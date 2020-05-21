Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Long: Chase Briscoe celebrates, mourns in victory

By Dustin LongMay 21, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT
In separate states, they were connected by technology and love.

Two days before he scored one of NASCAR’s most emotional victories in recent memory, Chase Briscoe sat alone in his motorhome Tuesday at a rainy Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. He watched via FaceTime as wife Marissa, 12 weeks pregnant, underwent a routine checkup at a doctor’s office in North Carolina.

The baby girl would be the couple’s first child. She was due to arrive Dec. 1, a day after Chase and Marissa’s first anniversary.

Briscoe wrote on social media that he was “wishing so desperately that I could be by (Marissa’s) side to hear the heartbeat for the first time.”

As Briscoe watched his wife undergo an ultra sound, he heard the doctor say: “Now for the heartbeat.”

Silence.

Briscoe then heard the doctor again.

“I’m so sorry.”

Briscoe could only comfort his wife through the phone. He couldn’t embrace her.

They were together. And alone at the same time.

When she walked in our house and my parents were there to give her a hug, that’s when I finally kind of broke down just because I knew somebody was finally there for her,” Briscoe said.

Two hours after the race was to have begun, it was postponed, allowing Briscoe to return home to be with his wife.

As they comforted each other Wednesday, Briscoe told his wife: “I’m going to win this thing for you,” referring to Thursday’s Xfinity race at Darlington.

“We both kind of laughed about it, not really believing it, but I told her this could be a huge thing for us. We just experienced the lowest of lows and this could really be a high that we need right now, so I was just feeling that pressure of trying to put it together.”

That day, Briscoe revealed the news on social media.

Many people reached out to them, including Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch. Samantha and Kyle endured infertility issues before having son Brexton, who celebrated his fifth birthday Monday. Samantha Busch has suffered miscarriages since.

“It was really good for my wife, Marissa, to be able to talk with Samantha,” Briscoe said. “I haven’t talked to Kyle, but for Samantha to reach out, she didn’t have to do that by any means, so for her to do that and seek out Marissa’s number — Marissa doesn’t really talk to anybody in the racing world — so for her to be able to find her number definitely meant a lot and we want to thank the Busch family for that.”

When Briscoe returned to the track Thursday, rain again was a companion, delaying the start more than four hours, keeping him away from his wife even longer.

When it was time to race — the first time the Xfinity Series had competed since March 7 at Phoenix — Briscoe admits “it was like I was in a whole other world. It was just weird.”

His focus returned as his car’s handling went away. He worked his way into the lead shortly past the start of the final stage.

As he led, he saw raindrops.

“What if this thing rains out and I’m in the lead?’ Briscoe said he thought to himself. “I knew Marissa was home watching and both of our families were at home, and just feeling that weight on my shoulders of if this happens it’s gonna be a big thing for our family.”

The rain dissipated. The race continued.

As Briscoe led in the final laps, Kyle Busch lurked, his car moving closer to the front and headed toward what seemed an inevitable victory.

Briscoe tagged the wall off Turn 4, giving Busch an opening to lead at the start/finish line to begin the final lap.

Briscoe rallied, squeezing between Busch’s car and the wall in Turn 1. Busch, the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series, got beside Briscoe in Turn 4 but Briscoe was in the preferred lane coming to the finish.

“Clear … Clear … Clear,” spotter Tim Fedewa radioed Briscoe. “Hell yeah!”

Briscoe beat Busch by 86-thousandths of a second.

Briscoe keyed the radio to celebrate but only sobs were heard.

Crew chief Richard Boswell filled the gap.

“You’re a hell of a man, buddy,” Boswell said. “You’re a hell of a man. That one is for you. That one is for your wife. And that one is for your baby.”

As he returned to his motorhome in the infield, Briscoe FaceTimed his wife.

“She’s still in not the best mood because of what happened, but it definitely raised her spirits up a little bit,” he said. “But it’s not by any means swept under the rug. This is still really serious for us, and we’re struggling right now.”

Kyle Busch: ‘Chase Elliott and I talked and it went really well’

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Kyle Busch said Thursday he has spoken with Chase Elliott about their late-race contact in Wednesday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

“Yes, Chase and I talked and it went really well,” Busch said in a Zoom conference with media following Thursday’s Xfinity race at Darlington. “He’s a class act, we’ve all seen that. So, the conversation overall was good.”

Busch admitted after Wednesday’s race that he made a mistake when he turned Elliott into the wall.

Elliott was incensed after the event. He went from being in second place with less than 10 laps to go in what would be a rain-shortened finish to finish 38th in the 39-car field.

Busch, meanwhile, finished second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in the second Cup race since NASCAR returned to racing following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironically, Busch was involved in another incident of sorts in Thursday’s Xfinity race with another driver named Chase.

After winning Stage 2, Busch was caught speeding on pit road and had to go to the back of the field for the ensuing restart.

When the green flag fell, Busch roared through the field and engaged in a thrilling last-lap battle with Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe.

There was no contact for Busch with this Chase, and this time it was the younger Busch brother who came up short, losing by .086 seconds to Briscoe.

Xfinity results, standings after Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
If Chase Briscoe ever wants to try a different form of motorsports, he may consider drag racing.

That was how Briscoe beat Kyle Busch – a last-lap drag race to the checkered flag – in Thursday’s Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Briscoe defeated Busch by .086 seconds to earn his second win of the season and fourth career Xfinity Series triumph.

Meanwhile, Briscoe’s win moves him into the lead in the Xfinity driver standings. The next Xfinity Series race is Monday, May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch for thrilling Darlington Xfinity win

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch in a thrilling last-lap drag race to the checkered flag to win Thursday’s Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

It capped an emotional few days for Briscoe. Earlier this week, he and his pregnant wife learned they had lost their first child.

The 23-year-old Briscoe broke into tears after climbing out of his race car, telling FS1: “That’s for my wife. This is the hardest week I’ve ever had to deal with. I was crying in the race car and emotionally I wasn’t there at all.

“This is more than a race win, it’s the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life. To beat the best there is just so satisfying.”

Briscoe, who beat Busch to the checkered flag by .086 seconds, led 44 laps en route to his fourth career Xfinity triumph and second of the season.

Busch finished second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric and polesitter Noah Gragson.

If there was a comeback award, Busch would have won hands down. He won Stage 2 and was coming off pit road on the resulting caution when he was caught speeding, sending him to the back of the field for the restart for the final segment.

He quickly moved through the field and came up about one car length short.

“I hated we had the pit road penalty,” Busch said. “No excuses, just got busted for speeding unfortunately, .02 over and had to go to the back. Hopefully we put on a good show for the fans.”

It was the Xfinity Series’ first event since the season was suspended March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was scheduled for Tuesday night, but rain forced its postponement to today at Noon ET. Even with that, rain Thursday caused a 4 ½-hour delay until the green flag.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier had a strong car and appeared to be the only challenge for Briscoe and Busch, but couldn’t get back to the front, having to settle for third.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: It was a bad end to what had been a good day up to that point: Michael Annett was running fourth and charging toward the lead when a tire went down on him with 15 laps to go, leading to a spin that caused significant damage to the right front of his car.

NOTABLE: Brett Moffitt made his first race start since suffering two broken legs in a motocross accident in mid-March and didn’t look too worse for the wear, finishing 11th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300, Monday March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Second time at Darlington is a charm for Team Penske

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson wasn’t the only driver to rebound from a rough performance Sunday at Darlington to Wednesday’s reprise race there.

Team Penske also struggled at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped track on Sunday, with Brad Keselowski finishing 13th, Ryan Blaney 16th and Joey Logano 18th.

Wednesday was a different story, at least for two of the trio: Keselowski finished fourth, Logano was sixth and Blaney couldn’t rebound from a wreck and unscheduled pit stop, finishing 21st.

For Keselowski, it was his best finish and second top-five showing of the season. But he felt the rain that ended the race 20 laps before its scheduled finish also robbed him somewhat.

“We cycled back to fourth right when the (second-to-last) caution (on Lap 196) came out and were in position to have the optimum lane and be behind a car that had older tires,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski worked his way up to fourth prior to Chase Elliott’s spin from contact with Kyle Busch on Lap 202, and then came the rain ending the race six laps later.

“Just part of the way it goes,” Keselowski lamented. “We weren’t the fastest car, but I thought we persisted and put ourselves in a spot to potentially steal a race win with our PIRTEK Mustang and just came up a tiny bit short.”

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang led seven laps Wednesday and left Darlington sixth in the Cup standings, 67 points behind series leader and Sunday winner, Kevin Harvick.

For Logano, who won in early March at Phoenix, the last race prior to the hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was back in strong form Wednesday after appearing a bit rusty on Sunday.

Like Keselowski, Logano – who started third – appeared primed to finish even higher had it not been for the race-ending rain.

“Hard fought, blue collar night for us,” said Logano, who led 19 laps. “A lot of the race came down to where you placed yourself.

“You needed the outside lane on restarts. A lot of it came down to strategy. We only had one long green flag run all day, which isn’t normal. Wish we’d have had one more restart in the Shell-Pennzoil Ford at the end.”

Even so, Logano left Darlington second in the point standings, 34 points behind Harvick.

The only Team Penske driver who struggled Wednesday was Blaney. He started fifth and ran as high as second before finishing third in Stage 1. He continued doing well until making hard contact with the turn 4 wall late in Stage 2 that led to an unscheduled pit stop, dropping him to 33rd at the end of the stage.

Blaney would only be able to climb back to 21st before the rain came. He left Darlington 11th in the Cup standings, 90 points behind Harvick.

“We made big progress from where we were on Sunday,” Blaney said.

“Unfortunately, I got loose off turn 4 and made contact with the wall. Darlington has been tough on our team (Wednesday) and Sunday, but I’m looking forward to racing in Charlotte this coming Sunday.”

