Wednesday’s Cup race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
Let’s go again.

The NASCAR Cup Series looks to race again Wednesday night at Darlington Raceway (weather permitting). The race is scheduled to be the the second of five Cup races in a 14-day period. The stretch began with Sunday’s 400-mile event at Darlington won by Kevin Harvick.

Wednesday’s race is scheduled for 311 miles (500 kilometers).

Here is the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Guy Fieri will give the command to start engines at 6:14 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave for the Toyota 500 at 6:26 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 4 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 4:30 p.m. on NASCAR.com. Drivers report to their cars at 5:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:05 p.m. by car owner Joe Gibbs. The National Anthem will be performed at 6:06 p.m. by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jewel.

DISTANCE: The race is 228 laps (311 miles/500k) around the 1.366-mile oval.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If drivers stop in their box for any reason, pull over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 125.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 65 degrees and 34% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick dominated Sunday’s race at Darlington, leading 159 of 293 laps to record his 50th career series win. Alex Bowman finished second. Kurt Busch placed third.

LINEUP (top 20 finishers from Sunday inverted, rest start where finished): Click here for Cup starting lineup

PENALTIES: BJ McLeod will start at the rear of the field and serve a drive through penalty at the start of the race for multiple inspection failures. Corey LaJoie will start from the rear for multiple inspection failures. Erik Jones will start from the rear for unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR penalizes three drivers for inspection failures

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
Corey LaJoie and B.J. McLeod each will start at the rear for tonight’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway for multiple inspection failures, NASCAR announced.

Corey LaJoie was to have started 31st in the 39-car field.

Erik Jones also will go to the rear for unapproved adjustments before the race. He was to have started 13th.

McLeod was to have started 38th. He also will have to drive through pit road at the start for the inspection failures.

NASCAR also announced that Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will start at the rear for driver changes. With the lineup set by Sunday’s race, any different driver in the same car forces that car to go to the rear.

NASCAR stated that all drivers cleared their health screening.

 

Roman to sponsor Ryan Newman in Coca-Cola 600

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Ryan Newman will sport a new sponsor in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that Newman’s No. 6 Ford will be branded by Roman, a men’s digital health clinic.

Roman offers a personalized healthcare experience for men from online treatment to the delivery of medication and ongoing care.

“We are excited to have Roman on board this weekend,” Newman said in a press release. “The Coke 600 is one of the most challenging races of the season. Roman’s support of men’s health initiatives makes it a great fit for this weekend, at a race where you really have to be on your game both mentally and physically to compete at the highest levels for 600 miles.”

Wednesday’s Darlington Cup race underway after rain delay

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Tonight’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway has begun following a rain delay.

The command to start engines was given at 7:39 p.m. ET and the green flag was waved. The race is airing on FS1.

The green flag had been scheduled for 6:26 p.m. ET before the delay.

NASCAR had originally moved the start time from 8 to 6 p.m. ET due to the threat of rain.

Garrett Smithley to make debut for Niece Motorsports

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 20, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
Niece Motorsports announced Wednesday that Garrett Smithley will make his debut for the team next Tuesday, May 26, at Charlotte Motor Speedway when the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series resumes racing.

Smithley will drive the No. 40 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado in his ninth overall career start in a Truck, with the most recent being a 15th-place finish in March 2019 at Texas.

“I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports and am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of one of these trucks,” the 28-year-old Smithley said in a media release. “This is always a really fun and competitive series to race in, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Smithley has made four Cup starts this season for Rick Ware Racing, most recently on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, where he finished 37th.

