NASCAR on Wednesday announced a new virtual sports betting game in partnership with sports betting service/content hub IMG Arena.

Created by Leap Gaming, the game — called “The Official NASCAR Virtual” and expected to be released in the next few weeks — will be offered to international sports betting operators and will replicate some of NASCAR’s most noted tracks including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Watkins Glen International.

In addition, NASCAR and IMG Arena have formed a long-term partnership that will allow international sports betting operators outside of the U.S. and Canada to live-stream NASCAR Cup races for the first time.

“Adding NASCAR to our client roster is a proud achievement,” Freddie Longe, Executive Vice President and Marketing Director at IMG Arena, said in a media release. “The brand is renowned in sport and entertainment with the high-octane race series providing must-watch, appointment-viewing content for more than 70 years.

“The partnership significantly bolsters our streaming and official virtual sports offering with a product that we expect to be popular in a number of different markets.”

London-based IMG Arena works with more than 460 sportsbook operators worldwide, offering 24/7 live streaming and on-demand virtual sports products.

Earlier this year, NASCAR created its first free-to-play mobile game with Penn National Gaming called “NASCAR Finish Line,” which offers fans the chance to win a $25,000 jackpot every race.