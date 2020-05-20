Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Lunch Talk Live
Matt Kenseth joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

By NBC Sports StaffMay 20, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
Matt Kenseth will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico heading into tonight’s scheduled Cup race at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

Kenseth is coming off a 10th-place finish on Sunday in his first Cup race since the 2018 season finale.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Today’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Matt Kenseth
  • 12:15 p.m. – Taylor Hall, Arizona Coyotes
  • 12:25 p.m. – Thomas Bach, IOC President
  • 12:35 p.m. – Townsend Bell, IndyCar on NBC Analyst
  • 12:45 p.m. – Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football coach

 

Martin Truex Jr. looks to build on first top-10 finish of year

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
It took until the fifth race of the NASCAR Cup season for Martin Truex Jr. to have a result to feel good about. Now he gets another shot at the track where he scored his first top-10 finish of the year.

Truex, along with the rest of the Cup Series, returns to Darlington Raceway tonight (6 p.m. ET on FS1) three nights after Truex placed sixth there.

That came after Truex had to work through having “probably the worst car I’ve ever started a race with in my whole entire career.”

But Truex and first-year crew chief James Small made enough adjustments on their No. 19 Toyota to make Truex a contender by the end of Stage 2, when he placed third. They then earned Truex’s first finish better than 14th despite him having the third most stage points (50) after five races. He trails only Alex Bowman (55) and Chase Elliott (51) in stage points this season.

“I feel like we learned a lot on Sunday that will help us when we go back on Wednesday,” Truex said in a media release. “Obviously we learned what not to do from how we started, but James and the guys made some great changes throughout the race and we had a car good enough to finish in the top three or four. We were faster than the leader when we could get clean air at the end of the race, so that gives me confidence that we’ll unload a lot closer, which will be very important since the race is shorter.”

Following Sunday’s 400-mile race, Wednesday’s 311-mile event is the shortest scheduled Cup race Truex has ever competed in in 16 starts at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Due to the inversion of Sunday’s top-20 finishers for today’s starting lineup, Truex will start 15th. Last year’s Southern 500 winner, Erik Jones, won that race from the 15th starting spot. He’s the only driver since 2000 to win a Cup race at Darlington from the 15th-20th starting spots.

A win by Truex would give him two career victories at Darlington following his 2016 Southern 500 triumph.

CarParts.com extends sponsorship of Michael McDowell for 2 more races

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 20, 2020, 12:14 PM EDT
After making its debut on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang this past Sunday at Darlington Speedway, CarParts.com has extended its relationship with McDowell and Front Row Motorsports.

CarParts.com will also serve as primary sponsor on McDowell’s car for tonight’s return Cup race at Darlington and the May 27 midweek race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We have seen the excitement that the NASCAR Cup Series, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell are bringing to sports fans during this time, and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com and US Auto Parts. “Our customers have been tuning in, and we are looking forward to watching tonight’s race and next week’s race in Charlotte.”

Sunday’s race at Darlington on FOX drew 6.32 million viewers, the largest non-Daytona 500 viewership of a Cup race since Atlanta in March 2017.

CarParts.com also will continue its relationship with Sunoco Rookie of The Year driver John Hunter Nemechek throughout the season.

NASCAR to continue without practice, qualifying for next several Cup races

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 20, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
With the exception of qualifying being held for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR will continue to forego practice and qualifying for upcoming Cup races at Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville and Miami.

As has been the case for Sunday and Wednesday’s races at Darlington Raceway, teams will arrive at each track on race day, personnel will go through a temperature screen, haulers will be unloaded and the race will be contested.

The races will continue to not admit fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of the Cup races after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600:

Sunday, May 31 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Screening from 7:30 a.m. to 3 pm ET, engine prime and final adjustments from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., drivers report to their vehicles at 3:20 p.m. and race starts at 3:30 p.m. The race will be 500 laps/266.5 miles.

Sunday, June 7 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Screening from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, engine prime and adjustments from 1 to 2 p.m., drivers report to their vehicles at 2:50 p.m. and race starts at 3 p.m. The race will be 325 laps/500.5 miles.

Wednesday, June 10 at Martinsville Speedway: Screening from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, engine prime and final adjustments from 5 to 6 p.m., drivers report to their vehicles at 6:50 p.m. and the race starts at 7 p.m. The race will be 500 laps/263 miles.

Sunday, June 14 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Screening from 11:30 a.m. to 7 pm ET, engine prime and final adjustments from 6 to 7 p.m., drivers report to vehicles at 7:20 p.m. and the race stars at 7:30 p.m. The race will be 267 laps/400.5 miles.

NASCAR has not released the weekend schedule for Talladega (June 21). NASCAR has released its revised schedule only through Talladega.

Cup Series Wednesday night racing factoids

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we live in strange times.

It’s forced NASCAR to make seemingly unprecedented scheduling decisions that see the sport attempting to hold four Cup Series races in 11 days, with the second scheduled to take place tonight at Darlington. A third is set for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway followed by another Charlotte race on May 27.

While this all seems new, such a compact schedule is simply a throwback to NASCAR’s past, which is appropriate for Darlington.

The last time the Cup Series had four races in 11 days was in 1971, the year before NASCAR’s Modern Era began. That season the Cup Series held 48 races.

From July 14-28, the series competed at Albany-Saratoga (N.Y) Speedway, Islip (N.Y) Speedway, Trenton (N.J.) Speedway and Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee. Richard Petty won all four races. Only Albany-Saratoga, a dirt track, and Fairgrounds Speedway still exist.

Should tonight’s Darlington race not be rained out, it would be the 34th Cup race held on a Wednesday, but the first since 1984.

That race was the July 4 event held at Daytona that Richard Petty won for his 200th career victory. The last Wednesday race held somewhere other than Daytona was the 1971 race at Albany-Saratoga.

Other Wednesday/Darlington racing factoids:

– Nineteen drivers have earned victories in races held on Wednesdays. Ten of them are members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

– The drivers with the most Wednesday victories are Richard Petty and Ned Jarrett with five each.

– This would be the first time that Darlington, Charlotte (May 27) and Martinsville (June 10) would host a Cup Series race on a Wednesday.

– The starting lineup of tonight’s race features an inversion of the top-20 finishers from Sunday’s race. Since 2000, the only driver to start a Darlington race from 15th-20th and win was Erik Jones in last year’s Southern 500 (he started 15th).

– Jones has yet to finish outside the top 10 in four Cup starts at Darlington

– Only three drivers in the Modern Era (since 1972) have earned their first Cup win at Darlington: Terry Labonte (1980), Lake Speed (1988) and Regan Smith (2011). Speed’s and Smith’s wins were their only Cup victories.

– In the Modern Era, Darlington has seen only three last-lap passes for the win. The last came in 2003 (Ricky Craven).