Thursday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 6:34 AM EDT
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will resume its season Thursday at Darlington Raceway.

The series was scheduled to race Tuesday (After the starting time was moved up two hours because of rain in the forecast), but rain pushed it to Thursday.  The race is now scheduled for noon ET Thursday.

Noah Gragson will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett.

Here are the details for the race:

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway

(All times are Eastern)

START: First responders from the city of Hartsville, city of Darlington and Darlington County, South Carolina, will give the command to start engines at 12:05 p.m.. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. by Dr. Bill Curtis, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina. The National Anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m. by Senior Master Sergeant Steven David, South Carolina Air National Guard.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200 miles) around the 1.366-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If you stop in your box for any reason, pull over or slow down, you will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 15. The field will be frozen at the caution. When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will be allowed to pit again. After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at noon. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at noon and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 74 degrees and 86% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brandon Jones won at Phoenix on March 7 in the last Xfinity race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Points leader Harrison Burton was second. Kyle Busch placed third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Cole Custer won last September after Denny Hamlin‘s winning car failed post-race inspection. Tyler Reddick placed second. Ryan Blaney was third.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for the starting lineup.

Cup Series Wednesday night racing factoids

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we live in strange times.

It’s forced NASCAR to make seemingly unprecedented scheduling decisions that see the sport attempting to hold four Cup Series races in 11 days, with the second scheduled to take place tonight at Darlington. A third is set for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway followed by another Charlotte race on May 27.

While this all seems new, such a compact schedule is simply a throwback to NASCAR’s past, which is appropriate for Darlington.

The last time the Cup Series had four races in 11 days was in 1971, the year before NASCAR’s Modern Era began. That season the Cup Series held 48 races.

From July 14-28, the series competed at Albany-Saratoga (N.Y) Speedway, Islip (N.Y) Speedway, Trenton (N.J.) Speedway and Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee. Richard Petty won all four races. Only Albany-Saratoga, a dirt track, and Fairgrounds Speedway still exist.

Should tonight’s Darlington race not be rained out, it would be the 34th Cup race held on a Wednesday, but the first since 1984.

That race was the July 4 event held at Daytona that Richard Petty won for his 200th career victory. The last Wednesday race held somewhere other than Daytona was the 1971 race at Albany-Saratoga.

Other Wednesday/Darlington racing factoids:

– Nineteen drivers have earned victories in races held on Wednesdays. Ten of them are members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

– The drivers with the most Wednesday victories are Richard Petty and Ned Jarrett with five each.

– This would be the first time that Darlington, Charlotte (May 27) and Martinsville (June 10) would host a Cup Series race on a Wednesday.

– The starting lineup of tonight’s race features an inversion of the top-20 finishers from Sunday’s race. Since 2000, the only driver to start a Darlington race from 15th-20th and win was Erik Jones in last year’s Southern 500 (he started 15th).

– Jones has yet to finish outside the top 10 in four Cup starts at Darlington

– Only three drivers in the Modern Era (since 1972) have earned their first Cup win at Darlington: Terry Labonte (1980), Lake Speed (1988) and Regan Smith (2011). Speed’s and Smith’s wins were their only Cup victories.

– In the Modern Era, Darlington has seen only three last-lap passes for the win. The last came in 2003 (Ricky Craven).

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick climbs to No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffMay 20, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick returned from NASCAR’s COVID-19 hiatus to not only win last weekend at Darlington but also take the No. 1 spot in the NBC Sports Power Rankings.

The rankings are significantly different than when the Cup series was last on track in March. Joey Logano won at Phoenix before racing and all other sports were interrupted by the pandemic.

There are a number of changes in this week’s rankings:

1. Kevin Harvick (30 points of 30): A unanimous pick. Dominated Darlington on Sunday and is bringing the same car back for Wednesday night’s race. The field has been warned. Ranking after Phoenix: 2nd.

2. Alex Bowman (24 points): In the first five races, Bowman has one win and came close two other times. Another win is likely on the horizon. Ranking after Phoenix: 9th.

3. Kurt Busch (23 points): Like Harvick, the elder Busch brother didn’t look worse for the wear from the hiatus. Watch out for him in tonight’s return to Darlington. Ranking after Phoenix: tied for 5th.

4. Matt Kenseth (21 points): If he was that good after not having raced for 1 ½ years, imagine how much better he’ll be when he hits full stride in the coming races. Ranking after Phoenix: inactive.

5. Chase Elliott (20 points): Overcame pit road speeding penalty to finish fourth at Darlington for his third consecutive finish of seventh or better. Ranking after Phoenix: 4th.

6. Denny Hamlin (16 points): With three top-10 finishes in the first five races of 2020, including winning the Daytona 500, is it too early to start saying this may finally be Hamlin’s long-awaited championship-winning season? Ranking after Phoenix: unranked.

7. Tyler Reddick (11 points): First time in a Cup car at one of the most challenging tracks in NASCAR and he comes away with a seventh-place finish. Ranking after Phoenix: unranked.

8. John Hunter Nemechek (8 points): Helped guide Front Row Motorsports to its first top-10 finish ever on an intermediate-sized track with a ninth-place finish in his first Cup start at Darlington. Ranking after Phoenix: unranked.

9. Martin Truex Jr. (6 points): Struggled in first two stages but rallied to earn his first top-10 finish of the season. Will he be able to pick up where he left off tonight? Ranking after Phoenix: unranked.

(tie) 10. Kyle Busch (2 points): His 26th-place finish was not indicative of how well he ran for the most part, only to be forced to pit late under green. Ranking after Phoenix: 3rd.

(tie) 10. Erik Jones (2 points): What is it about Darlington that Jones does so well there? Four starts = one win, another top five and two other top-10 finishes. Will he be able to add to that string tonight? Ranking after Phoenix: unranked.

(tie) 10. Ryan Newman (2 points): That he raced again, let alone finished 15th, just three months after his horrific crash at Daytona is nothing short of a miracle. Ranking after Phoenix: was recovering from injuries suffered at Daytona.

Others receiving votes: None

Rain postpones Xfinity race at Darlington to Thursday

Rain postpones Xfinity race
Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 19, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT
Persistent rain has forced the postponement of Tuesday’s Toyota 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

The race has been rescheduled to Noon ET on Thursday (to be televised on FS1).

MORE: Viewer’s guide to Thursday’s race

NASCAR had originally moved up the start time for tonight’s race from 8 to 6 p.m. ET because of approaching rain.

The rain came along even sooner, however, prompting the start of tonight’s race to be delayed.

NASCAR waited two hours from the rescheduled start time before calling the race at 8 p.m. ET.

Track dryers made numerous passes throughout the afternoon and into the evening, but their efforts continued to be washed away.

Thursday’s forecast from Wunderground.com calls for a 64% chance of precipitation at the time of the rescheduled race start.

Prior to the postponement, NASCAR announced all drivers had passed pre-race health screenings. All drivers and team members returned to Charlotte after the race was called and will return Thursday morning.

NASCAR changes start time for Wednesday’s Cup race

By Dustin LongMay 19, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
NASCAR has moved the start time for Wednesday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET because of forecasted rain.

The race was to have started at 8 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1.

The wunderground.com forecast for the start of Wednesday’s race calls for thunderstorms with a high of 72 degrees and a 90% chance of rain.

Ryan Preece will start from the pole. Ty Dillon starts next to him on the front row.

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here is the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Guy Fieri will give the command to start engines at 6:14 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave for the Toyota 500 at 6:26 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 4 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 5:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:05 p.m. by car owner Joe Gibbs. The National Anthem will be performed at 6:06 p.m. by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jewel.

DISTANCE: The race is 228 laps (311 miles/500k) around the 1.366-mile oval.

COMPETITION CAUTION: To be announced.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 125.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 70 degrees and 92% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick dominated Sunday’s race at Darlington, leading 159 of 293 laps to record his 50th career series win. Alex Bowman finished second. Kurt Busch placed third.

LINEUP (top 20 finishers from Sunday inverted, rest start where finished): Click here for Cup starting lineup

 