 4. Right after the top three crossed the start-finish line, Busch made contact with Elliott, who was sent sliding into the inside wall on the frontstretch.

After exiting his car, an angry Elliott displayed his middle finger at Busch as Busch drove by the incident scene.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Clint Bowyer

STAGE 2 WINNER: Clint Bowyer

More: Race results and points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Clint Bowyer led a race-high 71 laps and won both stages, but finished 22nd after he cut a tire and spun with 34 laps to go. Before tonight he had only led 17 laps in 15 career starts at Darlington … Erik Jones has earned a top-10 finish in all five of his Cup Series starts at Darlington … Brad Keselowski earned his best finish of 2020. He has led in the last eight races at Darlington, the longest streak there since Jeff Gordon led 10 straight races between 1998-2003 … Aric Almirola finished seventh for his best Darlington finish in his 10th start … Jimmie Johnson placed eighth for his third top 10 of the year. He ended a six-race stretch without a top 10 at Darlington.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After finishing ninth on Sunday, rookie John Hunter Nemechek wrecked twice in the first 12 laps and finished 35th … Ryan Preece, who started on the pole, finished last after his engine expired on Lap 70 … Chris Buescher finished 23rd after he spun from contact with Michael McDowell on Lap 72 … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 25th after he spun to bring out the caution on Lap 83.

NOTABLE: With his win, Hamlin has 39 Cup Series victories, which ties him with Tim Flock and Matt Kenseth. The win is Hamlin’s third at Darlington. It ties him with Jimmie Johnson for most among active drivers.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Cup Series holds it third race in seven days with the Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

Chase Elliott gives Kyle Busch one-finger salute after crash

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT
2 Comments

Chase Elliott gave Kyle Busch a one-finger salute after contact from Busch wrecked Elliott late in Wednesday night’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

Elliott was running second when contact from behind from Busch on the frontstretch sent Elliott sliding down the track into the inside SAFER barrier. Elliott finished 38th in the 39-car field.

After exiting his car, Elliott moved up the track to give Busch the one-finger gesture as Busch drove by.

After the race, Kyle Busch told FS1: “There’s no question. I know I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap. When we were racing the 11 and the 9 had a run on them and knew he had a run on him and knew I was there. I knew I needed to get in line as quick as I could. In doing so, I watched him and his momentum that was going by and then I tried to look up in the mirror and see where Harvick was to get in and I just misjudged it. I made a mistake.”

Said Kevin Harvick, who was behind the incident: “It looked to me like (Busch) completely misjudge and got the 9 (Elliott).”

Members of Elliott’s team stood or sat on pit road across from Busch’s car when the field was stopped on pit road before it was called and Denny Hamlin was declared the winner.

“He (Busch) made a mistake and I get it,” said Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief. “I don’t think (Busch) intentionally wrecked us, but you just get tired of coming out on the wrong end of those deals too often. I certainly feel like we were in position to win that race.

“(Hamlin) was in trouble on old tires and we were going to clear Kyle. You get tired of getting ran over like that. His explanation I’m sure is accurate, but it doesn’t change it.”

Busch, who finished second, said he didn’t see Elliott’s gesture.

“I thought we had protocols that we’re not supposed (to go toward the track).”

NASCAR stated to NBC Sports that Elliott would not be called to the hauler or penalized for walking toward the track to gesture at Busch.

Section 10.3.3.a Cup Rule Book details what a driver should do after an on-track incident. It includes these lines:

  • After being directed to exit the vehicle, the driver must immediately proceed to either the ambulance or other vehicle as directed by safety personnel or a NASCAR Official.
  • At no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach any portion of the racing surface or apron

Busch said he’ll look to talk to Elliott.

“Obviously, I just made a mistake and misjudged the gap and sent him into the wall,” Busch said. “That was entirely unintentional. I’ll definitely reach out to him and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate that it happened and all I can do but that doesn’t change the outcome of the night. I hate it for him and his guys.”

And how to convince Chase Elliott fans of the mistake, Busch said: “I can say whatever I can say. I’ve never been a very good politician anyways. His fan base is going to have the hatred to me anyways. I just deal with what I got to deal with. Rowdy Nation will have my back and we’ll go after it after that.”

 