Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Lunch Talk Live
Lunch Talk Live

Dale Jarrett joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

By Daniel McFadinMay 21, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Dale Jarrett, NASCAR on NBC Analyst
  • 12:15 p.m. – David Shaw, Stanford Football Head Coach
  • 12:30 p.m. – Tom Colicchio, Top Chef Lead Judge
  • 12:40 p.m. – John Carlson, Washington Capitals Defenseman
  • 12:50 p.m. – Leigh Diffey, NBC Motorsports Commentator

UPDATE: Rain continues, delaying start of Xfinity race at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE (2:20 p.m. ET): Darlington Raceway and today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race there remain in a holding pattern as rain continues to fall.

However, the rain flow has lightened somewhat and track dryers have begun circling the racing surface.

Even so, Wunderground.com is forecasting 100 percent rainfall continues for the next few hours with thunderstorms, gusty winds and small hail possible

Things don’t look much better for tonight, per Wunderground.com, which is forecasting 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms early before clouds move in after midnight.

Click here for Wunderground.com’s forecast for this afternoon and evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the third consecutive day, rain is impacting racing at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Toyota 200 was slated to begin at Noon ET today.

However, at 11:45 a.m. ET, NASCAR announced that lightning had been observed within an eight-mile radius of the racetrack and ordered all on-site to take shelter immediately.

The race was originally scheduled to be run Tuesday night, but rain forced its postponement to today.

According to Wunderground.com, rain is forecast for much of the afternoon, but NASCAR is hoping it will clear and racing can begin.

We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, click here for all the information you need to know about today’s race.

 

NASCAR America at Home: ‘What now?’ between Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte has a simple question after Wednesday night’s explosive situation between Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

“What now?”

Busch said after Wednesday’s race that he made a mistake when he clipped Elliott’s car while Elliott ran second late in the event at Darlington Raceway. The contact sent Elliott’s car sliding down the frontstretch and into the SAFER barrier on the inside wall. After exiting his car, Elliott walked toward the track and gave Busch the middle finger.

After the race, Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson discussed the incident with Busch.

“Mistake or not,” Letarte said on NASCAR America at Home (video above), “if I’m Alan Gustafson, if I’m Chase Elliott, I’m still mad. I am irritated. I don’t think that Chase is one to go turn him on purpose, but I would take every inch of every move with every benefit of the doubt for the rest of the season.”

Letarte said the “big story” is what will Elliott do in response.

This isn’t Elliott’s first issue with a Joe Gibbs Racing driver. Denny Hamlin spun Elliott late in the 2017 Martinsville race. They had a discussion after the race.

Two weeks later at Phoenix, Elliott and Hamlin were running side-by-side when a nudge from Elliott sent Hamlin into he wall. Hamlin’s car developed a tire rub that eventually cut the tire and sent the car into the wall.

Letarte, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton all said they thought the contact from Busch at Darlington was a mistake.

Kyle Busch is going to get a lot of the blame,” Jarrett said. “He’s already taken the blame. He made a mistake and race drivers make mistakes. Things happen.

“You don’t think that’s going to happen like that on a straightaway, but that shows just how important it was for him to get back in line. … Kyle Busch just misjudged it a little bit.”

Said Burton: “(Busch) didn’t intentionally wreck Chase Elliott, but what he does have to do, other than just on TV, he’s got to take responsibility to Chase Elliott. He can’t wait for Chase Elliott to get in touch with him. He’s got to go make this right because it was his mistake and it’s on him to make it right. If you do those things as a driver, then typically things go away quicker.”

Winners and losers from Wednesday’s Darlington race

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Experience — Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington and Denny Hamlin won Wednesday’s Cup race there. They have combined for 89 career series wins. They also have combined for five Darlington wins with Hamlin now owning three victories.  With no practice and no qualifying before either event, they excelled.  The top four finishers — Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Harvick and Brad Keselowski — are all former champions.

Denny Hamlin’s mask — OK, it did look a bit odd but he said that with wearing a mask “you really don’t get any sense of any emotion.” Everyone did Wednesday night with his smiling mask.

Erik Jones He has never finished worse than eighth in six starts at Darlington. He finished fifth Wednesday.

Christopher BellIt’s been a rough start to the season for the rookie. He finished a season-high 11th on Wednesday. He had not finished better than 21st in the series before Wednesday.

LOSERS

Chase ElliottHis hopes for a Darlington win were dashed late when Kyle Busch turned him. Busch later apologized but also said: “I’ll definitely reach out to him and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate that it happened and all I can do but that doesn’t change the outcome of the night.”

Ryan PreeceWith NASCAR inverting the top-20 finishers from Sunday for the starting lineup Wednesday, he started on the pole. He earned that spot by passing Bubba Wallace for 20th place with three laps to go Sunday. It didn’t help him Wednesday. Preece finished last after his engine blew. JTG Daugherty Racing teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished last on Sunday.

NASCAR officials — The Cup Rule Book clearly states that “at no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach any portion of the racing surface or apron.” That’s exactly what Chase Elliott did after he was wrecked by Kyle Busch on Wednesday night. Elliott walked toward the track to give Busch the middle finger. NASCAR added the rule about drivers not approaching the track in 2014 shortly after Tony Stewart hit and killed a sprint car driver who had exited his car and walked down the track to gesture at Stewart. NASCAR told NBC Sports after the race that it did not plan to penalize Elliott or talk to him about walking toward the track.

Thursday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 1:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will resume its season Thursday at Darlington Raceway.

The series was scheduled to race Tuesday (After the starting time was moved up two hours because of rain in the forecast), but rain pushed it to Thursday.  The race is now scheduled for noon ET Thursday.

MORE: 5 storylines in the Xfinity Series

MORE: Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing sticking to their “plan”

Noah Gragson will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett.

Here are the details for the race:

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway

(All times are Eastern)

START: First responders from the city of Hartsville, city of Darlington and Darlington County, South Carolina, will give the command to start engines at 12:05 p.m.. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. by Dr. Bill Curtis, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina. The National Anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m. by Senior Master Sergeant Steven David, South Carolina Air National Guard.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200 miles) around the 1.366-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If you stop in your box for any reason, pull over or slow down, you will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 15. The field will be frozen at the caution. When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will be allowed to pit again. After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at noon. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at noon and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 74 degrees and 86% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brandon Jones won at Phoenix on March 7 in the last Xfinity race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Points leader Harrison Burton was second. Kyle Busch placed third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Cole Custer won last September after Denny Hamlin‘s winning car failed post-race inspection. Tyler Reddick placed second. Ryan Blaney was third.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for the starting lineup.