NASCAR on Wednesday announced a new virtual sports betting game in partnership with sports betting service/content hub IMG Arena.
Created by Leap Gaming, the game — called “The Official NASCAR Virtual” and expected to be released in the next few weeks — will be offered to international sports betting operators and will replicate some of NASCAR’s most noted tracks including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Watkins Glen International.
In addition, NASCAR and IMG Arena have formed a long-term partnership that will allow international sports betting operators outside of the U.S. and Canada to live-stream NASCAR Cup races for the first time.
“Adding NASCAR to our client roster is a proud achievement,” Freddie Longe, Executive Vice President and Marketing Director at IMG Arena, said in a media release. “The brand is renowned in sport and entertainment with the high-octane race series providing must-watch, appointment-viewing content for more than 70 years.
“The partnership significantly bolsters our streaming and official virtual sports offering with a product that we expect to be popular in a number of different markets.”
London-based IMG Arena works with more than 460 sportsbook operators worldwide, offering 24/7 live streaming and on-demand virtual sports products.
Earlier this year, NASCAR created its first free-to-play mobile game with Penn National Gaming called “NASCAR Finish Line,” which offers fans the chance to win a $25,000 jackpot every race.
Corey LaJoie and B.J. McLeod each will start at the rear for tonight’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway for multiple inspection failures, NASCAR announced.
Corey LaJoie was to have started 31st in the 39-car field.
Erik Jones also will go to the rear for unapproved adjustments before the race. He was to have started 13th.
McLeod was to have started 38th. He also will have to drive through pit road at the start for the inspection failures.
NASCAR also announced that Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will start at the rear for driver changes. With the lineup set by Sunday’s race, any different driver in the same car forces that car to go to the rear.
NASCAR stated that all drivers cleared their health screening.
Ryan Newman will sport a new sponsor in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that Newman’s No. 6 Ford will be branded by Roman, a men’s digital health clinic.
Roman offers a personalized healthcare experience for men from online treatment to the delivery of medication and ongoing care.
“We are excited to have Roman on board this weekend,” Newman said in a press release. “The Coke 600 is one of the most challenging races of the season. Roman’s support of men’s health initiatives makes it a great fit for this weekend, at a race where you really have to be on your game both mentally and physically to compete at the highest levels for 600 miles.”
Tonight’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway has begun following a rain delay.
The command to start engines was given at 7:39 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled for 7:50 p.m. ET with Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon leading the field. The race is airing on FS1.
The green flag had been scheduled for 6:26 p.m. ET before the delay.
NASCAR had originally moved the start time from 8 to 6 p.m. ET due to the threat of rain.
Niece Motorsports announced Wednesday that Garrett Smithley will make his debut for the team next Tuesday, May 26, at Charlotte Motor Speedway when the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series resumes racing.
Smithley will drive the No. 40 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado in his ninth overall career start in a Truck, with the most recent being a 15th-place finish in March 2019 at Texas.
“I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports and am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of one of these trucks,” the 28-year-old Smithley said in a media release. “This is always a really fun and competitive series to race in, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Smithley has made four Cup starts this season for Rick Ware Racing, most recently on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, where he finished 37th.
