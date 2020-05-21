Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Would retaliation by Chase Elliott send wrong message?

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin says that if Chase Elliott retaliates against Kyle Busch for Wednesday night’s wreck at Darlington Raceway, then “the result might be equal, but it’s not equal as far as intention.”

Busch hooked Elliott on the frontstretch late in Wednesday’s race as they ran in the top three. Elliott, who finished 38th, gave Busch the middle finger after the incident.

Busch, who finished second, said that he made a mistake.

“That was entirely unintentional,” he said of the contact. “I’ll definitely reach out to (Elliott) and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate that it happened and all I can do, but that doesn’t change the outcome of the night.”

MORE: NASCAR America at Home – “What now?’ between Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch

Hamlin, who is Busch’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, suggested that retaliation by Elliott might not send the best message.

“I would say that if Chase were to retaliate, you know that’s international, right?” Hamlin said Thursday during a Zoom call with media. “We all know it’s intentional. What Kyle did was unintentional. Now, is the score really even if one is intentional and one is not? Probably not.”

Elliott has not spoken publicly about the incident. His crew chief, Alan Gustafson, said after the race: “You get tired of getting ran over like that. (Busch’s) explanation I’m sure is accurate, but it doesn’t change it.”

Hamlin, who won Wednesday night’s Cup race for his second victory of the season, said Elliott doesn’t need to retaliate to gain respect from fellow competitors.

“It’s a no-win (situation) to push back,” Hamlin said. “I don’t think you have to because of pressure either from your team or the media or whatever. The drivers respect Chase. They respect whoever it might be.

“If Chase doesn’t retaliate, no driver thinks any less of him. Every driver out there saw that Kyle just made a small mistake. He misjudged. We don’t go out there and expect Chase to do anything to him. If he does … that raises your eyebrow more than what Kyle did, in my opinion. I don’t think that Chase needs to fight for relevance. We all know that he’s good, he’s talented and he’s going to win a ton of races.”

Hamlin had a high-profile incident with Elliott during the 2017 Cup playoffs at Martinsville. Hamlin wrecked Elliott late in the race while Elliott led. They had an animated discussion after the race.

“I knew I made a mistake when it happened,” Hamlin said of the Martinsville incident with Elliott. “If you look at my interview, I said I crashed because I ran into him.”

Two weeks later at Phoenix, Elliott nudged Hamlin, who hit the wall. Hamlin’s car developed a tire rub that eventually cut the tire and sent the car into the wall.

Hamlin said the Martinsville incident — and what Elliott did at Phoenix — hasn’t carried over.

“I don’t race him any different,” Hamlin said. “I race him tough, just the same as I did before I crashed him at Martinsville. That’s a sign of respect for me is to race someone tough, but there are times where we don’t always have to race tough. You have to race smart, too, and that’s what wins races.”

Hamlin illustrated that point by referencing his feud with Brad Keselowski early in Keselowski’s career.

Their issues reached a boil late in the 2009 season. Hamlin and Keselowski made contact multiple times during a Nationwide race at Phoenix before Keselowski spun Hamlin. Hamlin suggested he would seek revenge the next week at Miami and did so, turning Keselowski.

“Me and him would get into it week in, week out,” Hamlin said. “His mentality as a young guy trying to prove himself in the sport was that, ‘You can’t push me around. I’m going to stick up for myself. If you cut me off, I’m just going to crash you.’ 

“While he did make it to the Cup Series, it’s when he started thinking with his mind, in my opinion, is when he became more successful.”

 and on Facebook

UPDATE: Rain continues, delaying start of Xfinity race at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE (2:20 p.m. ET): Darlington Raceway and today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race there remain in a holding pattern as rain continues to fall.

However, the rain flow has lightened somewhat and track dryers have begun circling the racing surface.

Even so, Wunderground.com is forecasting 100 percent rainfall continues for the next few hours with thunderstorms, gusty winds and small hail possible

Things don’t look much better for tonight, per Wunderground.com, which is forecasting 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms early before clouds move in after midnight.

Click here for Wunderground.com’s forecast for this afternoon and evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the third consecutive day, rain is impacting racing at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Toyota 200 was slated to begin at Noon ET today.

However, at 11:45 a.m. ET, NASCAR announced that lightning had been observed within an eight-mile radius of the racetrack and ordered all on-site to take shelter immediately.

The race was originally scheduled to be run Tuesday night, but rain forced its postponement to today.

According to Wunderground.com, rain is forecast for much of the afternoon, but NASCAR is hoping it will clear and racing can begin.

We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, click here for all the information you need to know about today’s race.

 

Dale Jarrett joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

Lunch Talk Live
Lunch Talk Live
By Daniel McFadinMay 21, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Dale Jarrett, NASCAR on NBC Analyst
  • 12:15 p.m. – David Shaw, Stanford Football Head Coach
  • 12:30 p.m. – Tom Colicchio, Top Chef Lead Judge
  • 12:40 p.m. – John Carlson, Washington Capitals Defenseman
  • 12:50 p.m. – Leigh Diffey, NBC Motorsports Commentator

NASCAR America at Home: ‘What now?’ between Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte has a simple question after Wednesday night’s explosive situation between Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

“What now?”

Busch said after Wednesday’s race that he made a mistake when he clipped Elliott’s car while Elliott ran second late in the event at Darlington Raceway. The contact sent Elliott’s car sliding down the frontstretch and into the SAFER barrier on the inside wall. After exiting his car, Elliott walked toward the track and gave Busch the middle finger.

After the race, Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson discussed the incident with Busch.

“Mistake or not,” Letarte said on NASCAR America at Home (video above), “if I’m Alan Gustafson, if I’m Chase Elliott, I’m still mad. I am irritated. I don’t think that Chase is one to go turn him on purpose, but I would take every inch of every move with every benefit of the doubt for the rest of the season.”

Letarte said the “big story” is what will Elliott do in response.

This isn’t Elliott’s first issue with a Joe Gibbs Racing driver. Denny Hamlin spun Elliott late in the 2017 Martinsville race. They had a discussion after the race.

Two weeks later at Phoenix, Elliott and Hamlin were running side-by-side when a nudge from Elliott sent Hamlin into he wall. Hamlin’s car developed a tire rub that eventually cut the tire and sent the car into the wall.

Letarte, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton all said they thought the contact from Busch at Darlington was a mistake.

Kyle Busch is going to get a lot of the blame,” Jarrett said. “He’s already taken the blame. He made a mistake and race drivers make mistakes. Things happen.

“You don’t think that’s going to happen like that on a straightaway, but that shows just how important it was for him to get back in line. … Kyle Busch just misjudged it a little bit.”

Said Burton: “(Busch) didn’t intentionally wreck Chase Elliott, but what he does have to do, other than just on TV, he’s got to take responsibility to Chase Elliott. He can’t wait for Chase Elliott to get in touch with him. He’s got to go make this right because it was his mistake and it’s on him to make it right. If you do those things as a driver, then typically things go away quicker.”

Winners and losers from Wednesday’s Darlington race

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Experience — Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington and Denny Hamlin won Wednesday’s Cup race there. They have combined for 89 career series wins. They also have combined for five Darlington wins with Hamlin now owning three victories.  With no practice and no qualifying before either event, they excelled.  The top four finishers — Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Harvick and Brad Keselowski — are all former champions.

Denny Hamlin’s mask — OK, it did look a bit odd but he said that with wearing a mask “you really don’t get any sense of any emotion.” Everyone did Wednesday night with his smiling mask.

Erik Jones He has never finished worse than eighth in six starts at Darlington. He finished fifth Wednesday.

Christopher BellIt’s been a rough start to the season for the rookie. He finished a season-high 11th on Wednesday. He had not finished better than 21st in the series before Wednesday.

LOSERS

Chase ElliottHis hopes for a Darlington win were dashed late when Kyle Busch turned him. Busch later apologized but also said: “I’ll definitely reach out to him and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate that it happened and all I can do but that doesn’t change the outcome of the night.”

Ryan PreeceWith NASCAR inverting the top-20 finishers from Sunday for the starting lineup Wednesday, he started on the pole. He earned that spot by passing Bubba Wallace for 20th place with three laps to go Sunday. It didn’t help him Wednesday. Preece finished last after his engine blew. JTG Daugherty Racing teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished last on Sunday.

NASCAR officials — The Cup Rule Book clearly states that “at no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach any portion of the racing surface or apron.” That’s exactly what Chase Elliott did after he was wrecked by Kyle Busch on Wednesday night. Elliott walked toward the track to give Busch the middle finger. NASCAR added the rule about drivers not approaching the track in 2014 shortly after Tony Stewart hit and killed a sprint car driver who had exited his car and walked down the track to gesture at Stewart. NASCAR told NBC Sports after the race that it did not plan to penalize Elliott or talk to him about walking toward the track.