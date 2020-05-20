Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Let’s go again.

The NASCAR Cup Series looks to race again Wednesday night at Darlington Raceway (weather permitting). The race is scheduled to be the the second of five Cup races in a 14-day period. The stretch began with Sunday’s 400-mile event at Darlington won by Kevin Harvick.

Wednesday’s race is scheduled for 311 miles (500 kilometers).

Here is the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Guy Fieri will give the command to start engines at 6:14 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave for the Toyota 500 at 6:26 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 4 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 4:30 p.m. on NASCAR.com. Drivers report to their cars at 5:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:05 p.m. by car owner Joe Gibbs. The National Anthem will be performed at 6:06 p.m. by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jewel.

DISTANCE: The race is 228 laps (311 miles/500k) around the 1.366-mile oval.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If drivers stop in their box for any reason, pull over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 125.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 65 degrees and 34% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick dominated Sunday’s race at Darlington, leading 159 of 293 laps to record his 50th career series win. Alex Bowman finished second. Kurt Busch placed third.

LINEUP (top 20 finishers from Sunday inverted, rest start where finished): Click here for Cup starting lineup

PENALTIES: BJ McLeod will start at the rear of the field and serve a drive through penalty at the start of the race for multiple inspection failures. Corey LaJoie will start from the rear for multiple inspection failures. Erik Jones will start from the rear for unapproved adjustments.

