Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch for thrilling Darlington Xfinity win

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch in a thrilling last-lap drag race to the checkered flag to win Thursday’s Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

It capped an emotional few days for Briscoe. Earlier this week, he and his pregnant wife learned they had lost their first child.

The 23-year-old Briscoe broke into tears after climbing out of his race car, telling FS1: “That’s for my wife. This is the hardest week I’ve ever had to deal with. I was crying in the race car and emotionally I wasn’t there at all.

“This is more than a race win, it’s the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life. To beat the best there is just so satisfying.”

Briscoe, who beat Busch to the checkered flag by .086 seconds, led 44 laps en route to his fourth career Xfinity triumph and second of the season.

Busch finished second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric and polesitter Noah Gragson.

If there was a comeback award, Busch would have won hands down. He won Stage 2 and was coming off pit road on the resulting caution when he was caught speeding, sending him to the back of the field for the restart for the final segment.

He quickly moved through the field and came up about one car length short.

“I hated we had the pit road penalty,” Busch said. “No excuses, just got busted for speeding unfortunately, .02 over and had to go to the back. Hopefully we put on a good show for the fans.”

It was the Xfinity Series’ first event since the season was suspended March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was scheduled for Tuesday night, but rain forced its postponement to today at Noon ET. Even with that, rain Thursday caused a 4 ½-hour delay until the green flag.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier had a strong car and appeared to be the only challenge for Briscoe and Busch, but couldn’t get back to the front, having to settle for third.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: It was a bad end to what had been a good day up to that point: Michael Annett was running fourth and charging toward the lead when a tire went down on him with 15 laps to go, leading to a spin that caused significant damage to the right front of his car.

NOTABLE: Brett Moffitt made his first race start since suffering two broken legs in a motocross accident in mid-March and didn’t look too worse for the wear, finishing 11th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300, Monday March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch: ‘Chase Elliott and I talked and it went really well’

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Kyle Busch said Thursday he has spoken with Chase Elliott about their late-race contact in Wednesday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

“Yes, Chase and I talked and it went really well,” Busch said in a Zoom conference with media following Thursday’s Xfinity race at Darlington. “He’s a class act, we’ve all seen that. So, the conversation overall was good.”

Busch admitted after Wednesday’s race that he made a mistake when he turned Elliott into the wall.

MORE: Chase Elliot expresses displeasure with Kyle Busch

Elliott was incensed after the event. He went from being in second place with less than 10 laps to go in what would be a rain-shortened finish to finish 38th in the 39-car field.

Busch, meanwhile, finished second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in the second Cup race since NASCAR returned to racing following the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Would retaliation by Chase Elliott send the wrong message?

Ironically, Busch was involved in another incident of sorts in Thursday’s Xfinity race with another driver named Chase.

After winning Stage 2, Busch was caught speeding on pit road and had to go to the back of the field for the ensuing restart.

When the green flag fell, Busch roared through the field and engaged in a thrilling last-lap battle with Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe.

There was no contact for Busch with this Chase, and this time it was the younger Busch brother who came up short, losing by .086 seconds to Briscoe.

Xfinity results, standings after Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
If Chase Briscoe ever wants to try a different form of motorsports, he may consider drag racing.

That was how Briscoe beat Kyle Busch – a last-lap drag race to the checkered flag – in Thursday’s Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Briscoe defeated Busch by .086 seconds to earn his second win of the season and fourth career Xfinity Series triumph.

Meanwhile, Briscoe’s win moves him into the lead in the Xfinity driver standings. The next Xfinity Series race is Monday, May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Second time at Darlington is a charm for Team Penske

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson wasn’t the only driver to rebound from a rough performance Sunday at Darlington to Wednesday’s reprise race there.

Team Penske also struggled at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped track on Sunday, with Brad Keselowski finishing 13th, Ryan Blaney 16th and Joey Logano 18th.

Wednesday was a different story, at least for two of the trio: Keselowski finished fourth, Logano was sixth and Blaney couldn’t rebound from a wreck and unscheduled pit stop, finishing 21st.

For Keselowski, it was his best finish and second top-five showing of the season. But he felt the rain that ended the race 20 laps before its scheduled finish also robbed him somewhat.

“We cycled back to fourth right when the (second-to-last) caution (on Lap 196) came out and were in position to have the optimum lane and be behind a car that had older tires,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski worked his way up to fourth prior to Chase Elliott’s spin from contact with Kyle Busch on Lap 202, and then came the rain ending the race six laps later.

“Just part of the way it goes,” Keselowski lamented. “We weren’t the fastest car, but I thought we persisted and put ourselves in a spot to potentially steal a race win with our PIRTEK Mustang and just came up a tiny bit short.”

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang led seven laps Wednesday and left Darlington sixth in the Cup standings, 67 points behind series leader and Sunday winner, Kevin Harvick.

For Logano, who won in early March at Phoenix, the last race prior to the hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was back in strong form Wednesday after appearing a bit rusty on Sunday.

Like Keselowski, Logano – who started third – appeared primed to finish even higher had it not been for the race-ending rain.

“Hard fought, blue collar night for us,” said Logano, who led 19 laps. “A lot of the race came down to where you placed yourself.

“You needed the outside lane on restarts. A lot of it came down to strategy. We only had one long green flag run all day, which isn’t normal. Wish we’d have had one more restart in the Shell-Pennzoil Ford at the end.”

Even so, Logano left Darlington second in the point standings, 34 points behind Harvick.

The only Team Penske driver who struggled Wednesday was Blaney. He started fifth and ran as high as second before finishing third in Stage 1. He continued doing well until making hard contact with the turn 4 wall late in Stage 2 that led to an unscheduled pit stop, dropping him to 33rd at the end of the stage.

Blaney would only be able to climb back to 21st before the rain came. He left Darlington 11th in the Cup standings, 90 points behind Harvick.

“We made big progress from where we were on Sunday,” Blaney said.

“Unfortunately, I got loose off turn 4 and made contact with the wall. Darlington has been tough on our team (Wednesday) and Sunday, but I’m looking forward to racing in Charlotte this coming Sunday.”

NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Truck races at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
After reopening its season at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosts four races in four days between Sunday and Wednesday.

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold two races, Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the sport’s longest race of the season, and returns again there three days later for a Wednesday night race.

As it has done for more than 30 years around the 600, the Speedway will once again host its Salute To The Troops, which honors our nation’s military, albeit primarily in virtual fashion this year as fans and soldiers are not allowed in the track this year due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

In between, the Xfinity Series races on Monday night, while the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series resumes its season after the COVID-19 hiatus on Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for the four days of racing with TV and radio info.

 (All times are Eastern)

Saturday, May 23

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Cup driver/owner motorhome parking (screening in progress)

5 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unloaded)

Sunday, May 24

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1, Performance Racing Network)

4-4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

6 p.m. – Cup Series race, 600 laps/400 miles (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit track

Monday, May 25

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

12 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage access (screening in progress)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Tuesday, May 26

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage access screening in progress

5 p.m. – Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 6 p.m. – Cup Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:50 p.m. – Truck drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

8 p.m. – Truck race, 134 laps / 201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11 p.m. – Truck haulers exit

Wednesday, May 27

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

6 – 7 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

8 p.m. – Cup race, 208 laps/312 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:45 p.m. – Cup haulers exit