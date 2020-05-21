Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson buoyed by Darlington rebound

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Wednesday’s eighth-place finish at Darlington Raceway helped ease some of Jimmie Johnson’s lingering pain from last Sunday’s race.

Johnson crashed after just 89 laps in last Sunday’s race at Darlington – while leading, no less.

But Wednesday night’s top-10 finish – his third in the first six races of the season – put Johnson back on track heading into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the followup race three days later, also at Charlotte.

“It was a solid night for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet,” Johnson said of Wednesday’s finish at Darlington. “We had to start in the back because of the crash (Sunday).”

But starting one row (37th position) from the rear of Wednesday’s 39-car field didn’t hamper the seven-time Cup champion.

“Things were looking pretty good early, we were able to march up through there,” Johnson said

But Johnson’s timing was thrown off a few times by cautions that forced him to regroup and earn back ground he had already gained.

“The competition caution, and just so many cautions honestly, affected our strategy and affected us being able to take advantage of our strong racecar and move forward,” Johnson said. “Finally, in the middle of the race, we got some longer runs in and were able to move forward.”

Until bad timing from a caution reared its head once more, forcing Johnson to again regain real estate that the caution caused him to give up.

“We were in a nice position and then we were caught a lap down when the caution came out when (Matt Kenseth) car spun (lap 179) from his flat tire,” Johnson said. “So, we had to start all over again.”

Johnson was able to do just that.

“On that last restart, I think I was 14th,” he said. “Fortunately, I was in the outside line, which was the place to be, and we worked our way up to eighth before the caution happened and the rain came.”

The rain forced the race to be called 20 laps from its scheduled end, the win going to Denny Hamlin. While Johnson potentially could have finished in the top five if the race had gone its fully scheduled length, he’ll take where he wound up.

“It was a good rebound from a few days before; I wish I could have that weekend back,” Johnson said. “I really felt like we had things going our way there and could have capitalized. But it’s nice to be back. Good finish in the top-10.”

Next up is Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the longest and most grueling race of the season, followed by another Cup race at Charlotte on Wednesday.

Charlotte is the third-most successful track for Johnson in his Cup career: In 35 Cup starts, he has eight wins, 16 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

It would be a great place for Johnson to finally snap the 101-race winless streak he’s mired in, not having won since June 2017 at Dover.

Being able to stay home and do well at his adopted home track could go a long way toward helping Johnson return to victory lane.

“(I’m) looking forward to going to Charlotte,” he said.

Second time at Darlington is a charm for Team Penske

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson wasn’t the only driver to rebound from a rough performance Sunday at Darlington to Wednesday’s reprise race there.

Team Penske also struggled at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped track on Sunday, with Brad Keselowski finishing 13th, Ryan Blaney 16th and Joey Logano 18th.

Wednesday was a different story, at least for two of the trio: Keselowski finished fourth, Logano was sixth and Blaney couldn’t rebound from a wreck and unscheduled pit stop, finishing 21st.

For Keselowski, it was his best finish and second top-five showing of the season. But he felt the rain that ended the race 20 laps before its scheduled finish also robbed him somewhat.

“We cycled back to fourth right when the (second-to-last) caution (on Lap 196) came out and were in position to have the optimum lane and be behind a car that had older tires,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski worked his way up to fourth prior to Chase Elliott’s spin from contact with Kyle Busch on Lap 202, and then came the rain ending the race six laps later.

“Just part of the way it goes,” Keselowski lamented. “We weren’t the fastest car, but I thought we persisted and put ourselves in a spot to potentially steal a race win with our PIRTEK Mustang and just came up a tiny bit short.”

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang led seven laps Wednesday and left Darlington sixth in the Cup standings, 67 points behind series leader and Sunday winner, Kevin Harvick.

For Logano, who won in early March at Phoenix, the last race prior to the hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was back in strong form Wednesday after appearing a bit rusty on Sunday.

Like Keselowski, Logano – who started third – appeared primed to finish even higher had it not been for the race-ending rain.

“Hard fought, blue collar night for us,” said Logano, who led 19 laps. “A lot of the race came down to where you placed yourself.

“You needed the outside lane on restarts. A lot of it came down to strategy. We only had one long green flag run all day, which isn’t normal. Wish we’d have had one more restart in the Shell-Pennzoil Ford at the end.”

Even so, Logano left Darlington second in the point standings, 34 points behind Harvick.

The only Team Penske driver who struggled Wednesday was Blaney. He started fifth and ran as high as second before finishing third in Stage 1. He continued doing well until making hard contact with the turn 4 wall late in Stage 2 that led to an unscheduled pit stop, dropping him to 33rd at the end of the stage.

Blaney would only be able to climb back to 21st before the rain came. He left Darlington 11th in the Cup standings, 90 points behind Harvick.

“We made big progress from where we were on Sunday,” Blaney said.

“Unfortunately, I got loose off turn 4 and made contact with the wall. Darlington has been tough on our team (Wednesday) and Sunday, but I’m looking forward to racing in Charlotte this coming Sunday.”

NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Truck races at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
After reopening its season at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosts four races in four days between Sunday and Wednesday.

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold two races, Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the sport’s longest race of the season, and returns again there three days later for a Wednesday night race.

As it has done for more than 30 years around the 600, the Speedway will once again host its Salute To The Troops, which honors our nation’s military, albeit primarily in virtual fashion this year as fans and soldiers are not allowed in the track this year due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

In between, the Xfinity Series races on Monday night, while the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series resumes its season after the COVID-19 hiatus on Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for the four days of racing with TV and radio info.

 (All times are Eastern)

Saturday, May 23

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Cup driver/owner motorhome parking (screening in progress)

5 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unloaded)

Sunday, May 24

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1, Performance Racing Network)

4-4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

6 p.m. – Cup Series race, 600 laps/400 miles (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit track

Monday, May 25

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

12 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage access (screening in progress)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Tuesday, May 26

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage access screening in progress

5 p.m. – Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 6 p.m. – Cup Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:50 p.m. – Truck drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

8 p.m. – Truck race, 134 laps / 201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11 p.m. – Truck haulers exit

Wednesday, May 27

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

6 – 7 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

8 p.m. – Cup race, 208 laps/312 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:45 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

Would retaliation by Chase Elliott send wrong message?

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin says that if Chase Elliott retaliates against Kyle Busch for Wednesday night’s wreck at Darlington Raceway, then “the result might be equal, but it’s not equal as far as intention.”

Busch hooked Elliott on the frontstretch late in Wednesday’s race as they ran in the top three. Elliott, who finished 38th, gave Busch the middle finger after the incident.

Busch, who finished second, said that he made a mistake.

“That was entirely unintentional,” he said of the contact. “I’ll definitely reach out to (Elliott) and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate that it happened and all I can do, but that doesn’t change the outcome of the night.”

MORE: NASCAR America at Home – “What now?’ between Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch

Hamlin, who is Busch’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, suggested that retaliation by Elliott might not send the best message.

“I would say that if Chase were to retaliate, you know that’s international, right?” Hamlin said Thursday during a Zoom call with media. “We all know it’s intentional. What Kyle did was unintentional. Now, is the score really even if one is intentional and one is not? Probably not.”

Elliott has not spoken publicly about the incident. His crew chief, Alan Gustafson, said after the race: “You get tired of getting ran over like that. (Busch’s) explanation I’m sure is accurate, but it doesn’t change it.”

Hamlin, who won Wednesday night’s Cup race for his second victory of the season, said Elliott doesn’t need to retaliate to gain respect from fellow competitors.

“It’s a no-win (situation) to push back,” Hamlin said. “I don’t think you have to because of pressure either from your team or the media or whatever. The drivers respect Chase. They respect whoever it might be.

“If Chase doesn’t retaliate, no driver thinks any less of him. Every driver out there saw that Kyle just made a small mistake. He misjudged. We don’t go out there and expect Chase to do anything to him. If he does … that raises your eyebrow more than what Kyle did, in my opinion. I don’t think that Chase needs to fight for relevance. We all know that he’s good, he’s talented and he’s going to win a ton of races.”

Hamlin had a high-profile incident with Elliott during the 2017 Cup playoffs at Martinsville. Hamlin wrecked Elliott late in the race while Elliott led. They had an animated discussion after the race.

“I knew I made a mistake when it happened,” Hamlin said of the Martinsville incident with Elliott. “If you look at my interview, I said I crashed because I ran into him.”

Two weeks later at Phoenix, Elliott nudged Hamlin, who hit the wall. Hamlin’s car developed a tire rub that eventually cut the tire and sent the car into the wall.

Hamlin said the Martinsville incident — and what Elliott did at Phoenix — hasn’t carried over.

“I don’t race him any different,” Hamlin said. “I race him tough, just the same as I did before I crashed him at Martinsville. That’s a sign of respect for me is to race someone tough, but there are times where we don’t always have to race tough. You have to race smart, too, and that’s what wins races.”

Hamlin illustrated that point by referencing his feud with Brad Keselowski early in Keselowski’s career.

Their issues reached a boil late in the 2009 season. Hamlin and Keselowski made contact multiple times during a Nationwide race at Phoenix before Keselowski spun Hamlin. Hamlin suggested he would seek revenge the next week at Miami and did so, turning Keselowski.

“Me and him would get into it week in, week out,” Hamlin said. “His mentality as a young guy trying to prove himself in the sport was that, ‘You can’t push me around. I’m going to stick up for myself. If you cut me off, I’m just going to crash you.’ 

“While he did make it to the Cup Series, it’s when he started thinking with his mind, in my opinion, is when he became more successful.”

UPDATE: Track drying underway, Xfinity race at Darlington set for 4:30 p.m. ET

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
UPDATE (3:30 p.m. ET): The rain has stopped, track drying continues at Darlington Raceway and today’s Xfinity Series race is expected to take the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET, according to NASCAR.

The race — the first for the Xfinity Series since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, was rained out and rescheduled for today at Noon ET, but rain extended into mid-afternoon before stopping.

Noah Gragson will start from the No. 1 position and will be seeking his second win of the season, having won the 2020 opener at Daytona. JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett will start alongside Gragson.

The race is slated to go 147 laps, with Stage 1 ending at Lap 45 and Stage 2 ending at Lap 90.

An updated weather forecast from Wunderground.com calls for only a 40 percent chance of additional rain but not until the early evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the third consecutive day, rain is impacting racing at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Toyota 200 was slated to begin at Noon ET today.

However, at 11:45 a.m. ET, NASCAR announced that lightning had been observed within an eight-mile radius of the racetrack and ordered all on-site to take shelter immediately.

The race was originally scheduled to be run Tuesday night, but rain forced its postponement to today.

According to Wunderground.com, rain is forecast for much of the afternoon, but NASCAR is hoping it will clear and racing can begin.

We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, click here for all the information you need to know about today’s race.

 